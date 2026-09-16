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Best ISP Proxy Providers in 2026: 8 Services Compared

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The best ISP proxies pair ISP-registered IPs with datacenter hosting. This guide compares 8 providers by price, format, coverage, protocol support, and trial terms. Independent 2026 benchmarks place Decodo in the top 3 for its flexible plans, shared and dedicated formats, and low starting price.

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Kipras Kalzanauskas

Last updated: Sep 16, 2026

9 min read

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Top picks by use case

  • Best overall – Decodo. Ranked #1 by Proxyway's 2026 ISP testing.
  • Best dedicated – IPRoyal
  • Best budget – Webshare
  • Best for multi-accounting – Oxylabs
  • Best US coverage – Bright Data
  • Best SOCKS5 support – Decodo

Understanding ISP proxies

ISP proxies use ISP-registered IPs hosted on datacenter servers. They're also called static residential proxies because the network belongs to an ISP while the IP usually stays fixed. You'll often see this category when comparing the best static residential proxies.

This setup pairs residential network credibility with datacenter speed and uptime. Websites can still identify and block an ISP proxy, but its registration generally looks less obvious than a standard datacenter IP.

Comparison of proxy types: ISP vs. residential vs. datacenter

IP source and connection hosting distinguish ISP, residential, and datacenter proxies. Those choices affect speed, stability, detection risk, rotation, and cost.

Factor

ISP proxies

Residential proxies

Datacenter proxies

IP source

Registered with an internet service provider

Assigned by an ISP to a household or device

Owned by a hosting or cloud company

Hosting

Datacenter server

Real user device or residential gateway

Datacenter server

Speed

Usually fast and stable

More variable because the connection depends on the endpoint

Usually the fastest option

Detectability

Lower than datacenter proxies, but not undetectable

Usually the lowest when the pool is well-sourced

Usually the highest

Rotation

Static by default; some providers add rotation

Commonly rotating or sticky

Static or rotating

Typical price

Usually higher than datacenter pricing; compared with residential proxies, cost depends on the plan and workload

Usually usage-based; total cost depends on traffic

Usually the lowest-cost option

Best use

Long sessions that need a stable, credible IP

Broad location coverage and requests that need frequent rotation

High-volume work on less restrictive targets

Datacenter proxies are usually faster and cheaper for large workloads, but their hosting-company ownership is easier to spot.

Residential proxies offer wider location and IP diversity, though endpoint availability can affect performance.

Choose ISP proxies as a middle ground when you need stable sessions on a network that appears residential. Choose another proxy type when your priority is the lowest price or the widest pool.

How to evaluate ISP proxy quality before you buy

Pool size alone doesn't prove diversity or accuracy. Inspect the network behind the IPs, then test the service on the websites and locations your project will use.

ASN and organization match

An autonomous system number (ASN) identifies the network announcing a group of IPs. Check whether the ASN and organization belong to the claimed ISP. A residential label isn't enough if the organization field points to a hosting company.

Subnet diversity

Count how many distinct /24 subnets appear in a sample. A provider can advertise many IPs concentrated in a small number of neighboring network blocks. This increases the chance that a single network-level block affects a large portion of your allocation.

Location accuracy

Check each sample IP in at least 2 current geolocation databases. Country results are usually more dependable than city results, so test the targeting level you plan to buy. Ask what happens when a purchased location is temporarily unavailable.

Independent performance tests

Proxyway's ISP proxy comparison checks 100 dedicated US ISP IPs from each provider for subnet spread, ASN and organization match, residential classification, and location accuracy in MaxMind and IP2Location. Its infrastructure test sends 70K requests over 7 days to the nearest server in a global content delivery network. It also includes a 100 MB Hetzner download test and checks access to Amazon and Google.

AIMultiple's ISP proxy benchmark reports 28.8K requests across 1.8K eCommerce URLs. Its disclosure says Decodo and several other providers in the comparison subscribe to its proxy benchmarking services. Use both comparisons alongside your tests because results can change by target, location, plan, and time.

Sourcing and compliance

Ask how the provider obtains permission to use each IP and how it handles abuse reports. An ethically-sourced pool should come with a clear explanation of consent, acceptable-use controls, data processing, and identity checks. Decodo helped establish the Ethical Web Data Collection Initiative, which publishes shared industry principles.

