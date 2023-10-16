TL;DR

Axios headers can be set per request (inline config), globally via axios.defaults , per instance with axios.create() , or dynamically using interceptors

, per instance with , or dynamically using interceptors For POST requests, pass headers in the third argument: axios.post(url, data, { headers: {...} })

Never manually set Content-Type when sending FormData

when sending Use Axios interceptors headers for token injection and refresh logic

Combine Axios custom headers with proxy rotation for reliable JavaScript web scraping

for reliable Use per-request headers for one-off calls where you need specific, isolated config

Set axios.defaults.headers for headers that every request in your app should carry

for headers that every request in your app should carry Create isolated Axios instances with axios.create() when you work with multiple APIs

when you work with multiple Use request interceptors to inject tokens dynamically, and response interceptors to handle token refresh

Never manually set Content-Type: multipart/form-data . Axios handles the boundary automatically.

Installing Axios and basic setup

Axios is an isomorphic, promise-based HTTP client that allows developers to use the same codebase for network requests in both Node.js and browser environments, which matters because some header behaviors differ between the two environments.

Install it via the package manager your project uses:

npm install axios yarn add axios pnpm add axios

npm install axios yarn add axios pnpm add axios

If you're working browser-only without a build step, use the CDN:

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/axios/dist/axios.min.js" > < / script >

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/axios/dist/axios.min.js" > < / script >

Then import the Axios library in your code, depending on your JavaScript environment:

ESM (Modern JavaScript):

import axios from 'axios' ;

import axios from 'axios' ;

CommonJS (Older Node.js):

const axios = require ( 'axios' ) ;

const axios = require ( 'axios' ) ;

Use ESM ( import ) if you're starting a new project

) if you're starting a new project Use CommonJS ( require ) only if you're maintaining older codebases

Note: All examples in this guide use Axios v1.0+ and Node.js 18+.

CORS restrictions apply in browsers but not in Node.js. That means Axios custom headers that work fine in Node.js might trigger CORS preflight errors in the browser, depending on server configuration. We'll cover more on that in the troubleshooting section.

Setting headers for individual Axios requests

Per-request headers are the most explicit option. You pass a headers object inside the config argument on each call. They apply only to that single request and nothing else.

This is the right choice when you're making a one-off call with unique credentials, testing a specific endpoint, or calling an API that doesn't fit your app's global defaults.

GET request with custom headers

For GET requests, the config object (which holds your headers) is the second argument.

To make this example fully testable, we'll use the JSONPlaceholder, a publicly accessible test API endpoint that returns the headers you send.

import axios from 'axios' ; // fetchPost ( ) - uses JSONPlaceholder , a free public REST API for testing async function fetchPost ( ) { try { const response = await axios . get ( 'https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/posts/1' , { headers : { 'X-API-Key' : 'test-key-123' , Accept : 'application/json' , 'X-Request-Source' : 'dashboard-v3' , 'Accept-Language' : 'en-US,en;q=0.9' } } ) ; console . log ( 'Status :' , response . status ) ; console . log ( 'Data :' , JSON . stringify ( response . data , null , 2 ) ) ; console . log ( 'Content-Type:' , response . headers [ 'content-type' ] ) ; } catch ( error ) { console . error ( 'Error:' , error . message ) ; } } fetchPost ( ) ;

import axios from 'axios' ; // fetchPost ( ) - uses JSONPlaceholder , a free public REST API for testing async function fetchPost ( ) { try { const response = await axios . get ( 'https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/posts/1' , { headers : { 'X-API-Key' : 'test-key-123' , Accept : 'application/json' , 'X-Request-Source' : 'dashboard-v3' , 'Accept-Language' : 'en-US,en;q=0.9' } } ) ; console . log ( 'Status :' , response . status ) ; console . log ( 'Data :' , JSON . stringify ( response . data , null , 2 ) ) ; console . log ( 'Content-Type:' , response . headers [ 'content-type' ] ) ; } catch ( error ) { console . error ( 'Error:' , error . message ) ; } } fetchPost ( ) ;

Run it with:

node get_example . js

node get_example . js

Sample output:

Status : 200 Data : { "userId" : 1 , "id" : 1 , "title" : "sunt aut facere..." , "body" : "..." } Content - Type : application / json ; charset = utf - 8

Status : 200 Data : { "userId" : 1 , "id" : 1 , "title" : "sunt aut facere..." , "body" : "..." } Content - Type : application / json ; charset = utf - 8

The code uses Axios to send a request to JSONPlaceholder and fetch a sample post. It then prints the response status, the returned data, and the content type or shows an error if the request fails.

