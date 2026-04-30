Code example: Configuring HttpClient with a Decodo residential proxy and proxy authentication, fetching HTML, and parsing with jsoup.

Add the required dependencies to your pom.xml.

< dependencies > < dependency > < groupId > org . apache . httpcomponents . client5 < / groupId > < artifactId > httpclient5 < / artifactId > < version > 5.3 .1 < / version > < / dependency > < dependency > < groupId > org . jsoup < / groupId > < artifactId > jsoup < / artifactId > < version > 1.17 .2 < / version > < / dependency > < / dependencies >

< dependencies > < dependency > < groupId > org . apache . httpcomponents . client5 < / groupId > < artifactId > httpclient5 < / artifactId > < version > 5.3 .1 < / version > < / dependency > < dependency > < groupId > org . jsoup < / groupId > < artifactId > jsoup < / artifactId > < version > 1.17 .2 < / version > < / dependency > < / dependencies >

Save the following code as HttpClientJsoupWithProxy.java.

import org . apache . hc . client5 . http . auth . AuthScope ; import org . apache . hc . client5 . http . auth . UsernamePasswordCredentials ; import org . apache . hc . client5 . http . classic . methods . HttpGet ; import org . apache . hc . client5 . http . impl . auth . BasicCredentialsProvider ; import org . apache . hc . client5 . http . impl . classic . CloseableHttpClient ; import org . apache . hc . client5 . http . impl . classic . CloseableHttpResponse ; import org . apache . hc . client5 . http . impl . classic . HttpClients ; import org . apache . hc . client5 . http . impl . routing . DefaultProxyRoutePlanner ; import org . apache . hc . core5 . http . HttpHost ; import org . apache . hc . core5 . http . io . entity . EntityUtils ; import org . jsoup . Jsoup ; import org . jsoup . nodes . Document ; import org . jsoup . nodes . Element ; import org . jsoup . select . Elements ; public class HttpClientJsoupWithProxy { public static void main ( String [ ] args ) { // Decodo proxy credentials , replace with your own String proxyHost = "gate.decodo.com" ; int proxyPort = 7000 ; String proxyUser = "YOUR_PROXY_USERNAME" ; String proxyPass = "YOUR_PROXY_PASSWORD" ; // Target URL String url = "https://news.ycombinator.com/" ; try { // Configure proxy HttpHost proxy = new HttpHost ( proxyHost , proxyPort ) ; // Route all requests through the proxy DefaultProxyRoutePlanner routePlanner = new DefaultProxyRoutePlanner ( proxy ) ; // Add proxy authentication BasicCredentialsProvider credsProvider = new BasicCredentialsProvider ( ) ; credsProvider . setCredentials ( new AuthScope ( proxyHost , proxyPort ) , new UsernamePasswordCredentials ( proxyUser , proxyPass . toCharArray ( ) ) ) ; // Build HttpClient with proxy and authentication try ( CloseableHttpClient client = HttpClients . custom ( ) . setRoutePlanner ( routePlanner ) . setDefaultCredentialsProvider ( credsProvider ) . build ( ) ) { HttpGet request = new HttpGet ( url ) ; request . setHeader ( "User-Agent" , "Mozilla/5.0" ) ; try ( CloseableHttpResponse response = client . execute ( request ) ) { String html = EntityUtils . toString ( response . getEntity ( ) ) ; // Parse the HTML response with jsoup Document doc = Jsoup . parse ( html , url ) ; // Extract Hacker News story titles Elements titles = doc . select ( "span.titleline > a" ) ; for ( Element el : titles ) { String title = el . text ( ) ; String link = el . absUrl ( "href" ) ; System . out . println ( title ) ; System . out . println ( link ) ; System . out . println ( "-----" ) ; } } } } catch ( Exception e ) { e . printStackTrace ( ) ; } } }

