TL;DR

RAG inserts a retrieval step between the user query and the model, so answers draw on fetched documents rather than training data alone.

Data sources determine output quality. Structured, semi-structured, and unstructured content all work, from internal wikis to live web pages.

External web data fills the gap internal documents can't cover, and collecting it at scale needs scraping infrastructure and rotating IPs.

Most RAG failures trace back to the corpus: stale indexes, sloppy chunking, and unvetted sources produce bad answers no model can fix.

What is retrieval-augmented generation (RAG)?

Retrieval-augmented generation is a pattern that combines information retrieval with text generation.

When a user asks a question, the system first searches an external collection of documents for relevant information, then passes that information to a large language model (LLM) alongside the original question.

In other words, the model uses the retrieved information alongside its existing knowledge to produce an answer.

"External data" here means anything stored outside the model itself. This could be a product manual, a support ticket archive, a scraped competitor pricing page, or even a regulatory filing. It’s different from parametric knowledge, which is the information stored in the model’s weights during training.

RAG exists because pre-trained models have three structural gaps:

They're frozen at a training cutoff and can't know what happened after it

They produce hallucinations , stating false information with the same confidence as true information

, stating false information with the same confidence as true information They don’t have access to private or company-specific information

The original 2020 paper that introduced the term presented RAG as a way to combine the knowledge stored in a model’s parameters with an external, updatable source of information.

Its authors argued that this could improve factual generation, make knowledge easier to update, and provide clearer provenance for model outputs.

Why use RAG: the limits it addresses

RAG can help address several of the limitations that come with using a language model on its own:

Factual accuracy and grounding . When a model bases its answer on retrieved passages, you can trace the information back to the original source. The same goes for reviewing citations. This can reduce hallucination rates and, more importantly, makes fabrication easier to detect when they occur.

. When a model bases its answer on retrieved passages, you can trace the information back to the original source. The same goes for reviewing citations. This can reduce hallucination rates and, more importantly, makes fabrication easier to detect when they occur. Up-to-date information . We live in a fast-moving world, where a model trained last year may not be able to provide accurate information about what is happening today. RAG helps by connecting the model to updated external sources, making up for the limits of its training cutoff.

. We live in a fast-moving world, where a model trained last year may not be able to provide accurate information about what is happening today. RAG helps by connecting the model to updated external sources, making up for the limits of its training cutoff. Relevance and response quality . A general-purpose model gives general-purpose answers. But when you feed it your internal data or your domain corpus, it produces answers no off-the-shelf model can match.

. A general-purpose model gives general-purpose answers. But when you feed it your internal data or your domain corpus, it produces answers no off-the-shelf model can match. Cost efficiency. Retraining or fine-tuning a model can require significant time, data and computing power. When your information changes, updating a retrieval index through RAG is often faster and cheaper than retraining the model.

How RAG works: architecture and the core stages

A working RAG system can include several steps, but the process usually follows four core stages:

Stage 1: Ingestion and indexing

Before the system can retrieve anything, you need to prepare the information it will search.

The first step is collecting documents from preferred sources such as webpages, product manuals, or internal databases, then feeding them into the system’s knowledge base.

The system, in turn, splits those documents into smaller sections called chunks. Each chunk is converted into numerical representations called embeddings and stored in a searchable index, often inside a vector database. This index is updated whenever you add new documents or the original information changes.

Retrieval generally comes in two forms:

Dense embeddings place similar ideas close together, which helps the system recognize that phrases such as "cheap flights" and "affordable airfare" mean roughly the same thing.

place similar ideas close together, which helps the system recognize that phrases such as "cheap flights" and "affordable airfare" mean roughly the same thing. Sparse embeddings work more like traditional keyword search and are better at matching exact terms, product codes and uncommon names.

Stage 2: Retrieval

When a user asks a question, the system searches the index for chunks that are likely to contain relevant information.

You can think of this like using a library catalogue. Instead of reading every book, you search the catalogue and retrieve the pages or sections most closely related to your question.

For dense retrieval, the system converts the query into an embedding and compares it with the stored embeddings. Many production systems also use hybrid search, which combines semantic matching with keyword search. Dense retrieval can recognize similar meanings, while sparse retrieval is better at finding exact words and phrases.

Some systems also add a reranker at this stage. The first search may return dozens of possible chunks, so the reranker examines that shortlist more closely and moves the most relevant results to the top.

Stage 3: Augmentation

Once the system has selected the most useful chunks, it adds them to the prompt alongside the user’s original question and any system instructions.

This is the augmentation part of retrieval-augmented generation. The model is no longer answering from the question alone. It now has additional context that it can use to form its response.

How the system assembles the prompt also matters. The number, order, and relevance of the retrieved chunks can affect which information the model notices and uses.

Stage 4: Generation

The language model reads the augmented prompt and generates an answer using the retrieved information as context.

Depending on how the system is built, it may also be instructed to cite its sources, admit when the retrieved information is insufficient, or limit its answer to claims supported by the supplied documents.

Workflow frameworks such as LangChain can help connect these stages so you don't have to build every part of the pipeline from scratch.

RAG data sources: what to use and how to prepare them

A RAG system is only as useful as the information it can retrieve. Before building one, you need to decide what data it should use, where that data will come from, and how you will keep it accurate.

Types of RAG data sources

RAG systems can draw from several forms of data:

Structured data includes organised information from databases, tables and knowledge graphs.

includes organised information from databases, tables and knowledge graphs. Semi-structured data , such as JSON, CSV, XML and HTML, follows a recognisable format but doesn't always fit neatly into rows and columns.

, such as JSON, CSV, XML and HTML, follows a recognisable format but doesn't always fit neatly into rows and columns. Unstructured data includes PDFs, documents, emails, transcripts and webpages.

The right source depends on what you are building. A customer-support assistant may rely mostly on internal product documentation and support tickets. A market-intelligence system may need external sources such as news sites, competitor pages, pricing data and public datasets.

In many cases, you will need both. Internal sources give the model knowledge about your organization, while external sources help it answer questions about the wider market.

Collecting external and current data

Internal documents can't tell you when a competitor changes its prices or when new information appears online. For use cases like these, you need a way to extract up-to-date web data and add it to your RAG knowledge base.

You can collect this information through web scraping. Decodo’s Web Scraping API can retrieve content from webpages at scale, while residential proxies can help you access location-specific results and reduce problems caused by blocks. For more difficult websites, Site Unblocker can handle some of the access challenges involved.

The collected data also needs to be refreshed. Scheduled scraping and indexing jobs allow you to revisit sources regularly so your RAG system doesn't continue retrieving outdated information.

Preparing data for retrieval

Raw data is rarely ready to place directly into an index. You first need to parse it, remove unnecessary content, and follow a consistent data-cleaning process.

Once the content is clean, you divide it into smaller chunks. Fixed-size chunking creates sections of a similar length, often with some overlap between them. Sentence-based chunking keeps related sentences together, while format-aware chunking follows the natural structure of a document, such as headings, sections, or table rows.

There is no single chunk size that works for every system. Larger chunks provide more context but may contain irrelevant details, while smaller chunks are more precise but can separate information that belongs together.

Finally, add metadata such as the source, publication date, location, and document type. This helps the system filter results and track where information came from. When a source changes, update its version and re-embed the affected chunks so the index reflects the latest content.

Together, these steps turn raw internal and external data into a source your RAG system can search and use reliably.