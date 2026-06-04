Puppeteer Form Submit: A Practical Guide to Reliable Form Automation
Submitting forms with Puppeteer goes beyond just clicking a button on the browser or typing text into an input box. Puppeteer is a Node.js library that can control a headless or headful Chromium (browser) instance through the DevTools Protocol. That means you can use Puppeteer to automatically locate form fields, fill input boxes with necessary values, trigger the action of submitting a form, and confirm whether that form submission actually worked. If you’re into web scraping, or you’re testing your own product, or even automating anything in a browser with JavaScript, you’ll inevitably run into form fields and submit buttons that you will need to get passed programmatically with Puppeteer.
Justinas Tamasevicius
Last updated: Jun 04, 2026
25 min read
TL;DR
- In this article, you will learn how to set up Puppeteer and build a reliable automated submit form workflow from scratch.
- You can trigger form submissions with Puppeteer in 3 ways; by clicking the Submit button, pressing Enter on a focused field, or by calling the form.requestSubmit() function for forms that are hidden or wired in certain frameworks.
- Always pair your submit action with a real wait condition like waitForResponse, waitForSelector, or waitForNavigation, never set a fixed timeout.
- You can use proxies with Puppeteer along with proper wait logic to reduce the amount of blocks and rate limits you run into when you’re automating form submissions.
- At the end, you will discover the necessary tools that will make your life easier when you're trying to submit forms with Puppeteer in a way that your workflow can scale. So if you're a JavaScript developer, a QA engineer, or anyone who automates browser tasks for a living, then this article is for you.
Setting up Puppeteer for form automation
Before you can automate any form submission, you need to set up a working Puppeteer project:
Prerequisites
- Node.js 18 or a newer version
- You should have npm or pnpm installed on your system
Once you confirm that you have those installed in your system, you can create a new folder and initialize the project like this:
mkdir puppeteer-formscd puppeteer-formsnpm init -ynpm pkg set type="module"
The type="module" line will let you use modern ES6 import syntax instead of require().
Choosing between puppeteer and puppeteer-core
You can install puppeteer in 2 ways, and the right one depends on your setup.
Option 1: puppeteer
This one comes with its own matched Chromium build, so you don't have to install a separate browser to run it.
npm install puppeteer
Option 2: puppeteer-core
This one doesn't bundle a browser at all. You can use it when you already have Chrome installed on your system, or you want to connect to a remote browser endpoint.
npm install puppeteer-core
Headless mode
Once you've installed either package, pay attention to the headless option when you launch the browser. Current Puppeteer versions default to headless: "new", which runs Chromium silently in the background. Leave it like this when you're shipping to production. You can then set it to false when you're building or debugging a form script, so that you can watch the browser window and see exactly how your script is typing into fields, clicking buttons, and catching bugs.
Structuring a form script
Once you start working with multiple files, you need to structure your Puppeteer form scripts properly. Here's what a clean project structure looks like:
project/│├── selectors.js├── actions.js├── waits.js├── index.js└── package.json
Here's what each file does:
- selectors.js – stores all your CSS selectors: every input, button, and confirmation element
- actions.js – stores your reusable Puppeteer fill form helpers that actually interact with form fields
- waits.js – stores all your post-submit checks and wait conditions separately
This separation pays off the day the target page redesigns its form. Instead of hunting through your whole script for a changed selector, you can simply update one constant in selectors.js and you're done.
Run a quick sanity check
Confirm Puppeteer is installed correctly with this small test script. Save it as sanity.js:
If you installed puppeteer:
import puppeteer from 'puppeteer';const browser = await puppeteer.launch({ headless: false });const page = await browser.newPage();await page.goto('about:blank');console.log('Browser version:', await browser.version());await browser.close();
Alternatively, if you installed puppeteer-core, you can point it to your local Chrome browser instead of a bundled Chromium. Here's how to do that:
import puppeteer from 'puppeteer-core';const browser = await puppeteer.launch({headless: false,executablePath: '/path/to/your/chrome', // update this to your actual Chrome path});const page = await browser.newPage();await page.goto('about:blank');console.log('Chromium version:', await browser.version());await browser.close();
Your Chrome path will differ depending on your OS. Here are the default locations. Make sure to edit this if it doesn’t fit your system setup.