Before you buy ISP proxies, check the following:

  1. Look up the ASN and organization for a sample of IPs.
  2. Group the sample by /24 subnet and count the distinct blocks.
  3. Confirm the residential or ISP classification in more than 1 database.
  4. Test representative targets, locations, and session lengths on the plan you'll use.

Subnet diversity: the ISP proxy quality problem nobody advertises

A /24_ proxy subnet_ is an IPv4 block containing 256 addresses that share the first 3 number groups, such as 192.0.2.x. Multiple IPs in that block don't provide broad network diversity.

For example, 100 IPs across 3 /24 subnets can be weaker than 30 IPs across 20. A website that blocks 1 subnet could disable a large share of the first allocation. The second gives you fewer IPs, but less concentrated risk.

Ask providers these questions before purchasing:

  • How many distinct /24 subnets will my allocation include?
  • Can you guarantee a minimum number of subnets or ASNs?
  • Will replacement IPs come from new subnets?
  • Can I test the actual country and subnet mix before a long commitment?

Best ISP proxy providers in 2026

Choose an ISP proxy service that matches your required locations, session type, protocol, and billing model. The prices below aren't direct equivalents. Some are entry prices, while others require large orders or short rental terms.

Provider

Starting price

Available formats

Countries

Protocols

Trial

Decodo

From $0.27/IP

Shared, dedicated, rotating

Varies by format

HTTP(S), SOCKS5

3-day trial; 14-day money-back option

Oxylabs

From $1.20/IP at 500 IPs

Semi-dedicated, dedicated, rotating

25

HTTP(S), SOCKS5, TCP/UDP

Free trial by email

Webshare

From $0.225/IP at 10K IPs

Shared, private, dedicated

15+

HTTP, SOCKS5

No ISP free tier

Bright Data

From $1.30/IP at 1K shared IPs

Shared, dedicated, pay per GB

Around 50

HTTP(S), SOCKS5, UDP

Free trial

IPRoyal

From $1.80/IP for 24 hours

Dedicated static

31+

HTTP(S), SOCKS5, TCP/UDP

Business trial on request

Infatica

From $1.95/IP per month

Dedicated static

23

HTTP(S), SOCKS5

Terms not publicly listed; KYC required

Rayobyte

Shared from $2.50/IP; dedicated from $5/IP

Shared static, dedicated static, rotating

6

HTTP(S), SOCKS5

2-day refund option

Proxy-Seller

From $0.98/IP at volume

Dedicated static

22+

HTTP(S), SOCKS5

No ISP trial listed

Prices and product terms were checked on September, 2026. Review them at checkout because location stock, minimum orders, and discounts can change.

#1. Decodo

Founded in 2018, Decodo offers shared, dedicated, and rotating ISP proxies. Location availability varies by format. You can pay per IP or per GB for shared access, while dedicated plans give you exclusive IPs. All formats support HTTP(S) and SOCKS5.

Decodo's ISP pricing starts at $0.27/IP on Pay per IP or $1.30/GB on Pay per GB. The shared formats have no minimum commitment. The smallest dedicated package costs $9.99 for 3 IPs, or $3.33/IP. You can use a 3-day trial or the 14-day money-back option to test a plan.

Proxyway ranks Decodo first in its current ISP comparison, while AIMultiple ranks it third in its eCommerce benchmark. These tests use different methods, so the rankings are best treated as separate reference points.

Pros: Flexible shared, dedicated, per-IP, and per-GB options make it easier to match the plan to the workload.

Cons: Available locations vary by format, and the ISP network is narrower than several others in this comparison.

#2. Oxylabs

Founded in 2015, Oxylabs supplies ISP proxies in 25 locations. Its semi-dedicated IPs are shared with up to 3 users, while dedicated IPs are exclusive. Optional rotation and unlimited-duration sessions suit logins and other work that needs a consistent identity.

Plans start at $1.60/IP for 10 IPs, $1.30/IP for 100, and $1.20/IP for 500. The service supports HTTP(S), SOCKS5, TCP, and UDP. You can request a free trial by email rather than starting one through instant self-service.

Under its fair-use policy, Oxylabs allows 100 concurrent sessions per IP until usage reaches 100 GB per IP in a billing month. It then reduces the limit to 10 sessions per IP for the rest of the cycle.

Pros: Long sessions, optional rotation, and UDP support fit multi-accounting and other connection-sensitive work.

