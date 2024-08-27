Ad Verification Proxies
What is AdTech?
AdTech is the infrastructure that drives digital advertising. Our ad verification solutions include various tools and platforms that let marketers plan, target, deliver, and optimize digital ad campaigns.
See ads from any location
Verify ad placement exactly as your audience sees it with advanced targeting across 195+ locations worldwide.
Detect fraud before it does damage
Make sure your ads reach real users, not bots, by identifying click fraud, invalid impressions, and bot traffic with residential and mobile IPs.
Verify ads smoothly at any scale
Test hundreds to thousands of ads instantly with proxies featuring a <0.6s response time and a 99.86% success rate.
Ensure brand safety and compliance
Track where your ads show up and catch placements on harmful sites before they affect your reputation.
Gain competitive intelligence
Analyze competitor ad strategies, placements, and messaging across markets, all without triggering CAPTCHAs and IP blocks.
Monitor campaigns 24/7
Maintain continuous ad verification with up to 99.99% uptime and detect campaign issues in real-time.
Make ad verification easy, fast, and scalable with Decodo
Access data with minimal latency
Test ad placements with proxies that deliver a 99.86% success rate, with responses coming back in <0.6s.
Get pinpoint targeting at affordable prices
Review ads from 195+ locations with proxies that deliver advanced targeting options – starting from $1.5/GB.
Use developer-friendly integrations
Set up and manage your AdTech projects in minutes with AI-powered integrations like MCP, n8n, LangChain, and our developer-friendly API.
Monitor everything from one dashboard
Track traffic, manage usage, whitelist IPs, replace IPs, and more – all from a single, easy-to-use dashboard.
Discover our AdTech proxy solutions
Check out our proxy options to find the right fit for your ad verification needs.
Residential proxies
from $1.5/GB
115M+ real IPs from household devices
City-, state-, ZIP-, and ASN-level targeting
HTTP(S) and SOCKS5 support
99.86% success rate
<0.6s response time
Rotating and sticky sessions
Use residential proxies for verifying ads, tracking attribution, and monitoring brand safety across desktop and web applications.
Mobile proxies
from $2.25/GB
10M+ IPs from real mobile devices
3G/4G/5G network coverage
160+ locations with 700+ mobile carriers
City- and country-level targeting
99.76% success rate
Rotating and sticky sessions
Go with mobile proxies for mobile app testing, carrier-specific ad verification, in-app ad monitoring, and mobile ad campaign optimization.
Frequently asked questions
What is ad verification?
Ad verification helps advertisers confirm that their ads appear in the right language, to the right audience, on legit websites, and are not hijacked by scammers. For data-driven ad tech teams, this allows to maintain brand transparency, ad spending efficiency, and campaign integrity.
What are the four core pillars of ad verification?
The four main factors of ad verification are:
- Viewability. It ensures that ads are actually seen by real users, not hidden, or below the fold.
- Brand safety. This is all about keeping ads away from content that could harm brand reputation.
- Fraud detection. It identifies invalid traffic like bots or click farms.
- Placement and contextual relevance. With it, you verify that ads are served in approved locations and markets.
Together, they help advertisers maximize ROI while keeping campaigns authentic and compliant.
How to prevent ad click fraud?
Use proxies to see what your target audience sees across multiple regions to reveal suspicious click patterns and explain odd traffic. Combine this with ad platform tools like IP and location exclusions to manage and block click fraud attempts. Use residential or mobile proxies for the best results.
Can proxies block ads?
No, proxies themselves don’t block ads. Instead, they enable controlled access for verifying ads and detecting fraud. You can combine them with ad verification and analytics platforms to monitor, analyze, and verify ad compliance, viewability, and brand safety at scale.
How do proxies help detect ad fraud?
By routing requests through proxies, you can view ads exactly as real users in specific locations would see them. This way, you can detect ad cloaking attempts, fraud impressions, and see if your ads show up on legitimate sites and direct users to the right pages.
