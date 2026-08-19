1. Decodo: For scalable scraping and managing multiple accounts

Decodo (formerly known as Smartproxy) is a top alternative to IPRoyal. Per Proxyway's 2026 benchmark, it posted the best residential infrastructure success rate of any tested provider except Oxylabs (99.92%, essentially tied for first) and the fastest global response time of the group (0.53s), while IPRoyal's success rate fell to 96.11% this year. Decodo offers 115M+ residential IPs, 10M+ mobile proxies, and datacenter proxies from 195+ locations. It's one of the most cost-efficient proxy solutions on the market, with continent, country, city, and ZIP code-level targeting.

Decodo is a strong IPRoyal alternative for scraping developers, offering off-the-shelf solutions like the all-in-one Web Scraping API and AI Parser to make developers' lives easier.

Pool size : Decodo's 115M+ residential IPs are more than 3.5 times IPRoyal's 32M advertised pool, per Proxyway's 2026 figures. It also offers 10M+ mobile proxies , static residential (ISP) IPs, and 500K+ datacenter IPs.

: Decodo's 115M+ residential IPs are more than 3.5 times IPRoyal's 32M advertised pool, per Proxyway's 2026 figures. It also offers , static residential (ISP) IPs, and 500K+ datacenter IPs. Latency : Decodo posted the fastest global residential response time of the 5 alternatives compared here at 0.53s, an improvement of 0.10s year over year. IPRoyal's global response time was 1.24s, more than twice as slow, and moved in the wrong direction (+0.18s YoY).

: Decodo posted the fastest global residential response time of the 5 alternatives compared here at 0.53s, an improvement of 0.10s year over year. IPRoyal's global response time was 1.24s, more than twice as slow, and moved in the wrong direction (+0.18s YoY). Infrastructure success rate : Decodo (99.92%) essentially matched Oxylabs for the top spot in Proxyway's 2026 residential benchmark, improving 0.06 points year over year. IPRoyal, by contrast, fell 3.45 points to 96.11%, the steepest decline of any major provider tested.

: Decodo (99.92%) essentially matched Oxylabs for the top spot in Proxyway's 2026 residential benchmark, improving 0.06 points year over year. IPRoyal, by contrast, fell 3.45 points to 96.11%, the steepest decline of any major provider tested. Proxy pool quality : This is one area where the data flipped from last year. In Proxyway's 2026 IP-cleanliness benchmark, IPRoyal actually posted the lowest flagged-IP rate in the entire 13-provider field (16.70% globally, risk score 1.95), overtaking Decodo (29.72% flagged, risk score 2.6) and every other mid-market and enterprise provider tested. Decodo's pool remains solidly in the upper half of the field, but it's fair to say IPRoyal has closed, and this year reversed, the gap on this specific metric.

: This is one area where the data flipped from last year. In Proxyway's 2026 IP-cleanliness benchmark, IPRoyal actually posted the lowest flagged-IP rate in the entire 13-provider field (16.70% globally, risk score 1.95), overtaking Decodo (29.72% flagged, risk score 2.6) and every other mid-market and enterprise provider tested. Decodo's pool remains solidly in the upper half of the field, but it's fair to say IPRoyal has closed, and this year reversed, the gap on this specific metric. Protocol support : Both Decodo and IPRoyal support HTTP, HTTPS, and SOCKS5. Decodo also supports UDP on request.

: Both Decodo and IPRoyal support HTTP, HTTPS, and SOCKS5. Decodo also supports UDP on request. Pricing : Decodo's residential proxy pricing runs $3.75/GB at the 5/GB tier down to $2.00/GB at 1K/GB, per Proxyway's 2026 standardized comparison. IPRoyal's own pricing changed materially this year: after removing its long-running discount code, its rates rose across every tier tracked (5GB: $5.95/GB, 1K GB: $3.15/GB), meaning Decodo is now cheaper than IPRoyal at every volume tier, not just at scale as the pricing landscape suggested last year.

: runs $3.75/GB at the 5/GB tier down to $2.00/GB at 1K/GB, per Proxyway's 2026 standardized comparison. IPRoyal's own pricing changed materially this year: after removing its long-running discount code, its rates rose across every tier tracked (5GB: $5.95/GB, 1K GB: $3.15/GB), meaning Decodo is now cheaper than IPRoyal at every volume tier, not just at scale as the pricing landscape suggested last year. Free trial : Available for all proxy types (3-day trial, 14-day money-back option).