Cons: The concurrency allowance can drop after heavy use, and you have to request a trial.

Check out our guide to Oxylabs alternatives.

#3. Webshare

Webshare's ISP network advertises 100K+ IPs in 15+ countries. You can choose shared, private, or dedicated access and connect through HTTP or SOCKS5. Its controls let you adjust bandwidth, thread count, and refresh options.

The entry package costs $6 per month for 20 IPs, or $0.30/IP. The advertised $0.225/IP rate applies at 10K IPs. Webshare's free 10-proxy plan covers datacenter proxies, not its ISP product.

Pros: A low 20-IP entry package makes it practical to start small without contacting sales.

Cons: There's no free ISP tier, and bandwidth, thread, and refresh choices can change the final price.

#4. Bright Data

Bright Data's ISP proxy network advertises more than 1.3M IPs and covers around 50 countries. It offers shared, dedicated, and pay-per-GB access with country-level targeting. The service supports HTTP(S), SOCKS5, and UDP.

A 10-IP shared plan costs $18 per month, or $1.80/IP. The $1.30/IP shared rate requires 1K IPs. Dedicated plans start at $35 per month for 10 IPs, and usage-based access starts at $8/GB on pay-as-you-go terms.

Pros: Its advertised US pool and country-level targeting make it our pick for US coverage.

Cons: Its plans take more work to compare, and small dedicated packages cost more than shared access.

Check out our guide to Bright Data alternatives.

#5. IPRoyal

IPRoyal advertises dedicated ISP proxies from a pool of 500K+ IPs in 31+ countries. Country, state, and city selection is available where the provider has stock. Connections support HTTP(S), SOCKS5, TCP, and UDP.

IPRoyal's ISP pricing starts at $1.80 per proxy for 24 hours or $2.70 per proxy for 1 month. Longer terms reduce the price, and business trials are available on request. Under its fair-use policy, each proxy adds 100 GB to an order-level allowance per 30-day cycle. IPRoyal reduces the speed of dedicated proxies when the combined allowance is exhausted.

Pros: Every ISP IP is dedicated, so you control its use during the rental period.

Cons: There are no shared or rotating ISP plans, and specific countries can be out of stock.

Check out our guide to IPRoyal alternatives.

#6. Infatica

Infatica's ISP proxies are dedicated static IPs across 23 listed countries in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. The product supports HTTP(S) and SOCKS5, and plans include unlimited traffic.

Monthly pricing ranges from $1.95 to $3 per IP, depending on order size. Infatica doesn't publish ISP-specific trial terms. Its ISP documentation says you need to create an account and complete KYC before buying a trial or full plan.

Pros: Unlimited traffic helps with sustained workloads where per-GB billing would be hard to predict.

Cons: Infatica doesn't offer a rotating ISP format, and its public ISP page doesn't explain the trial terms.

#7. Rayobyte

Rayobyte entered the market as Blazing SEO in 2015. Its ISP service now includes static and rotating options across 6 countries and 9+ ASNs. Static plans include unlimited bandwidth and support HTTP(S) and SOCKS5.

Dedicated static pricing starts at $5/IP for 5–99 IPs, falls to $4.80/IP for 100–999, and reaches $4.60/IP at 1K IPs. Proxyway lists shared static access from $2.50/IP and rotating access from $3.75/GB. Rayobyte offers a 2-day refund period rather than a free ISP trial.

Pros: You can choose static or rotating ISP access while keeping the same provider and control panel.

Cons: The network covers only 6 countries, and its small dedicated-static plan has the highest per-IP price in this comparison.

#8. Proxy-Seller

Proxy-Seller offers dedicated static ISP proxies in 22+ countries and advertises 600+ subnets. You can build a custom quantity or buy mixed-country packages. The service supports HTTP(S) and SOCKS5, with city selection available for some locations.

The advertised $0.98/IP starting rate requires a volume or longer-term purchase. A single IP can cost about $3, depending on the country and rental term. The ISP page doesn't list a free trial.

Pros: Custom quantities and mixed-country packages give you more control over a small or uneven allocation.

Cons: Prices vary by location and term, and the product doesn't include optional rotation or a listed ISP trial.

Shared vs. dedicated ISP proxies

Both formats use ISP-registered IPs. The difference is whether other users can send traffic through the same IP and affect its reputation.

