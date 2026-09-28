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ISP Proxies vs. Residential Proxies: Key Differences Explained

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ISP proxies and residential proxies solve the same problem in different ways. ISP proxies rely on ISP-registered IPs hosted in datacenters, pairing static addresses with fast connections, while residential proxies route traffic through real household devices, providing flexible rotation and greater IP diversity. This blog post compares the two on performance, cost, and use cases, then helps you decide which one fits your project.

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Kipras Kalzanauskas

Last updated: Sep 28, 2026

6 min read

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What are ISP proxies

ISP proxies use IP addresses registered with internet service providers (ISPs) but hosted in datacenters. They combine ISP-origin addresses with the speed and stability of server infrastructure. An autonomous system number (ASN) identifies the network operator associated with an IP range.

ISP proxies are sometimes advertised as static residential proxies. Most providers use the 2 names for the same product.

There are 2 types of ISP proxies:

  1. Shared ISP proxies come from an IP pool that's shared by multiple users simultaneously. They're a budget-friendly option for simple monitoring and data analysis tasks.
  2. Dedicated ISP proxies are assigned exclusively to a single user. This gives you more control over the IP's reputation because other customers don't share the address, though its history and subnet can still affect access.

A static IP stays assigned to you, but that doesn't mean every connection must use it. Decodo lets you rotate requests across an ISP pool or your purchased IP list, or keep a fixed IP for workflows that need a consistent identity.

What are residential proxies

Residential proxies route your traffic through IPs on real household devices connected to local internet networks. Since ISPs assign these IPs to residential connections, websites can have more difficulty distinguishing proxy traffic from ordinary browsing.

Residential proxies work well for tasks that demand high IP diversity and authenticity. They can help with web scraping on sites that flag datacenter-hosted traffic, but still, their household origin doesn't always guarantee access.

Residential proxies operate from shared IP pools, letting you rotate to a new IP with each request or maintain the same IP for a set duration. Decodo supports sticky sessions up to 24 hours, although the IP can change sooner if the household device disconnects.

ISP vs. residential proxies: key differences compared

The main difference between ISP and residential proxy services is where requests exit: datacenter infrastructure or household devices.

Attribute

ISP proxies

Residential proxies

IP source

ISP-registered, datacenter-hosted

Real household devices

IP behavior

Static IPs. Rotation across the available pool or purchased list is also available with some vendors

Rotating, with possible sticky sessions

Speed

Generally high, supported by datacenter infrastructure

More variable because it depends on the household connection

Detectability

ISP origin can lower detection risk, but hosting patterns and IP reputation might expose proxy use

Generally lower than ISP proxies. Real household origin doesn't automatically prevent detection

Subnet diversity

Often lower because IPs can cluster in the same ranges

Generally higher because IPs are spread across more household networks

Pricing model

Per IP for dedicated plans and per IP or per GB for shared plans

Per GB through a subscription or pay as you go

Traffic

Unlimited on dedicated IPs, subject to fair use. Shared traffic terms depend on the plan

Metered by GB. Request volume and response size affect spending

Best for

Account management, checkout flows, long sessions, and repeated monitoring

Large-scale scraping, ad verification, and precise geographic sampling

Geo-targeting options and location coverage vary by provider and plan. With Decodo, ISP proxies cover 20+ countries and support country, city, state or region, and ASN targeting. Residential proxies cover 195+ locations and add continent and ZIP code filters. Before choosing a narrow filter, confirm that the required location and enough IPs are available.

Pricing depends on whether you pay for addresses or bandwidth. Dedicated ISP plans usually charge per IP, while shared ISP plans may charge per IP or per GB. Residential plans generally charge per GB. At Decodo, the minimum dedicated ISP commitment is $9.99/month for 3 IPs, while the smallest residential plan costs $11.25/month for 3 GB, excluding VAT.

