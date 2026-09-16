Best ISP Proxy Providers in 2026: 8 Services Compared
The best ISP proxies pair ISP-registered IPs with datacenter hosting. This guide compares 8 providers by price, format, coverage, protocol support, and trial terms. Independent 2026 benchmarks place Decodo in the top 3 for its flexible plans, shared and dedicated formats, and low starting price.
Kipras Kalzanauskas
Last updated: Sep 16, 2026
9 min read
Top picks by use case
- Best overall – Decodo. Ranked #1 by Proxyway's 2026 ISP testing.
- Best dedicated – IPRoyal
- Best budget – Webshare
- Best for multi-accounting – Oxylabs
- Best US coverage – Bright Data
- Best SOCKS5 support – Decodo
Understanding ISP proxies
ISP proxies use ISP-registered IPs hosted on datacenter servers. They're also called static residential proxies because the network belongs to an ISP while the IP usually stays fixed. You'll often see this category when comparing the best static residential proxies.
This setup pairs residential network credibility with datacenter speed and uptime. Websites can still identify and block an ISP proxy, but its registration generally looks less obvious than a standard datacenter IP.
Comparison of proxy types: ISP vs. residential vs. datacenter
IP source and connection hosting distinguish ISP, residential, and datacenter proxies. Those choices affect speed, stability, detection risk, rotation, and cost.
Factor
ISP proxies
Residential proxies
Datacenter proxies
IP source
Registered with an internet service provider
Assigned by an ISP to a household or device
Owned by a hosting or cloud company
Hosting
Datacenter server
Real user device or residential gateway
Datacenter server
Speed
Usually fast and stable
More variable because the connection depends on the endpoint
Usually the fastest option
Detectability
Lower than datacenter proxies, but not undetectable
Usually the lowest when the pool is well-sourced
Usually the highest
Rotation
Static by default; some providers add rotation
Commonly rotating or sticky
Static or rotating
Typical price
Usually higher than datacenter pricing; compared with residential proxies, cost depends on the plan and workload
Usually usage-based; total cost depends on traffic
Usually the lowest-cost option
Best use
Long sessions that need a stable, credible IP
Broad location coverage and requests that need frequent rotation
High-volume work on less restrictive targets
Datacenter proxies are usually faster and cheaper for large workloads, but their hosting-company ownership is easier to spot.
Residential proxies offer wider location and IP diversity, though endpoint availability can affect performance.
Choose ISP proxies as a middle ground when you need stable sessions on a network that appears residential. Choose another proxy type when your priority is the lowest price or the widest pool.
How to evaluate ISP proxy quality before you buy
Pool size alone doesn't prove diversity or accuracy. Inspect the network behind the IPs, then test the service on the websites and locations your project will use.
ASN and organization match
An autonomous system number (ASN) identifies the network announcing a group of IPs. Check whether the ASN and organization belong to the claimed ISP. A residential label isn't enough if the organization field points to a hosting company.
Subnet diversity
Count how many distinct /24 subnets appear in a sample. A provider can advertise many IPs concentrated in a small number of neighboring network blocks. This increases the chance that a single network-level block affects a large portion of your allocation.
Location accuracy
Check each sample IP in at least 2 current geolocation databases. Country results are usually more dependable than city results, so test the targeting level you plan to buy. Ask what happens when a purchased location is temporarily unavailable.
Independent performance tests
Proxyway's ISP proxy comparison checks 100 dedicated US ISP IPs from each provider for subnet spread, ASN and organization match, residential classification, and location accuracy in MaxMind and IP2Location. Its infrastructure test sends 70K requests over 7 days to the nearest server in a global content delivery network. It also includes a 100 MB Hetzner download test and checks access to Amazon and Google.
AIMultiple's ISP proxy benchmark reports 28.8K requests across 1.8K eCommerce URLs. Its disclosure says Decodo and several other providers in the comparison subscribe to its proxy benchmarking services. Use both comparisons alongside your tests because results can change by target, location, plan, and time.