- macOS — /Applications/Google Chrome.app/Contents/MacOS/Google Chrome
- Windows — C:\Program Files\Google\Chrome\Application\chrome.exe
- Linux — /usr/bin/google-chrome
Swap out the executablePath value for whichever one matches your system. Then run it:
node sanity.js
You'll see a Chromium window open and close, and your terminal should print something like this:
Note: For the working examples in this guide, I'll be using puppeteer-core since I already have Chrome installed on my system. If you don't have Chrome installed, use puppeteer instead, it spins up its own headless browser automatically. If you're targeting a static HTML page and don't need a full browser, a lighter tool like Cheerio is a better fit. And if you're still deciding between automation frameworks before setting up your form submission workflow, check out Playwright vs Selenium.
Filling and interacting with form elements in Puppeteer
Filling inputs is usually the easy part of any form automation workflow. The hard part starts when the page uses custom components, hidden fields, async validation, or JavaScript-heavy UI libraries like Headless UI. That's why you need to understand how each input type behaves before you can automate form submission reliably.
Puppeteer gives you multiple ways to interact with form fields, but you shouldn't treat every element the same way. A text input behaves differently from a slider, a file uploader, or a custom dropdown.
Filling text inputs and textareas
For most form automation scripts, locator.fill() is the cleanest option. It sets the value directly in one step, which is exactly what you want when you only care about the value appearing in the field:
await page.locator('#email').fill('USER_EMAIL');
This works well for standard login forms, signup pages, contact forms, and search interfaces.
Some sites need to see real keyboard interactions before they register any change in an input field. In cases like this, use page.type() instead, it simulates actual keystroke-by-keystroke typing:
await page.type('#search', 'puppeteer tutorial', { delay: 50 });
The delay option will put a short pause between each keystroke so the site will see keydown, keypress, input, and keyup events just like a real person typing. It's slower, but that's the point.
Working with checkboxes
Checkboxes need clicks, so the fill() method won’t apply here. You have to click the element and then verify the state before you submit.
Here’s a quick representation of how that works:
await page.locator('#terms').click();const isChecked = await page.$eval('#terms', el => el.checked);console.log('Checkbox checked:', isChecked);
That extra validation step will help you avoid silent failures because a checkbox that's already ticked is supposed to get unticked by your click script, so you always have to check the checked property.
Selecting radio buttons
Radio buttons are a group, so you target the specific value you want and click it. Here’s how you can do that:
await page.locator('input[name="shipping"][value="express"]').click();
Target the value attribute directly, do not rely entirely on clicking labels unless the page uses proper for and id relationships. Clicking labels can break on websites that have a custom UI setup.
Handling native select dropdowns
For standard <select> elements, you can use the page.select()function, like this:
await page.select('#country', 'CA');
It also accepts multiple values for select elements with multiple options, and it returns the array of values that were actually selected. This can come in handy when you need to check if your script selection worked.
const selected = await page.select('#languages', 'en', 'fr');console.log('Selected:', selected); // ['en', 'fr']
Handling Custom dropdowns (React-Select, Headless UI, Radix)
Many modern frontend frameworks don't use native <select> elements anymore. Libraries like React-Select, Radix, and Headless UI build dropdowns out of plain <div> elements, so page.select() won't work here. You need to interact with the UI the same way a real user would.
Here’s a quick representation:
Click the dropdown trigger first:
await page.locator('.country-dropdown').click();
Then wait for the listbox to appear:
await page.waitForSelector('[role="listbox"]');
Then click the option you want:
await page.locator('text=United States').click();
This pattern works across many modern frontend frameworks that power multi-step forms and dynamic onboarding flows.
Updating range and slider inputs
Sliders rarely respond properly to typing or standard clicking. You need to update the value directly and dispatch the events manually, like this:
await page.$eval('#price-range', el => {el.value = 75;el.dispatchEvent(new Event('input', { bubbles: true }));el.dispatchEvent(new Event('change', { bubbles: true }));});
The input and change events matter here because most JavaScript frameworks listen for those before updating the UI. Without them, the page may never register the new value during your form submission.
