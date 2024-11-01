Flexible static residential proxies subscriptions

Choose a subscription that suits your use case and get started in minutes.

Enterprise

3 IPs

$3.33

/IP

Total:$9.99+ VAT billed monthly

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10 IPs

$2.9

/IP

Total:$29+ VAT billed monthly

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20 IPs

$2.8

/IP

Total:$56+ VAT billed monthly

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50 IPs

POPULAR
SAVE 19%

$2.7

/IP

Total:$135+ VAT billed monthly

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100 IPs

$2.6

/IP

Total:$260+ VAT billed monthly

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200 IPs

$2.5

/IP

Total:$500+ VAT billed monthly

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With each plan, you access:

Premium ASNs

Static IPs with ISP origin

100% dedicated IPs

High bandwidth & concurrency support

No CAPTCHAs or IP bans

Live usage statistics

Global locations

HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 support

24/7 tech support

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

Save up to 54% on static residential proxies

Easily compare features and prices in just a few clicks.

Get proxies

Pick the right ISP proxy type

Choose shared or dedicated static residential proxy and get unlimited threads and concurrent sessions while keeping your IPs forever.

Dedicated

Pay per GB

Pay per IP

Type

Dedicated

Shared

Shared

Payment

Number of dedicated IPs

Traffic (bandwidth)

Number of IPs

Use cases

  • Accessing “mission critical” applications
  • Scraping advanced websites
  • Managing multiple eCommerce accounts
  • Analyzing competitors’ development
  • Monitoring SEO performance and SERP rankings
  • Traffic-intensive tasks
  • Accessing websites that require a consistent identity
  • Sneaker copping
  • Analyzing competitors’ development
  • Monitoring SEO performance and SERP rankings
  • Web scraping
  • Traffic-intensive tasks
  • Accessing websites that require a consistent identity
  • Managing multiple eCommerce accounts
  • Monitoring SEO performance and SERP rankings
  • Web scraping

Locations

  • North and South Americas:
    US, CA
  • Europe:
    UK, DE, FR, NL, IT, BE, PL, SE, ES
  • APAC:
    AU, HK, JP, KR, IN
  • North and South Americas:
    US, CA
  • Europe:
    UK, DE, FR, NL, IT, BE, PL, SE, ES
  • APAC:
    AU, HK, JP, IN
  • North and South Americas:
    US, CA
  • Europe:
    UK, DE, FR, NL, BE, PL, IT, SE, ES
  • APAC:
    JP, IN, HK

Protocols

SOCKS5 & HTTP(s)

SOCKS5 & HTTP(s)

SOCKS5 & HTTP(s)

From $2/IP
From $1.30/GB
From $0.27/IP
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Easily compare features and prices in just a few clicks.

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Learn what our users say about us

We're thrilled to have the support of our 135K+ clients and the industry's best.

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

Cybereg

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Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

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Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

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Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

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Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

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Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

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PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Featured in:

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hackernoon
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Techradar
yahoo
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Awarded web-data collection solutions provider

Users love our proxies with ethically-sourced IPs around the globe for their exceptional performance, advanced targeting options, and ability to overcome CAPTCHAs, geo-restrictions, and IP bans.

Frequently asked questions

What is a static IP proxy?

ISP proxies can help with a range of use cases, including:

  • Social media marketing. ISP proxies help marketers create and manage multiple accounts without being flagged or banned.
  • eCommerce account management. ISP proxies are used to track competitor pricing, bypass geo-restrictions, and access online marketplaces.
  • SEO tasks. Marketers employ ISP proxies to gather accurate search engine data, perform keyword research, and track trending specific location keywords.
  • Price and travel aggregation. Proxies help collect real-time pricing and availability data from multiple websites.
  • AdTech tasks. Advertisers can use static residential proxies to test and optimize ad campaigns, gain competitive intelligence, and prevent ad fraud by identifying fake traffic.
  • Web scraping. Businesses can scrape websites with ease by employing ISP proxies. They help bypass anti-scraping measures, collect valuable data, and unlock growth.

What is residential proxy vs. ISP proxy?

A residential proxy is an IP address assigned to a desktop device connected to a residential WiFi network. Residential proxy IP addresses can be rotated with each request or at a selected period.

ISP proxies have fixed (or static) IP addresses. This can be particularly useful for tasks that require a consistent IP address, such as web scraping.

Which is the best residential proxy?

It's tough to say which residential proxy is the ultimate winner. Different proxies help users with different use cases. However, when choosing a residential proxy, check the provider's reputation, the IP pool size, the proxy's speed and uptime, and whether 24/7 customer support is provided. We don’t wanna brag, but we’re awarded the best value provider by Proxyway, and we’ve got all the great features you might ever need, including 24/7 support!

How do I set up static (ISP) residential proxies?

It’s a very easy process, and with our quick start guide, you’re on the path to success in just a few steps.

  1. Sign up for a Decodo account.
  2. Select an ISP proxy plan that suits your needs.
  3. Configure your proxy request. (optional) Sync the request formulation with your app or bot.
  4. Choose any target and leverage unlimited bandwidth and concurrent sessions.
  5. Run your tasks without a single worry and keep the same IP forever (or as long as you need!).

Get ISP Proxies with 100% Success Rate

Fastest time-to-value with our user-friendly dashboard and premium ISP proxies.

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14-day money-back option

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