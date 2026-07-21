How to Set Up an Apache Proxy Server: Forward, Reverse, and Scraping Use Cases

Configuring Apache as a forward proxy server

This is the setup for routing outbound traffic through Apache, whether that's for scraping, testing, or controlling what a network can access. We're going to create a dedicated VirtualHost file rather than editing the default site config. That way, the setup is clean and reversible.

Creating the VirtualHost

Create a new file:

sudo nano / etc / apache2 / sites - available / forward - proxy . conf

Add the following configuration:

< VirtualHost * : 8888 > ProxyRequests On ProxyVia On < Proxy * > Require ip 192.168 .1 .0 / 24 Require ip 127.0 .0 .1 < / Proxy > AllowCONNECT 443 ErrorLog $ { APACHE_LOG_DIR } / forward - proxy - error . log CustomLog $ { APACHE_LOG_DIR } / forward - proxy - access . log combined < / VirtualHost >

A few things to note:

Port 8888 . We're using a non-standard port to keep the forward proxy separate from any web server running on port 80. You can use any open port, but 8888 and 3128 are common conventions for proxy servers.

. We're using a non-standard port to keep the forward proxy separate from any web server running on port 80. You can use any open port, but 8888 and 3128 are common conventions for proxy servers. ProxyRequests On . This is the directive that makes Apache act as a forward proxy. Without it, Apache ignores forwarding requests entirely. This directive is off by default, and for good reason. Turning it on without access controls creates an open proxy.

. This is the directive that makes Apache act as a forward proxy. Without it, Apache ignores forwarding requests entirely. This directive is off by default, and for good reason. Turning it on without access controls creates an open proxy. ProxyVia On . Adds a Via header to every proxied request, which makes it easier to trace traffic through proxy chains. Optional but useful for debugging.

. Adds a Via header to every proxied request, which makes it easier to trace traffic through proxy chains. Optional but useful for debugging. Require ip . Restricts proxy access to specific IP ranges. In this example, only clients on the 192.168.1.0/24 subnet and localhost can use the proxy. Replace this with your actual network range.

Since we're using a custom port, tell Apache to listen on it. Open /etc/apache2/ports.conf and add:

Listen 8888

Enabling and reloading

sudo a2ensite forward - proxy sudo systemctl reload apache2

If the reload fails, check the config syntax first:

sudo apache2ctl configtest

This catches typos and missing modules before they break anything.

Testing with cURL

Start with a simple HTTP request through the proxy:

curl - x http : // localhost : 8888 http : // books . toscrape . com /

If you get HTML back, the forward proxy is working for HTTP traffic.

Now test HTTPS (this confirms mod_proxy_connect is working):

curl - x http : // localhost : 8888 https : // books . toscrape . com /

If this also returns HTML, HTTPS tunneling through the CONNECT method is functional.

To verify the Via header is being added, run a verbose request:

curl - x http : // localhost : 8888 - v http : // books . toscrape . com / 2 > & 1 | grep - i via

You should see a Via header in the response identifying the proxy hop and HTTP protocol version.

Testing from a remote machine

If your proxy server has a public or LAN-accessible IP, test from another machine to confirm the access controls work:

curl - x http : // your - proxy - ip : 8888 https : // books . toscrape . com / curl - x http : // your - proxy - ip : 8888 https : // books . toscrape . com /

The first should return HTML. The second should return a 403 Forbidden response. If both work, your Require ip rules aren't restricting correctly. Double-check the IP range in your VirtualHost config.

Security warning

This matters enough to call out explicitly. A forward proxy with Require all granted and a public IP is an open proxy. Anyone on the internet can route traffic through your server. That means spam, scraping of unrelated targets, and potentially illegal traffic, all attributed to your IP address.

Before exposing a forward proxy to anything beyond localhost:

Restrict by IP range as shown above

Add basic authentication (covered in the security section)

Monitor your access logs regularly

If your use case is specifically web scraping and you need to understand how HTTP proxies work at a protocol level, the HTTP proxy guide covers the mechanics and common error codes in more depth.

Understanding ProxyPass and ProxyPassReverse directives

These two directives are the core of every Apache reverse proxy setup. The names make them look related, but they're not. Each does something different, and skipping either one creates problems that are annoying to debug.