import org . apache . hc . client5 . http . auth . AuthScope ; import org . apache . hc . client5 . http . auth . UsernamePasswordCredentials ; import org . apache . hc . client5 . http . classic . methods . HttpGet ; import org . apache . hc . client5 . http . impl . auth . BasicCredentialsProvider ; import org . apache . hc . client5 . http . impl . classic . CloseableHttpClient ; import org . apache . hc . client5 . http . impl . classic . CloseableHttpResponse ; import org . apache . hc . client5 . http . impl . classic . HttpClients ; import org . apache . hc . client5 . http . impl . routing . DefaultProxyRoutePlanner ; import org . apache . hc . core5 . http . HttpHost ; import org . apache . hc . core5 . http . io . entity . EntityUtils ; import org . jsoup . Jsoup ; import org . jsoup . nodes . Document ; import org . jsoup . nodes . Element ; import org . jsoup . select . Elements ; public class HttpClientJsoupWithProxy { public static void main ( String [ ] args ) { // Decodo proxy credentials , replace with your own String proxyHost = "gate.decodo.com" ; int proxyPort = 7000 ; String proxyUser = "YOUR_PROXY_USERNAME" ; String proxyPass = "YOUR_PROXY_PASSWORD" ; // Target URL String url = "https://news.ycombinator.com/" ; try { // Configure proxy HttpHost proxy = new HttpHost ( proxyHost , proxyPort ) ; // Route all requests through the proxy DefaultProxyRoutePlanner routePlanner = new DefaultProxyRoutePlanner ( proxy ) ; // Add proxy authentication BasicCredentialsProvider credsProvider = new BasicCredentialsProvider ( ) ; credsProvider . setCredentials ( new AuthScope ( proxyHost , proxyPort ) , new UsernamePasswordCredentials ( proxyUser , proxyPass . toCharArray ( ) ) ) ; // Build HttpClient with proxy and authentication try ( CloseableHttpClient client = HttpClients . custom ( ) . setRoutePlanner ( routePlanner ) . setDefaultCredentialsProvider ( credsProvider ) . build ( ) ) { HttpGet request = new HttpGet ( url ) ; request . setHeader ( "User-Agent" , "Mozilla/5.0" ) ; try ( CloseableHttpResponse response = client . execute ( request ) ) { String html = EntityUtils . toString ( response . getEntity ( ) ) ; // Parse the HTML response with jsoup Document doc = Jsoup . parse ( html , url ) ; // Extract Hacker News story titles Elements titles = doc . select ( "span.titleline > a" ) ; for ( Element el : titles ) { String title = el . text ( ) ; String link = el . absUrl ( "href" ) ; System . out . println ( title ) ; System . out . println ( link ) ; System . out . println ( "-----" ) ; } } } } catch ( Exception e ) { e . printStackTrace ( ) ; } } }

Run the scraper from the project directory.

mvn compile mvn exec : java - Dexec . mainClass = "HttpClientJsoupWithProxy"

mvn compile mvn exec : java - Dexec . mainClass = "HttpClientJsoupWithProxy"

This script sends the request through the authenticated proxy with Apache HttpClient, reads the returned HTML, passes it to jsoup, and prints Hacker News story titles with their links.

WebMagic and Gecco: framework options

While raw libraries (such as jsoup and Selenium) are great for relatively small tasks requiring little to no dependencies and a high level of flexibility, Java frameworks are best suited for large-scale, complex projects that need concurrency, robust structure, and an automated data pipeline. WebMagic and Gecco are popular open-source Java frameworks that provide higher-level abstractions for building crawlers. Both simplify the web crawling and scraping process, combine HttpClient and jsoup, and provide structured ways to extract data.

However, WebMagic is a Scrapy-inspired, comprehensive, flexible, scalable, and modular framework that manages the entire crawler lifecycle, including downloading, URL management, and content extraction and storing. It has built-in support for cookies and redirects, also supporting XPath and CSS selectors, multi-threading, and horizontal scaling.

Gecco is a lightweight, annotation-based framework that focuses on readability and simplicity, suitable for crawling multiple domains quickly. It provides efficient multithreading and integrates with Spring and Redis for distributed crawling. It handles requests asynchronously and extracts JavaScript variables via a built-in mechanism. Gecco supports custom request headers for authentication and multi-domain crawling and uses jsoup to provide full DOM-level control for parsing HTML.