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Pros and cons at a glance

Pros of ISP proxies

ISP proxies sit between residential and datacenter proxies, offering a balance of speed and credibility. They work well when you need:

  • IPs that combine residential trust with datacenter speed
  • A fixed address for repeated visits or long workflows
  • The flexibility to switch between shared and dedicated IPs
  • Predictable per-IP costs for traffic-intensive tasks, within the plan's fair use terms

Cons of ISP proxies

ISP proxies have some limitations compared to residential proxies:

  • Generally smaller IP pools and fewer locations
  • Less subnet diversity, making batches more vulnerable to range-wide blocking
  • Server-hosted traffic that can still be identified as proxy traffic
  • More IPs to purchase when you need many separate identities

Pros of residential proxies

Residential proxies offer IP diversity and granular targeting for collecting geo-specific data at scale:

  • A large pool of household IPs
  • Generally lower detectability than datacenter-hosted alternatives
  • Broad geographic coverage, including ZIP code and ASN targeting with Decodo
  • Rotation across many IPs without purchasing each address separately

Cons of residential proxies

Residential proxies come with trade-offs in speed and session stability due to their reliance on real user connections:

  • Response times vary with the household internet connection
  • Extended sessions can end early if a device disconnects
  • Other users' activity in shared pools can affect IP reputation
  • Large responses, retries, and unnecessary page assets can consume paid bandwidth quickly

Common use cases: which proxy for which task

The differences between ISP and residential proxies become clearer when you map each proxy type to an intended workflow. The examples below show where ISP and residential proxies fit naturally and which trade-offs should shape your final choice.

ISP proxy use cases

ISP proxies handle tasks where speed and session stability matter more than IP diversity. Typical use cases include:

  • eCommerce account management. Dedicated ISP IPs keep a consistent address for authorized multi-accounting, logins, and checkout flows.
  • Social media marketing. ISP proxies provide fast connections and stable sessions for managing authorized accounts and collecting public social media data.
  • SEO monitoring. Shared ISP proxy pools support repeated keyword and ranking checks using fixed locations and controlled request rates for comparable results.
  • Price tracking. ISP proxies can handle high-volume price checks efficiently when the target accepts the traffic.
  • Market research. ISP proxies provide stable sessions for gathering competitor data, tracking product availability, and monitoring market trends.
  • Web scraping. ISP proxies balance datacenter speed with residential credibility, making them useful for recurring collection from compatible, mid-to-low difficulty targets.
  • Brand monitoring. ISP proxies offer fast, stable connections for tracking trademark usage, unauthorized sellers, and brand mentions across platforms.
  • Data for AI. Persistent connections can support repeated collection of consistent public data for model datasets.
  • Long-session automation and AI agents. Browser agents need one identity through multistep workflows. A fixed ISP IP avoids planned address changes, but cookies, authentication, and state still require separate persistence.

Residential proxy use cases

Residential proxies work well for tasks requiring large IP pools and precise geo-targeting. Common business use cases include:

  • Web scraping. A diverse household IP pool can improve access to sites that automatically flag datacenter-hosted traffic.
  • Market intelligence. Residential proxies let you collect pricing data, customer reviews, and product trends across global locations with down-to-ZIP or ASN level precision.
  • SEO research. Localized IPs help you retrieve search engine results pages (SERPs) from specific regions.
  • Ad verification. Residential proxies can be used to verify ad placement and performance, letting you see how ads appear to users in specific regions.
  • Fraud prevention. Residential proxies help with monitoring counterfeit products, unauthorized sellers, and trademark violations across marketplaces and platforms.
  • Data for AI. A geographically diverse IP pool helps you collect public datasets from multiple regions for training AI models and agents.

Choosing between ISP and residential proxies

Before you commit, answer these 4 questions to know which proxy type fits your tasks best:

  • Does the task need 1 identity to persist? Choose a static ISP IP for sustained workflows. Residential sessions can also stay sticky, but the household device can disconnect. Check how sticky and rotating sessions affect your workflow in our documentation.
  • Does it need thousands of distinct IPs? Choose residential proxies for access to a large rotating pool. You don't have to buy and manage each address separately.
  • How granular should your targeting be? Choose residential proxies for ZIP-level targeting and broader geographic coverage. Decodo's ISP parameters also support ASN, city, and state selection within available inventory.
  • Is bandwidth high but IP count low? Choose a per-IP ISP plan when its total cost is lower than per-GB billing. Dedicated plans include unlimited traffic subject to fair use, so estimate volume and concurrency before scaling.

Ethical and legal considerations

When choosing proxy providers, look for ISP and residential proxies that adhere to ethical sourcing and legal standards. Decodo sources residential IPs through partners whose users consent to sharing their bandwidth.

How you use proxies matters just as much as how they're sourced. Follow the proxy provider's terms of service, respect website terms of use, and stay compliant with applicable laws in your jurisdiction to get the most out of your proxies.

Getting started with either proxy type

Before starting anything, do your research. Compare IP pools, pricing models, and support quality against your project's requirements, and then test the same representative workflow with each suitable proxy type, checking completed requests, session stability, and bandwidth consumed.