Uploading files
For standard file uploads, grab the input element and call uploadFile():
const input = await page.$('input[type=file]');await input.uploadFile('./fixtures/sample.pdf');
Some sites hide the actual file input behind a custom upload button. In those cases, you need to set a wait for the file chooser event before the click event is triggered:
const [chooser] = await Promise.all([page.waitForFileChooser(),page.locator('#upload-button').click(),]);await chooser.accept(['./fixtures/sample.pdf']);
This approach works better for heavily styled upload components and enterprise dashboards. You register the file chooser listener before the click() function triggers it.
Filling date and color inputs
Native date and color pickers usually work with locator.fill(), but your format string has to match the spec. Date inputs expect the YYYY-MM-DD format. Time inputs expect HH:MM.
await page.locator('#start-date').fill('2026-05-13');await page.locator('#appointment-time').fill('14:30');
If you get the format wrong, the field may silently reject the value, and that will later break your form submission process.
Build helper functions for repeated actions
As your form automation scripts grow, repeating the same interaction logic everywhere becomes ineffective and difficult to maintain. It’s better to wrap those repeated actions in helper functions.
async function fillText(locator, value) {await page.locator(locator).fill(value);}async function toggleCheckbox(locator) {await page.locator(locator).click();}async function selectOption(locator, value) {await page.select(locator, value);}
Now your main script reads like business logic rather than raw DOM manipulation:
await fillText('#email', 'john@example.com');await toggleCheckbox('#terms');await selectOption('#country', 'usa');
When you write your form submission script like this and the target page redesigns its form, you can easily fix the selector in one helper function instead of hunting through every line that touches that field. This structure will help you when you start handling multi-step forms, dynamic validation, and larger puppeteer submit form workflows.
If you want to understand selectors better before scaling your scripts further, check out Decodo's guide on XPath vs CSS selectors.
Submitting Forms Programmatically with Puppeteer
Once you finish filling the form fields, the next step is to trigger the actual puppeteer submit form action. Your script needs to be able to handle buttons that stay disabled until validation passes, forms with no visible button at all, and forms built with Headless UI components that don't expose a native submit button.
Here are 4 ways to trigger a form submission and when you'd reach for each one:
Method 1: Click the submit button
This is still the most common way to submit forms with Puppeteer. You locate the submit button, click it, and wait for the next state. The wait condition has to be attached before the click fires, if not, Puppeteer will miss the navigation event or response entirely.
Wrap the click and the wait condition in Promise.all so both can register at the same time:
await Promise.all([page.waitForNavigation({ waitUntil: 'domcontentloaded' }),page.locator('#submit-button').click(),]);
Your wait condition depends on what the form does. Use the waitForNavigation function when the submit triggers a full page load, use waitForResponse when it fires an XHR, or waitForSelector when a success message appears on the same page. The point is you should never let the click action run untethered from a wait.
Method 2: Press Enter on the focused field
Some websites never expect users to click a visible submit button. Search bars are a good example, you type the query, press Enter, and the form submits. In cases like this, it’s better to trigger the keyboard event.
await page.locator('#search-box').fill('web data');await page.keyboard.press('Enter');
This helps when the target site has a form button that doesn’t necessarily do anything.
Method 3: Use form.requestSubmit()
Some forms hide their submit button, disable it until client-side validation passes, or wire the whole thing up through a framework that expects a real submit event. In those cases, you call the form's own submit handler directly:
await page.evaluate(() => {document.querySelector('#my-form').requestSubmit();});
requestSubmit() will trigger the form's submit handler exactly the way a real browser click would, it will run validation and fire the submit event. This is different from the older form.submit() approach, which skips both validation and the submit event entirely. When you need the form to behave like a genuine submission, requestSubmit() is the one to reach for.