Shared ISP proxies

Shared ISP proxies let several people use IPs from the same pool. They cost less and suit scraping, monitoring, and short jobs that don't depend on 1 IP identity. Other users can still damage an IP's reputation.

Dedicated ISP proxies

Dedicated ISP proxies assign each IP to you alone for the rental period. They cost more but give you control over activity during that period. Use them for accounts, checkouts, or long sessions that must return through the same IP. Dedicated access doesn't guarantee a clean history or make an IP undetectable.

Criterion

Shared ISP proxies

Dedicated ISP proxies

Exclusivity

Used by more than 1 user

Assigned to 1 user

Reputation control

Limited because other users affect the pool

Higher during the rental period because only your traffic uses the IP

Price

Usually lower

Usually higher

Performance

Can vary with other users and pool limits

More predictable for long sessions

Suitable workloads

Monitoring, scraping, testing, and short projects

Account work, checkouts, stable identities, and long sessions

Choose shared access when cost matters more than exclusive control. Choose dedicated access when a session or account must return through the same known IP.

ISP proxy pricing models

Providers bill by IP, traffic, or a combination of both. Compare the minimum order and included limits, not just the smallest number on the page.

Pricing model

How it works

Best fit

Main tradeoff

Per IP

You rent a fixed number of IPs for a set term

Dedicated identities and predictable IP counts

Volume pricing may require hundreds or thousands of IPs

Per GB

You pay for traffic used across a pool

Variable jobs that need more IP diversity than fixed ownership

Large downloads can raise costs quickly

Hybrid

You pay for IP access, plus traffic or feature limits

Teams that need fixed IPs with adjustable capacity

More limits to compare, including bandwidth and concurrency

Cheap ISP proxies

Low advertised prices often require a large order or a long rental term. Webshare's $0.225/IP rate requires 10K IPs, while its 20-IP package costs $0.30/IP. Proxy-Seller's lowest rate also depends on volume or term.

Check these potential costs and limits before you buy:

  • Restricted IP refreshes or paid replacements
  • Countries that are unavailable or out of stock
  • Lower concurrency after a fair-use threshold
  • No free trial for the ISP plan

Compare the configuration you can use, not the headline rate.

ISP proxies vs. residential proxies: when each wins

Choose ISP proxies when you need the same credible IP throughout a long session. Choose residential proxies for a larger rotating pool or broader location coverage. This ISP-versus-residential comparison covers projects that need both.

ISP proxies fit these workloads:

  1. Multi-accounting to keep each approved account on a stable IP instead of changing its network identity during a session.
  2. Sneaker and retail operations to monitor stock or prices and keep a cart active across several requests without an unexpected IP change.
  3. Social media management to give each authorized profile a consistent connection and avoid unnecessary rotation during logins.
  4. Long-session scraping to preserve cookies and state when a target requires a sequence of dependent requests.

Choose residential proxies when:

  1. You need city or regional coverage that the ISP pool doesn't offer.
  2. You need frequent rotation across a large number of independent requests.
  3. A target rejects datacenter-hosted traffic even when the IP is registered to an ISP.

Common mistakes with ISP proxies

  1. Buying dedicated access without a reason. Use shared access when your task doesn't require a persistent identity or exclusive reputation control.
  2. Ignoring subnet spread. A large IP count can hide a small number of network blocks and a concentrated failure risk.
  3. Assuming city targeting is available. Confirm the locations in stock and test city accuracy before you commit.
  4. Trusting "undetectable" claims. Websites can identify proxy behavior through network, browser, account, and request patterns.
  5. Rotating too often. Excessive changes can break sessions and make stable workflows look less natural.

ISP proxy trends in 2026

SOCKS5 and UDP adoption

All 8 providers in this comparison support SOCKS5. Decodo, Oxylabs, Bright Data, and IPRoyal also support UDP. These protocols help software that needs more than HTTP(S), including low-overhead traffic and UDP-based connections. Check the endpoint and plan because support can differ by product.

Clearer ownership tiers

Providers use shared, semi-dedicated, and fully dedicated ownership tiers. More choice gives you control over exclusivity, but makes prices harder to compare. Check the definition because terms like "private" don't always mean that only 1 user uses an IP.

Wider KYC requirements

Know Your Customer (KYC) checks often apply to business trials, sensitive locations, and large allocations. They add a setup step but help providers screen abusive use before it damages the pool. Ask what information is required and how long approval takes before planning around a trial.