Here are a few things worth knowing here:

Accept: application/json signals to the server that you want JSON back. Many APIs will return a different format (or an error) if this header is missing or wrong.

signals to the server that you want JSON back. Many APIs will return a different format (or an error) if this header is missing or wrong. X-Request-Source is a custom non-standard header; anything prefixed with X- is application-defined, and the server has to be built to read it.

is a custom non-standard header; anything prefixed with is application-defined, and the server has to be built to read it. Accept-Language affects localized responses on APIs that support it. It's useful if you're fetching content for a specific location.

These headers exist only for this request. They don't affect the global Axios state, any other pending requests, or requests made elsewhere in your app.

POST request with headers and body data

This is the core pattern behind Axios post headers.

The key thing to get right is: For POST requests, Axios takes three arguments: axios.post(url, data, config)

We'll use httpbin.org/post, a real API testing service specifically designed for request inspection.

import axios from 'axios' ; async function sendPostRequest ( ) { // Request body ( data being sent ) const payload = { title : 'Mechanical Keyboard' , body : 'SKU: KB-2024-MX, quantity: 150' , userId : 1 } ; try { // POST request to httpbin ( echo service ) const response = await axios . post ( 'https://httpbin.org/post' , payload , { headers : { Authorization : 'Bearer test-token-123' , 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' } } ) ; // Print useful debugging info console . log ( 'Status Code:' , response . status ) ; console . log ( 'Returned JSON Body:' , response . data . json ) ; console . log ( 'Full Response URL:' , response . data . url ) ; } catch ( error ) { console . error ( 'POST request failed:' , error . message ) ; } } // Run the function sendPostRequest ( ) ;

import axios from 'axios' ; async function sendPostRequest ( ) { // Request body ( data being sent ) const payload = { title : 'Mechanical Keyboard' , body : 'SKU: KB-2024-MX, quantity: 150' , userId : 1 } ; try { // POST request to httpbin ( echo service ) const response = await axios . post ( 'https://httpbin.org/post' , payload , { headers : { Authorization : 'Bearer test-token-123' , 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' } } ) ; // Print useful debugging info console . log ( 'Status Code:' , response . status ) ; console . log ( 'Returned JSON Body:' , response . data . json ) ; console . log ( 'Full Response URL:' , response . data . url ) ; } catch ( error ) { console . error ( 'POST request failed:' , error . message ) ; } } // Run the function sendPostRequest ( ) ;

The code sends an HTTP POST request to https://httpbin.org/post using Axios, including a JSON body with user details and custom headers like Content-Type and Authorization. It then logs the response status and data if successful, or prints error details if the request fails.

Note: When you pass a plain JavaScript object as the request body, Axios automatically serializes it to JSON and sets Content-Type: application/json.

You don't need to set Content-Type manually in most cases, as Axios handles it. You only need to set it explicitly if you're working with a different format, sending raw strings, or overriding an instance default.

Besides, many REST APIs (Stripe, Shopify, etc.) support the Idempotency-Key header to make POST requests safe to retry. If your request times out and you retry with the same key, the server recognizes it as a duplicate. It then returns the original response instead of creating a second record.

You should also not swap the argument order. For instance, if you pass the config object as the second argument and the data as the third, Axios won't throw an error; it'll silently send an empty body and the config object as the body, which is baffling to debug.

Always remember: POST/PUT/PATCH are (url, data, config), while GET/DELETE are (url, config).

PUT and DELETE requests with headers

PUT follows the same three-argument pattern as POST. The only difference is semantic. For instance, POST creates a new resource, and PUT replaces an existing one entirely. PATCH updates only specific fields.

