Context economics

This is the main trade-off. A SKILL.md file costs almost nothing until it's needed. Only the name and description sit in context up front, which is a few dozen tokens. The full instructions load only when a task triggers the Skill.

MCP works the opposite way. When you connect a server, its tool definitions (names, descriptions, parameter schemas, enum values) load into context and stay there on every turn, whether or not you call anything.

The numbers get large. GitHub's official MCP server is the go-to example, and reported measurements for its tool definitions range widely depending on when they were taken and how many tools were active. One 2026 measurement put GitHub's official MCP server at 42,000 tokens just for the tool definitions. Earlier counts put it closer to 17,600 tokens of tool definitions per request. The spread itself is the point: the number grew as the server added tools. In one four-server comparison, PostgreSQL cost 35 tokens while GitHub cost 55,000, a 1,500x difference under the same "MCP server" label.

For context, most frontier models cap out at 128K to 200K tokens, so a heavy MCP server can eat a meaningful chunk of your budget before the agent does anything. Worth noting: this is being addressed at the protocol level. When tool definitions exceed 10% of your context window, the client automatically defers loading them via MCP Tool Search, introduced in early 2026, though it isn't universally deployed yet.

The takeaway isn't "MCP is wasteful." It's that Skills and MCP have opposite context profiles, and if you're stacking multiple servers, that overhead is a design constraint.

Reliability

MCP tool calls have fixed schemas. If you call a tool wrong, it errors out. That's annoying in the moment, but it's a clean, obvious failure you can catch and handle.

Skills fail differently. Because they're natural-language instructions the model interprets, they can be misread. The model might skip a step, misapply a rule, or interpret an ambiguous instruction in a way you didn't intend. Nothing errors out. You just get a subtly wrong result. This is a genuine failure mode, and it's harder to debug precisely because it doesn't announce itself.

Rule of thumb: MCP fails like a compiler (loud, specific), Skills fail like a vague brief handed to a new hire (quiet, plausible, occasionally wrong).

Auth and security

Neither side is airtight, and they're weak in different places.

Skills have no built-in authentication. They run in a code-execution environment using whatever ambient credentials are around. And because a Skill can run bundled scripts, a filesystem-level Skill introduces prompt-injection exposure. If a Skill processes untrusted content that carries hidden instructions, those scripts are a potential attack surface. Only run Skills you trust.

MCP has OAuth support built into the protocol, which is an advantage for connecting to external services properly. But an MCP server is a live connection to an external system, so its security is only as good as the server's permissions and authentication setup. A poorly scoped server with broad credentials is a bigger exposure than any Skill.

Short version: Skills are contained procedures with no auth layer; MCP opens external access with auth support but a wider blast radius if misconfigured. Scope both tightly.

For more on where this fits in a data pipeline, see what AI scraping is and AI data processing.

How each works under the hood

You don't need the full spec to make good decisions here, but a quick look at the anatomy of each helps.

Skill anatomy

A Skill is just a directory. At minimum, it contains a SKILL.md file:

my - skill / ├── SKILL . md ├── scripts / └── reference /

The SKILL.md frontmatter holds the name and description (the only parts loaded at session start). The Markdown body holds the actual instructions, which load when the description matches a task. Referenced files and scripts load only when the instructions point to them. That layered loading is progressive disclosure in action.

Here's a minimal SKILL.md for a web data task:

- - - name : scrape - product - data description : Extracts product name , price , and stock from a product URL using the Web Scraping API . Use when the user provides a product page URL . - - - 1. Call the Web Scraping API with the target URL and `jsRender : true` . 2. Parse the response for product name , price , and availability . 3. Return the result as JSON : { name , price , in_stock } . 4. If the request fails , retry once before reporting an error .

MCP anatomy

MCP splits into a server (exposes tools) and a client (the AI app that calls them). The server advertises tool definitions: names, descriptions, and JSON parameter schemas. The client loads these, so the model knows what it can call.

Transports come in two flavors: stdio for local servers, HTTP for remote ones. OAuth fits at the connection layer, handling auth before any tool call happens.

Registering the same capability as an MCP tool looks roughly like this:

server . tool ( "scrape_product_data" , "Extracts product name, price, and stock from a product URL" , { url : z . string ( ) . describe ( "The product page URL" ) , jsRender : z . boolean ( ) . default ( true ) , } , async ( { url , jsRender } ) = > { const result = await webScrapingAPI . scrape ( { url , jsRender } ) ; return { content : [ { type : "text" , text : JSON . stringify ( result ) } ] } ; } ) ;

Same capability, two shapes

Notice what's different. The Skill describes how to do the task in plain language: which steps, what order, how to handle failure. The MCP tool describes what's callable: a name, a schema, and a function. The Skill carries procedure. The MCP tool carries access. That's the whole distinction, now in code.

For working examples, Decodo's agent skills repository has full Skill implementations you can adapt. If you'd rather see MCP in a no-code context, see no-code web scraping with Playwright MCP and AI agent orchestration with n8n and Decodo MCP.

Same task, both ways: a web data collection walkthrough

Here's a real task example so that you can see the difference in practice, not just in theory.

The task: an agent that collects fresh, structured data from a web page, including targets that block ordinary requests or serve different content by region.

Method 1: The Decodo MCP server

The Decodo MCP server connects your agent to Decodo's Web Scraping API through MCP. Once it's registered, the agent sees tools like scrape_as_markdown, google_search_parsed, and amazon_search_parsed, and can call them on demand.

Setup is a config entry pointing at the server with your credentials. Enter this in a preferred MCP client, such as Claude Code, Windsurf, or Cursor:

{ "mcpServers" : { "decodo" : { "command" : "npx" , "args" : [ "-y" , "@decodo/mcp-server" ] , "env" : { "SCRAPER_API_USERNAME" : "your_username" , "SCRAPER_API_PASSWORD" : "your_password" } } } }

You can get the credentials from the Decodo dashboard.

From there, the agent works in natural language. The server handles JS rendering, anti-bot, and IP rotation behind each call. The geo-targeting case is a good example of where live tool access shines – here's an example prompt you can give:

Scrape peacock . com from a US IP address and tell me the pricing .

With this request, you give the MCP server a geo parameter, and Decodo's residential proxies resolve it live; the agent gets US-specific pricing back as clean Markdown, without you writing any rotation or rendering logic. If the same request ran from an IP in a different country, Peacock would return a geo-restriction notice.