ProxyPass : Forwarding requests to the backend

ProxyPass maps an incoming URL path on Apache to a URL on your backend server. When a client requests a path that matches, Apache forwards the entire request (body, headers, query string) to the specified backend.

ProxyPass / app http : // localhost : 8080 / app

This tells Apache: any request that starts with /app should be forwarded to http://localhost:8080/app on the backend. The client never sees the backend address. As far as they know, Apache is serving the content itself.

ProxyPassReverse : Rewriting response headers

ProxyPassReverse handles the return trip. When your backend sends a redirect (a Location header pointing to http://localhost:8080/app/login), the client would receive that internal URL directly without ProxyPassReverse. That's a problem because the client can't reach localhost:8080. That's Apache's internal network.

ProxyPassReverse / app http : // localhost : 8080 / app

ProxyPassReverse rewrites Location, Content-Location, and URI headers in the backend's response, replacing the internal address with the proxy's public address. So http://localhost:8080/app/login becomes http://your-proxy.com/app/login before the client ever sees it.

Without it, the first redirect from your backend leaks the internal address and breaks navigation for the client.

Using them together

In practice, you almost never use one without the other:

ProxyPass / app http : // localhost : 8080 / app ProxyPassReverse / app http : // localhost : 8080 / app

Keep in mind that these are always two separate lines.

Order matters

When you have multiple ProxyPass rules, Apache evaluates them in order. More specific paths must come before less specific ones, or the broader rule swallows requests meant for the narrower one.

Correct: Specific path first

ProxyPass / api / v2 http : // api - v2 - server : 8080 / ProxyPassReverse / api / v2 http : // api - v2 - server : 8080 / ProxyPass / api http : // api - v1 - server : 8080 / ProxyPassReverse / api http : // api - v1 - server : 8080 /

Wrong: /api matches first, /api/v2 never reached

ProxyPass / api http : // api - v1 - server : 8080 / ProxyPass / api / v2 http : // api - v2 - server : 8080 /

In the wrong example, a request to /api/v2/users matches /api first and gets sent to the v1 server. The v2 rule never fires.

Trailing slashes

Trailing slashes are one of the most common sources of broken reverse proxy setups, because the behavior is significant and not always obvious.

Apache's key rule: the local path and the backend URL should either both end in a slash or both omit it. Mixing them (one with, one without) is what causes broken mappings.

The two matched forms behave differently, and the difference is in how the matched prefix gets replaced:

ProxyPass / app http : // localhost : 8080 / app ProxyPassReverse / app http : // localhost : 8080 / app apache ProxyPass / app / http : // localhost : 8080 / app / ProxyPassReverse / app / http : // localhost : 8080 / app /

With the slash form (/app/), Apache matches the prefix /app/ and swaps it for the backend's /app/. A request to /app with no trailing slash won't match that rule, so the client can end up with a 404 unless a redirect adds the slash.

Without the slash form (/app), both /app and /app/whatever match.

The practical guidance is consistency, not omission: pick one form and keep both sides matching. If you need the slash form to serve /app without a trailing slash too, add both variants explicitly:

ProxyPass / app http : // localhost : 8080 / app ProxyPassReverse / app http : // localhost : 8080 / app ProxyPass / app / http : // localhost : 8080 / app / ProxyPassReverse / app / http : // localhost : 8080 / app /

Excluding paths

Sometimes you want Apache to proxy everything except certain paths. The ! syntax excludes a path from proxying:

ProxyPass / admin ! ProxyPass / http : // localhost : 8080 / ProxyPassReverse / http : // localhost : 8080 /

Exclusions must come before the catch-all rule. If the catch-all appears first, it matches everything and the exclusion never fires. Same ordering principle as specific-before-general.

Multiple backends

You can route different URL paths to entirely different backend servers:

ProxyPass / api http : // api - server : 8080 / ProxyPassReverse / api http : // api - server : 8080 / ProxyPass / static http : // cdn - origin : 9000 / ProxyPassReverse / static http : // cdn - origin : 9000 / ProxyPass / http : // app - server : 3000 / ProxyPassReverse / http : // app - server : 3000 /

A single Apache instance acts as the entry point, routing requests to the right backend based on the URL path. The client sees one domain, while three separate services handle the work.