Sourcing and compliance
Ask how the provider obtains permission to use each IP and how it handles abuse reports. An ethically-sourced pool should come with a clear explanation of consent, acceptable-use controls, data processing, and identity checks. Decodo helped establish the Ethical Web Data Collection Initiative, which publishes shared industry principles.
Before you buy ISP proxies, check the following:
- Look up the ASN and organization for a sample of IPs.
- Group the sample by /24 subnet and count the distinct blocks.
- Confirm the residential or ISP classification in more than 1 database.
- Test representative targets, locations, and session lengths on the plan you'll use.
Subnet diversity: the ISP proxy quality problem nobody advertises
A /24_ proxy subnet_ is an IPv4 block containing 256 addresses that share the first 3 number groups, such as 192.0.2.x. Multiple IPs in that block don't provide broad network diversity.
For example, 100 IPs across 3 /24 subnets can be weaker than 30 IPs across 20. A website that blocks 1 subnet could disable a large share of the first allocation. The second gives you fewer IPs, but less concentrated risk.
Ask providers these questions before purchasing:
- How many distinct /24 subnets will my allocation include?
- Can you guarantee a minimum number of subnets or ASNs?
- Will replacement IPs come from new subnets?
- Can I test the actual country and subnet mix before a long commitment?
Best ISP proxy providers in 2026
Choose an ISP proxy service that matches your required locations, session type, protocol, and billing model. The prices below aren't direct equivalents. Some are entry prices, while others require large orders or short rental terms.
Provider
Starting price
Available formats
Countries
Protocols
Trial
Decodo
From $0.27/IP
Shared, dedicated, rotating
Varies by format
HTTP(S), SOCKS5
3-day trial; 14-day money-back option
Oxylabs
From $1.20/IP at 500 IPs
Semi-dedicated, dedicated, rotating
25
HTTP(S), SOCKS5, TCP/UDP
Free trial by email
Webshare
From $0.225/IP at 10K IPs
Shared, private, dedicated
15+
HTTP, SOCKS5
No ISP free tier
Bright Data
From $1.30/IP at 1K shared IPs
Shared, dedicated, pay per GB
Around 50
HTTP(S), SOCKS5, UDP
Free trial
IPRoyal
From $1.80/IP for 24 hours
Dedicated static
31+
HTTP(S), SOCKS5, TCP/UDP
Business trial on request
Infatica
From $1.95/IP per month
Dedicated static
23
HTTP(S), SOCKS5
Terms not publicly listed; KYC required
Rayobyte
Shared from $2.50/IP; dedicated from $5/IP
Shared static, dedicated static, rotating
6
HTTP(S), SOCKS5
2-day refund option
Proxy-Seller
From $0.98/IP at volume
Dedicated static
22+
HTTP(S), SOCKS5
No ISP trial listed
Prices and product terms were checked on September, 2026. Review them at checkout because location stock, minimum orders, and discounts can change.
#1. Decodo
Founded in 2018, Decodo offers shared, dedicated, and rotating ISP proxies. Location availability varies by format. You can pay per IP or per GB for shared access, while dedicated plans give you exclusive IPs. All formats support HTTP(S) and SOCKS5.
Decodo's ISP pricing starts at $0.27/IP on Pay per IP or $1.30/GB on Pay per GB. The shared formats have no minimum commitment. The smallest dedicated package costs $9.99 for 3 IPs, or $3.33/IP. You can use a 3-day trial or the 14-day money-back option to test a plan.
Proxyway ranks Decodo first in its current ISP comparison, while AIMultiple ranks it third in its eCommerce benchmark. These tests use different methods, so the rankings are best treated as separate reference points.
Pros: Flexible shared, dedicated, per-IP, and per-GB options make it easier to match the plan to the workload.
Cons: Available locations vary by format, and the ISP network is narrower than several others in this comparison.
