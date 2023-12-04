Screenshot Scraper API
A screenshot scraper API* lets you capture pixel-perfect screenshots of any public webpage through a simple API request. Generate full-page, viewport, or element-level screenshots with built-in ad blocking, geo-targeting, and 125M+ proxy IPs across 195+ locations.
* This scraper is now a part of Web Scraping API.
14-day money-back option
125M+
ethically-sourced IPs
<0.2s
response time
99.99%
uptime
99.99%
success rate
Free
advanced geo-targeting
Trusted by:
What’s a screenshot scraper API, and how does it work?
A screenshot scraper API lets you capture high-quality screenshots of any public webpage with a simple HTTP request. Instead of managing your own headless browsers like Puppeteer or Playwright, the API handles the heavy lifting for you, including browser infrastructure, proxy rotation, and scaling. The screenshot scraper API automatically returns the captured data, and with Decodo’s AI Parser, you can turn messy information into structured data for free.
How does Decodo's screenshot scraper API capture a webpage?
#1 Send an API request
Enter the target URL for a full-page capture via a single GET or POST request.
#2 Headless browser renders the page
Decodo spins up a managed headless Chromium instance, loads the page through one of 125M+ proxy IPs for geo-accurate rendering, executes JavaScript (if chosen), and waits for dynamic content to fully load.
#3 Receive the output
The screenshot scraper API returns the screenshot as a base64-encoded string – ready to store, display, or feed into workflows.
What can you do with Decodo's screenshot scraper API?
Decodo’s screenshot scraper API does more than capture webpage images. Every request is rendered through managed headless Chromium browsers and routed through high-quality proxies for accurate, location-based rendering. Capture clean, pixel-perfect screenshots, customize how pages load, and control the entire rendering process with simple API parameters.
Full-page screenshot
Capture entire webpages from top to bottom in a single request. Generate complete page snapshots without stitching images manually or handling browser automation yourself.
Advanced geo-targeting
Route each capture through a local IP from 195+ locations and 125M+ IPs to view webpages exactly as local users see them. Test localized pricing, search results, ads, and layouts.
Pixel-perfect PNG output
Receive every screenshot as a high-quality PNG image with sharp text, accurate colors, and clear UI details, ideal for testing, monitoring, archiving, and visual comparisons.
Custom JavaScript and CSS
Run custom JavaScript or CSS before capture to control how pages appear. Click buttons, expand hidden sections, fill forms, switch themes, or apply custom styling.
What are the most common screenshot scraper API use cases?
A screenshot scraper API helps teams in engineering, marketing, compliance, and data science capture webpage screenshots at scale. It replaces manual screenshots and fragile browser automation with a simple, reliable API.
Monitor competitor websites
Track how competitor websites change over time by capturing regular screenshots of key pages. Stay on top of pricing updates, new promotions, homepage redesigns, and messaging changes without manual checks.
Test visual regression
Catch UI issues before they reach users by comparing screenshots from staging and production after each deployment. Detect layout shifts, broken styles, and missing assets quickly and reliably.
Archive webpages for records
Store exact visual snapshots of webpages over time for compliance, audits, or internal documentation. Keep a reliable record of how pages looked at specific moments, even if the live content later changes or disappears.
Verify ad placement
Check how ads and branded content appear from different regions by simulating real user views across locations. Ensure campaigns display correctly, avoid unintended variations, and meet compliance requirements.
Feed data into AI
Collect rendered webpage screenshots as structured visual inputs for AI models. Support use cases like vision-language training, layout understanding, and automated UI analysis.
How do I integrate the screenshot scraper API into my project?
Get a screenshot in production with a single HTTP request. Decodo's screenshot scraper API follows standard REST conventions. Just pass the target URL and rendering options as query parameters or in a JSON body, authenticate with your API key, and receive the image directly. Official SDKs and drop-in code snippets for Python, Node.js, and cURL let you integrate in minutes.
What does Web Scraping API cost?
Choose a plan based on your scraping volume. All plans include the same powerful features – you only pay for what you use. Start with the free plan to test before committing.
Plan prices
+VAT / Billed monthly
Rate limit
All prices shown are per 1K req.
$0
$0.50
2K req.
$0.75
1K req.
$1.00
1K req.
$1.50
667 req.
10 req/s
$19
$0.50
38K req.
$0.75
25K req.
$1.00
19K req.
$1.50
12K req.
10 req/s
$49
$0.30
163K req.
$0.65
75K req.
$0.90
54K req.
$1.25
39K req.
25 req/s
$99
$0.14
707K req.
$0.60
165K req.
$0.85
116K req.
