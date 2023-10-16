How To Set Axios POST Headers and Manage Headers Across All Request Types
Axios POST headers are one of the most important items for JavaScript developers working with HTTP. Configure them incorrectly, and your requests fail, authentication breaks, or data gets rejected. The good news? Axios gives developers several ways to manage headers, including inline on individual requests, globally via defaults, through reusable instances, and dynamically with interceptors. This guide explores how to use Axios to set headers across all request types, covering POST, GET, PUT, and DELETE requests, plus common pitfalls and fixes.
Justinas Tamasevicius
Last updated: Apr 22, 2026
22 min read
TL;DR
- Axios headers can be set per request (inline config), globally via axios.defaults, per instance with axios.create(), or dynamically using interceptors
- For POST requests, pass headers in the third argument: axios.post(url, data, { headers: {...} })
- Never manually set Content-Type when sending FormData
- Use Axios interceptors headers for token injection and refresh logic
- Combine Axios custom headers with proxy rotation for reliable JavaScript web scraping
- Use per-request headers for one-off calls where you need specific, isolated config
- Set axios.defaults.headers for headers that every request in your app should carry
- Create isolated Axios instances with axios.create() when you work with multiple APIs
- Use request interceptors to inject tokens dynamically, and response interceptors to handle token refresh
- Never manually set Content-Type: multipart/form-data. Axios handles the boundary automatically.
Installing Axios and basic setup
Axios is an isomorphic, promise-based HTTP client that allows developers to use the same codebase for network requests in both Node.js and browser environments, which matters because some header behaviors differ between the two environments.
Install it via the package manager your project uses:
# npmnpm install axios# yarnyarn add axios# pnpmpnpm add axios
If you're working browser-only without a build step, use the CDN:
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/axios/dist/axios.min.js"></script>
Then import the Axios library in your code, depending on your JavaScript environment:
ESM (Modern JavaScript):
import axios from 'axios';
CommonJS (Older Node.js):
const axios = require('axios');
- Use ESM (import) if you're starting a new project
- Use CommonJS (require) only if you're maintaining older codebases
Note: All examples in this guide use Axios v1.0+ and Node.js 18+.
CORS restrictions apply in browsers but not in Node.js. That means Axios custom headers that work fine in Node.js might trigger CORS preflight errors in the browser, depending on server configuration. We'll cover more on that in the troubleshooting section.
Setting headers for individual Axios requests
Per-request headers are the most explicit option. You pass a headers object inside the config argument on each call. They apply only to that single request and nothing else.
This is the right choice when you're making a one-off call with unique credentials, testing a specific endpoint, or calling an API that doesn't fit your app's global defaults.
GET request with custom headers
For GET requests, the config object (which holds your headers) is the second argument.
To make this example fully testable, we'll use the JSONPlaceholder, a publicly accessible test API endpoint that returns the headers you send.
import axios from 'axios';// fetchPost() - uses JSONPlaceholder, a free public REST API for testingasync function fetchPost() {try {const response = await axios.get('https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/posts/1',{headers: {'X-API-Key': 'test-key-123',Accept: 'application/json','X-Request-Source': 'dashboard-v3','Accept-Language': 'en-US,en;q=0.9'}});console.log('Status :', response.status);console.log('Data :', JSON.stringify(response.data, null, 2));console.log('Content-Type:', response.headers['content-type']);} catch (error) {console.error('Error:', error.message);}}fetchPost();
Run it with:
node get_example.js
Sample output:
Status : 200Data : { "userId": 1, "id": 1, "title": "sunt aut facere...", "body": "..." }Content-Type: application/json; charset=utf-8
The code uses Axios to send a request to JSONPlaceholder and fetch a sample post. It then prints the response status, the returned data, and the content type or shows an error if the request fails.
Here are a few things worth knowing here:
- Accept: application/json signals to the server that you want JSON back. Many APIs will return a different format (or an error) if this header is missing or wrong.
- X-Request-Source is a custom non-standard header; anything prefixed with X- is application-defined, and the server has to be built to read it.
- Accept-Language affects localized responses on APIs that support it. It's useful if you're fetching content for a specific location.
These headers exist only for this request. They don't affect the global Axios state, any other pending requests, or requests made elsewhere in your app.
POST request with headers and body data
This is the core pattern behind Axios post headers.