#2. Oxylabs
Founded in 2015, Oxylabs supplies ISP proxies in 25 locations. Its semi-dedicated IPs are shared with up to 3 users, while dedicated IPs are exclusive. Optional rotation and unlimited-duration sessions suit logins and other work that needs a consistent identity.
Plans start at $1.60/IP for 10 IPs, $1.30/IP for 100, and $1.20/IP for 500. The service supports HTTP(S), SOCKS5, TCP, and UDP. You can request a free trial by email rather than starting one through instant self-service.
Under its fair-use policy, Oxylabs allows 100 concurrent sessions per IP until usage reaches 100 GB per IP in a billing month. It then reduces the limit to 10 sessions per IP for the rest of the cycle.
Pros: Long sessions, optional rotation, and UDP support fit multi-accounting and other connection-sensitive work.
Cons: The concurrency allowance can drop after heavy use, and you have to request a trial.
Check out our guide to Oxylabs alternatives.
#3. Webshare
Webshare's ISP network advertises 100K+ IPs in 15+ countries. You can choose shared, private, or dedicated access and connect through HTTP or SOCKS5. Its controls let you adjust bandwidth, thread count, and refresh options.
The entry package costs $6 per month for 20 IPs, or $0.30/IP. The advertised $0.225/IP rate applies at 10K IPs. Webshare's free 10-proxy plan covers datacenter proxies, not its ISP product.
Pros: A low 20-IP entry package makes it practical to start small without contacting sales.
Cons: There's no free ISP tier, and bandwidth, thread, and refresh choices can change the final price.
#4. Bright Data
Bright Data's ISP proxy network advertises more than 1.3M IPs and covers around 50 countries. It offers shared, dedicated, and pay-per-GB access with country-level targeting. The service supports HTTP(S), SOCKS5, and UDP.
A 10-IP shared plan costs $18 per month, or $1.80/IP. The $1.30/IP shared rate requires 1K IPs. Dedicated plans start at $35 per month for 10 IPs, and usage-based access starts at $8/GB on pay-as-you-go terms.
Pros: Its advertised US pool and country-level targeting make it our pick for US coverage.
Cons: Its plans take more work to compare, and small dedicated packages cost more than shared access.
Check out our guide to Bright Data alternatives.
#5. IPRoyal
IPRoyal advertises dedicated ISP proxies from a pool of 500K+ IPs in 31+ countries. Country, state, and city selection is available where the provider has stock. Connections support HTTP(S), SOCKS5, TCP, and UDP.
IPRoyal's ISP pricing starts at $1.80 per proxy for 24 hours or $2.70 per proxy for 1 month. Longer terms reduce the price, and business trials are available on request. Under its fair-use policy, each proxy adds 100 GB to an order-level allowance per 30-day cycle. IPRoyal reduces the speed of dedicated proxies when the combined allowance is exhausted.
Pros: Every ISP IP is dedicated, so you control its use during the rental period.
Cons: There are no shared or rotating ISP plans, and specific countries can be out of stock.
Check out our guide to IPRoyal alternatives.
#6. Infatica
Infatica's ISP proxies are dedicated static IPs across 23 listed countries in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. The product supports HTTP(S) and SOCKS5, and plans include unlimited traffic.
Monthly pricing ranges from $1.95 to $3 per IP, depending on order size. Infatica doesn't publish ISP-specific trial terms. Its ISP documentation says you need to create an account and complete KYC before buying a trial or full plan.
Pros: Unlimited traffic helps with sustained workloads where per-GB billing would be hard to predict.
Cons: Infatica doesn't offer a rotating ISP format, and its public ISP page doesn't explain the trial terms.
#7. Rayobyte
Rayobyte entered the market as Blazing SEO in 2015. Its ISP service now includes static and rotating options across 6 countries and 9+ ASNs. Static plans include unlimited bandwidth and support HTTP(S) and SOCKS5.
