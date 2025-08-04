WebRTC
WebRTC (Web Real-Time Communication) is an open-source technology that enables real-time audio, video, and data communication directly between web browsers and mobile applications without requiring plugins or intermediate servers. It provides APIs for peer-to-peer communication, allowing applications to establish direct connections for media streaming, file sharing, and data exchange. WebRTC is commonly used for video conferencing, voice calls, screen sharing, and real-time collaboration applications.
Also known as: Web Real-Time Communication, peer-to-peer communication API, real-time media API
Comparisons
- WebRTC vs. WebSockets: WebSockets provide server-mediated real-time communication, while WebRTC enables direct peer-to-peer connections without server intermediaries.
- WebRTC vs. Traditional Video Conferencing: Traditional solutions require specialized software or plugins, whereas WebRTC works natively in modern browsers without additional installations.
- WebRTC vs. HTTP Requests: HTTP follows a request-response model, while WebRTC establishes persistent, bidirectional communication channels for continuous data streaming.
Pros
- Direct communication: Enables peer-to-peer connections that reduce server load and improve communication speed and quality.
- Built-in browser support: Works natively in modern browsers without requiring additional plugins, extensions, or software installations.
- Low latency: Direct connections minimize delay in real-time communications, making it ideal for interactive applications.
- Versatile data types: Supports audio, video, and arbitrary data transmission through the same communication framework.
Cons
- Scraping detection risk: Can be used by websites to fingerprint browsers and detect automated tools, potentially complicating web scraper API operations.
- Complex implementation: Setting up WebRTC connections requires handling complex networking scenarios, firewall traversal, and connection management.
- Privacy considerations: Direct peer-to-peer connections can expose IP addresses and other network information to communication partners.
Example
A customer service platform uses WebRTC to enable video calls directly between customers and support agents through their web browser. However, when companies use web scraper APIs to collect customer service information, they may encounter WebRTC-based detection systems that identify automated browsers based on WebRTC capabilities and network characteristics, requiring residential proxies or specialized browser configurations to maintain authentic user profiles.