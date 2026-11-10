How to Add Web Data to an Amazon Bedrock Knowledge Base

"""Crawl a website section with Decodo's Web Data API and load it into an Amazon Bedrock knowledge base. Local commands: python web_to_bedrock.py map https://kubernetes.io/docs/concepts/ python web_to_bedrock.py crawl https://kubernetes.io/docs/concepts/ https://<function-url> python web_to_bedrock.py crawl https://kubernetes.io/docs/concepts/ # no webhook: waits, then processes here python web_to_bedrock.py ask "How does maxSkew work in topology spread constraints?" [max_age_days] python web_to_bedrock.py fill "How do I safely drain a node before maintenance?" python web_to_bedrock.py process <crawl_id> # reprocess a finished crawl, for example after a function error Deployed as an AWS Lambda function with a function URL, the same file receives the crawl webhook, cleans the pages, and pushes them into the knowledge base. A scheduler can start each re-crawl by invoking the function with {"crawl": "https://kubernetes.io/docs/concepts/", "callback_url": "https://<function-url>"}, and your app can run fill by invoking it with {"fill": "<question>"}. """ import collections import hashlib import hmac import json import os import re import sys import time import urllib . error import urllib . parse import urllib . request from concurrent . futures import ThreadPoolExecutor import boto3 from botocore . config import Config API = "https://data.decodo.com/v1" DECODO_API_KEY = os . environ [ "DECODO_API_KEY" ] KB_ID = os . environ [ "KB_ID" ] DS_ID = os . environ [ "DS_ID" ] BUCKET = os . environ [ "BUCKET" ] WEBHOOK_SECRET = os . environ [ "WEBHOOK_SECRET" ] ROUTE = os . environ . get ( "ROUTE" , "custom" ) CONTACT_EMAIL = os . environ . get ( "CONTACT_EMAIL" , "" ) ALLOWED_SITES = [ s . strip ( ) . lower ( ) for s in os . environ . get ( "ALLOWED_SITES" , "" ) . split ( "," ) if s . strip ( ) ] DELETE_MISSING = os . environ . get ( "DELETE_MISSING" , "true" ) == "true" CRAWL_LIMIT = 2000 ROBOTS_AGENTS = { "*" , "chatgpt-user" , "oai-searchbot" , "claude-user" , "claude-searchbot" , "perplexity-user" , "perplexitybot" } EXCLUDE = [ "/_print" ] MAX_EXCLUDE_CHARS = 700 MIN_CHARS = 200 BLOCK_PAGE = re . compile ( r"captcha|robot or human|not a robot|confirm that you.re human|humans only|verify(ing)? (your )?(connection|browser)" r"|checking your browser|additional verification|unusual traffic|just a moment|pardon our interruption" r"|access denied|access to this page has been denied|you have been blocked|please enable (js|javascript|cookies)" r"|enable javascript and|taking longer than usual|currently unavailable" , re . IGNORECASE ) MAX_BLOCK_PAGE_CHARS = 3000 ALERT_SHARE = 0.10 BATCH = 10 MAX_REQUEST_BYTES = 5_000_000 WORKERS = 4 MAX_DELETE_SHARE = 0.15 MIN_TEMPLATE_PAGES = 20 MANIFEST_KEY = "state/manifest.json" GAPS_KEY = "state/gaps.json" TEMPLATE_KEY = "state/template.json" agent = boto3 . client ( "bedrock-agent" , config = Config ( retries = { "mode" : "adaptive" , "max_attempts" : 10 } ) ) runtime = boto3 . client ( "bedrock-agent-runtime" ) s3 = boto3 . client ( "s3" ) def decodo ( url , body = None , attempts = 4 ) : req = urllib . request . Request ( url if url . startswith ( "http" ) else API + url , data = json . dumps ( body ) . encode ( ) if body is not None else None , method = "POST" if body is not None else "GET" , headers = { "Authorization" : f"Bearer { DECODO_API_KEY } " , "Content-Type" : "application/json" , "Accept" : "application/json" } , ) retry = ( 429 , 500 , 502 , 503 , 504 , 524 , 613 ) if body is None else ( 429 , ) for attempt in range ( attempts ) : try : with urllib . request . urlopen ( req , timeout = 120 ) as resp : return json . load ( resp ) except urllib . error . HTTPError as e : if e . code not in retry or attempt == attempts - 1 : raise time . sleep ( 2 ** attempt ) def map_site ( url ) : links = decodo ( "/map" , { "url" : url , "sitemap" : "include" } ) [ "results" ] [ 0 ] [ "content" ] [ "links" ] paths = collections . Counter ( "/" . join ( l [ "url" ] . split ( "/" ) [ 3 : 6 ] ) for l in links ) for path , n in paths . most_common ( 20 ) : print ( f" { n : 5 } / { path } " ) print ( f" { len ( links ) } URLs" ) def start_crawl ( url , callback_url = None ) : path = urllib . parse . urlparse ( url ) . path . rstrip ( "/" ) rules = robots_excludes ( url ) if disallowed ( url , rules ) : print ( "ALERT robots.txt disallows" , url ) return None rules = in_scope ( rules , path ) robots = [ "^(?:" + "|" . join ( rule [ 1 : ] for rule in rules ) + ")" ] if rules else [ ] if robots and len ( robots [ 0 ] ) > MAX_EXCLUDE_CHARS : print ( f"ALERT robots.txt has { len ( rules ) } rules under { path or '/' } , so crawl a narrower path" ) return None body = { "url" : url , "limit" : CRAWL_LIMIT , "select_paths" : [ f"^ { re . escape ( path ) } " ] , "exclude_paths" : EXCLUDE + robots , "sitemap" : "include" , "output" : "markdown" , "JS_retry" : True , } if callback_url : body . update ( callback_url = callback_url , passthrough = WEBHOOK_SECRET ) job = decodo ( "/crawl" , body ) print ( job [ "crawl_id" ] , job [ "status" ] ) if callback_url : return job [ "crawl_id" ] while decodo ( f"/crawl/ { job [ 'crawl_id' ] } /status" ) [ "status" ] == "pending" : time . sleep ( 15 ) return process ( job [ "crawl_id" ] ) def robots_excludes ( url ) : """Paths that robots.txt disallows for ROBOTS_AGENTS, as exclude_paths patterns. Allow lines are ignored, which excludes more.""" root = "{0.scheme}://{0.netloc}" . format ( urllib . parse . urlparse ( url ) ) agent_header = { "User-Agent" : f"web-to-bedrock/1.0 ( { CONTACT_EMAIL } )" if CONTACT_EMAIL else "web-to-bedrock/1.0" } try : with urllib . request . urlopen ( urllib . request . Request ( root + "/robots.txt" , headers = agent_header ) , timeout = 30 ) as resp : lines = resp . read ( ) . decode ( "utf-8-sig" , errors = "ignore" ) . splitlines ( ) except urllib . error . HTTPError as e : if e . code >= 500 or e . code in ( 401 , 403 , 429 ) : print ( "ALERT robots.txt request refused with HTTP" , e . code , "for" , root ) raise return [ ] rules , agents , in_rules = [ ] , set ( ) , False for line in lines : field , _ , value = line . split ( "#" ) [ 0 ] . partition ( ":" ) field , value = field . strip ( ) . lower ( ) , value . strip ( ) if field == "user-agent" : if in_rules : agents , in_rules = set ( ) , False agents . add ( value . lower ( ) ) elif field in ( "allow" , "disallow" ) : in_rules = True if field == "disallow" and value and agents & ROBOTS_AGENTS : pattern = re . escape ( value ) . replace ( r"\*" , ".*" ) . replace ( r"\$" , "$" ) rules . append ( "^" + re . sub ( r"/\$?$" , "(/|$)" , pattern ) ) return rules def in_scope ( rules , path ) : """Rules that can match a URL under path. select_paths keeps the crawl inside it, so other rules can't apply.""" kept = [ ] for rule in rules : literal = re . sub ( r"\\(.)" , r"\1" , re . match ( r"\^((?:\\.|[^\\.*+?