Connection tuning

For production setups, the default timeout and connection settings are worth adjusting. ProxyPass accepts optional parameters:

ProxyPass / app http : // localhost : 8080 / app connectiontimeout = 5 timeout = 30 keepalive = On ProxyPassReverse / app http : // localhost : 8080 / app

connectiontimeout . How long Apache waits to establish a connection to the backend (in seconds). The default is the global Timeout value, which is usually 60 seconds. For a backend on localhost, 5 seconds is plenty.

. How long Apache waits to establish a connection to the backend (in seconds). The default is the global value, which is usually 60 seconds. For a backend on localhost, 5 seconds is plenty. timeout . How long Apache waits for a response from the backend after the connection is established. Set this based on your slowest expected response. Too low and legitimate slow requests get cut off. Too high and hung backends tie up Apache workers.

. How long Apache waits for a response from the backend after the connection is established. Set this based on your slowest expected response. Too low and legitimate slow requests get cut off. Too high and hung backends tie up Apache workers. keepalive. Reuses the connection to the backend for multiple requests instead of opening a new one each time. Reduces latency and resource usage under load.

These go on the ProxyPass line only, not on ProxyPassReverse. The reverse directive only rewrites response headers and doesn't manage connections.

Securing the proxy: Authentication, HTTPS, and access control

Before exposing your proxy beyond localhost, configure authentication, access control, and HTTPS.

Basic authentication for a forward proxy

Create a password file:

sudo htpasswd - c / etc / apache2 / proxy . passwd proxyuser

You'll be prompted to set a password. To add more users later, drop the -c flag (it overwrites the file):

sudo htpasswd / etc / apache2 / proxy . passwd anotheruser

Now add the auth requirement to your forward proxy VirtualHost:

< VirtualHost * : 8888 > ProxyRequests On ProxyVia On < Proxy * > AuthType Basic AuthName "Proxy Access" AuthUserFile / etc / apache2 / proxy . passwd Require valid - user < / Proxy > AllowCONNECT 443 < / VirtualHost >

Reload Apache and test:

sudo systemctl reload apache2 curl - x http : // localhost : 8888 https : // books . toscrape . com / curl - x http : // proxyuser : yourpassword@localhost : 8888 https : // books . toscrape . com /

The first request should fail with 407 Proxy Authentication Required. The second should work.

Combining IP restrictions with authentication

For extra security, require both a valid IP and valid credentials using RequireAll:

< Proxy * > < RequireAll > Require ip 192.168 .1 .0 / 24 Require valid - user < / RequireAll > AuthType Basic AuthName "Proxy Access" AuthUserFile / etc / apache2 / proxy . passwd < / Proxy >

This means even if someone has the username and password, they can't use the proxy unless they're on the allowed network. Belt and suspenders.

HTTPS termination for a reverse proxy

If your reverse proxy faces the public internet, it should serve HTTPS. The easiest way is Let's Encrypt with Certbot:

sudo apt install certbot python3 - certbot - apache sudo certbot - - apache

Certbot automatically creates a :443 VirtualHost with your certificate and sets up a redirect from :80 to :443. If you'd rather configure it manually, here's what the VirtualHost looks like:

< VirtualHost * : 443 > ServerName your - domain . com SSLEngine On SSLCertificateFile / etc / letsencrypt / live / your - domain . com / fullchain . pem SSLCertificateKeyFile / etc / letsencrypt / live / your - domain . com / privkey . pem ProxyRequests Off ProxyPreserveHost On ProxyPass / app http : // localhost : 8080 / app ProxyPassReverse / app http : // localhost : 8080 / app < / VirtualHost >

And the :80 redirect:

< VirtualHost * : 80 > ServerName your - domain . com Redirect permanent / https : // your - domain . com / < / VirtualHost >

Make sure mod_ssl is enabled:

sudo a2enmod ssl sudo systemctl reload apache2

HTTPS through a forward proxy

Forward proxies handle HTTPS differently from reverse proxies. The proxy doesn't decrypt the traffic. Instead, the client sends a CONNECT request, and the proxy opens a raw TCP tunnel to the destination. The TLS handshake happens directly between the client and the target server, with the proxy just passing bytes through.