Here's a complete script demonstrating both.

import axios from "axios" ; async function runExample ( ) { const baseUrl = "https://httpbin.org" ; // - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - // PUT request ( full replace ) // - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - const fullResource = { id : 1 , title : "Wireless Mechanical Keyboard Pro" , body : "category: peripherals, quantity: 200, price: 149.99" , userId : 1 } ; try { const putResponse = await axios . put ( `$ { baseUrl } / put` , fullResource , { headers : { Authorization : "Bearer test-token-123" , "If-Match" : '"1"' // Simulated ETag ( not enforced by httpbin ) } } ) ; console . log ( "

=== PUT REQUEST ===" ) ; console . log ( "Status:" , putResponse . status ) ; console . log ( "Data:" , putResponse . data . json ) ; console . log ( "Headers sent:" , putResponse . data . headers ) ; } catch ( err ) { console . error ( "PUT error:" , err . message ) ; } // - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - // PATCH request ( partial update ) // - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - const partialUpdate = { body : "quantity: 200" } ; try { const patchResponse = await axios . patch ( `$ { baseUrl } / patch` , partialUpdate , { headers : { Authorization : "Bearer test-token-123" } } ) ; console . log ( "

=== PATCH REQUEST ===" ) ; console . log ( "Status:" , patchResponse . status ) ; console . log ( "Data:" , patchResponse . data . json ) ; console . log ( "Headers sent:" , patchResponse . data . headers ) ; } catch ( err ) { console . error ( "PATCH error:" , err . message ) ; } } runExample ( ) ;

import axios from "axios" ; async function runExample ( ) { const baseUrl = "https://httpbin.org" ; // - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - // PUT request ( full replace ) // - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - const fullResource = { id : 1 , title : "Wireless Mechanical Keyboard Pro" , body : "category: peripherals, quantity: 200, price: 149.99" , userId : 1 } ; try { const putResponse = await axios . put ( `$ { baseUrl } / put` , fullResource , { headers : { Authorization : "Bearer test-token-123" , "If-Match" : '"1"' // Simulated ETag ( not enforced by httpbin ) } } ) ; console . log ( "

=== PUT REQUEST ===" ) ; console . log ( "Status:" , putResponse . status ) ; console . log ( "Data:" , putResponse . data . json ) ; console . log ( "Headers sent:" , putResponse . data . headers ) ; } catch ( err ) { console . error ( "PUT error:" , err . message ) ; } // - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - // PATCH request ( partial update ) // - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - const partialUpdate = { body : "quantity: 200" } ; try { const patchResponse = await axios . patch ( `$ { baseUrl } / patch` , partialUpdate , { headers : { Authorization : "Bearer test-token-123" } } ) ; console . log ( "

=== PATCH REQUEST ===" ) ; console . log ( "Status:" , patchResponse . status ) ; console . log ( "Data:" , patchResponse . data . json ) ; console . log ( "Headers sent:" , patchResponse . data . headers ) ; } catch ( err ) { console . error ( "PATCH error:" , err . message ) ; } } runExample ( ) ;

A few things worth noting here.

Both PUT and PATCH can include headers such as:

Authorization (authentication token)

(authentication token) If-Match (used for optimistic concurrency with ETags)

Note: Some testing APIs (like httpbin) don't enforce ETags or concurrency rules, they only echo what you send.

DELETE uses (url, config) like GET, but unlike GET it may include a request body via config.data. when you need to pass extra context to the server. As shown below:

import axios from "axios" ; async function runDeleteExamples ( ) { const baseUrl = "https://httpbin.org" ; // - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - // 1. Simple DELETE with headers // - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - try { const deleteResponse = await axios . delete ( `$ { baseUrl } / delete` , { headers : { Authorization : "Bearer test-token-123" , "X-Reason" : "discontinued" } } ) ; console . log ( "

=== SIMPLE DELETE ===" ) ; console . log ( "Status:" , deleteResponse . status ) ; console . log ( "URL:" , deleteResponse . data . url ) ; console . log ( "Headers received by server:" ) ; console . log ( deleteResponse . data . headers ) ; } catch ( err ) { console . error ( "Simple DELETE error:" , err . message ) ; } // - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - // 2. DELETE with request body // - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - try { const bulkDeleteResponse = await axios . delete ( `$ { baseUrl } / delete` , { headers : { Authorization : "Bearer test-token-123" , "Content-Type" : "application/json" } , data : { ids : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] } } ) ; console . log ( "