The key thing to get right is: For POST requests, Axios takes three arguments: axios.post(url, data, config)
We'll use httpbin.org/post, a real API testing service specifically designed for request inspection.
import axios from 'axios';async function sendPostRequest() {// Request body (data being sent)const payload = {title: 'Mechanical Keyboard',body: 'SKU: KB-2024-MX, quantity: 150',userId: 1};try {// POST request to httpbin (echo service)const response = await axios.post('https://httpbin.org/post',payload,{headers: {Authorization: 'Bearer test-token-123','Content-Type': 'application/json'}});// Print useful debugging infoconsole.log('Status Code:', response.status);console.log('Returned JSON Body:', response.data.json);console.log('Full Response URL:', response.data.url);} catch (error) {console.error('POST request failed:', error.message);}}// Run the functionsendPostRequest();
The code sends an HTTP POST request to https://httpbin.org/post using Axios, including a JSON body with user details and custom headers like Content-Type and Authorization. It then logs the response status and data if successful, or prints error details if the request fails.
Note: When you pass a plain JavaScript object as the request body, Axios automatically serializes it to JSON and sets Content-Type: application/json.
You don't need to set Content-Type manually in most cases, as Axios handles it. You only need to set it explicitly if you're working with a different format, sending raw strings, or overriding an instance default.
Besides, many REST APIs (Stripe, Shopify, etc.) support the Idempotency-Key header to make POST requests safe to retry. If your request times out and you retry with the same key, the server recognizes it as a duplicate. It then returns the original response instead of creating a second record.
You should also not swap the argument order. For instance, if you pass the config object as the second argument and the data as the third, Axios won't throw an error; it'll silently send an empty body and the config object as the body, which is baffling to debug.
Always remember: POST/PUT/PATCH are (url, data, config), while GET/DELETE are (url, config).
PUT and DELETE requests with headers
PUT follows the same three-argument pattern as POST. The only difference is semantic. For instance, POST creates a new resource, and PUT replaces an existing one entirely. PATCH updates only specific fields.
Here's a complete script demonstrating both.
import axios from "axios";async function runExample() {const baseUrl = "https://httpbin.org";// -------------------------// PUT request (full replace)// -------------------------const fullResource = {id: 1,title: "Wireless Mechanical Keyboard Pro",body: "category: peripherals, quantity: 200, price: 149.99",userId: 1};try {const putResponse = await axios.put(`${baseUrl}/put`,fullResource,{headers: {Authorization: "Bearer test-token-123","If-Match": '"1"' // Simulated ETag (not enforced by httpbin)}});console.log("\n=== PUT REQUEST ===");console.log("Status:", putResponse.status);console.log("Data:", putResponse.data.json);console.log("Headers sent:", putResponse.data.headers);} catch (err) {console.error("PUT error:", err.message);}// -------------------------// PATCH request (partial update)// -------------------------const partialUpdate = {body: "quantity: 200"};try {const patchResponse = await axios.patch(`${baseUrl}/patch`,partialUpdate,{headers: {Authorization: "Bearer test-token-123"}});console.log("\n=== PATCH REQUEST ===");console.log("Status:", patchResponse.status);console.log("Data:", patchResponse.data.json);console.log("Headers sent:", patchResponse.data.headers);} catch (err) {console.error("PATCH error:", err.message);}}runExample();
A few things worth noting here.
Both PUT and PATCH can include headers such as:
- Authorization (authentication token)
- If-Match (used for optimistic concurrency with ETags)
Note: Some testing APIs (like httpbin) don't enforce ETags or concurrency rules, they only echo what you send.
DELETE uses (url, config) like GET, but unlike GET it may include a request body via config.data. when you need to pass extra context to the server. As shown below:
import axios from "axios";async function runDeleteExamples() {const baseUrl = "https://httpbin.org";// ---------------------------------------// 1. Simple DELETE with headers// ---------------------------------------try {const deleteResponse = await axios.delete(`${baseUrl}/delete`, {headers: {Authorization: "Bearer test-token-123","X-Reason": "discontinued"}});console.log("\n=== SIMPLE DELETE ===");console.log("Status:", deleteResponse.status);console.log("URL:", deleteResponse.data.url);console.log("Headers received by server:");console.log(deleteResponse.data.headers);} catch (err) {console.error("Simple DELETE error:", err.message);}// ---------------------------------------// 2. DELETE with request body// ---------------------------------------try {const bulkDeleteResponse = await axios.delete(`${baseUrl}/delete`, {headers: {Authorization: "Bearer test-token-123","Content-Type": "application/json"},data: {ids: [1, 2, 3]}});console.log("\n=== BULK DELETE (WITH BODY) ===");console.log("Status:", bulkDeleteResponse.status);console.log("JSON body received by server:");console.log(bulkDeleteResponse.data.json);console.log("Headers received by server:");console.log(bulkDeleteResponse.data.headers);} catch (err) {console.error("Bulk DELETE error:", err.message);}}// Run the functionrunDeleteExamples();
Request bodies in DELETE requests are technically valid per the HTTP spec, but some servers and proxies don't support them.