This is what mod_proxy_connect handles. The key directive is:

AllowCONNECT 443 563

This restricts CONNECT tunneling to port 443 only. Those are the default and almost always what you want. Widening it to other ports (like 8443) is occasionally necessary, but it increases vulnerability to attacks.

If your HTTPS requests through the forward proxy are timing out, the most likely cause is mod_proxy_connect not being enabled. Double-check:

apache2ctl - M | grep proxy_connect

For a deeper understanding, have a look at how SSL and HTTPS proxying work under the hood, including the differences between TLS termination and TLS tunneling.

Using your Apache proxy for web scraping with Selenium

Now that you have a working forward proxy, let's route a Python scraper through it and extract some data.

Project setup

You'll need Python 3.10+ and a virtual environment:

python3 - m venv venv source venv / bin / activate pip install selenium webdriver - manager

webdriver-manager handles downloading the correct ChromeDriver binary so you don't have to manage it manually.

Configuring Selenium to use the proxy

The simplest approach is Chrome's --proxy-server flag. This tells the browser to route all traffic through your Apache forward proxy:

from selenium import webdriver from selenium . webdriver . chrome . service import Service from selenium . webdriver . chrome . options import Options from webdriver_manager . chrome import ChromeDriverManager chrome_options = Options ( ) chrome_options . add_argument ( '--headless' ) chrome_options . add_argument ( '--proxy-server=http://your-proxy-ip:8888' ) driver = webdriver . Chrome ( service = Service ( ChromeDriverManager ( ) . install ( ) ) , options = chrome_options )

If your proxy requires authentication (as configured in the previous section), Chrome's --proxy-server flag doesn't support inline credentials. You'll need Selenium Wire instead:

pip install selenium - wire

Then write the code:

from seleniumwire import webdriver from webdriver_manager . chrome import ChromeDriverManager from selenium . webdriver . chrome . service import Service seleniumwire_options = { 'proxy' : { 'http' : 'http://username:password@your-proxy.com:8888' , 'https' : 'http://username:password@your-proxy.com:8888' , } } chrome_options = webdriver . ChromeOptions ( ) chrome_options . add_argument ( '--headless' ) driver = webdriver . Chrome ( service = Service ( ChromeDriverManager ( ) . install ( ) ) , options = chrome_options , seleniumwire_options = seleniumwire_options )

Scraping Books to Scrape

Here's a complete script that navigates to Books to Scrape through the proxy and extracts book titles and prices:

from selenium import webdriver from selenium . webdriver . chrome . service import Service from selenium . webdriver . chrome . options import Options from selenium . webdriver . common . by import By from webdriver_manager . chrome import ChromeDriverManager chrome_options = Options ( ) chrome_options . add_argument ( '--headless' ) chrome_options . add_argument ( '--proxy-server=http://your-proxy-ip:8888' ) driver = webdriver . Chrome ( service = Service ( ChromeDriverManager ( ) . install ( ) ) , options = chrome_options ) try : driver . get ( 'https://books.toscrape.com/' ) books = driver . find_elements ( By . CSS_SELECTOR , 'article.product_pod' ) for book in books : title = book . find_element ( By . CSS_SELECTOR , 'h3 a' ) . get_attribute ( 'title' ) price = book . find_element ( By . CSS_SELECTOR , '.price_color' ) . text print ( f' { title } : { price } ' ) finally : driver . quit ( )

Expected output:

A Light in the Attic : £ 51.77 Tipping the Velvet : £ 53.74 Soumission : £ 50.10 . . .

Verifying that the proxy is being used

To confirm traffic is actually routing through your Apache proxy and not going directly, hit a service that returns your IP:

driver . get ( 'http://ip.decodo.com/ip' ) print ( driver . find_element ( By . TAG_NAME , 'body' ) . text )

The returned IP should be your Apache server's address, not the computer running the script. If it shows your local IP, the proxy configuration didn't take effect. Check that the --proxy-server argument matches your Apache proxy's address and port.

You can also verify from the server side by watching the Apache access log while the script runs:

sudo tail - f / var / log / apache2 / forward - proxy - access . log

Each Selenium request should appear in the log as it passes through.