=== BULK DELETE (WITH BODY) ===" ) ; console . log ( "Status:" , bulkDeleteResponse . status ) ; console . log ( "JSON body received by server:" ) ; console . log ( bulkDeleteResponse . data . json ) ; console . log ( "Headers received by server:" ) ; console . log ( bulkDeleteResponse . data . headers ) ; } catch ( err ) { console . error ( "Bulk DELETE error:" , err . message ) ; } } // Run the function runDeleteExamples ( ) ;

import axios from "axios" ; async function runDeleteExamples ( ) { const baseUrl = "https://httpbin.org" ; // - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - // 1. Simple DELETE with headers // - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - try { const deleteResponse = await axios . delete ( `$ { baseUrl } / delete` , { headers : { Authorization : "Bearer test-token-123" , "X-Reason" : "discontinued" } } ) ; console . log ( "

=== SIMPLE DELETE ===" ) ; console . log ( "Status:" , deleteResponse . status ) ; console . log ( "URL:" , deleteResponse . data . url ) ; console . log ( "Headers received by server:" ) ; console . log ( deleteResponse . data . headers ) ; } catch ( err ) { console . error ( "Simple DELETE error:" , err . message ) ; } // - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - // 2. DELETE with request body // - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - try { const bulkDeleteResponse = await axios . delete ( `$ { baseUrl } / delete` , { headers : { Authorization : "Bearer test-token-123" , "Content-Type" : "application/json" } , data : { ids : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] } } ) ; console . log ( "

=== BULK DELETE (WITH BODY) ===" ) ; console . log ( "Status:" , bulkDeleteResponse . status ) ; console . log ( "JSON body received by server:" ) ; console . log ( bulkDeleteResponse . data . json ) ; console . log ( "Headers received by server:" ) ; console . log ( bulkDeleteResponse . data . headers ) ; } catch ( err ) { console . error ( "Bulk DELETE error:" , err . message ) ; } } // Run the function runDeleteExamples ( ) ;

Request bodies in DELETE requests are technically valid per the HTTP spec, but some servers and proxies don't support them.

Setting global headers in Axios

Once your app makes more than a handful of requests, setting the same Authorization header on every call can become repetitive and fragile.

If the token changes, you have to update it everywhere. Axios gives you the following ways to define headers once and have them applied automatically.

Using axios.defaults.headers.common

This sets a header that attaches to every request regardless of HTTP method. The typical pattern is to set it once at application startup, often right after the user logs in, and you have a token.

Here's how to set global Axios default headers after login so every request automatically includes API authentication and app metadata.

import axios from "axios" ; / ** * GLOBAL AXIOS INSTANCE ( shared state ) * / function onLoginSuccess ( accessToken ) { axios . defaults . headers . common [ "Authorization" ] = `Bearer $ { accessToken } ` ; axios . defaults . headers . common [ "X-App-Version" ] = "3.1.0" ; axios . defaults . headers . common [ "X-Client-Platform" ] = "web" ; } / ** * Isolated Axios instance ( recommended alternative ) * / function createApiClient ( accessToken ) { return axios . create ( { baseURL : "https://httpbin.org" , headers : { Authorization : `Bearer $ { accessToken } ` , "X-App-Version" : "3.1.0" , "X-Client-Platform" : "web" , } , } ) ; } async function sendRequest ( label , config , client = axios ) { try { const res = await client ( { url : "https://httpbin.org/anything" , method : config . method , data : config . data | | undefined , } ) ; console . log ( `

== == == == == == == == == == $ { label } == == == == == == == == == == ` ) ; console . log ( "HTTP Status:" , res . status ) ; console . log ( "

Headers received by server:" ) ; console . log ( res . data . headers ) ; console . log ( "

Authorization header (if present):" ) ; console . log ( res . data . headers [ "Authorization" ] | | res . data . headers [ "authorization" ] ) ; } catch ( err ) { console . error ( `Request failed for $ { label } ` ) ; console . error ( err . message ) ; } } async function main ( ) { console . log ( "=== GLOBAL AXIOS DEMO ===" ) ; onLoginSuccess ( "demo-access-token" ) ; await sendRequest ( "GET Request (global axios)" , { method : "get" } ) ; await sendRequest ( "POST Request (global axios)" , { method : "post" , data : { title : "test" , body : "body" , userId : 1 } , } ) ; console . log ( "