Smarter routing and real-time analytics

Some providers offer automated routing and dashboards that show usage, errors, and connection health in real time. These tools can shorten troubleshooting, but they don't replace tests on your targets. Review raw results instead of relying on a single combined success rate figure.

Separate mobile ISP products

Standard static ISP plans don't automatically include mobile carrier addresses. Check the ASN, connection type, and billing model before paying for mobile coverage.

Glossary: key ISP proxy terms

ISP proxy

An IP registered to an internet service provider, but hosted on datacenter infrastructure. It combines ISP network registration with a stable server connection.

Static residential proxy

Another common name for an ISP proxy. "Static" means the IP can remain the same across a long session or rental period.

ASN

An autonomous system number identifies a network that announces IP routes on the internet. ASN and organization records help you check which ISP or company controls an IP block.

/24 subnet

An IPv4 block containing 256 addresses that share the first 3 number groups. Many proxy IPs in 1 /24 can still represent limited network diversity.

Sticky session

A session that keeps the same proxy IP for a set duration instead of changing it on every request. It helps maintain cookies, carts, logins, and other state.

Bandwidth rollover

A billing feature that carries unused traffic into the next period instead of letting it expire. Providers can limit how long rolled-over traffic remains valid.

KYC

Know Your Customer is an identity or business verification process. Proxy providers use it to screen customers, limit abuse, and protect network access.

Bottom line

The best ISP proxies for you depend on the workload. Choose IPRoyal for dedicated-only access or Webshare for a low entry cost. Bright Data is our pick for US coverage, while Oxylabs suits long sessions that need advanced protocol support. Decodo is the most balanced overall option because it offers shared, dedicated, per-IP, and per-GB plans. Test the fit with Decodo's 3-day free trial before committing.

Get started with ISP proxies!

Leverage residential credibility and data center speeds, starting from $0.27/IP.

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About the author

Kipras Kalzanauskas

Senior Account Manager

Kipras is a strategic account expert with a strong background in sales, IT support, and data-driven solutions. Born and raised in Vilnius, he studied history at Vilnius University before spending time in the Lithuanian Military. For the past 3.5 years, he has been a key player at Decodo, working with Fortune 500 companies in eCommerce and Market Intelligence.

Connect with Kipras on LinkedIn.

All information on Decodo Blog is provided on an as is basis and for informational purposes only. We make no representation and disclaim all liability with respect to your use of any information contained on Decodo Blog or any third-party websites that may belinked therein.

Frequently asked questions

How much do ISP proxies cost?

Advertised rates in this comparison range from $0.225/IP at high volume to $5/IP for a small dedicated-static order. Some providers charge per GB instead. Compare the minimum order, rental term, traffic allowance, and concurrency limit behind each rate.

What's the difference between ISP and residential proxies?

ISP proxies use ISP-registered IPs hosted on datacenter servers, so they usually remain online and fixed for longer. Residential proxies route through real household or device connections, so they usually provide a larger rotating pool, but more variable availability.

Are ISP proxies detectable?

Yes. ISP registration can make the network look more residential than a standard datacenter proxy, but websites can still inspect ASN data, subnets, browser signals, request patterns, and account behavior. No responsible provider can guarantee that an ISP proxy is undetectable.

Shared or dedicated – which should I buy?

Buy shared access for lower-cost monitoring, testing, and scraping that doesn't require exclusive control over an IP. Buy dedicated access when an account, cart, or long session must keep the same IP, and you need to control its use during the rental period.

Do ISP proxies support rotation?

Some do. ISP IPs are static by design, but providers such as Decodo, Oxylabs, Bright Data, and Rayobyte can rotate through a pool. Check whether rotation is automatic, optional, or unavailable on the exact plan.

Which providers support SOCKS5 and UDP?

Decodo, Oxylabs, Bright Data, and IPRoyal list SOCKS5 and UDP support for their ISP products. Other providers in this comparison support SOCKS5 without advertising UDP. Confirm the required transport on the current product page, as support may vary by endpoint or plan.

Are ISP proxies good for web scraping?

Yes, especially when a scraper needs a fast connection, cookies, and a stable IP across dependent requests. Rotating residential proxies can be better for large sets of independent requests that need more IP and location diversity.

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