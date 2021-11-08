Fetching a page with Invoke-WebRequest

Use Hacker News as the demo target because it serves stable static HTML and exposes obvious repeating story rows.

$url = "https://news.ycombinator.com/news" $userAgent = "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/135.0 Safari/537.36" $response = Invoke - WebRequest ` - Uri $url ` - UserAgent $userAgent ` - UseBasicParsing $response | Select - Object StatusCode , Headers , Links , Images

$url = "https://news.ycombinator.com/news" $userAgent = "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/135.0 Safari/537.36" $response = Invoke - WebRequest ` - Uri $url ` - UserAgent $userAgent ` - UseBasicParsing $response | Select - Object StatusCode , Headers , Links , Images

This should return status code 200 and a condensed preview of the response headers, which tells you the request worked, and the response object contains inspectable metadata:

StatusCode Headers - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 200 { [ Server , System . String [ ] ] , [ Date , System . String [ ] ] , [ Transfer - Encoding , System . String [ ] ] , [ Conn . . .

StatusCode Headers - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 200 { [ Server , System . String [ ] ] , [ Date , System . String [ ] ] , [ Transfer - Encoding , System . String [ ] ] , [ Conn . . .

It's very important to properly configure the custom user agent because PowerShell's default user agent identifies the PowerShell client. That's useful for normal automation, but it can be a weak fingerprint for scraping. Set a realistic user agent and keep your request volume sane.

Parsing HTML with PSParseHTML

Fetching the page gives you a string in $response.Content. Parsing turns that raw HTML into a DOM, a tree representation of an HTML page that lets you select elements by tag, class, ID, or relationship.

Convert the response content into a DOM:

Import - Module PSParseHTML $document = ConvertFrom - Html - Content $response . Content - Engine AngleSharp

Import - Module PSParseHTML $document = ConvertFrom - Html - Content $response . Content - Engine AngleSharp

Use QuerySelector() for a single element. It returns the first match or $null:

$firstTitle = $document . QuerySelector ( ".titleline > a" ) $firstTitle . TextContent . Trim ( ) $firstTitle . GetAttribute ( "href" )

$firstTitle = $document . QuerySelector ( ".titleline > a" ) $firstTitle . TextContent . Trim ( ) $firstTitle . GetAttribute ( "href" )

On the other hand, use QuerySelectorAll() for multiple elements. It returns an AngleSharp collection. Use its .Length property when you need the number of matches. Always null-check before reading .TextContent or attributes because sites change markup without asking your scraper for permission:

$storyRows = $document . QuerySelectorAll ( "tr.athing" ) foreach ( $row in $storyRows ) { $titleLink = $row . QuerySelector ( ".titleline > a" ) $titleLink . TextContent . Trim ( ) }

$storyRows = $document . QuerySelectorAll ( "tr.athing" ) foreach ( $row in $storyRows ) { $titleLink = $row . QuerySelector ( ".titleline > a" ) $titleLink . TextContent . Trim ( ) }

For JavaScript-rendered pages, this pattern won't be enough because Invoke-WebRequest doesn't execute JavaScript.

Selecting and extracting specific data

After fetching and parsing the page, the next step is turning that HTML into usable data. This is where you identify the right selectors, extract the fields you care about, and shape the results into structured PowerShell objects.

Open the target page in a browser, right-click the data you want, and choose Inspect. Look for the smallest stable container that wraps 1 complete item.

On Hacker News, each story row is a table row with the class athing. The title link sits under .titleline > a. The points, author, age, and comments live in the next row under .subtext.

Before writing PowerShell, test selectors in the browser console:

document . querySelector ( ".titleline > a" ) . textContent document . querySelectorAll ( "tr.athing" ) . length

document . querySelector ( ".titleline > a" ) . textContent document . querySelectorAll ( "tr.athing" ) . length

If a selector fails in the browser, it won't magically work in PowerShell. Fix it before you code around it.

Extracting multiple data points from a listing

This example extracts the title, URL, points, author, comment count, and scrape timestamp from Hacker News:

$baseUrl = "https://news.ycombinator.com/news" $userAgent = "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/135.0 Safari/537.36" $response = Invoke - WebRequest - Uri $baseUrl - UserAgent $userAgent - UseBasicParsing $document = ConvertFrom - Html - Content $response . Content - Engine AngleSharp $stories = foreach ( $row in $document . QuerySelectorAll ( "tr.athing" ) ) { $titleLink = $row . QuerySelector ( ".titleline > a" ) if ( $null - eq $titleLink ) { continue } $subtext = $row . NextElementSibling . QuerySelector ( ".subtext" ) $scoreText = $subtext . QuerySelector ( ".score" ) ? . TextContent $author = $subtext . QuerySelector ( ".hnuser" ) ? . TextContent $subtextLinks = $subtext . QuerySelectorAll ( "a" ) $commentsText = if ( $subtextLinks . Length - gt 0 ) { $subtextLinks [ $subtextLinks . Length - 1 ] . TextContent } else { $null } $points = $null if ( $scoreText - match "(\d+)" ) { $points = [ int ] $Matches [ 1 ] } $commentCount = 0 if ( $commentsText - match "(\d+)" ) { $commentCount = [ int ] $Matches [ 1 ] } $href = $titleLink . GetAttribute ( "href" ) $absoluteUrl = [ Uri ] : : new ( [ Uri ] $baseUrl , $href ) . AbsoluteUri [ PSCustomObject ] @ { Title = $titleLink . TextContent . Trim ( ) Url = $absoluteUrl Points = $points Author = $author CommentCount = $commentCount ScrapedAt = [ datetime ] : : UtcNow } } $stories | Format - Table Title , Points , Author , CommentCount

$baseUrl = "https://news.ycombinator.com/news" $userAgent = "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/135.0 Safari/537.36" $response = Invoke - WebRequest - Uri $baseUrl - UserAgent $userAgent - UseBasicParsing $document = ConvertFrom - Html - Content $response . Content - Engine AngleSharp $stories = foreach ( $row in $document . QuerySelectorAll ( "tr.athing" ) ) { $titleLink = $row . QuerySelector ( ".titleline > a" ) if ( $null - eq $titleLink ) { continue } $subtext = $row . NextElementSibling . QuerySelector ( ".subtext" ) $scoreText = $subtext . QuerySelector ( ".score" ) ? . TextContent $author = $subtext . QuerySelector ( ".hnuser" ) ? . TextContent $subtextLinks = $subtext . QuerySelectorAll ( "a" ) $commentsText = if ( $subtextLinks . Length - gt 0 ) { $subtextLinks [ $subtextLinks . Length - 1 ] . TextContent } else { $null } $points = $null if ( $scoreText - match "(\d+)" ) { $points = [ int ] $Matches [ 1 ] } $commentCount = 0 if ( $commentsText - match "(\d+)" ) { $commentCount = [ int ] $Matches [ 1 ] } $href = $titleLink . GetAttribute ( "href" ) $absoluteUrl = [ Uri ] : : new ( [ Uri ] $baseUrl , $href ) . AbsoluteUri [ PSCustomObject ] @ { Title = $titleLink . TextContent . Trim ( ) Url = $absoluteUrl Points = $points Author = $author CommentCount = $commentCount ScrapedAt = [ datetime ] : : UtcNow } } $stories | Format - Table Title , Points , Author , CommentCount

There are 2 important details worth mentioning here:

Optional fields must be null-checked . Some listings won't have points, authors, prices, ratings, or comments.

. Some listings won't have points, authors, prices, ratings, or comments. Numeric values are cast to integers. The raw page says "994 points." Your output should store 994 as a number, not as a sentence fragment.

Modeling data with PSCustomObject

PSCustomObject is the standard lightweight shape for structured PowerShell output. You define explicit field names, cast values where useful, and let PowerShell handle the rest.

[ PSCustomObject ] @ { Title = [ string ] $title Url = [ string ] $url Points = [ Nullable [ int ] ] $points Author = [ string ] $author CommentCount = [ int ] $commentCount ScrapedAt = [ datetime ] : : UtcNow }

[ PSCustomObject ] @ { Title = [ string ] $title Url = [ string ] $url Points = [ Nullable [ int ] ] $points Author = [ string ] $author CommentCount = [ int ] $commentCount ScrapedAt = [ datetime ] : : UtcNow }

Typed fields make exports cleaner. CSV columns stay predictable. JSON consumers get stable property names. Your downstream code can compare integers without parsing strings again.

For small pages, collecting objects with foreach is fine. For larger runs, use a generic list so appending stays efficient:

$results = [ System . Collections . Generic . List [ object ] ] : : new ( ) $results . Add ( $storyObject )

$results = [ System . Collections . Generic . List [ object ] ] : : new ( ) $results . Add ( $storyObject )

Avoid $array += $item inside large loops. It looks clean, but PowerShell creates a new array each time.

Handling pagination and multiple items

There are 2 common pagination patterns. Some sites expose predictable URLs, such as ?p=1 and ?p=2. Others expose a "More" or "Next" link, and your scraper needs to follow it until it disappears.