()\[\]{}|$])*)" , rule ) . group ( 1 ) ) if literal . startswith ( path ) or path . startswith ( literal ) : kept . append ( rule ) return kept def disallowed ( url , rules = None ) : parts = urllib . parse . urlparse ( url ) path = ( parts . path or "/" ) + ( "?" + parts . query if parts . query else "" ) return any ( re . match ( rule , path ) for rule in ( robots_excludes ( url ) if rules is None else rules ) ) def looks_blocked ( text ) : return len ( text ) < MAX_BLOCK_PAGE_CHARS and BLOCK_PAGE . search ( text ) is not None def fetch_pages ( crawl_id ) : pages , url = [ ] , f"/crawl/ { crawl_id } ?type=content" while url : batch = decodo ( url ) pages += batch [ "url" ] url = batch . get ( "next" ) return pages LINK = re . compile ( r"\]\([^)]*\)" ) TABLE_RULE = re . compile ( r"^\s*\|?[\s:|-]+\|?\s*$" ) FENCE = "`" * 3 def line_key ( line ) : return LINK . sub ( "]()" , line . strip ( ) ) def template_lines ( texts , share = 0.5 ) : counts = collections . Counter ( ) for text in texts : counts . update ( { line_key ( l ) for l in text . splitlines ( ) if l . strip ( ) } ) return { k for k , n in counts . items ( ) if n >= share * len ( texts ) } def strip_template ( text , template ) : kept , in_code , title = [ ] , False , None for line in text . splitlines ( ) : if line . strip ( ) . startswith ( FENCE ) : in_code = not in_code kept . append ( line ) elif in_code or not line . strip ( ) or TABLE_RULE . match ( line ) or line_key ( line ) not in template : if title is None and not in_code and line . startswith ( "# " ) : title = len ( kept ) kept . append ( line ) return re . sub ( r"

{3,}" , "



" , "

" . join ( kept [ title or 0 : ] ) ) . strip ( ) def load_json ( key , default ) : try : return json . loads ( s3 . get_object ( Bucket = BUCKET , Key = key ) [ "Body" ] . read ( ) ) except s3 . exceptions . NoSuchKey : return default def save_json ( key , value ) : s3 . put_object ( Bucket = BUCKET , Key = key , Body = json . dumps ( value ) . encode ( ) ) def attributes ( url , changed_at , digest ) : return { "source_url" : url , "site" : url . split ( "/" ) [ 2 ] , "changed_at" : changed_at , "content_sha256" : digest } def custom_doc ( url , text , attrs ) : inline = [ { "key" : k , "value" : { "type" : "NUMBER" , "numberValue" : v } if isinstance ( v , int ) else { "type" : "STRING" , "stringValue" : v } } for k , v in attrs . items ( ) ] return { "content" : { "dataSourceType" : "CUSTOM" , "custom" : { "customDocumentIdentifier" : { "id" : url } , "sourceType" : "IN_LINE" , "inlineContent" : { "type" : "TEXT" , "textContent" : { "data" : text } } } } , "metadata" : { "type" : "IN_LINE_ATTRIBUTE" , "inlineAttributes" : inline } , } def s3_key ( url ) : return "pages/" + hashlib . sha256 ( url . encode ( ) ) . hexdigest ( ) [ : 24 ] + ".md" def batches ( docs ) : """Up to BATCH documents per request, and under MAX_REQUEST_BYTES in total.""" batch , size = [ ] , 0 for doc in docs : n = len ( json . dumps ( doc ) . encode ( ) ) if batch and ( len ( batch ) == BATCH or size + n > MAX_REQUEST_BYTES ) : yield batch batch , size = [ ] , 0 batch . append ( doc ) size += n if batch : yield batch def push_custom ( changed , removed ) : docs = [ custom_doc ( * c ) for c in changed ] with ThreadPoolExecutor ( WORKERS ) as pool : list ( pool . map ( lambda b : agent . ingest_knowledge_base_documents ( knowledgeBaseId = KB_ID , dataSourceId = DS_ID , documents = b ) , batches ( docs ) ) ) for i in range ( 0 , len ( removed ) , BATCH ) : agent . delete_knowledge_base_documents ( knowledgeBaseId = KB_ID , dataSourceId = DS_ID , documentIdentifiers = [ { "dataSourceType" : "CUSTOM" , "custom" : { "id" : u } } for u in removed [ i : i + BATCH ] ] ) def put_page ( url , text , attrs ) : meta = { "metadataAttributes" : { k : { "value" : { "type" : "NUMBER" , "numberValue" : v } if isinstance ( v , int ) else { "type" : "STRING" , "stringValue" : v } } for k , v in attrs . items ( ) } } s3 . put_object ( Bucket = BUCKET , Key = s3_key ( url ) , Body = text . encode ( ) , ContentType = "text/markdown" ) s3 . put_object ( Bucket = BUCKET , Key = s3_key ( url ) + ".metadata.json" , Body = json . dumps ( meta ) . encode ( ) ) def push_s3 ( changed , removed ) : with ThreadPoolExecutor ( WORKERS ) as pool : list ( pool . map ( lambda c : put_page ( * c ) , changed ) ) for url in removed : s3 . delete_objects ( Bucket = BUCKET , Delete = { "Objects" : [ { "Key" : s3_key ( url ) } , { "Key" : s3_key ( url ) + ".metadata.json" } ] } ) if changed or removed : job = agent . start_ingestion_job ( knowledgeBaseId = KB_ID , dataSourceId = DS_ID ) [ "ingestionJob" ] print ( "ingestion job" , job [ "ingestionJobId" ] ) def failed_urls ( manifest ) : """Pages in the manifest whose last ingestion failed, so this run sends them again.""" by_uri = { f"s3:// { BUCKET } / { s3_key ( u ) } " : u for u in manifest } failed , kw = set ( ) , { } while True : resp = agent . list_knowledge_base_documents ( knowledgeBaseId = KB_ID , dataSourceId = DS_ID , maxResults = 100 , ** kw ) for d in resp [ "documentDetails" ] : ident = d [ "identifier" ] url = ident [ "custom" ] [ "id" ] if "custom" in ident else by_uri . get ( ident . get ( "s3" , { } ) . get ( "uri" ) ) if "FAILED" in d [ "status" ] and url in manifest : failed . add ( url ) if not resp . get ( "nextToken" ) : return failed kw = { "nextToken" : resp [ "nextToken" ] } def process ( crawl_id ) : status = decodo ( f"/crawl/ { crawl_id } /status" ) [ "status" ] pages = fetch_pages ( crawl_id ) seen = { p [ "url" ] for p in pages } done = [ p for p in pages if p [ "status" ] == "done" and p . get ( "content" ) ] if len ( done ) >= MIN_TEMPLATE_PAGES : template = template_lines ( [ p [ "content" ] for p in done ] ) save_json ( TEMPLATE_KEY , sorted ( template ) ) else : template = set ( load_json ( TEMPLATE_KEY , [ ] ) ) manifest , now = load_json ( MANIFEST_KEY , { } ) , int ( time . time ( ) ) failed = failed_urls ( manifest ) for u in failed : del manifest [ u ] changed , current , suspect , alerts = [ ] , { } , [ ] , [ ] if failed : alerts . append ( f" { len ( failed ) } pages failed to index in the previous run, sent again" ) for p in done : text = strip_template ( p [ "content" ] , template ) if len ( text ) < MIN_CHARS or looks_blocked ( text ) : suspect . append ( p [ "url" ] ) continue if ROUTE != "s3" and len ( text . encode ( ) ) >= MAX_REQUEST_BYTES : alerts . append ( f" { p [ 'url' ] } is too large for 1 ingestion request" ) continue digest = hashlib . sha256 ( text . encode ( ) ) . hexdigest ( ) current [ p [ "url" ] ] = digest if manifest . get ( p [ "url" ] ) != digest : changed . append ( ( p [ "url" ] , text , attributes ( p [ "url" ] , now , digest ) ) ) removed = [ u for u in manifest if u not in seen ] if DELETE_MISSING else [ ] if status != "done" or len ( pages ) >= CRAWL_LIMIT : alerts . append ( f"crawl { status } with { len ( pages ) } pages, skipped { len ( removed ) } deletes" ) removed = [ ] elif len ( removed ) > MAX_DELETE_SHARE * max ( 1 , len ( manifest ) ) : alerts . append ( f"skipped { len ( removed ) } deletes, over the { MAX_DELETE_SHARE : .0% } guard" ) removed = [ ] bad = len ( pages ) - len ( done ) + len ( suspect ) if bad > ALERT_SHARE * max ( 1 , len ( pages ) ) : alerts . append ( f" { bad } of { len ( pages ) } pages failed, were too short, or matched BLOCK_PAGE" ) for u in manifest : if u not in current and u not in removed : current [ u ] = manifest [ u ] ( push_s3 if ROUTE == "s3" else push_custom ) ( changed , removed ) save_json ( MANIFEST_KEY , current ) for alert in alerts : print ( "ALERT" , alert ) summary = { "pages" : len ( pages ) , "indexed" : len ( current ) , "changed" : len ( changed ) , "removed" : len ( removed ) } print ( json . dumps ( summary ) ) return summary def handler ( event , context ) : if "crawl" in event : return start_crawl ( event [ "crawl" ] , event [ "callback_url" ] ) if "fill" in event : return fill ( event [ "fill" ] ) if "crawl_id" in event : return process ( event [ "crawl_id" ] ) raw = event . get ( "body" ) or "{}" if event . get ( "isBase64Encoded" ) : import base64 raw = base64 . b64decode ( raw ) . decode ( ) body = json . loads ( raw ) if not hmac . compare_digest ( str ( body . get ( "passthrough" , "" ) ) , WEBHOOK_SECRET ) : return { "statusCode" : 403 } if body . get ( "status" ) in ( "done" , "truncated" ) : boto3 . client ( "lambda" ) . invoke ( FunctionName = context . function_name , InvocationType = "Event" , Payload = json . dumps ( { "crawl_id" : body [ "crawl_id" ] } ) ) else : print ( "ALERT crawl" , body . get ( "crawl_id" ) , body . get ( "status" ) ) return { "statusCode" : 202 } def ask ( question , max_age_days = None ) : search = { "numberOfResults" : 3 } if max_age_days : since = int ( time . time ( ) ) - int ( max_age_days ) * 86400 search [ "filter" ] = { "greaterThan" : { "key" : "changed_at" , "value" : since } } results = runtime . retrieve ( knowledgeBaseId = KB_ID , retrievalQuery = { "text" : question } , retrievalConfiguration = { "managedSearchConfiguration" : search } , ) [ "retrievalResults" ] for r in results : meta = r . get ( "metadata" , { } ) print ( meta . get ( "source_url" ) or meta . get ( "_source_uri" ) , round ( r . get ( "score" , 0 ) , 3 ) ) print ( r [ "content" ] [ "text" ] [ : 300 ] . replace ( "

" , " " ) , "

" ) def fill ( question ) : """Add the page that search ranks first for a question, if the knowledge base doesn't have it yet.""" if not ALLOWED_SITES : print ( "set ALLOWED_SITES first" ) return None sites = " OR " . join ( f"site: { s } " for s in ALLOWED_SITES ) organic = decodo ( "/search" , { "query" : f" { sites } { question } " } ) [ "organic" ] links = ( urllib . parse . urldefrag ( r [ "link" ] ) [ 0 ] . rstrip ( "/" ) for r in organic ) url = next ( ( l for l in links if urllib . parse . urlparse ( l ) . hostname in ALLOWED_SITES ) , None ) gaps , manifest = load_json ( GAPS_KEY , { } ) , load_json ( MANIFEST_KEY , { } ) if url is None or url in gaps or url in manifest : print ( "no gap:" , url ) return None if disallowed ( url ) : print ( "robots.txt disallows:" , url ) return None job = decodo ( "/crawl" , { "url" : url , "limit" : 1 , "sitemap" : "skip" , "output" : "markdown" , "JS_retry" : True } ) deadline = time . time ( ) + 120 while decodo ( f"/crawl/ { job [ 'crawl_id' ] } /status" ) [ "status" ] == "pending" and time . time ( ) < deadline : time . sleep ( 1 ) pages = fetch_pages ( job [ "crawl_id" ] ) page = pages [ 0 ] if pages else { } if page . get ( "status" ) != "done" or not page . get ( "content" ) or page [ "url" ] in gaps or page [ "url" ] in manifest : print ( "not added:" , url ) return None text = strip_template ( page [ "content" ] , set ( load_json ( TEMPLATE_KEY , [ ] ) ) ) if len ( text ) < MIN_CHARS or looks_blocked ( text ) : print ( "too short or matched BLOCK_PAGE:" , page [ "url" ] ) return None digest = hashlib . sha256 ( text . encode ( ) ) . hexdigest ( ) ( push_s3 if ROUTE == "s3" else push_custom ) ( [ ( page [ "url" ] , text , attributes ( page [ "url" ] , int ( time . time ( ) ) , digest ) ) ] , [ ] ) gaps [ page [ "url" ] ] = digest save_json ( GAPS_KEY , gaps ) print ( "added:" , page [ "url" ] ) return page [ "url" ] if __name__ == "__main__" : command , * args = sys . argv [ 1 : ] { "map" : map_site , "crawl" : start_crawl , "process" : process , "ask" : ask , "fill" : fill } [ command ] ( * args )