Setting global headers in Axios
Once your app makes more than a handful of requests, setting the same Authorization header on every call can become repetitive and fragile.
If the token changes, you have to update it everywhere. Axios gives you the following ways to define headers once and have them applied automatically.
Using axios.defaults.headers.common
This sets a header that attaches to every request regardless of HTTP method. The typical pattern is to set it once at application startup, often right after the user logs in, and you have a token.
Here's how to set global Axios default headers after login so every request automatically includes API authentication and app metadata.
import axios from "axios";/*** GLOBAL AXIOS INSTANCE (shared state)*/function onLoginSuccess(accessToken) {axios.defaults.headers.common["Authorization"] = `Bearer ${accessToken}`;axios.defaults.headers.common["X-App-Version"] = "3.1.0";axios.defaults.headers.common["X-Client-Platform"] = "web";}/*** Isolated Axios instance (recommended alternative)*/function createApiClient(accessToken) {return axios.create({baseURL: "https://httpbin.org",headers: {Authorization: `Bearer ${accessToken}`,"X-App-Version": "3.1.0","X-Client-Platform": "web",},});}async function sendRequest(label, config, client = axios) {try {const res = await client({url: "https://httpbin.org/anything",method: config.method,data: config.data || undefined,});console.log(`\n==================== ${label} ====================`);console.log("HTTP Status:", res.status);console.log("\nHeaders received by server:");console.log(res.data.headers);console.log("\nAuthorization header (if present):");console.log(res.data.headers["Authorization"] ||res.data.headers["authorization"]);} catch (err) {console.error(`Request failed for ${label}`);console.error(err.message);}}async function main() {console.log("=== GLOBAL AXIOS DEMO ===");onLoginSuccess("demo-access-token");await sendRequest("GET Request (global axios)", { method: "get" });await sendRequest("POST Request (global axios)", {method: "post",data: { title: "test", body: "body", userId: 1 },});console.log("\nLogging out (clearing global header)");delete axios.defaults.headers.common["Authorization"];await sendRequest("After Logout (no Authorization)", {method: "get",});console.log("\n=== ISOLATED CLIENT DEMO (axios.create) ===");const apiClient = createApiClient("isolated-token");await sendRequest("GET Request (isolated client)",{ method: "get" },apiClient);console.log("\nTest complete");}main().catch((err) => {console.error("Fatal error:", err);});
Sample output:
=== GLOBAL AXIOS DEMO ===GET Request (global axios) -> Authorization: Bearer demo-access-tokenPOST Request (global axios) -> Authorization: Bearer demo-access-tokenLogging out (clearing global header)After Logout (no Authorization) -> Authorization: undefined=== ISOLATED CLIENT DEMO (axios.create) ===GET Request (isolated client) -> Authorization: Bearer isolated-tokenTest complete
The code shows how to set global headers in Axios so that every HTTP request automatically includes things like an authorization token and app information after a user logs in.
It then sends test requests to a demo API (httpbin) to confirm the headers are being sent correctly, and demonstrates how removing or isolating those headers affects later requests.
Here's something worth noting: axios.defaults modifies the global Axios instance. Every request in your app inherits these headers, including requests made by third-party libraries that use Axios internally. This can cause unexpected header leakage. If you need isolation, use axios.create() instead.
Moreover, deleting a default header on logout is important because if you just set it to an empty string, Axios will still send the header, just with an empty value. The server may accept it, reject it, or behave unpredictably.
