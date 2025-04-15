HTTP Redirect

An HTTP redirect occurs when a server tells a client to access a different URL. Redirects are typically indicated using status codes like 301 (permanent) or 302 (temporary).

Also known as: URL redirection, 3xx redirects.

Comparisons

  • 301 vs. 302 Redirects: 301 is for permanent changes, while 302 is for temporary ones.
  • Server-side vs. Client-side Redirects: Server-side uses HTTP codes; client-side often relies on JavaScript.

Pros

  • Seamless navigation: Guides users or clients to updated URLs.
  • SEO retention: Helps maintain search rankings for moved content.

Cons

  • Performance impact: Additional round trips can slow access.
  • Misconfiguration risks: Improper redirects can cause loops or errors.

Example

A website redirects outdated product pages to new ones using a 301 redirect.