Strengths: These two frameworks provide higher-level abstractions and a user-friendly experience by doing away with manual handling of sessions, cookies, and data storage, as well as reducing boilerplate scheduling.

Limitations: They don’t have native JS support and are generally too much for simple tasks. Also, make sure to evaluate GitHub activity to check for infrequent updates.

When to use: Use WebMagic for complex, high-performance scraping projects that require long-term maintenance. Use Gecco to quickly build a specialized scraper, and if you prefer an annotation-driven model.

Code example: WebMagic + PageProcessor pattern.

Add the dependency to your pom.xml.

< dependency > < groupId > us . codecraft < / groupId > < artifactId > webmagic - core < / artifactId > < version > 0.7 .5 < / version > < / dependency >

< dependency > < groupId > us . codecraft < / groupId > < artifactId > webmagic - core < / artifactId > < version > 0.7 .5 < / version > < / dependency >

Save the following code as HackerNewsProcessor.java.

import us . codecraft . webmagic . Page ; import us . codecraft . webmagic . Site ; import us . codecraft . webmagic . Spider ; import us . codecraft . webmagic . processor . PageProcessor ; import java . util . List ; public class HackerNewsProcessor implements PageProcessor { private Site site = Site . me ( ) . setUserAgent ( "Mozilla/5.0" ) . setRetryTimes ( 3 ) . setSleepTime ( 1000 ) ; @Override public void process ( Page page ) { // Extract titles using XPath List < String > titles = page . getHtml ( ) . xpath ( "//span[@class='titleline']/a/text()" ) . all ( ) ; // Extract links List < String > links = page . getHtml ( ) . xpath ( "//span[@class='titleline']/a/@href" ) . all ( ) ; // Store results in the page object page . putField ( "titles" , titles ) ; page . putField ( "links" , links ) ; } @Override public Site getSite ( ) { return site ; } public static void main ( String [ ] args ) { Spider . create ( new HackerNewsProcessor ( ) ) . addUrl ( "https://news.ycombinator.com/" ) . thread ( 2 ) . run ( ) ; } }

import us . codecraft . webmagic . Page ; import us . codecraft . webmagic . Site ; import us . codecraft . webmagic . Spider ; import us . codecraft . webmagic . processor . PageProcessor ; import java . util . List ; public class HackerNewsProcessor implements PageProcessor { private Site site = Site . me ( ) . setUserAgent ( "Mozilla/5.0" ) . setRetryTimes ( 3 ) . setSleepTime ( 1000 ) ; @Override public void process ( Page page ) { // Extract titles using XPath List < String > titles = page . getHtml ( ) . xpath ( "//span[@class='titleline']/a/text()" ) . all ( ) ; // Extract links List < String > links = page . getHtml ( ) . xpath ( "//span[@class='titleline']/a/@href" ) . all ( ) ; // Store results in the page object page . putField ( "titles" , titles ) ; page . putField ( "links" , links ) ; } @Override public Site getSite ( ) { return site ; } public static void main ( String [ ] args ) { Spider . create ( new HackerNewsProcessor ( ) ) . addUrl ( "https://news.ycombinator.com/" ) . thread ( 2 ) . run ( ) ; } }

Run the scraper.

mvn compile mvn exec : java - Dexec . mainClass = "HackerNewsProcessor"

mvn compile mvn exec : java - Dexec . mainClass = "HackerNewsProcessor"

This example defines a simple crawler that fetches Hacker News, extracts article titles and links using XPath, and processes them in parallel threads.

If you prefer CSS selectors instead of XPath, you can replace the extraction logic with:

page . getHtml ( ) . css ( "span.titleline > a" , "text" ) . all ( ) ;

page . getHtml ( ) . css ( "span.titleline > a" , "text" ) . all ( ) ;

Apache Nutch: enterprise-scale crawling

Apache Nutch is an open-source, highly scalable web crawler built on Apache Hadoop, often used for web scraping. While primarily a command-line tool, it’s highly customizable through plugins. It’s a go-to choice for large-scale data acquisition and building search engines or complex web archives, as it can run on one machine or across a distributed cluster of machines. However, Nutch is not an importable library but a full framework that can index large portions of the web, therefore suitable for enterprise use cases, not typical scraping projects.

