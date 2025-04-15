Natural Language Generation (NLG)
Natural Language Generation (NLG) is the process of using AI to produce human-like text based on structured or unstructured data. It is commonly used for report generation, content creation, and conversational AI.
Also known as: Automated content generation.
Comparisons
- NLG vs. NLP: NLG focuses on creating language output, while NLP processes and understands input language.
- NLG vs. RAG: RAG retrieves and integrates information, while NLG focuses solely on generating coherent text.
Pros
- Automated writing: Reduces manual effort for repetitive tasks.
- Personalization: Generates content tailored to specific audiences.
- Scalable: Produces large volumes of text quickly.
Cons
- Limited creativity: May lack originality or depth in generated content.
- Data dependency: Relies on quality input data for meaningful output.
Example
A news platform uses NLG to automatically create summaries of sports games, including scores, key moments, and player statistics.