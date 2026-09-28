Pros and cons at a glance

Pros of ISP proxies

ISP proxies sit between residential and datacenter proxies, offering a balance of speed and credibility. They work well when you need:

IPs that combine residential trust with datacenter speed

A fixed address for repeated visits or long workflows

The flexibility to switch between shared and dedicated IPs

Predictable per-IP costs for traffic-intensive tasks, within the plan's fair use terms

Cons of ISP proxies

ISP proxies have some limitations compared to residential proxies:

Generally smaller IP pools and fewer locations

Less subnet diversity, making batches more vulnerable to range-wide blocking

Server-hosted traffic that can still be identified as proxy traffic

More IPs to purchase when you need many separate identities

Pros of residential proxies

Residential proxies offer IP diversity and granular targeting for collecting geo-specific data at scale:

A large pool of household IPs

Generally lower detectability than datacenter-hosted alternatives

Broad geographic coverage, including ZIP code and ASN targeting with Decodo

Rotation across many IPs without purchasing each address separately

Cons of residential proxies

Residential proxies come with trade-offs in speed and session stability due to their reliance on real user connections:

Response times vary with the household internet connection

Extended sessions can end early if a device disconnects

Other users' activity in shared pools can affect IP reputation

Large responses, retries, and unnecessary page assets can consume paid bandwidth quickly

Common use cases: which proxy for which task

The differences between ISP and residential proxies become clearer when you map each proxy type to an intended workflow. The examples below show where ISP and residential proxies fit naturally and which trade-offs should shape your final choice.

ISP proxy use cases

ISP proxies handle tasks where speed and session stability matter more than IP diversity. Typical use cases include:

eCommerce account management . Dedicated ISP IPs keep a consistent address for authorized multi-accounting , logins, and checkout flows.

. Dedicated ISP IPs keep a consistent address for authorized , logins, and checkout flows. Social media marketing . ISP proxies provide fast connections and stable sessions for managing authorized accounts and collecting public social media data.

. ISP proxies provide fast connections and stable sessions for managing authorized accounts and collecting public social media data. SEO monitoring . Shared ISP proxy pools support repeated keyword and ranking checks using fixed locations and controlled request rates for comparable results.

. Shared ISP proxy pools support repeated keyword and ranking checks using fixed locations and controlled request rates for comparable results. Price tracking . ISP proxies can handle high-volume price checks efficiently when the target accepts the traffic.

. ISP proxies can handle high-volume price checks efficiently when the target accepts the traffic. Market research . ISP proxies provide stable sessions for gathering competitor data, tracking product availability, and monitoring market trends.

. ISP proxies provide stable sessions for gathering competitor data, tracking product availability, and monitoring market trends. Web scraping . ISP proxies balance datacenter speed with residential credibility, making them useful for recurring collection from compatible, mid-to-low difficulty targets.

. ISP proxies balance datacenter speed with residential credibility, making them useful for recurring collection from compatible, mid-to-low difficulty targets. Brand monitoring . ISP proxies offer fast, stable connections for tracking trademark usage, unauthorized sellers, and brand mentions across platforms.

. ISP proxies offer fast, stable connections for tracking trademark usage, unauthorized sellers, and brand mentions across platforms. Data for AI . Persistent connections can support repeated collection of consistent public data for model datasets.

. Persistent connections can support repeated collection of consistent public data for model datasets. Long-session automation and AI agents. Browser agents need one identity through multistep workflows. A fixed ISP IP avoids planned address changes, but cookies, authentication, and state still require separate persistence.

Residential proxy use cases

Residential proxies work well for tasks requiring large IP pools and precise geo-targeting. Common business use cases include:

Web scraping . A diverse household IP pool can improve access to sites that automatically flag datacenter-hosted traffic.

. A diverse household IP pool can improve access to sites that automatically flag datacenter-hosted traffic. Market intelligence . Residential proxies let you collect pricing data, customer reviews, and product trends across global locations with down-to-ZIP or ASN level precision.

. Residential proxies let you collect pricing data, customer reviews, and product trends across global locations with down-to-ZIP or ASN level precision. SEO research . Localized IPs help you retrieve search engine results pages (SERPs) from specific regions.

. Localized IPs help you retrieve search engine results pages (SERPs) from specific regions. Ad verification . Residential proxies can be used to verify ad placement and performance, letting you see how ads appear to users in specific regions.

. Residential proxies can be used to verify ad placement and performance, letting you see how ads appear to users in specific regions. Fraud prevention . Residential proxies help with monitoring counterfeit products, unauthorized sellers, and trademark violations across marketplaces and platforms.

. Residential proxies help with monitoring counterfeit products, unauthorized sellers, and trademark violations across marketplaces and platforms. Data for AI. A geographically diverse IP pool helps you collect public datasets from multiple regions for training AI models and agents.

Choosing between ISP and residential proxies

Before you commit, answer these 4 questions to know which proxy type fits your tasks best:

Does the task need 1 identity to persist? Choose a static ISP IP for sustained workflows. Residential sessions can also stay sticky, but the household device can disconnect. Check how sticky and rotating sessions affect your workflow in our documentation.

Choose a static ISP IP for sustained workflows. Residential sessions can also stay sticky, but the household device can disconnect. Check how affect your workflow in our documentation. Does it need thousands of distinct IPs? Choose residential proxies for access to a large rotating pool. You don't have to buy and manage each address separately.

Choose residential proxies for access to a large rotating pool. You don't have to buy and manage each address separately. How granular should your targeting be? Choose residential proxies for ZIP-level targeting and broader geographic coverage. Decodo's ISP parameters also support ASN, city, and state selection within available inventory.

Choose residential proxies for ZIP-level targeting and broader geographic coverage. Decodo's also support ASN, city, and state selection within available inventory. Is bandwidth high but IP count low? Choose a per-IP ISP plan when its total cost is lower than per-GB billing. Dedicated plans include unlimited traffic subject to fair use, so estimate volume and concurrency before scaling.

Ethical and legal considerations

When choosing proxy providers, look for ISP and residential proxies that adhere to ethical sourcing and legal standards. Decodo sources residential IPs through partners whose users consent to sharing their bandwidth.

How you use proxies matters just as much as how they're sourced. Follow the proxy provider's terms of service, respect website terms of use, and stay compliant with applicable laws in your jurisdiction to get the most out of your proxies.

Getting started with either proxy type

Before starting anything, do your research. Compare IP pools, pricing models, and support quality against your project's requirements, and then test the same representative workflow with each suitable proxy type, checking completed requests, session stability, and bandwidth consumed.

Network coverage

Coverage only matters if a provider can supply enough usable IPs in the market you need. Compare country coverage, city or state targeting, ZIP and ASN filters, and the number of IPs that remain available after those filters are applied.

Decodo combines broad residential coverage with granular targeting, while its ISP plans support a smaller set of locations for workflows that need a stable address. Use the residential proxy setup guide to choose the narrowest filter that still provides enough IPs for your workflow.

Pricing and trial options

Start by estimating how many IPs you need, how much traffic each one will carry, and whether your usage will be steady or occasional. Per-IP plans suit a smaller set of busy addresses, while per-GB plans are often a better fit when you need access to a rotating pool.

Decodo offers dedicated and shared ISP billing alongside subscription and pay-as-you-go residential plans. Compare the total commitment on our ISP proxy pricing and residential proxy pricing pages once you know your expected usage.

New residential customers can test with 100 MB over 3 days. The trial requires card details and automatically activates the selected paid plan unless canceled before it ends. Check the specific ISP plan's trial terms separately, since allowances and eligibility vary by product.

24/7 tech support

Reliable support becomes especially important when a proxy issue interrupts a live workflow. Look for round-the-clock technical help, clear setup documentation, practical troubleshooting resources, and support channels that suit your team.

Decodo provides 24/7 assistance through LiveChat, while its Knowledge Hub covers setup, API documentation, and troubleshooting. You can also use the Discord community to exchange advice with other proxy users.

Bottom line

Choosing between ISP and residential proxies comes down to the task. ISP proxies combine datacenter infrastructure with ISP-origin IPs for repeated monitoring, account management, and long sessions. Residential proxies offer greater IP diversity and wider geographic coverage for large-scale scraping and localized data collection.

It's best to start off by testing your workflow with a free trial before committing to a plan. A short trial costs little next to a wrong plan, and it settles the fit question with real data instead of simply guessing.