Dedicated static pricing starts at $5/IP for 5–99 IPs, falls to $4.80/IP for 100–999, and reaches $4.60/IP at 1K IPs. Proxyway lists shared static access from $2.50/IP and rotating access from $3.75/GB. Rayobyte offers a 2-day refund period rather than a free ISP trial.
Pros: You can choose static or rotating ISP access while keeping the same provider and control panel.
Cons: The network covers only 6 countries, and its small dedicated-static plan has the highest per-IP price in this comparison.
#8. Proxy-Seller
Proxy-Seller offers dedicated static ISP proxies in 22+ countries and advertises 600+ subnets. You can build a custom quantity or buy mixed-country packages. The service supports HTTP(S) and SOCKS5, with city selection available for some locations.
The advertised $0.98/IP starting rate requires a volume or longer-term purchase. A single IP can cost about $3, depending on the country and rental term. The ISP page doesn't list a free trial.
Pros: Custom quantities and mixed-country packages give you more control over a small or uneven allocation.
Cons: Prices vary by location and term, and the product doesn't include optional rotation or a listed ISP trial.
Shared vs. dedicated ISP proxies
Both formats use ISP-registered IPs. The difference is whether other users can send traffic through the same IP and affect its reputation.
Shared ISP proxies
Shared ISP proxies let several people use IPs from the same pool. They cost less and suit scraping, monitoring, and short jobs that don't depend on 1 IP identity. Other users can still damage an IP's reputation.
Dedicated ISP proxies
Dedicated ISP proxies assign each IP to you alone for the rental period. They cost more but give you control over activity during that period. Use them for accounts, checkouts, or long sessions that must return through the same IP. Dedicated access doesn't guarantee a clean history or make an IP undetectable.
Criterion
Shared ISP proxies
Dedicated ISP proxies
Exclusivity
Used by more than 1 user
Assigned to 1 user
Reputation control
Limited because other users affect the pool
Higher during the rental period because only your traffic uses the IP
Price
Usually lower
Usually higher
Performance
Can vary with other users and pool limits
More predictable for long sessions
Suitable workloads
Monitoring, scraping, testing, and short projects
Account work, checkouts, stable identities, and long sessions
Choose shared access when cost matters more than exclusive control. Choose dedicated access when a session or account must return through the same known IP.
ISP proxy pricing models
Providers bill by IP, traffic, or a combination of both. Compare the minimum order and included limits, not just the smallest number on the page.
Pricing model
How it works
Best fit
Main tradeoff
Per IP
You rent a fixed number of IPs for a set term
Dedicated identities and predictable IP counts
Volume pricing may require hundreds or thousands of IPs
Per GB
You pay for traffic used across a pool
Variable jobs that need more IP diversity than fixed ownership
Large downloads can raise costs quickly
Hybrid
You pay for IP access, plus traffic or feature limits
Teams that need fixed IPs with adjustable capacity
More limits to compare, including bandwidth and concurrency
Cheap ISP proxies
Low advertised prices often require a large order or a long rental term. Webshare's $0.225/IP rate requires 10K IPs, while its 20-IP package costs $0.30/IP. Proxy-Seller's lowest rate also depends on volume or term.
Check these potential costs and limits before you buy:
- Restricted IP refreshes or paid replacements
- Countries that are unavailable or out of stock
- Lower concurrency after a fair-use threshold
- No free trial for the ISP plan
Compare the configuration you can use, not the headline rate.
ISP proxies vs. residential proxies: when each wins
Choose ISP proxies when you need the same credible IP throughout a long session. Choose residential proxies for a larger rotating pool or broader location coverage. This ISP-versus-residential comparison covers projects that need both.
ISP proxies fit these workloads:
- Multi-accounting to keep each approved account on a stable IP instead of changing its network identity during a session.
- Sneaker and retail operations to monitor stock or prices and keep a cart active across several requests without an unexpected IP change.
- Social media management to give each authorized profile a consistent connection and avoid unnecessary rotation during logins.