Logging out (clearing global header)" ) ; delete axios . defaults . headers . common [ "Authorization" ] ; await sendRequest ( "After Logout (no Authorization)" , { method : "get" , } ) ; console . log ( "

=== ISOLATED CLIENT DEMO (axios.create) ===" ) ; const apiClient = createApiClient ( "isolated-token" ) ; await sendRequest ( "GET Request (isolated client)" , { method : "get" } , apiClient ) ; console . log ( "

Test complete" ) ; } main ( ) . catch ( ( err ) = > { console . error ( "Fatal error:" , err ) ; } ) ;

import axios from "axios" ; / ** * GLOBAL AXIOS INSTANCE ( shared state ) * / function onLoginSuccess ( accessToken ) { axios . defaults . headers . common [ "Authorization" ] = `Bearer $ { accessToken } ` ; axios . defaults . headers . common [ "X-App-Version" ] = "3.1.0" ; axios . defaults . headers . common [ "X-Client-Platform" ] = "web" ; } / ** * Isolated Axios instance ( recommended alternative ) * / function createApiClient ( accessToken ) { return axios . create ( { baseURL : "https://httpbin.org" , headers : { Authorization : `Bearer $ { accessToken } ` , "X-App-Version" : "3.1.0" , "X-Client-Platform" : "web" , } , } ) ; } async function sendRequest ( label , config , client = axios ) { try { const res = await client ( { url : "https://httpbin.org/anything" , method : config . method , data : config . data | | undefined , } ) ; console . log ( `

== == == == == == == == == == $ { label } == == == == == == == == == == ` ) ; console . log ( "HTTP Status:" , res . status ) ; console . log ( "

Headers received by server:" ) ; console . log ( res . data . headers ) ; console . log ( "

Authorization header (if present):" ) ; console . log ( res . data . headers [ "Authorization" ] | | res . data . headers [ "authorization" ] ) ; } catch ( err ) { console . error ( `Request failed for $ { label } ` ) ; console . error ( err . message ) ; } } async function main ( ) { console . log ( "=== GLOBAL AXIOS DEMO ===" ) ; onLoginSuccess ( "demo-access-token" ) ; await sendRequest ( "GET Request (global axios)" , { method : "get" } ) ; await sendRequest ( "POST Request (global axios)" , { method : "post" , data : { title : "test" , body : "body" , userId : 1 } , } ) ; console . log ( "

Logging out (clearing global header)" ) ; delete axios . defaults . headers . common [ "Authorization" ] ; await sendRequest ( "After Logout (no Authorization)" , { method : "get" , } ) ; console . log ( "

=== ISOLATED CLIENT DEMO (axios.create) ===" ) ; const apiClient = createApiClient ( "isolated-token" ) ; await sendRequest ( "GET Request (isolated client)" , { method : "get" } , apiClient ) ; console . log ( "

Test complete" ) ; } main ( ) . catch ( ( err ) = > { console . error ( "Fatal error:" , err ) ; } ) ;

Sample output:

== = GLOBAL AXIOS DEMO == = GET Request ( global axios ) - > Authorization : Bearer demo - access - token POST Request ( global axios ) - > Authorization : Bearer demo - access - token Logging out ( clearing global header ) After Logout ( no Authorization ) - > Authorization : undefined == = ISOLATED CLIENT DEMO ( axios . create ) == = GET Request ( isolated client ) - > Authorization : Bearer isolated - token Test complete

== = GLOBAL AXIOS DEMO == = GET Request ( global axios ) - > Authorization : Bearer demo - access - token POST Request ( global axios ) - > Authorization : Bearer demo - access - token Logging out ( clearing global header ) After Logout ( no Authorization ) - > Authorization : undefined == = ISOLATED CLIENT DEMO ( axios . create ) == = GET Request ( isolated client ) - > Authorization : Bearer isolated - token Test complete

The code shows how to set global headers in Axios so that every HTTP request automatically includes things like an authorization token and app information after a user logs in.