URL-pattern pagination

When the URL pattern is obvious, a for loop is usually enough:

$allResults = [ System . Collections . Generic . List [ object ] ] : : new ( ) $userAgent = "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/135.0 Safari/537.36" for ( $page = 1 ; $page - le 5 ; $page + + ) { $url = "https://news.ycombinator.com/news?p=$page" Write - Host "Scraping page $page - $url" $response = Invoke - WebRequest - Uri $url - UserAgent $userAgent - UseBasicParsing $document = ConvertFrom - Html - Content $response . Content - Engine AngleSharp $rows = $document . QuerySelectorAll ( "tr.athing" ) if ( $rows . Length - eq 0 ) { break } foreach ( $row in $rows ) { $titleLink = $row . QuerySelector ( ".titleline > a" ) if ( $null - ne $titleLink ) { $allResults . Add ( [ PSCustomObject ] @ { Title = $titleLink . TextContent . Trim ( ) Url = [ Uri ] : : new ( [ Uri ] $url , $titleLink . GetAttribute ( "href" ) ) . AbsoluteUri ScrapedAt = [ datetime ] : : UtcNow } ) } } Start - Sleep - Seconds 2 }

$allResults = [ System . Collections . Generic . List [ object ] ] : : new ( ) $userAgent = "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/135.0 Safari/537.36" for ( $page = 1 ; $page - le 5 ; $page + + ) { $url = "https://news.ycombinator.com/news?p=$page" Write - Host "Scraping page $page - $url" $response = Invoke - WebRequest - Uri $url - UserAgent $userAgent - UseBasicParsing $document = ConvertFrom - Html - Content $response . Content - Engine AngleSharp $rows = $document . QuerySelectorAll ( "tr.athing" ) if ( $rows . Length - eq 0 ) { break } foreach ( $row in $rows ) { $titleLink = $row . QuerySelector ( ".titleline > a" ) if ( $null - ne $titleLink ) { $allResults . Add ( [ PSCustomObject ] @ { Title = $titleLink . TextContent . Trim ( ) Url = [ Uri ] : : new ( [ Uri ] $url , $titleLink . GetAttribute ( "href" ) ) . AbsoluteUri ScrapedAt = [ datetime ] : : UtcNow } ) } } Start - Sleep - Seconds 2 }

The stop condition depends on the site. Use an empty result set, a "no results" message, or a known page count. Don't loop until failure if the page gives you a cleaner signal.

The delay matters too. Start-Sleep -Seconds 2 isn't a magic number. It's a reminder that a scraper shouldn't hammer a server just because a loop can run quickly.

Link-following pagination (next page detection)

Link-following pagination is a better fit when the next URL isn't predictable. Hacker News exposes a "More" link with class morelink.

$currentUrl = [ Uri ] "https://news.ycombinator.com/news" $allResults = [ System . Collections . Generic . List [ object ] ] : : new ( ) $maxPages = 5 $page = 0 while ( $null - ne $currentUrl - and $page - lt $maxPages ) { $page + + Write - Host "Scraping $currentUrl" $response = Invoke - WebRequest ` - Uri $currentUrl ` - UserAgent $userAgent ` - UseBasicParsing $document = ConvertFrom - Html - Content $response . Content - Engine AngleSharp foreach ( $row in $document . QuerySelectorAll ( "tr.athing" ) ) { $titleLink = $row . QuerySelector ( ".titleline > a" ) if ( $null - eq $titleLink ) { continue } $allResults . Add ( [ PSCustomObject ] @ { Title = $titleLink . TextContent . Trim ( ) Url = [ Uri ] : : new ( $currentUrl , $titleLink . GetAttribute ( "href" ) ) . AbsoluteUri ScrapedAt = [ datetime ] : : UtcNow } ) } $nextLink = $document . QuerySelector ( "a.morelink" ) if ( $null - eq $nextLink ) { $currentUrl = $null } else { $currentUrl = [ Uri ] : : new ( $currentUrl , $nextLink . GetAttribute ( "href" ) ) } Start - Sleep - Seconds 2 }

$currentUrl = [ Uri ] "https://news.ycombinator.com/news" $allResults = [ System . Collections . Generic . List [ object ] ] : : new ( ) $maxPages = 5 $page = 0 while ( $null - ne $currentUrl - and $page - lt $maxPages ) { $page + + Write - Host "Scraping $currentUrl" $response = Invoke - WebRequest ` - Uri $currentUrl ` - UserAgent $userAgent ` - UseBasicParsing $document = ConvertFrom - Html - Content $response . Content - Engine AngleSharp foreach ( $row in $document . QuerySelectorAll ( "tr.athing" ) ) { $titleLink = $row . QuerySelector ( ".titleline > a" ) if ( $null - eq $titleLink ) { continue } $allResults . Add ( [ PSCustomObject ] @ { Title = $titleLink . TextContent . Trim ( ) Url = [ Uri ] : : new ( $currentUrl , $titleLink . GetAttribute ( "href" ) ) . AbsoluteUri ScrapedAt = [ datetime ] : : UtcNow } ) } $nextLink = $document . QuerySelector ( "a.morelink" ) if ( $null - eq $nextLink ) { $currentUrl = $null } else { $currentUrl = [ Uri ] : : new ( $currentUrl , $nextLink . GetAttribute ( "href" ) ) } Start - Sleep - Seconds 2 }

This approach follows the site instead of assuming how the site works. The example caps the run at 5 pages, so a copied script doesn't crawl indefinitely; remove $maxPages when you intentionally want to continue until the next-page link disappears.