Method-specific global defaults
You can also set defaults that only apply to a specific HTTP method.
import axios from "axios";async function main() {// Method-specific global defaultsaxios.defaults.headers.common["Accept"] = "application/json";axios.defaults.headers.common["X-App-Version"] = "3.1.0";axios.defaults.headers.post["Content-Type"] = "application/json";axios.defaults.headers.put["Content-Type"] = "application/json";axios.defaults.headers.get = {...axios.defaults.headers.get,"Cache-Control": "no-cache",};axios.interceptors.request.use((config) => {if (config.method === "post") {config.headers["X-Mutation-Source"] = "user-action";}return config;});try {// Use an API testing endpoint that echoes request dataconst res = await axios.get("https://httpbin.org/headers");console.log("Status:", res.status);console.log("Headers received by server:");console.log(res.data.headers);console.log("\nClient-side config headers snapshot:");console.log(res.config.headers);} catch (err) {console.error("Request failed:", err.message);}}main();
The code sets up default settings in Axios so that all HTTP requests automatically include certain headers, like sending JSON for POST and PUT requests and accepting JSON responses for all requests.
It also adds a rule that automatically adds an extra header for POST requests and then sends a test request to show what headers are actually being sent and received.
Creating Axios instances with axios.create()
The cleanest solution for apps that talk to multiple APIs is creating separate Axios instances using axios.create(). Each instance has its own defaults, its own interceptors, and no connection to the global instance.
It's the right pattern you can use for any application that talks to more than one API, which is almost every real application.
import axios from 'axios';// Instance 1: internal REST API (JSONPlaceholder as stand-in)const internalAPI = axios.create({baseURL: 'https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com',timeout: 5000,headers: {Authorization: 'Bearer internal-demo-token','Content-Type': 'application/json','X-Service-Name': 'inventory-dashboard'}});// Instance 2: httpbin echoes request details - useful for header inspectionconst inspectAPI = axios.create({baseURL: 'https://httpbin.org',timeout: 8000,headers: {'X-API-Key': 'weather-demo-key',Accept: 'application/json','Accept-Encoding': 'gzip'}});// Instance 3: payment-like endpoint with strict timeoutconst paymentsAPI = axios.create({baseURL: 'https://httpbin.org',timeout: 15000,headers: {Authorization: 'Bearer payments-demo-token','X-API-Version': '2023-10-16'}});async function main() {const products = await internalAPI.get('/posts');console.log('Products count:', products.data.length);const headers = await inspectAPI.get('/headers');console.log('X-API-Key echoed:', headers.data.headers['X-Api-Key']);const charge = await paymentsAPI.post('/post', { amount: 4999 });console.log('Charge status :', charge.status);}main();
This code creates three separate Axios clients, each configured for a different API with its own settings like base URL, timeout, and headers.
It then makes requests using each client to fetch data, inspect request headers, and send a sample payment request, printing the results to the console.
Each instance keeps its configuration isolated. For example, adding an interceptor to internalAPI doesn't affect weatherAPI. Equally, changing internalAPI's Authorization header doesn't touch paymentsAPI. This is crucial when you're building applications that authenticate differently with different third-party services.
Pro tip: When building scrapers or data pipelines, create a dedicated Axios instance for scraping. That instance gets the browser-like headers, the proxy agent, and any retry logic separate from the instances handling your internal API calls.
Common header scenarios: Authorization, content types, and sessions
Syntax aside, the headers you'll actually spend time on in real projects fall into a few well-defined categories. Here's how to handle each one correctly.
Authorization and bearer tokens
The Authorization header is the most frequent use case of Axios custom headers. There are three common patterns depending on how the API authenticates, as shown here:
// To run this file:// 1. npm install axios// 2. Ensure package.json has: "type": "module"// 3. Run: node auth_examples.mjsimport axios from 'axios';async function authExamples() {try {console.log('--- Starting API header tests ---\n');// 1. Bearer token (OAuth/JWT style)const bearerRes = await axios.get('https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/posts/1',{headers: {Authorization: 'Bearer test-token-123'}});console.log('1. Bearer Token Test');console.log('Status:', bearerRes.status);console.log('Title :', bearerRes.data.title);console.log('----------------------\n');// 2. API key in custom headerconst apiKeyRes = await axios.get('https://httpbin.org/headers',{headers: {'X-API-Key': 'my-secret-key'}});console.log('2. X-API-Key Header Test');console.log('Echoed key:', apiKeyRes.data.headers['X-Api-Key']);console.log('----------------------\n');// 3. API key in Authorization headerconst apiKeyAuthRes = await axios.get('https://httpbin.org/headers',{headers: {Authorization: 'ApiKey my-secret-key'}});console.log('3. Authorization ApiKey Test');console.log('Echoed auth:', apiKeyAuthRes.data.headers['Authorization']);console.log('----------------------\n');// 4. Basic Auth (Axios handles Base64 encoding automatically)const basicRes = await axios.get('https://httpbin.org/basic-auth/user/pass',{auth: {username: 'user',password: 'pass'}});console.log('4. Basic Auth Test');console.log('Status:', basicRes.status); console.log('Authenticated:', basicRes.data.authenticated); console.log('\n--- All tests completed successfully ---');} catch (error) {console.error('\nRequest failed:');console.error(error.message);}}// Run the functionauthExamples();
Sample output:
1. Bearer Token TestStatus: 200Title : sunt aut facere repellat provident occaecati----------------------2. X-API-Key Header TestEchoed key: my-secret-key----------------------3. Authorization ApiKey TestEchoed auth: ApiKey my-secret-key----------------------4. Basic Auth TestStatus: 200Authenticated: true--- All tests completed successfully -
This code sends four different HTTP requests using Axios to demonstrate common API authentication methods, including Bearer tokens, API keys in headers, and Basic Auth.