It then sends test requests to a demo API (httpbin) to confirm the headers are being sent correctly, and demonstrates how removing or isolating those headers affects later requests.

Here's something worth noting: axios.defaults modifies the global Axios instance. Every request in your app inherits these headers, including requests made by third-party libraries that use Axios internally. This can cause unexpected header leakage. If you need isolation, use axios.create() instead.

Moreover, deleting a default header on logout is important because if you just set it to an empty string, Axios will still send the header, just with an empty value. The server may accept it, reject it, or behave unpredictably.

Method-specific global defaults

You can also set defaults that only apply to a specific HTTP method.

import axios from "axios" ; async function main ( ) { // Method - specific global defaults axios . defaults . headers . common [ "Accept" ] = "application/json" ; axios . defaults . headers . common [ "X-App-Version" ] = "3.1.0" ; axios . defaults . headers . post [ "Content-Type" ] = "application/json" ; axios . defaults . headers . put [ "Content-Type" ] = "application/json" ; axios . defaults . headers . get = { . . . axios . defaults . headers . get , "Cache-Control" : "no-cache" , } ; axios . interceptors . request . use ( ( config ) = > { if ( config . method == = "post" ) { config . headers [ "X-Mutation-Source" ] = "user-action" ; } return config ; } ) ; try { // Use an API testing endpoint that echoes request data const res = await axios . get ( "https://httpbin.org/headers" ) ; console . log ( "Status:" , res . status ) ; console . log ( "Headers received by server:" ) ; console . log ( res . data . headers ) ; console . log ( "

Client-side config headers snapshot:" ) ; console . log ( res . config . headers ) ; } catch ( err ) { console . error ( "Request failed:" , err . message ) ; } } main ( ) ;

import axios from "axios" ; async function main ( ) { // Method - specific global defaults axios . defaults . headers . common [ "Accept" ] = "application/json" ; axios . defaults . headers . common [ "X-App-Version" ] = "3.1.0" ; axios . defaults . headers . post [ "Content-Type" ] = "application/json" ; axios . defaults . headers . put [ "Content-Type" ] = "application/json" ; axios . defaults . headers . get = { . . . axios . defaults . headers . get , "Cache-Control" : "no-cache" , } ; axios . interceptors . request . use ( ( config ) = > { if ( config . method == = "post" ) { config . headers [ "X-Mutation-Source" ] = "user-action" ; } return config ; } ) ; try { // Use an API testing endpoint that echoes request data const res = await axios . get ( "https://httpbin.org/headers" ) ; console . log ( "Status:" , res . status ) ; console . log ( "Headers received by server:" ) ; console . log ( res . data . headers ) ; console . log ( "

Client-side config headers snapshot:" ) ; console . log ( res . config . headers ) ; } catch ( err ) { console . error ( "Request failed:" , err . message ) ; } } main ( ) ;

The code sets up default settings in Axios so that all HTTP requests automatically include certain headers, like sending JSON for POST and PUT requests and accepting JSON responses for all requests.

It also adds a rule that automatically adds an extra header for POST requests and then sends a test request to show what headers are actually being sent and received.

Creating Axios instances with axios.create()

The cleanest solution for apps that talk to multiple APIs is creating separate Axios instances using axios.create(). Each instance has its own defaults, its own interceptors, and no connection to the global instance.

It's the right pattern you can use for any application that talks to more than one API, which is almost every real application.

import axios from 'axios' ; // Instance 1 : internal REST API ( JSONPlaceholder as stand - in ) const internalAPI = axios . create ( { baseURL : 'https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com' , timeout : 5000 , headers : { Authorization : 'Bearer internal-demo-token' , 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' , 'X-Service-Name' : 'inventory-dashboard' } } ) ; // Instance 2 : httpbin echoes request details - useful for header inspection const inspectAPI = axios . create ( { baseURL : 'https://httpbin.org' , timeout : 8000 , headers : { 'X-API-Key' : 'weather-demo-key' , Accept : 'application/json' , 'Accept-Encoding' : 'gzip' } } ) ; // Instance 3 : payment - like endpoint with strict timeout const paymentsAPI = axios . create ( { baseURL : 'https://httpbin.org' , timeout : 15000 , headers : { Authorization : 'Bearer payments-demo-token' , 'X-API-Version' : '2023-10-16' } } ) ; async function main ( ) { const products = await internalAPI . get ( '/posts' ) ; console . log ( 'Products count:' , products . data . length ) ; const headers = await inspectAPI . get ( '/headers' ) ; console . log ( 'X-API-Key echoed:' , headers . data . headers [ 'X-Api-Key' ] ) ; const charge = await paymentsAPI . post ( '/post' , { amount : 4999 } ) ; console . log ( 'Charge status :' , charge . status ) ; } main ( ) ;