Method 4: Submit through a custom JavaScript handler
Some single-page applications never fire a native form submission event at all. React, Vue, and Headless UI components all do this. Instead, they listen for an onClick event on a custom element like this:
<div role="button">Submit</div>
When that happens, your only option is to click the actual element the framework is listening to, usually a div with role="button" rather than a real button, and then wait for the resulting network request:
await Promise.all([page.waitForResponse(res => res.url().includes('/api/submit')),page.locator('[role="button"][aria-label="Submit"]').click(),]);
The waitForResponse predicate matches the API endpoint, so your script knows the submission actually went through, regardless of whether the page navigates. This is the best pattern to use on modern forms that render dynamically with JavaScript.
Handling multi-step forms
Multi-step forms are several form submissions stacked together. Each step is its own isolated submit action. If you skip a wait condition once, the next selectors will fail because the next screen hasn't been rendered yet.
To handle these types of forms, you have to separate each step into its own function and wait for the next step's root element before you continue.
Here’s what I mean:
async function fillStep1(page) {await page.locator('#first-name').fill('Ada');await page.locator('#next').click();await page.waitForSelector('#step-2-root'); // confirm step 2 rendered}async function fillStep2(page) {await page.locator('#email').fill('ada@example.com');await page.locator('#next').click();await page.waitForSelector('#step-3-root');}
Confirm that each step actually appeared before you move on. That will save your multi-step form automation from breaking in ways that are painful to debug.
Note: You'll see both page.click() and page.locator().click() in older tutorials. Here's the difference: the Locator API auto-waits for the element to be visible, enabled, and stable before it acts. page.click() does none of that, it fires immediately, which is exactly how you get "node is not visible" errors on elements that haven't finished rendering. For any production Puppeteer submit form script, it’s better to use the locator path. It does the waiting for you and will remove a whole category of race conditions you'd otherwise have to handle by hand.
Waiting for and validating the Puppeteer submit form result
Most websites these days don’t always reload after form submission. Some forms send an XHR request in the background, some update the UI without navigation, and some show inline validation errors while still returning a 200 response. If you only rely on page.waitForNavigation(), your form automation script will eventually break. You need to wait for the right condition based on how the target website behaves.
So let's walk through the 4 wait strategies and when each one is the right pick for your target.
waitForNavigation(): for full page reloads
Use waitForNavigation only when the form submission triggers a full page load. This applies to classic login forms or checkout pages that post and redirect.
await Promise.all([page.waitForNavigation({ waitUntil: "domcontentloaded" }),page.locator("#submit").click(),]);
The waitUntil option really matters here, so pick it deliberately:
- "domcontentloaded" is usually the best default for puppeteer form submit workflows
- "networkidle0" can become unreliable on pages with analytics scripts or long-polling requests
- "networkidle2" is often the safer middle ground for busy pages
The click and the wait are wrapped in Promise.all so the navigation listener registers before the click fires. If you skip that, you'll sometimes miss the navigation event entirely.
waitForResponse: for SPA form submissions
When the form submits through a JavaScript framework and the page never reloads, waitForNavigation will just sit there until it times out. This is where waitForResponse comes in handy. You pass it a predicate that matches the API endpoint and the status code you expect, like this:
await page.waitForResponse((res) => res.url().endsWith("/api/contact") && res.status() === 200);
This resolves the moment the backend acknowledges the submission — whether or not the page navigates. It's the right pick for any modern form wired through React, Vue, or a similar framework.
Always register a page.on("response") listener before the click and log every response with its status code. When your data doesn't show up where you expect it, that log will surface the real submission URL.
waitForSelector() when success appears in the UI
Some websites never redirect after a successful puppeteer form submit. They simply render a success message like “Form submitted successfully” or “Thank you for your submission.” In such cases, you can wait for that success element to show up like this:
await page.waitForSelector(".success-msg", { visible: true, timeout: 10000 });
You should also check for visible error states:
try {const errorMessage = await page.$eval(".error-message-container",(el) => el.textContent);console.log("Submission rejected:", errorMessage);} catch (e) {// No error block means the submit form action likely succeeded}
This matters for multi-step forms where one invalid field can silently block the next screen from loading. Without this check, your script may keep running against the wrong page state without you knowing.
waitForFunction: for derived page state
Some websites signal success through JavaScript state instead of visible DOM changes. You’ll see this in dashboards, internal admin panels, and heavily interactive frontend apps. waitForFunction lets you wait on any condition you can express in JavaScript:
await page.waitForFunction(() => document.querySelector(".form-wrapper")?.classList.contains("submitted"));
This is the catch-all for cases where none of the other 3 strategies match how the page reports success.
