Ad Verification Proxies

Optimize your marketing campaigns by tracking ad placement and identifying fraud with proxies from 195+ locations – zero CAPTCHAs, geo-restrictions, and IP blocks.

Start free trialStart free with Google

14-day money-back option

125M+

ethically-sourced IPs

99.99%

uptime

#1

response time

195+

locations worldwide

24/7

tech support

Trusted by:

Incogni-logo
Convergence-logo
Infoprice-logo
RTMP-logo
GobbleCube-logo
Roidynamic-logo
Insites-logo
Osint-logo
ExoClick-logo
Adsecure-logo
NovaBeyond-logo
hehemobi-logo
Incogni-logo
Convergence-logo
Infoprice-logo
RTMP-logo
GobbleCube-logo
Roidynamic-logo
Insites-logo
Osint-logo
ExoClick-logo
Adsecure-logo
NovaBeyond-logo
hehemobi-logo

What is AdTech?

AdTech is the infrastructure that drives digital advertising. Our ad verification solutions include various tools and platforms that let marketers plan, target, deliver, and optimize digital ad campaigns.

See ads from any location

Verify ad placement exactly as your audience sees it with advanced targeting across 195+ locations worldwide.

Detect fraud before it does damage

Make sure your ads reach real users, not bots, by identifying click fraud, invalid impressions, and bot traffic with residential and mobile IPs.

Verify ads smoothly at any scale

Test hundreds to thousands of ads instantly with proxies featuring a <0.6s response time and a 99.86% success rate.

Ensure brand safety and compliance

Track where your ads show up and catch placements on harmful sites before they affect your reputation.

Gain competitive intelligence

Analyze competitor ad strategies, placements, and messaging across markets, all without triggering CAPTCHAs and IP blocks.

Monitor campaigns 24/7

Maintain continuous ad verification with up to 99.99% uptime and detect campaign issues in real-time.

Make ad verification easy, fast, and scalable with Decodo

Access data with minimal latency

Test ad placements with proxies that deliver a 99.86% success rate, with responses coming back in <0.6s.

Get pinpoint targeting at affordable prices

Review ads from 195+ locations with proxies that deliver advanced targeting options – starting from $1.5/GB.

Use developer-friendly integrations

Set up and manage your AdTech projects in minutes with AI-powered integrations like MCP, n8n, LangChain, and our developer-friendly API.

Monitor everything from one dashboard

Track traffic, manage usage, whitelist IPs, replace IPs, and more – all from a single, easy-to-use dashboard.

Discover our AdTech proxy solutions

Check out our proxy options to find the right fit for your ad verification needs.

Residential proxies

from $1.5/GB

  • 115M+ real IPs from household devices

  • City-, state-, ZIP-, and ASN-level targeting

  • HTTP(S) and SOCKS5 support

  • 99.86% success rate

  • <0.6s response time

  • Rotating and sticky sessions

Use residential proxies for verifying ads, tracking attribution, and monitoring brand safety across desktop and web applications.

Mobile proxies

from $2.25/GB

  • 10M+ IPs from real mobile devices

  • 3G/4G/5G network coverage

  • 160+ locations with 700+ mobile carriers

  • City- and country-level targeting

  • 99.76% success rate

  • Rotating and sticky sessions

Go with mobile proxies for mobile app testing, carrier-specific ad verification, in-app ad monitoring, and mobile ad campaign optimization.

See why users choose Decodo

Join 135K+ users who rely on Decodo for web data projects.

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

Cybereg

Decodo-best-usability-award-2025-by-G2

Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

Decodo-Highest-User-Adoption-2025-award-by-G2

Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

Decodo-best-value-by-Proxyway-2025-award

Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

techradar-logo

Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

Proxyway-logo

Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

PCMag-logo

PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Featured in:

Cybernews
Hackernoon
Techjury
Techradar
Yahoo news
Cybernews
Hackernoon
Techjury
Techradar
Yahoo news

Explore other Decodo proxy use cases

Multi-accounting

Data for AI

SEO-performance-icon

SEO

Frequently asked questions

What is ad verification?

Ad verification helps advertisers confirm that their ads appear in the right language, to the right audience, on legit websites, and are not hijacked by scammers. For data-driven ad tech teams, this allows to maintain brand transparency, ad spending efficiency, and campaign integrity.

What are the four core pillars of ad verification?

The four main factors of ad verification are:

  • Viewability. It ensures that ads are actually seen by real users, not hidden, or below the fold.
  • Brand safety. This is all about keeping ads away from content that could harm brand reputation.
  • Fraud detection. It identifies invalid traffic like bots or click farms.
  • Placement and contextual relevance. With it, you verify that ads are served in approved locations and markets.

Together, they help advertisers maximize ROI while keeping campaigns authentic and compliant.

How to prevent ad click fraud?

Use proxies to see what your target audience sees across multiple regions to reveal suspicious click patterns and explain odd traffic. Combine this with ad platform tools like IP and location exclusions to manage and block click fraud attempts. Use residential or mobile proxies for the best results.

Can proxies block ads?

No, proxies themselves don’t block ads. Instead, they enable controlled access for verifying ads and detecting fraud. You can combine them with ad verification and analytics platforms to monitor, analyze, and verify ad compliance, viewability, and brand safety at scale.

How do proxies help detect ad fraud?

By routing requests through proxies, you can view ads exactly as real users in specific locations would see them. This way, you can detect ad cloaking attempts, fraud impressions, and see if your ads show up on legitimate sites and direct users to the right pages.

Ensure Accurate Ad Verification with Decodo

Join developers and marketing teams who choose Decodo for reliable, high-volume ad verification.

Get started

14-day money-back option

© 2018-2025 decodo.com (formerly smartproxy.com). All Rights Reserved