Strengths: Nutch can handle billions of pages and integrates with Elasticsearch and Solr for indexing, sending feed data directly to these platforms. It has built-in support for "politeness" policies (respects robots.txt rules and implements crawl delays to avoid overwhelming target servers).

Limitations: It’s not suitable for most scraping tasks or quick scraping scripts and has limited native JavaScript support. It requires significant setup time, complex configuration, and Hadoop infrastructure knowledge.

When to use: Massive and recurring web crawlers, enterprise-scale data mining across millions or billions of pages, building a custom search engine, and web archiving.

Code example: A config + crawl command flow that produces parsed HTML/text, including titles and links.

First, download and extract Apache Nutch from the official Apache Nutch website.

Create a seed file at urls/seed.txt:

https : // news . ycombinator . com /

https : // news . ycombinator . com /

Then allow Nutch to crawl Hacker News by adding this rule to conf/regex-urlfilter.txt:

+ ^ https? : // news . ycombinator . com /

+ ^ https? : // news . ycombinator . com /

In conf/nutch-site.xml, set a user agent name:

< configuration > < property > < name > http . agent . name < / name > < value > my - nutch - bot < / value > < / property > < / configuration >

< configuration > < property > < name > http . agent . name < / name > < value > my - nutch - bot < / value > < / property > < / configuration >

Run the crawl from the Nutch directory.

bin / nutch crawl urls - dir crawl - depth 1 - topN 50

bin / nutch crawl urls - dir crawl - depth 1 - topN 50

Once the crawl finishes, dump the segment data into a readable output folder:

bin / nutch readseg - dump crawl / segments / * output /

bin / nutch readseg - dump crawl / segments / * output /

This gives you the fetched and parsed crawl data, which you can inspect from the output/ directory.

For custom Java-level extraction, extend Nutch with a ParseFilter plugin. A minimal plugin method would look like this.

public class MyParseFilter implements ParseFilter { public ParseResult filter ( Content content , ParseResult parseResult , HTMLMetaTags metaTags , DocumentFragment doc ) { // Add custom extraction logic here return parseResult ; } }

public class MyParseFilter implements ParseFilter { public ParseResult filter ( Content content , ParseResult parseResult , HTMLMetaTags metaTags , DocumentFragment doc ) { // Add custom extraction logic here return parseResult ; } }

In practice, Nutch is best suited for larger crawling workflows where you need crawling depth, URL filtering, storage, and extensibility. For small page-level scraping tasks, jsoup, Apache HttpClient, Selenium, or Playwright will usually be faster to set up.

Legacy and niche options: Jaunt, Jauntium, and others

There are some less common options that you may encounter in the wild, but you should know when these could be helpful and when it’s best to avoid them.

Jaunt

Jaunt is a lightweight, headless Java library that enables lightweight HTML/XML parsing, web scraping, web automation, and JSON querying. The "GUI-less" browser allows programs to interact with websites. The underlying JS code allows fast execution. However, it can’t handle dynamic pages, is not available via modern Maven repositories, and requires manual JAR file management, while the free version typically expires in 30 days, requiring a new download.

Jauntium

While Jaunt is used for static HTML and JSON, Jauntium combines Jaunt's syntax and Selenium's browser automation for full JS support. Unlike Jaunt, it can automate modern browsers like Chrome, Firefox, and Edge to execute JavaScript. However, while bridging the two popular libraries, it is heavily dependent on both. Due to the full browser overhead, Juntium is slower than Jaunt.

EasyHTML

EasyHTML is an open-source HTML parser that prioritizes ease of use and a short learning curve. It simplifies the process of building and navigating a DOM from HTML and XHTML documents, allowing developers to avoid complex documentation while accessing elements and parsing content without. However, the documentation is incomplete, and EasyHTML is potentially overkill for small projects.

crawler4j

crawler4j is an open-source, multi-threaded web crawler library designed for fast crawling of static HTML and extracting data, useful for data mining and search indexing. It comes with a simple interface to manage crawling logic, includes politeness policies, and easily fetches text, HTML, images, and links. However, it doesn’t execute JavaScript. Also, the library has been unmaintained since 2018 and relies on a legacy dependency, which can cause issues with modern Java versions and dependency managers. This makes it unsuitable for new projects.

Common challenges in Java web scraping and how to solve them

There are some obstacles you’re likely to face regardless of the library choice. That said, using rotating proxies is the best option for avoiding challenges when web scraping.

Challenge: JavaScript-rendered content

Standard libraries like jsoup can’t execute scripts to load dynamic data, so you may find empty responses and missing data, which indicates that your static scraper doesn’t work.

Solution: use headless browsers (Selenium, Playwright) to render JavaScript and mimic real browser interactions, employ a simulated browser (HtmlUnit), or simply offload to Decodo Web Scraping API , which handles rendering for you.

Challenge: IP blocking and rate limits

Websites track the number of requests from a single IP and will ban your IP (throttle or block it) if you push above a threshold. Datacenter IPs are fast and cost-effective, but also easily identified and get blocked quickly. This is why rotating residential proxies is essential for scraping at scale.

Solution: Use rotating residential proxies to mimic real user behavior and switch IPs automatically. Decodo residential proxies with automatic IP rotation integrate with any Java HTTP client.

Challenge: anti-bot measures

You’ll easily recognize anti-bot measures in Java web scraping when you encounter issues like HTTP 429/403 errors, CAPTCHA walls, missing headers, invalid user-agent, sudden timeouts, empty responses after initial success, and honeypot traps that detect automated traffic.

Solution: mimic human behavior by adding random delays between requests and by using stealth browser solutions. Importantly, use proxy rotation and distribute requests across multiple IPs. For heavily protected sites, we recommend Decodo Site Unblocker as it’s purpose-built for bypassing Cloudflare, DataDome, Akamai, and similar protections.

Challenge: CAPTCHAs

ReCaptcha, Cloudflare turnstile, or hCaptcha can appear where they shouldn't to make you prove you are human.

Solution: High-quality residential proxies prevent IP flagging, therefore reducing the frequency of CAPTCHAs. Implement automated CAPTCHA-solving services if absolutely necessary.

Challenge: dynamic content

Basic Java libraries like jsoup or HttpClient don't execute JavaScript, and many sites will use this as a bot trap.

Solution: Use a proper library, such as Playwright for Java or Selenium, to render the full page, handle cookies, and execute JavaScript tests like a real browser.

Challenge: Selector fragility

CSS selectors or XPath expressions can break due to minor and unpredictable changes in a website's HTML structure. When parsing abruptly fails, load the target page in the browser, click Inspect, and see if the CSS selectors or XPath expressions still match.

Solution: build resilient selectors, prioritizing unique IDs ( #uniqueID ) and data attributes over classes [ data-testid="submit-button "], avoid absolute paths which are fragile, monitor for breakage, and version-control selectors.

For many projects, managing proxies, browsers, and anti-bot bypass separately simply isn't worth the effort, as you spend more time doing that than actually scraping. In that case, we recommend Decodo’s Web Scraping API as the "all-of-the-above-in-one-API call."

When to use a scraping API instead of a library

Often, building one’s own scraper isn't the right approach, as it’s equal to reinventing the wheel. Java is a powerful tool, but its complexity makes it unsuitable for the initial scraping layer. A library-based approach will encounter issues with aggressive anti-bot measures, complex JS rendering, and frequent HTML changes, especially without residential IP rotation.

Managed scraping API saves time and resources. It allows you to use the data instead of constantly fixing selectors. Moreover, maintaining infrastructure often ends up being pricier than investing in a scraping API that handles these tasks for you. Finally, to bypass sophisticated modern defenses, you need to build and manage complex proxy rotation systems, CAPTCHA solvers, and stealth browser configurations, but an API handles all these as well.

For Java developers who want to focus on data extraction rather than infrastructure, Decodo Web Scraping API is the recommended solution for complex targets. It handles residential proxy rotation, headless browser rendering, and anti-bot bypass. You send an HTTP request and get clean HTML or JSON back.