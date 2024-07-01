What is pagination in web scraping?

Websites use the pagination system to split long lists of items or search results across multiple pages. Instead of loading thousands of entries at once, pages are divided into smaller chunks, each accessible through links like "Next," "Previous," or numbered buttons at the bottom of the page.

From a web design perspective, pagination improves both performance and usability. It helps pages load faster, reduces bandwidth use, and prevents browsers from crashing under too much content. It also creates a better user experience by making it easier to browse and navigate large datasets. For example, browsing 10 products per page instead of scrolling endlessly through 10,000.

For data extraction, however, pagination introduces an extra layer of complexity. Scrapers must recognize and follow these navigation links, moving from one page to the next while keeping track of what's already been scraped. Each website handles pagination differently – some rely on numbered URLs ("?page=2"), others on AJAX requests or dynamically loaded content triggered by scrolling.

This variability creates three key challenges:

Detecting pagination structure . You first need to locate how the site organizes its pages: through query parameters, "Load more" buttons, or infinite scroll.

. You first need to locate how the site organizes its pages: through query parameters, "Load more" buttons, or infinite scroll. Maintaining continuity . Each request must remember where the previous one left off to avoid missing or duplicating data.

. Each request must remember where the previous one left off to avoid missing or duplicating data. Handling dynamic loading. Many modern websites no longer use simple next-page links but instead fetch new data asynchronously as you scroll, requiring headless browsers or JavaScript rendering tools to capture it.

Common types of pagination

Websites use several patterns to organize large datasets, and each one affects how you structure your scraper. Below are the most common types you'll encounter, along with where you might see them in practice:

"Next"/"Previous" buttons

One of the simplest forms of pagination. Each page includes navigation links labeled "Next" or "Previous" to move between result sets. For instance, early versions of eBay and Google Search used this approach. It's easy to scrape by detecting anchor tags that contain those labels and following their href attributes.

Numeric page links

Many eCommerce or news sites display a row of numbered links (1, 2, 3, …) so users can jump to specific pages. Amazon's product listings and LinkedIn search results often use this structure. Scrapers typically loop through URLs by incrementing a query parameter such as "?page=2" or "&p=3."

Infinite scroll

Platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube continuously load new content as users scroll down. There are no visible page links – instead, data is fetched dynamically through background requests (XHR or API calls). Handling this type requires tools like Playwright or Selenium that can simulate scrolling and wait for new elements to appear.

"Load More" button

A hybrid between pagination and infinite scroll. Clicking a "Load more" or "Show more results" button triggers additional content without changing the URL. You'll see this pattern on websites like SoundCloud or Pinterest. A scraper must repeatedly click the button or replicate the associated network request.

API-based pagination

Many modern sites expose data through APIs that deliver paginated JSON responses. These APIs often use parameters like page, limit, offset, or cursor to navigate between data chunks. This method is common in platforms such as Reddit, GitHub, or Shopify stores. It's the cleanest and most efficient way to collect structured data when accessible.

Other variants

Some sites use dropdowns to select page numbers, arrows instead of text buttons, or ellipses to skip ranges of pages (e.g., "1 … 5 6 7 … 20"). Others rely on tabbed pagination for categories or date filters. While these variations differ visually, they follow the same logic: segmenting content for faster navigation and controlled loading.

How to identify pagination patterns

Before automating pagination, you need to understand how the target website structures and loads new data. This process starts with manual inspection using your browser's built-in developer tools:

1. Use browser DevTools

To explore a site's structure, open the page you plan to scrape, right-click anywhere, and select Inspect (or press Ctrl+Shift+I / Cmd+Option+I). Switch to the Elements tab to explore the page's HTML. Look for:

Navigation blocks near the bottom of the content – typically containing anchor tags (<a>) with text like "Next," "Previous," or page numbers.

URLs containing query parameters such as "?page=2," "&p=3," or "start=20." These indicate server-side pagination where new pages load via URL changes.

Buttons with attributes like "data-page," "aria-label="next," or custom classes such as ".pagination-next" or ".load-more." These are strong indicators of client-side navigation.

2. Check network requests

Open the Network tab before interacting with the page. Then click the "Next," "Load more," or scroll down if it uses infinite loading. Watch for new requests appearing in the list. Key things to look for:

XHR or Fetch requests . These often reveal how the site fetches additional data asynchronously. If you see requests returning JSON, that means the site uses API-based pagination.

. These often reveal how the site fetches additional data asynchronously. If you see requests returning JSON, that means the site uses API-based pagination. Request parameters . Notice recurring variables such as page , offset , cursor , or limit . They show how pagination is controlled behind the scenes.

. Notice recurring variables such as , , , or . They show how pagination is controlled behind the scenes. Response structure. If the server responds with a list of items instead of full HTML, you can target this endpoint directly for faster, cleaner scraping.

3. Test behavior in the console

Use the Console tab to interact with the page dynamically. For example, you can type "window.scrollTo(0, document.body.scrollHeight)" to simulate scrolling and see whether new results load automatically. If the page updates without a reload, it likely uses infinite scroll or a JavaScript "Load more" function.

4. Identify event handlers

Still unsure? Search the HTML for keywords like "loadMore," "nextPage," or "pagination" in <script> sections. These may reveal JavaScript functions or endpoints used to fetch new data.

Python techniques for scraping paginated data

Different websites require different strategies for handling pagination. Below are common techniques – from simple URL loops to simulating infinite scroll – along with brief Python examples and best practices.

The code snippets in this section demonstrate how these three popular Python libraries can handle pagination as part of a complete scraping script:

Requests – for sending HTTP requests and handling API-based or static HTML pages.

– for sending HTTP requests and handling API-based or static HTML pages. Beautiful Soup – for parsing and extracting data from HTML.

– for parsing and extracting data from HTML. Playwright – for interacting with dynamic or JavaScript-rendered websites.

You can install them with the following two commands in your terminal (see how to run Python code in terminal for a reminder):

pip install requests beautifulsoup4 playwright playwright install

Implementing URL-based pagination in Python

Many websites organize paginated content through predictable URL patterns like "?page=2" or "&offset=50." In such cases, you can generate URLs programmatically and iterate through them. This method is lightweight and reliable when the URL structure is consistent. Always inspect the HTML first to confirm the query parameter controlling pagination (e.g., page, offset, or start):