To run it, ensure you have installed Axios with npm install axios, ensure Node.js is set to use ES modules, then execute the file with node auth_examples.mjs.
Content-Type for JSON, forms, and file uploads
Content-Type tells the server how to interpret the request body. If you get this wrong, your data can arrive as garbled bytes the server can't deserialize. Here's when to use each value:
Content-Type
When to use it
How to set it in Axios
application/json
Sending a JavaScript object as JSON
Automatic when the body is a plain object. Set manually only if overriding.
application/x-www-form-urlencoded
Traditional HTML form submissions, OAuth token exchanges
Encode body with new URLSearchParams(data). Set Content-Type manually.
multipart/form-data
File uploads, mixed file and field submissions
DON'T set manually. Axios plus the runtime add the boundary parameter automatically.
text/plain
Sending raw text, webhooks that expect plain strings
Set manually. Pass a string as the body, not an object.
application/octet-stream
Streaming binary data, large file uploads
Set manually. Pass a buffer or stream as the body.
The multipart/form-data rule is important enough to show both the wrong and correct approaches side by side.
Node.js (using form-data package)
In Node.js, use the form-data package and call form.getHeaders() to get the correct Content-Type with boundary included automatically.
const axios = require('axios');const fs = require('fs');const FormData = require('form-data');async function uploadFile() {// Create a small test file so the script runs immediatelyfs.writeFileSync('./test-upload.txt', 'Hello from Axios FormData!');const form = new FormData();form.append('avatar', fs.createReadStream('./test-upload.txt'), {filename: 'test-upload.txt',contentType: 'text/plain'});form.append('userId', '12345');// httpbin.org/post echoes back the full request - great for testingconst response = await axios.post('https://httpbin.org/post', form, {headers: { ...form.getHeaders() } // includes boundary automatically});console.log('Status :', response.status);console.log('Files :', response.data.files);console.log('Form :', response.data.form);}uploadFile();
This script creates a small text file, then uploads it from a Node.js environment using the form-data package and Axios. It sends both the file and a userId to httpbin.org, then prints the server's response so you can verify the file and form data were received correctly.
Session and cookie headers
Not all APIs use bearer tokens. Some use server-side sessions with cookies, others use custom session headers, and many modern web apps need CSRF protection on top of sessions.
You'll need to install dependencies if you haven't done that already:
import axios from "axios";import { wrapper } from "axios-cookiejar-support";import { CookieJar } from "tough-cookie";// Create cookie jar for session persistenceconst jar = new CookieJar();// Wrap axios so it supports cookiesconst client = wrapper(axios.create({jar,withCredentials: true}));async function runSessionDemo() {console.log("=== SESSION + COOKIE + HEADER DEMO START ===\n");try {// -----------------------------// 1. COOKIE-BASED SESSION TEST// -----------------------------console.log("1) Setting cookie via httpbin...");const setCookieResponse = await client.get("https://httpbin.org/cookies/set/session_id/abc123");console.log("Set-cookie HTTP status:", setCookieResponse.status);// Verify cookie persistenceconst cookieCheck = await client.get("https://httpbin.org/cookies");console.log("Cookies stored on client:");console.log(JSON.stringify(cookieCheck.data, null, 2));console.log("\n-----------------------------\n");// -----------------------------// 2. CUSTOM SESSION HEADERS// -----------------------------console.log("2) Sending custom session headers...");const headerResponse = await client.get("https://httpbin.org/headers",{headers: {"X-Session-ID": "sess-abc-123","X-Session-Token": "tok-xyz-456"}});console.log("Headers echoed back by server:");const headers = headerResponse.data.headers;console.log("X-Session-ID :", headers["X-Session-Id"] || headers["x-session-id"]);console.log("X-Session-Token:", headers["X-Session-Token"] || headers["x-session-token"]);console.log("\n=== DEMO COMPLETE ===");} catch (error) {console.error("Error during session demo:", error.message);}}// Run the demorunSessionDemo();
This snippet shows two common authentication patterns in Axios: cookie-based sessions and header-based sessions.