- Long-session scraping to preserve cookies and state when a target requires a sequence of dependent requests.
Choose residential proxies when:
- You need city or regional coverage that the ISP pool doesn't offer.
- You need frequent rotation across a large number of independent requests.
- A target rejects datacenter-hosted traffic even when the IP is registered to an ISP.
Common mistakes with ISP proxies
- Buying dedicated access without a reason. Use shared access when your task doesn't require a persistent identity or exclusive reputation control.
- Ignoring subnet spread. A large IP count can hide a small number of network blocks and a concentrated failure risk.
- Assuming city targeting is available. Confirm the locations in stock and test city accuracy before you commit.
- Trusting "undetectable" claims. Websites can identify proxy behavior through network, browser, account, and request patterns.
- Rotating too often. Excessive changes can break sessions and make stable workflows look less natural.
ISP proxy trends in 2026
SOCKS5 and UDP adoption
All 8 providers in this comparison support SOCKS5. Decodo, Oxylabs, Bright Data, and IPRoyal also support UDP. These protocols help software that needs more than HTTP(S), including low-overhead traffic and UDP-based connections. Check the endpoint and plan because support can differ by product.
Clearer ownership tiers
Providers use shared, semi-dedicated, and fully dedicated ownership tiers. More choice gives you control over exclusivity, but makes prices harder to compare. Check the definition because terms like "private" don't always mean that only 1 user uses an IP.
Wider KYC requirements
Know Your Customer (KYC) checks often apply to business trials, sensitive locations, and large allocations. They add a setup step but help providers screen abusive use before it damages the pool. Ask what information is required and how long approval takes before planning around a trial.
Smarter routing and real-time analytics
Some providers offer automated routing and dashboards that show usage, errors, and connection health in real time. These tools can shorten troubleshooting, but they don't replace tests on your targets. Review raw results instead of relying on a single combined success rate figure.
Separate mobile ISP products
Standard static ISP plans don't automatically include mobile carrier addresses. Check the ASN, connection type, and billing model before paying for mobile coverage.
Glossary: key ISP proxy terms
ISP proxy
An IP registered to an internet service provider, but hosted on datacenter infrastructure. It combines ISP network registration with a stable server connection.
Static residential proxy
Another common name for an ISP proxy. "Static" means the IP can remain the same across a long session or rental period.
ASN
An autonomous system number identifies a network that announces IP routes on the internet. ASN and organization records help you check which ISP or company controls an IP block.
/24 subnet
An IPv4 block containing 256 addresses that share the first 3 number groups. Many proxy IPs in 1 /24 can still represent limited network diversity.
Sticky session
A session that keeps the same proxy IP for a set duration instead of changing it on every request. It helps maintain cookies, carts, logins, and other state.
Bandwidth rollover
A billing feature that carries unused traffic into the next period instead of letting it expire. Providers can limit how long rolled-over traffic remains valid.
KYC
Know Your Customer is an identity or business verification process. Proxy providers use it to screen customers, limit abuse, and protect network access.
Bottom line
The best ISP proxies for you depend on the workload. Choose IPRoyal for dedicated-only access or Webshare for a low entry cost. Bright Data is our pick for US coverage, while Oxylabs suits long sessions that need advanced protocol support. Decodo is the most balanced overall option because it offers shared, dedicated, per-IP, and per-GB plans. Test the fit with Decodo's 3-day free trial before committing.
Get started with ISP proxies!
Leverage residential credibility and data center speeds, starting from $0.27/IP.
About the author
Kipras Kalzanauskas
Senior Account Manager
Kipras is a strategic account expert with a strong background in sales, IT support, and data-driven solutions. Born and raised in Vilnius, he studied history at Vilnius University before spending time in the Lithuanian Military. For the past 3.5 years, he has been a key player at Decodo, working with Fortune 500 companies in eCommerce and Market Intelligence.
Connect with Kipras on LinkedIn.
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