import axios from 'axios' ; // Instance 1 : internal REST API ( JSONPlaceholder as stand - in ) const internalAPI = axios . create ( { baseURL : 'https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com' , timeout : 5000 , headers : { Authorization : 'Bearer internal-demo-token' , 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' , 'X-Service-Name' : 'inventory-dashboard' } } ) ; // Instance 2 : httpbin echoes request details - useful for header inspection const inspectAPI = axios . create ( { baseURL : 'https://httpbin.org' , timeout : 8000 , headers : { 'X-API-Key' : 'weather-demo-key' , Accept : 'application/json' , 'Accept-Encoding' : 'gzip' } } ) ; // Instance 3 : payment - like endpoint with strict timeout const paymentsAPI = axios . create ( { baseURL : 'https://httpbin.org' , timeout : 15000 , headers : { Authorization : 'Bearer payments-demo-token' , 'X-API-Version' : '2023-10-16' } } ) ; async function main ( ) { const products = await internalAPI . get ( '/posts' ) ; console . log ( 'Products count:' , products . data . length ) ; const headers = await inspectAPI . get ( '/headers' ) ; console . log ( 'X-API-Key echoed:' , headers . data . headers [ 'X-Api-Key' ] ) ; const charge = await paymentsAPI . post ( '/post' , { amount : 4999 } ) ; console . log ( 'Charge status :' , charge . status ) ; } main ( ) ;

This code creates three separate Axios clients, each configured for a different API with its own settings like base URL, timeout, and headers.

It then makes requests using each client to fetch data, inspect request headers, and send a sample payment request, printing the results to the console.

Each instance keeps its configuration isolated. For example, adding an interceptor to internalAPI doesn't affect weatherAPI. Equally, changing internalAPI's Authorization header doesn't touch paymentsAPI. This is crucial when you're building applications that authenticate differently with different third-party services.

Pro tip: When building scrapers or data pipelines, create a dedicated Axios instance for scraping. That instance gets the browser-like headers, the proxy agent, and any retry logic separate from the instances handling your internal API calls.

Common header scenarios: Authorization, content types, and sessions

Syntax aside, the headers you'll actually spend time on in real projects fall into a few well-defined categories. Here's how to handle each one correctly.

Authorization and bearer tokens

The Authorization header is the most frequent use case of Axios custom headers. There are three common patterns depending on how the API authenticates, as shown here:

// To run this file : // 1. npm install axios // 2. Ensure package . json has : "type" : "module" // 3. Run : node auth_examples . mjs import axios from 'axios' ; async function authExamples ( ) { try { console . log ( '--- Starting API header tests ---

' ) ; // 1. Bearer token ( OAuth / JWT style ) const bearerRes = await axios . get ( 'https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/posts/1' , { headers : { Authorization : 'Bearer test-token-123' } } ) ; console . log ( '1. Bearer Token Test' ) ; console . log ( 'Status:' , bearerRes . status ) ; console . log ( 'Title :' , bearerRes . data . title ) ; console . log ( '----------------------

' ) ; // 2. API key in custom header const apiKeyRes = await axios . get ( 'https://httpbin.org/headers' , { headers : { 'X-API-Key' : 'my-secret-key' } } ) ; console . log ( '2. X-API-Key Header Test' ) ; console . log ( 'Echoed key:' , apiKeyRes . data . headers [ 'X-Api-Key' ] ) ; console . log ( '----------------------