Troubleshooting

407 Proxy Authentication Required . Your proxy has authentication enabled, but the credentials weren't passed or are incorrect. Switch to Selenium Wire and pass the credentials in the proxy URL as shown above.

. Your proxy has authentication enabled, but the credentials weren't passed or are incorrect. Switch to Selenium Wire and pass the credentials in the proxy URL as shown above. 502 Bad Gateway. Apache reached the proxy handler but could not get a valid response from the destination. Test the target directly from the proxy server and inspect the Apache error log. If the log reports that no protocol handler is available, verify that mod_proxy_http is loaded.

curl https : // books . toscrape . com /

If that works but the proxy doesn't, the module is the issue:

apache2ctl - M | grep proxy_http

CONNECT requests are timing out. HTTPS requests hang indefinitely, then fail. This almost always means mod_proxy_connect isn't enabled. Verify:

apache2ctl - M | grep proxy_connect

If it's missing, enable it and reload:

sudo a2enmod proxy_connect sudo systemctl reload apache2

For more beyond proxy configuration, check out the Selenium scraping walkthrough, or take a deeper look at the Selenium proxy patterns. If you prefer testing your proxy with cURL before involving a browser, the cURL proxy guide covers that approach.

Limitations of a self-hosted Apache proxy

Your Apache forward proxy works, but before you scale it up for production scraping or any sustained workload, it's worth understanding exactly where the ceiling is.

Single outbound IP

Your Apache server has one IP address. Every request that goes through it comes from that same address. Any target site with basic rate limiting will notice and throttle or block you after a modest number of requests. You can spin up multiple Apache instances on different servers to get more IPs, but at that point, you're building and maintaining a proxy fleet, which is a different job entirely. Consider a proxy provider solution if you need more IPs.

No geo-targeting

A proxy hosted in one datacenter can only make requests from that location. If you need search results, pricing, or content localized to a specific country or region, a single-location proxy can't help. You'd need separate servers in each target region, each with its own Apache setup and maintenance overhead.

Datacenter IPs get flagged

Anti-bot vendors like Cloudflare, PerimeterX, and DataDome maintain lists of known datacenter IP ranges. An Apache server running on AWS, GCP, DigitalOcean, or any major cloud provider will be identified as datacenter traffic almost immediately. Residential and mobile IPs avoid this signal, but those can't be self-hosted at scale.

No anti-bot evasion

Apache proxies traffic. That's all it does. It doesn't bypass CAPTCHAs, manage browser fingerprints, or rotate user agents. If the target site uses any form of bot detection beyond IP-based blocking, your proxy doesn't help. You'd need additional tooling on top of Apache to handle those layers.

Operational overhead

You own everything. Uptime monitoring, security patches, log rotation, disk space, scaling when traffic increases. For a corporate gateway or internal routing, that overhead is justified. For scraping at scale, you're spending engineering time on proxy infrastructure instead of on the data you're trying to collect.

Cloud provider restrictions

Most cloud providers restrict or prohibit running open proxy services. Heroku's free tier shut down in 2022, and even paid plans on AWS, GCP, and Render have acceptable use policies that can flag proxy workloads. If your account gets suspended, your scraping pipeline goes down with it.

When to move to a managed solution

When these limitations start costing you more time than they save, the upgrade path is straightforward. Decodo residential proxies give you 115M+ rotating IPs from real household computers, eliminating the proxy detection signal. Rotating proxies handle IP rotation automatically without you maintaining a server fleet. And for targets with heavy anti-bot stacks where a forward proxy alone isn't enough, Site Unblocker combines CAPTCHA bypass, JS rendering, and fingerprint rotation in a single endpoint.

Learn how residential proxies differ from datacenter proxies and why the distinction matters for scraping.

Final words

Apache handles both forward and reverse proxy setups well, and the module ecosystem gives you enough flexibility for most configurations. The mental checklist before going live: mod_proxy plus the right protocol module, access control via IP or authentication, and HTTPS termination if the proxy faces the public internet. For internal routing, load balancing, or sitting in front of application servers, a self-hosted Apache reverse proxy is a solid, proven choice. For scraping, it works as a starting point, but a single-IP forward proxy has a short shelf life against any site with rate limiting or bot detection. When you hit that wall, managed residential proxies and Site Unblocker pick up where Apache stops.