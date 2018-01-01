WebRTC still leaks after applying the steps

The most common cause is an extension that’s installed, but not toggled on for the current session. Confirm the toggle is active, refresh the tab, then run the leak test again. For Firefox, verify the about:config value reads false.

Extension not available in my browser

Chrome extensions work in browsers that support the Chrome Web Store, so Chrome, Edge, Brave, and Opera. UC Browser on Android and Safari on iOS do not support them, so you’ll have to use system-level proxy configurations instead. You can also check out other proxy error codes.

Video calls stopped working after disabling WebRTC

This is expected when WebRTC is fully blocked. Switch to limit mode with WebRTC Network Limiter in Chrome, or select Disable non-proxied UDP in Brave rather than Disable WebRTC. Both reduce leak risk without breaking video call functionality.