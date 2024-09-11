Buy Premium Norwegian Proxies
Access local data and browse the web as if you're in Oslo with Decodo's high-speed Norway proxies. With authentic residential and mobile IPs, you can gather market insights, bypass geo-blocks, and verify ads across Norwegian domains without guesswork or interruptions.
Explore Norwegian proxy types
Choose the proxy that works the way you do. Residential or mobile Norwegian IPs – each option puts you right in the local digital scene, letting you gather insights, test services, and browse freely without compromising privacy or reliability.
Norwegian residential proxies
Norwegian mobile proxies
Best for
- Automating data-heavy tasks
- Tracking eCommerce competitors
- Collecting market intelligence
- Running multiple accounts
- Testing mobile-based services
- Managing cross-device projects
- Verifying ad campaigns
- Extracting mobile-specific content
Features
- SOCKS5 & HTTP(S) protocols
- Real IPs from major locations
- Country, state, city, ASN & ZIP code targeting
- 99.86% success rate
- <0.6s response time
- Rotating & sticky sessions with custom rotation
- Real 3G, 4G, 5G IPs
- Leading local mobile carriers
- 99.76% success rate
- Country, city, ASN-level targeting
- Rotating sessions & sticky IPs with flexible rotation
Pay for
GBs
GBs
Fast and secure Norwegian proxies
Why use a Norwegian proxy?
Decodo’s Norwegian proxy servers deliver fast, reliable connections with zero restrictions. Use them to:
- Unlock region-specific websites and Norwegian-only platforms
- Collect accurate search results and pricing data from Norwegian domains
- Run SEO and analytics tools using a local Norwegian IP
- Verify ad placements and campaigns aimed at the Norwegian market
Features that make a difference
- Rotating and sticky sessions
- HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 protocols
- Straightforward setup with extensive documentation
- Flexible subscription options
- 24/7 tech support
- Handy free tools like a proxy checker and browser extensions
How do Norwegian proxies work?
Getting a Norwegian IP couldn’t be easier. Just follow 3 simple steps, and you’ll be browsing as if you’re right in Norway.
Step #1. Choose a proxy type
Pick between residential or mobile Norwegian proxies, based on your project.
Step #2. Route your connection through proxies
Connect seamlessly to Decodo’s Norway proxy server infrastructure.
Step #3. Access the data or website you need
Access Norwegian websites to gather information and analyze local data.
Not sure which proxy type is right for you? Chat with our team and get a tailored solution.
Best features packed in all Norwegian proxies
Step into Norway’s online space with a proxy network built for speed and stability. Browse local sites smoothly, gather accurate data, track shifting market trends, and transform insights into smarter decisions that move your business forward.
Reliable connections
Enjoy 99.99% uptime, keeping your projects running without interruptions or unexpected downtime. This stability makes Norwegian proxies a dependable choice for both large-scale and one-off tasks.
IPs from real devices
Connect through real desktops and mobile devices on Norwegian ISPs. This authenticity helps you avoid blocks and ensures the data you collect is accurate and reliable.
Advanced geo-targeting
Access proxies in Norway by country, city, ZIP code, or mobile carrier, enabling you to test and gather data just as local users experience it.
Rotating & sticky sessions
Rotate IPs automatically for scale or keep them sticky for consistent identity. You can adapt proxy behavior to match your project’s requirements.
HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 support
Use Norwegian proxies with both HTTP(S) and SOCKS5 for maximum versatility. They integrate smoothly with your tools, frameworks, and custom scripts.
Easy setup
Set up your proxies in minutes using clear guides and API documentation. Get tech support whenever you need a hand – we’re here for you 24/7.
Flexible pricing for Norwegian proxies
No matter the size of your project, we’ve got a plan that fits. From small tests to large-scale operations, our Norwegian proxies give you reliable access every step of the way.
Top use cases for Norwegian proxies
With real Norwegian IPs, you can test apps and websites, conduct competitor analysis, and gather insights that actually reflect what’s happening in the market – your decisions are grounded in real, reliable data.
Market research and competitive analysis
Gather pricing, product, and competitor insights from Norwegian eCommerce sites and marketplaces. Local IPs ensure your data is accurate and not skewed by geo-filters.
eCommerce platform analysis
Use Norwegian proxies to browse eCommerce sites, track sellers, and gather product and pricing data. You’ll be able to spot trends fast and make smarter, data-backed decisions.
Ad verification and campaign testing
Confirm that your ads display correctly for Norwegian audiences without fraud or misplacement. Proxies let you view campaigns in real time from a local perspective.
SEO monitoring and SERP analysis
Track how keywords rank in Norway’s search results and spot regional differences. This ensures your SEO strategy reflects the reality of Norwegian SERPs.
