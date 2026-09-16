Prices and product terms were checked on September, 2026. Review them at checkout because location stock, minimum orders, and discounts can change.

#1. Decodo

Founded in 2018, Decodo offers shared, dedicated, and rotating ISP proxies. Location availability varies by format. You can pay per IP or per GB for shared access, while dedicated plans give you exclusive IPs. All formats support HTTP(S) and SOCKS5.

Decodo's ISP pricing starts at $0.27/IP on Pay per IP or $1.30/GB on Pay per GB. The shared formats have no minimum commitment. The smallest dedicated package costs $9.99 for 3 IPs, or $3.33/IP. You can use a 3-day trial or the 14-day money-back option to test a plan.

Proxyway ranks Decodo first in its current ISP comparison, while AIMultiple ranks it third in its eCommerce benchmark. These tests use different methods, so the rankings are best treated as separate reference points.

Pros: Flexible shared, dedicated, per-IP, and per-GB options make it easier to match the plan to the workload.

Cons: Available locations vary by format, and the ISP network is narrower than several others in this comparison.

#2. Oxylabs

Founded in 2015, Oxylabs supplies ISP proxies in 25 locations. Its semi-dedicated IPs are shared with up to 3 users, while dedicated IPs are exclusive. Optional rotation and unlimited-duration sessions suit logins and other work that needs a consistent identity.

Plans start at $1.60/IP for 10 IPs, $1.30/IP for 100, and $1.20/IP for 500. The service supports HTTP(S), SOCKS5, TCP, and UDP. You can request a free trial by email rather than starting one through instant self-service.

Under its fair-use policy, Oxylabs allows 100 concurrent sessions per IP until usage reaches 100 GB per IP in a billing month. It then reduces the limit to 10 sessions per IP for the rest of the cycle.

Pros: Long sessions, optional rotation, and UDP support fit multi-accounting and other connection-sensitive work.

Cons: The concurrency allowance can drop after heavy use, and you have to request a trial.

Check out our guide to Oxylabs alternatives.

#3. Webshare

Webshare's ISP network advertises 100K+ IPs in 15+ countries. You can choose shared, private, or dedicated access and connect through HTTP or SOCKS5. Its controls let you adjust bandwidth, thread count, and refresh options.

The entry package costs $6 per month for 20 IPs, or $0.30/IP. The advertised $0.225/IP rate applies at 10K IPs. Webshare's free 10-proxy plan covers datacenter proxies, not its ISP product.

Pros: A low 20-IP entry package makes it practical to start small without contacting sales.

Cons: There's no free ISP tier, and bandwidth, thread, and refresh choices can change the final price.

#4. Bright Data

Bright Data's ISP proxy network advertises more than 1.3M IPs and covers around 50 countries. It offers shared, dedicated, and pay-per-GB access with country-level targeting. The service supports HTTP(S), SOCKS5, and UDP.

A 10-IP shared plan costs $18 per month, or $1.80/IP. The $1.30/IP shared rate requires 1K IPs. Dedicated plans start at $35 per month for 10 IPs, and usage-based access starts at $8/GB on pay-as-you-go terms.

Pros: Its advertised US pool and country-level targeting make it our pick for US coverage.

Cons: Its plans take more work to compare, and small dedicated packages cost more than shared access.

Check out our guide to Bright Data alternatives.

#5. IPRoyal

IPRoyal advertises dedicated ISP proxies from a pool of 500K+ IPs in 31+ countries. Country, state, and city selection is available where the provider has stock. Connections support HTTP(S), SOCKS5, TCP, and UDP.

IPRoyal's ISP pricing starts at $1.80 per proxy for 24 hours or $2.70 per proxy for 1 month. Longer terms reduce the price, and business trials are available on request. Under its fair-use policy, each proxy adds 100 GB to an order-level allowance per 30-day cycle. IPRoyal reduces the speed of dedicated proxies when the combined allowance is exhausted.

Pros: Every ISP IP is dedicated, so you control its use during the rental period.

Cons: There are no shared or rotating ISP plans, and specific countries can be out of stock.

Check out our guide to IPRoyal alternatives.

#6. Infatica

Infatica's ISP proxies are dedicated static IPs across 23 listed countries in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. The product supports HTTP(S) and SOCKS5, and plans include unlimited traffic.

Monthly pricing ranges from $1.95 to $3 per IP, depending on order size. Infatica doesn't publish ISP-specific trial terms. Its ISP documentation says you need to create an account and complete KYC before buying a trial or full plan.

Pros: Unlimited traffic helps with sustained workloads where per-GB billing would be hard to predict.

Cons: Infatica doesn't offer a rotating ISP format, and its public ISP page doesn't explain the trial terms.

#7. Rayobyte

Rayobyte entered the market as Blazing SEO in 2015. Its ISP service now includes static and rotating options across 6 countries and 9+ ASNs. Static plans include unlimited bandwidth and support HTTP(S) and SOCKS5.

Dedicated static pricing starts at $5/IP for 5–99 IPs, falls to $4.80/IP for 100–999, and reaches $4.60/IP at 1K IPs. Proxyway lists shared static access from $2.50/IP and rotating access from $3.75/GB. Rayobyte offers a 2-day refund period rather than a free ISP trial.

Pros: You can choose static or rotating ISP access while keeping the same provider and control panel.

Cons: The network covers only 6 countries, and its small dedicated-static plan has the highest per-IP price in this comparison.

#8. Proxy-Seller

Proxy-Seller offers dedicated static ISP proxies in 22+ countries and advertises 600+ subnets. You can build a custom quantity or buy mixed-country packages. The service supports HTTP(S) and SOCKS5, with city selection available for some locations.

The advertised $0.98/IP starting rate requires a volume or longer-term purchase. A single IP can cost about $3, depending on the country and rental term. The ISP page doesn't list a free trial.

Pros: Custom quantities and mixed-country packages give you more control over a small or uneven allocation.

Cons: Prices vary by location and term, and the product doesn't include optional rotation or a listed ISP trial.

Shared vs. dedicated ISP proxies

Both formats use ISP-registered IPs. The difference is whether other users can send traffic through the same IP and affect its reputation.

Shared ISP proxies

Shared ISP proxies let several people use IPs from the same pool. They cost less and suit scraping, monitoring, and short jobs that don't depend on 1 IP identity. Other users can still damage an IP's reputation.

Dedicated ISP proxies

Dedicated ISP proxies assign each IP to you alone for the rental period. They cost more but give you control over activity during that period. Use them for accounts, checkouts, or long sessions that must return through the same IP. Dedicated access doesn't guarantee a clean history or make an IP undetectable.