Collecting results across pages

For multi-page runs, use a list and log progress:

$results = [ System . Collections . Generic . List [ object ] ] : : new ( ) Write - Host "Page $page returned $($rows.Length) rows." Write - Host "Total collected so far: $($results.Count)"

$results = [ System . Collections . Generic . List [ object ] ] : : new ( ) Write - Host "Page $page returned $($rows.Length) rows." Write - Host "Total collected so far: $($results.Count)"

That basic visibility saves time. If a selector breaks on page 7, you want the terminal to tell you where the drop happened.

Scraping JavaScript-rendered content

Invoke-WebRequest sends HTTP requests and receives HTTP responses. It doesn't run JavaScript, wait for client-side data fetching, click buttons, or build the final rendered DOM.

Why Invoke-WebRequest fails on JS-heavy pages

Many modern pages return a thin HTML shell first. JavaScript then calls APIs with fetch() or XHR, receives data, and renders the UI in the browser.

When you run this:

$response = Invoke - WebRequest - Uri "https://quotes.toscrape.com/js/" - UseBasicParsing $response . Content | Select - String 'class="quote"'

$response = Invoke - WebRequest - Uri "https://quotes.toscrape.com/js/" - UseBasicParsing $response . Content | Select - String 'class="quote"'

PowerShell only sees the raw server response. If the browser shows quotes, but $response.Content doesn't contain rendered quote elements; the target is probably JavaScript-rendered.

Confirm that before changing code. Compare the raw HTML from PowerShell with the rendered DOM in DevTools. If the data appears only after JavaScript runs, use a browser automation tool or a managed scraping service.

Using the Selenium PowerShell module

Selenium controls a real browser through WebDriver. Install the Selenium PowerShell module:

Install - Module Selenium - Scope CurrentUser - AllowPrerelease Import - Module Selenium

Install - Module Selenium - Scope CurrentUser - AllowPrerelease Import - Module Selenium

Note that newer Selenium 4 builds for PowerShell can still be a little rough, and browser-driver compatibility can be an issue. If the browser updates and the bundled driver doesn't match, replace the driver manually or point the module at a matching driver directory.

A simple headless Firefox flow against a JavaScript-rendered demo page looks like this:

$driver = Start - SeDriver - Browser Firefox - State Headless try { Set - SeUrl - Url "https://quotes.toscrape.com/js/" $null = Get - SeElement ` - By CssSelector ` - Value ".quote" ` - Timeout 15 $quotes = Get - SeElement ` - By CssSelector ` - Value ".quote" foreach ( $quote in $quotes ) { $text = ( Get - SeElement - Element $quote - By CssSelector - Value ".text" - Single ) . Text $author = ( Get - SeElement - Element $quote - By CssSelector - Value ".author" - Single ) . Text [ PSCustomObject ] @ { Text = $text Author = $author } } } finally { Stop - SeDriver - Driver $driver }

$driver = Start - SeDriver - Browser Firefox - State Headless try { Set - SeUrl - Url "https://quotes.toscrape.com/js/" $null = Get - SeElement ` - By CssSelector ` - Value ".quote" ` - Timeout 15 $quotes = Get - SeElement ` - By CssSelector ` - Value ".quote" foreach ( $quote in $quotes ) { $text = ( Get - SeElement - Element $quote - By CssSelector - Value ".text" - Single ) . Text $author = ( Get - SeElement - Element $quote - By CssSelector - Value ".author" - Single ) . Text [ PSCustomObject ] @ { Text = $text Author = $author } } } finally { Stop - SeDriver - Driver $driver }

Use explicit waits such as Get-SeElement -Timeout 15 before selecting dynamic content. Blind sleeps are easy to write, but annoying to debug.

When to use a managed alternative

Local Selenium is fine for a small dynamic scrape or a debugging task. It becomes expensive when you need concurrency, browser lifecycle management, driver updates, JavaScript rendering, retries, and proxy rotation at the same time.

For those targets, Decodo's Web Scraping API can handle JavaScript rendering server-side, so your PowerShell script sends a request and receives rendered or structured output without running a browser locally.

If your Decodo setup exposes a proxy-style endpoint, you can keep the same PowerShell -Proxy pattern shown later. If you're using the API endpoint directly, call it with Invoke-RestMethod and keep browser infrastructure out of your script.