' ) ; // 3. API key in Authorization header const apiKeyAuthRes = await axios . get ( 'https://httpbin.org/headers' , { headers : { Authorization : 'ApiKey my-secret-key' } } ) ; console . log ( '3. Authorization ApiKey Test' ) ; console . log ( 'Echoed auth:' , apiKeyAuthRes . data . headers [ 'Authorization' ] ) ; console . log ( '----------------------

' ) ; // 4. Basic Auth ( Axios handles Base64 encoding automatically ) const basicRes = await axios . get ( 'https://httpbin.org/basic-auth/user/pass' , { auth : { username : 'user' , password : 'pass' } } ) ; console . log ( '4. Basic Auth Test' ) ; console . log ( 'Status:' , basicRes . status ) ; console . log ( 'Authenticated:' , basicRes . data . authenticated ) ; console . log ( '

--- All tests completed successfully ---' ) ; } catch ( error ) { console . error ( '

Request failed:' ) ; console . error ( error . message ) ; } } // Run the function authExamples ( ) ;

// To run this file : // 1. npm install axios // 2. Ensure package . json has : "type" : "module" // 3. Run : node auth_examples . mjs import axios from 'axios' ; async function authExamples ( ) { try { console . log ( '--- Starting API header tests ---

' ) ; // 1. Bearer token ( OAuth / JWT style ) const bearerRes = await axios . get ( 'https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/posts/1' , { headers : { Authorization : 'Bearer test-token-123' } } ) ; console . log ( '1. Bearer Token Test' ) ; console . log ( 'Status:' , bearerRes . status ) ; console . log ( 'Title :' , bearerRes . data . title ) ; console . log ( '----------------------

' ) ; // 2. API key in custom header const apiKeyRes = await axios . get ( 'https://httpbin.org/headers' , { headers : { 'X-API-Key' : 'my-secret-key' } } ) ; console . log ( '2. X-API-Key Header Test' ) ; console . log ( 'Echoed key:' , apiKeyRes . data . headers [ 'X-Api-Key' ] ) ; console . log ( '----------------------

' ) ; // 3. API key in Authorization header const apiKeyAuthRes = await axios . get ( 'https://httpbin.org/headers' , { headers : { Authorization : 'ApiKey my-secret-key' } } ) ; console . log ( '3. Authorization ApiKey Test' ) ; console . log ( 'Echoed auth:' , apiKeyAuthRes . data . headers [ 'Authorization' ] ) ; console . log ( '----------------------

' ) ; // 4. Basic Auth ( Axios handles Base64 encoding automatically ) const basicRes = await axios . get ( 'https://httpbin.org/basic-auth/user/pass' , { auth : { username : 'user' , password : 'pass' } } ) ; console . log ( '4. Basic Auth Test' ) ; console . log ( 'Status:' , basicRes . status ) ; console . log ( 'Authenticated:' , basicRes . data . authenticated ) ; console . log ( '

--- All tests completed successfully ---' ) ; } catch ( error ) { console . error ( '

Request failed:' ) ; console . error ( error . message ) ; } } // Run the function authExamples ( ) ;

Sample output:

1. Bearer Token Test Status : 200 Title : sunt aut facere repellat provident occaecati - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 2. X - API - Key Header Test Echoed key : my - secret - key - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 3. Authorization ApiKey Test Echoed auth : ApiKey my - secret - key - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 4. Basic Auth Test Status : 200 Authenticated : true - - - All tests completed successfully -

1. Bearer Token Test Status : 200 Title : sunt aut facere repellat provident occaecati - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 2. X - API - Key Header Test Echoed key : my - secret - key - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 3. Authorization ApiKey Test Echoed auth : ApiKey my - secret - key - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 4. Basic Auth Test Status : 200 Authenticated : true - - - All tests completed successfully -

This code sends four different HTTP requests using Axios to demonstrate common API authentication methods, including Bearer tokens, API keys in headers, and Basic Auth.

To run it, ensure you have installed Axios with npm install axios, ensure Node.js is set to use ES modules, then execute the file with node auth_examples.mjs.

Content-Type for JSON, forms, and file uploads

Content-Type tells the server how to interpret the request body. If you get this wrong, your data can arrive as garbled bytes the server can't deserialize. Here's when to use each value: