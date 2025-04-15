Natural Language Generation (NLG)

Natural Language Generation (NLG) is the process of using AI to produce human-like text based on structured or unstructured data. It is commonly used for report generation, content creation, and conversational AI.

Also known as: Automated content generation.

Comparisons

  • NLG vs. NLP: NLG focuses on creating language output, while NLP processes and understands input language.
  • NLG vs. RAG: RAG retrieves and integrates information, while NLG focuses solely on generating coherent text.

Pros

  • Automated writing: Reduces manual effort for repetitive tasks.
  • Personalization: Generates content tailored to specific audiences.
  • Scalable: Produces large volumes of text quickly.

Cons

  • Limited creativity: May lack originality or depth in generated content.
  • Data dependency: Relies on quality input data for meaningful output.

Example

A news platform uses NLG to automatically create summaries of sports games, including scores, key moments, and player statistics.