CSRF tokens are required by most server-rendered web frameworks, such as Rails, Django, and Laravel, for state-changing requests. The server embeds the token in the page HTML; your JavaScript reads it and sends it back:
import axios from 'axios';// --- Node.js testable version ---// In a real browser app, read the token from the DOM:// const csrfToken = document.querySelector('meta[name="csrf-token"]')?.content;// For this test we simulate a token value directly.const csrfToken = 'simulated-csrf-token-abc123';// Attach to all state-changing requests as a global defaultaxios.defaults.headers.common['X-CSRF-Token'] = csrfToken;// httpbin.org/post echoes back headers and body - confirms the token is sentasync function submitSettings() {const res = await axios.post('https://httpbin.org/post',{ theme: 'dark' });console.log('Status :', res.status);console.log('CSRF token sent :', res.data.headers['X-Csrf-Token']);}// --- Interceptor approach (refreshes token before each mutating request) ---axios.interceptors.request.use(config => {if (['post', 'put', 'patch', 'delete'].includes(config.method)) {// In a browser this would read from the DOM; here we use the variableconfig.headers['X-CSRF-Token'] = csrfToken;}return config;});submitSettings();
The interceptor approach is more robust when the server rotates the CSRF token on each response (which some frameworks do for extra security).
Instead of setting the header once at startup, the interceptor reads the token freshly from the DOM before every mutating request, so you always send a valid token even after the server has rotated it.
Using interceptors to manage headers dynamically
Interceptors are middleware for your Axios instance. A request interceptor runs before Axios sends each request; a response interceptor runs after the response arrives. They're the right tool when header logic needs to be dynamic; reading from state, reacting to responses, or applying conditional rules.
Unlike defaults, which are static values set at configuration time, interceptors are functions that run at request time and can read current application state, call async functions, or make decisions based on what request is being sent.
Here's how request and response interceptors let you inject or modify headers automatically.
Request interceptors for injecting headers
A single request interceptor runs just before Axios sends each request. You get full access to the config object, including headers:
import axios from "axios";import { randomUUID } from "crypto";// Create Axios instance pointing to a real API testing serviceconst api = axios.create({baseURL: "https://httpbin.org",});// Simulated token store (replace with real auth in production)const tokenStore = {getAccessToken: () => "live-access-token-xyz",};// REQUEST INTERCEPTORapi.interceptors.request.use((config) => {config.headers = config.headers || {};const token = tokenStore.getAccessToken();if (token) {config.headers["Authorization"] = `Bearer ${token}`;}config.headers["X-Trace-ID"] = randomUUID();config.headers["X-Request-At"] = new Date().toISOString();return config;},(error) => Promise.reject(error));// MAIN TEST FUNCTIONasync function runTest() {try {const response = await api.get("/headers");console.log("=== RESPONSE INFO ===");console.log("Status :", response.status);console.log("\n=== HEADERS SENT TO SERVER ===");console.log("Authorization :", response.data.headers["Authorization"]);console.log("X-Trace-ID :", response.data.headers["X-Trace-Id"] || response.data.headers["X-Trace-ID"]);console.log("X-Request-At :", response.data.headers["X-Request-At"]);} catch (err) {console.error("Request failed:", err.message);}}// EXECUTErunTest();
This code creates an Axios instance and uses a request interceptor to automatically add headers before every request is sent. It injects an authorization token plus custom headers like a unique trace ID and timestamp into each outgoing request.
It then makes a GET request to https://httpbin.org/headers and prints back the headers that were received by the server. This helps demonstrate how interceptors can dynamically modify requests without changing each request manually.
You must not forget the return config object. Otherwise, if your interceptor doesn't return the config object, Axios receives undefined, and the request hangs or throws a cryptic error. Always return config or a modified copy of it.
You can register multiple interceptors as well; they execute in the order they were added. This lets you compose header logic: one interceptor for auth, another for logging, another for tracing.
When you run this code via:
// Run: node multi-interceptor-test.mjs