Application and website testing
Test apps, platforms, and websites as though you’re browsing from Norway. You’ll catch performance or UX issues before your customers do.
Business intelligence gathering
Get access to local business directories, job portals, and regional market data. Norwegian IPs are a powerful tool for monitoring competitors and identifying emerging industry trends.
Frequently asked questions
What is a Norway proxy server?
A Norwegian proxy server acts as an intermediary between your device and the internet, masking your original IP with a Norwegian one. When your requests pass through this server, websites see you as a visitor from Norway rather than your actual location.
This geographical shift opens several practical applications. You can monitor how Norwegian consumers see your competitor's pricing, verify that your ads display correctly in Oslo or Bergen, test localized website features, or gather Norwegian market intelligence without triggering geo-blocks.
For businesses tracking Scandinavian markets or developers building location-aware applications, Norwegian proxies provide the infrastructure to access and test content exactly as local users experience it.
What types of Norway proxy IPs does Decodo offer?
We offer 2 Norwegian proxy types, both designed for different technical requirements:
- Residential proxies source IPs from actual Norwegian households – real devices on legitimate ISP networks across different cities in Norway. With <0.6s response time and 99.86% success rates, Decodo’s residential proxies handle sophisticated anti-bot systems better than any other proxy type. They're the go-to choice when scraping Norwegian eCommerce sites, monitoring local competitors, or accessing services that flag datacenter traffic.
- Mobile proxies route through Norwegian 3G/4G/5G networks from real mobile carriers like Telenor, Telia, and Ice. These are nearly impossible to detect or block since they mirror genuine mobile user behavior. Use them when you need the highest anonymity level – perfect for mobile app testing or scenarios where even residential IPs might raise flags.
Each type supports HTTP(S) and SOCKS5 protocols, so you can scale your Norwegian operations without infrastructure constraints.
How do I get started with a Norwegian proxy?
It only takes a few simple steps to set up a Norwegian proxy with Decodo:
- Log in to Decodo’s dashboard and navigate to your preferred proxy type.
- Choose your payment plan.
- Open the Proxy setup tab and set your location to Norway.
- Configure your session type (rotating for frequent IP changes, sticky to maintain the same IP for 1-60 minutes) and protocol preference (HTTP(S) or SOCKS5).
- Copy the generated endpoint – it includes your authentication credentials and targeting parameters.
- Drop it into your application.
How fast is the Norway proxy connection and what uptime can I expect?
Decodo’s Norwegian proxy performance breaks down by type:
Residential proxies have an average <0.6s response time with a 99.86% success rate. That's fast enough for real-time data collection and monitoring tasks, though there's natural variance since IPs come from residential devices with different connection speeds.
Mobile proxies deliver <0.5s response time and 99.76% success rate. Mobile networks introduce slightly more latency than wired connections, but the tradeoff is near-perfect anonymity and extremely low block rates.
Can I choose city-, region-, or ZIP-code level targeting within Norway?
Yes, and this level of precision is particularly valuable for Norwegian market research since consumer behavior, pricing, and content availability can differ significantly between regions.
Our residential proxies support targeting at 5 levels:
- Country – route through any Norwegian IP.
- State/Region – target specific Norwegian counties (fylker) like Viken, Innlandet, or Vestland.
- City – focus on major urban centers like Oslo, Bergen, Trondheim, Stavanger, or Drammen.
- ZIP code – pin down to specific postal codes for hyper-local testing.
- ASN – select IPs from particular Norwegian ISPs (Telenor, Telia, Altibox, etc.).
Our mobile proxies support country, city, and ASN targeting. This makes it easy to test mobile apps, verify ads, and gather location-sensitive data directly from real Norwegian carriers.
Are Norwegian proxy servers legal to use?
Using Norwegian proxies is legal in most circumstances, but legality depends on what you do with them rather than the proxies themselves.
When in doubt about a specific application, consult legal counsel familiar with Norwegian and EU data regulations.
Do you have any trial or money-back guarantee for Norway proxies?
We offer a 3-day free trial on all proxy plans, including Norwegian targeting. This gives you 72 hours to test response times, success rates, and compatibility with your target Norwegian websites before committing financially.
After purchase, all plans include a 14-day money-back.
One technical note: the free trial and money-back are mutually exclusive. If you use the 3-day trial, the 14-day money-back window doesn't apply.
Check our terms and conditions for more details on trial eligibility and refund procedures.
Is customer support available?
Yes, always! Our technical support team is available 24/7 via LiveChat.
Beyond direct support, you can find more information on our Knowledge Hub and documentation.