: Available for all proxy types (3-day trial, 14-day money-back option). When to choose Decodo over IPRoyal: Decodo now beats IPRoyal on pool size, speed, infrastructure reliability, and price at every tier we could verify. The one place IPRoyal currently leads is raw IP cleanliness by third-party fraud-detection tools, per Proxyway's 2026 results. It’s worth weighing if that specific metric is your top priority, but not enough on its own to offset IPRoyal's steep reliability decline this year.

2. Webshare: For self-service scraping and low-cost proxy access

Webshare is a strong IPRoyal alternative for users who want a large residential proxy pool without the complexity or pricing structure of an enterprise-focused provider. In Proxyway's 2026 benchmark, Webshare recorded an 80M+ advertised residential pool, a 99.28% global infrastructure success rate, and a 0.86s global response time. Its current offering also covers 195 countries and includes residential, ISP, and datacenter proxies, while its permanent free tier lets users test the service with 10 proxies without a credit card.

Pool size : Webshare's 80M+ advertised residential IPs are roughly 2.5 times IPRoyal's 32M.

: Webshare's 80M+ advertised residential IPs are roughly 2.5 times IPRoyal's 32M. Latency : Webshare's 0.86s global response time is comfortably faster than IPRoyal's 1.24s.

: Webshare's 0.86s global response time is comfortably faster than IPRoyal's 1.24s. Infrastructure success rate : Webshare's 99.28% global infrastructure success rate is well ahead of IPRoyal's 96.11%.

: Webshare's 99.28% global infrastructure success rate is well ahead of IPRoyal's 96.11%. Proxy pool quality : Webshare posted a 33.61% flagged rate and a 2.47 risk score globally. IPRoyal performed better on this specific metric, with a 16.70% flagged rate and a 1.95 risk score.

: Webshare posted a 33.61% flagged rate and a 2.47 risk score globally. IPRoyal performed better on this specific metric, with a 16.70% flagged rate and a 1.95 risk score. Protocol support : Webshare supports HTTP and SOCKS5, with both username/password authentication and IP whitelisting available.

: Webshare supports HTTP and SOCKS5, with both username/password authentication and IP whitelisting available. Pricing : Webshare's standardized 2026 rate is $3.50/GB at 1/GB, dropping to $1.40/GB at 3K/GB. This makes it cheaper than IPRoyal at both standardized tiers.

: Webshare's standardized 2026 rate is $3.50/GB at 1/GB, dropping to $1.40/GB at 3K/GB. This makes it cheaper than IPRoyal at both standardized tiers. Free trial : Webshare offers a permanent free tier with 10 proxies.

: Webshare offers a permanent free tier with 10 proxies. When to choose Webshare over IPRoyal: Webshare is a strong choice if you value straightforward self-service access, broad country coverage, a permanent free tier, and lower residential proxy pricing at higher traffic volumes.

3. DataImpulse: For the cheapest Pay As You Go scaling

DataImpulse had a standout year in Proxyway's 2026 benchmark: its advertised residential pool grew 500% year over year to 90M+, and it posted the fastest average response time of any provider against real, protected targets (Amazon, Google, Instagram combined) in the entire 13-provider field. It also offers the cheapest non-expiring Pay As You Go pricing among the alternatives in this comparison.

Pool size : DataImpulse's 90M+ advertised residential pool is nearly 3 times IPRoyal's 32M, and grew the fastest of any provider Proxyway tracked year over year (+500%).

: DataImpulse's 90M+ advertised residential pool is nearly 3 times IPRoyal's 32M, and grew the fastest of any provider Proxyway tracked year over year (+500%). Latency : DataImpulse's global response time was 0.97s on its regular pool (0.66s on its filtered Premium pool). On real-target benchmarks specifically (Amazon, Google, Instagram), DataImpulse posted the single best response time of any provider tested in 2026.

: DataImpulse's global response time was 0.97s on its regular pool (0.66s on its filtered Premium pool). On real-target benchmarks specifically (Amazon, Google, Instagram), DataImpulse posted the single best response time of any provider tested in 2026. Infrastructure success rate : 99.74% globally (99.82% on the Premium pool), comfortably ahead of IPRoyal's 96.11%.

: 99.74% globally (99.82% on the Premium pool), comfortably ahead of IPRoyal's 96.11%. Proxy pool quality : DataImpulse's regular pool posted a 49.61% flagged rate and 3.9 risk score, middle of the field; its filtered Premium pool is positioned specifically to trade some raw pool size for cleaner IPs, per Proxyway's notes on how the two products are packaged.

: DataImpulse's regular pool posted a 49.61% flagged rate and 3.9 risk score, middle of the field; its filtered Premium pool is positioned specifically to trade some raw pool size for cleaner IPs, per Proxyway's notes on how the two products are packaged. Pricing : DataImpulse's standard pool runs as low as $0.80/GB at 1K/GB and $1.00/GB from 50/GB up, the cheapest non-expiring Pay As You Go rate in this comparison, with Pay As You Go traffic and a $5-for-1GB trial.

: DataImpulse's standard pool runs as low as $0.80/GB at 1K/GB and $1.00/GB from 50/GB up, the cheapest non-expiring Pay As You Go rate in this comparison, with Pay As You Go traffic and a $5-for-1GB trial. When to choose DataImpulse over IPRoyal: Choose DataImpulse if cost per GB at scale and real-target response speed matter most, and you're comfortable with a mid-pack (not top-tier) IP-cleanliness score on the standard pool, or willing to pay more for the filtered Premium tier if cleanliness matters more than price.

4. Rayobyte: For low-cost residential proxies at scale

Rayobyte remains the budget play among these alternatives, and its 2026 pricing backs that up clearly: its standardized 1K/GB rate of $0.70/GB is the cheapest of any provider compared here by a wide margin. That said, its residential success rate slipped to 98.02% this year (−1.45 YoY), the third-largest decline in the field.

Pool size : Rayobyte's 40M+ advertised residential pool grew 11% year over year, per Proxyway's 2026 figures, and now edges past IPRoyal's 32M.

: Rayobyte's 40M+ advertised residential pool grew 11% year over year, per Proxyway's 2026 figures, and now edges past IPRoyal's 32M. Latency : At 1.86s global response time, Rayobyte remains the slowest of the group, though it improved slightly year over year (−0.23s).

: At 1.86s global response time, Rayobyte remains the slowest of the group, though it improved slightly year over year (−0.23s). Infrastructure success rate : 98.02% (−1.45 YoY) still comfortably beats IPRoyal's 96.11%, despite Rayobyte's own year-over-year decline.

: 98.02% (−1.45 YoY) still comfortably beats IPRoyal's 96.11%, despite Rayobyte's own year-over-year decline. Proxy pool quality : Rayobyte's 47.66% flagged rate and 4.36 risk score sit in the weaker half of the field among the alternatives covered here.

: Rayobyte's 47.66% flagged rate and 4.36 risk score sit in the weaker half of the field among the alternatives covered here. Pricing : Rayobyte's 2026 standardized pricing is the standout: $3.50/GB at 5/GB, falling to $0.70/GB at 1K/GB, comfortably the cheapest at scale of any provider in this comparison.

: Rayobyte's 2026 standardized pricing is the standout: $3.50/GB at 5/GB, falling to $0.70/GB at 1K/GB, comfortably the cheapest at scale of any provider in this comparison. When to choose Rayobyte over IPRoyal: Choose Rayobyte if raw cost per GB at high volume is the deciding factor and your workload can tolerate the slowest response times and a mid-pack success rate of this group.

5. Oxylabs: For enterprise-scale tooling

Oxylabs is one of the largest proxy networks in the market and the largest residential network among the providers tested by Proxyway in 2026. Its 2026 figures showed a 175M+ residential pool, a 99.93% infrastructure success rate, and a 0.60s response time – the highest success rate and one of the fastest response times in the benchmark.

The provider also offers a broad enterprise data-collection stack, including residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter proxies alongside Web Scraper API, Web Unblocker, and AI Studio.

Pool size : Oxylabs advertises 175M residential IPs, the largest advertised residential pool among the providers covered in Proxyway's 2026 research. Proxyway's unique-IP test also found 3.24M unique residential IPs during its global test.

: Oxylabs advertises 175M residential IPs, the largest advertised residential pool among the providers covered in Proxyway's 2026 research. Proxyway's unique-IP test also found 3.24M unique residential IPs during its global test. Latency : Oxylabs posted a 0.60s global residential response time in Proxyway's 2026 test.

: Oxylabs posted a 0.60s global residential response time in Proxyway's 2026 test. Infrastructure success rate : Oxylabs recorded a 99.93% residential infrastructure success rate. It also improved by 0.03 percentage points year over year.

: Oxylabs recorded a 99.93% residential infrastructure success rate. It also improved by 0.03 percentage points year over year. Proxy pool quality : Oxylabs posted a 27.94% flagged rate and a 2.61 risk score globally. IPRoyal's 16.70% flagged rate and 1.95 risk score were better on this specific metric.

: Oxylabs posted a 27.94% flagged rate and a 2.61 risk score globally. IPRoyal's 16.70% flagged rate and 1.95 risk score were better on this specific metric. Targeting : Oxylabs supports continent, country, state, city, ZIP code, and coordinate targeting, with additional filtering options available depending on the configuration.

: Oxylabs supports continent, country, state, city, ZIP code, and coordinate targeting, with additional filtering options available depending on the configuration. Protocol support : Oxylabs supports HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS5, and additional protocols/features depending on the product. Proxyway's 2026 benchmark lists HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS5h, and UDP support.

: Oxylabs supports HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS5, and additional protocols/features depending on the product. Proxyway's 2026 benchmark lists HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS5h, and UDP support. Pricing : Oxylabs' standardized 2026 residential pricing is $6.00/GB at 5/GB, falling to $2.50/GB at 1K/GB.

: Oxylabs' standardized 2026 residential pricing is $6.00/GB at 5/GB, falling to $2.50/GB at 1K/GB. Free trial : For companies, Oxylabs offers a 3-day refund period according to Proxyway's 2026 comparison.

: For companies, Oxylabs offers a 3-day refund period according to Proxyway's 2026 comparison. Tooling : Other than proxy infrastructure, Oxylabs offers Web Scraper API, Web Unblocker, and AI Studio, making it particularly relevant for enterprise teams seeking an integrated scraping and data collection stack.

: Other than proxy infrastructure, Oxylabs offers Web Scraper API, Web Unblocker, and AI Studio, making it particularly relevant for enterprise teams seeking an integrated scraping and data collection stack. When to choose Oxylabs over IPRoyal: Choose Oxylabs if enterprise-scale infrastructure, a large residential pool, high reliability, fast response times, and deep scraping/data-collection tooling are more important than getting the lowest possible cost per GB.

Summary of the top IPRoyal alternatives in 2026

Decodo – best overall value: fastest, most reliable, and now cheaper than IPRoyal at every tier

Webshare – self-service proxy access, a permanent free tier, and competitive pricing

DataImpulse – for the cheapest Pay As You Go scaling and fastest real-target response times

Rayobyte – for the lowest cost per GB at high volume

Oxylabs – for enterprise infrastructure, reliability, and tooling depth

Conclusion

If you want the best overall alternative, choose Decodo. Per Proxyway's 2026 report, it now beats IPRoyal on pool size, speed, infrastructure reliability, and price at every tier we could verify, reversing IPRoyal's prior small-scale pricing edge. The one metric where IPRoyal currently leads the field is raw IP cleanliness by third-party fraud-detection tools. That’s worth knowing, but not enough on its own to offset a 3.45-point drop in infrastructure success rate this year.

Oxylabs is the strongest choice for enterprise teams that need a combination of a large residential pool, high infrastructure reliability, fast response times, and an extensive scraping and data-collection stack. It recorded the highest infrastructure success rate in Proxyway's 2026 residential benchmark at 99.93%.

Go for Rayobyte if raw cost per GB at high volume is what matters most and your workload can tolerate slower response times.

DataImpulse remains a strong option when low-cost, non-expiring traffic and real-target response times are priorities, while Webshare is a better fit for users who value self-service access, a permanent free tier, and competitive pricing.

While here, explore the top alternatives to industry giants like Bright Data and Oxylabs. We also have a detailed article on the differences between ISP and residential proxies to help you choose the best proxy type for your use case.