Network coverage

Coverage only matters if a provider can supply enough usable IPs in the market you need. Compare country coverage, city or state targeting, ZIP and ASN filters, and the number of IPs that remain available after those filters are applied.

Decodo combines broad residential coverage with granular targeting, while its ISP plans support a smaller set of locations for workflows that need a stable address. Use the residential proxy setup guide to choose the narrowest filter that still provides enough IPs for your workflow.

Pricing and trial options

Start by estimating how many IPs you need, how much traffic each one will carry, and whether your usage will be steady or occasional. Per-IP plans suit a smaller set of busy addresses, while per-GB plans are often a better fit when you need access to a rotating pool.

Decodo offers dedicated and shared ISP billing alongside subscription and pay-as-you-go residential plans. Compare the total commitment on our ISP proxy pricing and residential proxy pricing pages once you know your expected usage.

New residential customers can test with 100 MB over 3 days. The trial requires card details and automatically activates the selected paid plan unless canceled before it ends. Check the specific ISP plan's trial terms separately, since allowances and eligibility vary by product.

24/7 tech support

Reliable support becomes especially important when a proxy issue interrupts a live workflow. Look for round-the-clock technical help, clear setup documentation, practical troubleshooting resources, and support channels that suit your team.

Decodo provides 24/7 assistance through LiveChat, while its Knowledge Hub covers setup, API documentation, and troubleshooting. You can also use the Discord community to exchange advice with other proxy users.

Bottom line

Choosing between ISP and residential proxies comes down to the task. ISP proxies combine datacenter infrastructure with ISP-origin IPs for repeated monitoring, account management, and long sessions. Residential proxies offer greater IP diversity and wider geographic coverage for large-scale scraping and localized data collection.

It's best to start off by testing your workflow with a free trial before committing to a plan. A short trial costs little next to a wrong plan, and it settles the fit question with real data instead of simply guessing.

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About the author

Kipras Kalzanauskas

Senior Account Manager

Kipras is a strategic account expert with a strong background in sales, IT support, and data-driven solutions. Born and raised in Vilnius, he studied history at Vilnius University before spending time in the Lithuanian Military. For the past 3.5 years, he has been a key player at Decodo, working with Fortune 500 companies in eCommerce and Market Intelligence.

Connect with Kipras on LinkedIn.

All information on Decodo Blog is provided on an as is basis and for informational purposes only. We make no representation and disclaim all liability with respect to your use of any information contained on Decodo Blog or any third-party websites that may belinked therein.

Frequently asked questions

What is the difference between a residential proxy and an ISP proxy?

Residential proxies route traffic through household devices, while ISP proxies use IPs registered by internet service providers and hosted in datacenters. Residential pools prioritize IP diversity and rotation, while static ISP IPs provide a persistent address on server infrastructure.

Why do residential proxies cost more than ISP proxies?

Cost depends on your project. ISP proxies bill per IP, while residential proxies bill per GB, so the cheaper option comes down to usage. Heavy traffic on a few dedicated IPs favors ISP, but modest traffic would make residential proxies the better option.

Can proxies be detected?

Yes, both types can be detected, though residential proxies are generally harder to distinguish from ordinary household traffic. Advanced anti-bot systems also look at browser fingerprints, timing patterns, and how requests are structured.

When should I choose ISP proxies over residential proxies?

Go with ISP proxies for tasks that need both speed and a stable identity. They work well for account management, traffic-intensive monitoring, and sites that require consistent IP sessions.

Can I use both ISP and residential proxies together?

Yes, combining both proxy types gives you more flexibility across different use cases. Use ISP proxies for tasks that need speed and session stability, such as repeated price monitoring, and switch to residential proxies when you need broader geographic coverage or more IP diversity. You can also switch between the two types for when one isn't enough to reach your target, but don't do it mid-workflow.

Are static residential proxies the same as ISP proxies?

Yes, static residential proxies and ISP proxies describe the same product in this comparison. ISP describes where the IP is registered, while "static residential" describes its ISP origin and fixed address. The name doesn't mean the proxy runs on a household device, and terminology can vary between providers.

Are ISP proxies better than residential proxies for long sessions?

Yes, static ISP proxies are generally a better fit when the same IP must persist through a long workflow. Residential proxies rotate by default, but Decodo, for instance, offers sticky sessions that can last up to 24 hours. The IP may change earlier if the household device goes offline.

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