$1.20
82K req.
50 req/s
Need more?
Custom
Custom
Custom
Custom
Custom
Plan price
$0
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
2K req.
$0.50
1K req.
$0.75
1K req.
$1.00
667 req.
$1.50
Rate limit
10 req/s
Plan price
$19
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
38K req.
$0.50
25K req.
$0.75
19K req.
$1.00
12K req.
$1.50
Rate limit
10 req/s
Plan price
$49
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
163K req.
$0.30
75K req.
$0.65
54K req.
$0.90
39K req.
$1.25
Rate limit
25 req/s
Plan price
$99
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
707K req.
$0.14
165K req.
$0.60
116K req.
$0.85
82K req.
$1.20
Rate limit
50 req/s
Need more?
Request type
Price per 1k req.
Custom
Custom
Custom
Custom
Rate limit
Custom
For low-security sites and simple access
For accessing guarded or sensitive pages
With each plan, you access:
99.99% success rate
Results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR or PNG
MCP server
JavaScript rendering
AI integrations
100+ pre-built templates
Supports search, pagination, and filtering
LLM-ready markdown format
24/7 tech support
14-day money-back
SSL Secure Payment
Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL
What do developers say about Decodo?
Join 135K+ users who trust Decodo for a reliable and scalable web data collection.
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
N
Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
R
RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
C
Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
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Frequently asked questions
Do I need a credit card to try the screenshot scraper API?
No. Decodo offers a free plan with no credit card required, so you can test screenshot capture, geo-targeting, and all features before committing to a paid plan.
Can I cancel my screenshot API subscription at any time?
Yes. Decodo subscriptions have no long-term contracts. You can cancel, upgrade, or downgrade your plan at any time via Decodo’s dashboard. You can use your available requests throughout the month.
What is a screenshot scraper API?
A screenshot API is a cloud-hosted service that renders a webpage in a headless browser and returns a pixel-perfect PNG image of the rendered output. Instead of managing your own Puppeteer or Playwright infrastructure, you send a single HTTP request with the target URL and rendering options, and the API handles browser orchestration and proxy rotation for you.
Check out Decodo’s blog post explaining what a headless browser is to learn more.
How is a screenshot scraper API different from taking a manual screenshot?
Manual screenshots require a human to open a browser, navigate to a page, and capture the screenshot, which doesn’t scale. A screenshot scraper API automates this process programmatically: you call an endpoint with a URL, and the service returns the rendered image in seconds. This makes it possible to capture thousands of pages from multiple geographic locations without human intervention.
What output format does Decodo's screenshot scraper API use?
Decodo's screenshot API provides every capture as a PNG image. PNG preserves exact pixel detail, text sharpness, and color fidelity without compression artifacts, making it the perfect format for visual regression testing, compliance archiving, and any workflow where pixel-perfect accuracy matters.
How does geo-targeting work for screenshots?
Decodo routes each screenshot request through one of 125M+ proxy IPs across 195+ locations. You specify the continent, country, state, city, or even a ZIP code in your API request, and the headless browser loads the page from that location. Then you’ll see the exact content, pricing, and language a local visitor would see. This is essential for ad verification, competitive monitoring, and localized content QA.
What is the difference between a screenshot scraper API and web scraping?
A screenshot scraper API returns a visual image of the rendered page, basically what a human visitor sees. Web scraping extracts the underlying structured data (HTML, text, JSON) from the page's source code. Decodo lets you do both in the same API request: capture the screenshot and extract the page's HTML or text content simultaneously through the Web Scraping API.
You can learn more about data extraction techniques in our data scraping guide.
Can I use the screenshot scraper API for visual regression testing?
Yes. QA teams use Decodo's screenshot scraper API to capture baseline images of staging or production pages after every deployment, then compare them against previous captures to detect unintended layout shifts, broken CSS, or missing assets. The API's consistent headless Chromium rendering ensures pixel-level reproducibility across captures.
How does Decodo's screenshot scraper API compare to running my own headless browser?
Running Puppeteer or Playwright locally gives you full control, but requires you to manage browser updates, proxy rotation, memory and CPU scaling, error handling, and infrastructure costs. Decodo's screenshot scraper API handles all of this as a managed service: you send a request and receive the image, while Decodo manages the proxy network and scaling behind the scenes. For teams processing more than a few hundred screenshots per day, the API approach typically costs less and ships faster than a self-hosted solution.
Read our Playwright web scraping tutorial to learn what a self-managed setup involves.
Start Capturing Screenshots in Minutes
Sign up, get your API key, and send your first screenshot request. No credit card required – try it out for free!
14-day money-back option