Validating the actual response after form submission
A successful HTTP response doesn’t always mean your form automation worked. Some forms return 200 OK while still rendering validation errors inside the page. Always verify the result you get.
Here’s how you can validate the confirmation text directly:
const message = await page.locator(".success-msg").map(el => el.textContent).wait();
You can also validate URL parameters after redirects like this:
const params = new URL(page.url()).searchParams;console.log("Status param:", params.get("status"));
This extra validation step will help you catch form submissions that failed early before they affect the rest of your automation flow.
Avoid page.waitForTimeout()
The biggest anti-pattern in puppeteer form submission scripts is leaning on a fixed pause like page.waitForTimeout(3000) and hoping the form finishes in time because it works fine on your system while you're testing. The problems start the moment you push to production, a fixed timer will hide race conditions during development, then break under real network conditions. 3 seconds might be plenty on a fast connection and nowhere near enough on a slow one.
That’s why you should endeavour to set real wait conditions and always wait for something that actually tells you the form went through, whether that's a navigation, a response from the server, a success element showing up, or a state change on the page. Never wait on a stopwatch.
If your target is a single-page app with async-rendered confirmations, our guide on how to scrape websites with dynamic content digs deeper into handling content that loads after the initial response.
Handling advanced input types: iframes, shadow DOM, and date pickers
Some websites and form types get more complicated than the usual process of typing in values, clicking the submit button, and waiting for a response. These sites place their forms inside iframes, wrap their inputs in shadow DOM elements, and swap out native inputs for custom UI components. Your normal Puppeteer submit form workflow will not work on a website like this, so you need different strategies to automate the form submission. Here's how you handle these edge cases
Working with forms inside iframes
Puppeteer doesn't automatically interact with elements inside iframes. The iframe runs its own document, so any selector you pass to the page object will never find an element living inside that frame. You need to get access to the frame itself first.
Start by waiting for the iframe to load:
await page.waitForSelector('iframe[name="checkout-frame"]');
Then grab the frame handle:
const frame = page.frame({ name: "checkout-frame" });
You can also locate the frame dynamically from its URL like this:
const frame = page.frames().find(f => f.url().includes("checkout"));
Once you have the frame, every fill, click, and submit action has to go through frame.locator() instead of page.locator():
await frame.locator("#card-number").fill("4111111111111111");await frame.locator("#card-holder").fill("John Doe");await frame.locator('button[type="submit"]').click();
Here's a full working example using the W3Schools iframe form demo:
import puppeteer from "puppeteer-core";const browser = await puppeteer.launch({headless: false,executablePath:"/Applications/Google Chrome.app/Contents/MacOS/Google Chrome",});const page = await browser.newPage();await page.goto("https://www.w3schools.com/html/tryit.asp?filename=tryhtml_form_submit",{waitUntil: "networkidle2",});await page.waitForSelector("#iframeResult");const iframeHandle = await page.$("#iframeResult");const frame = await iframeHandle.contentFrame();await frame.locator('input[name="fname"]').fill("Onome");await frame.locator('input[name="lname"]').fill("Developer");await Promise.all([frame.waitForNavigation(),frame.locator('input[type="submit"]').click(),]);console.log(await frame.url());await browser.close();
Save the file as iframe-form.js and run it in your terminal using the following command:
node iframe-form.js
Puppeteer will open the W3Schools iframe form demo, switch into the iframe, fill both fields, and trigger the submit form action.
You should see a confirmation URL printed in your terminal like this:
Open that URL and you'll see the confirmation message that the form was submitted successfully.
You need to understand how to work with forms in iframes like payment forms, embedded support widgets, and multi-step forms that load external content from another service. If you skip the frame handling step, Puppeteer will keep throwing selector errors even though the input clearly exists in the browser.
Working with native and custom date pickers
Native date inputs are easy to automate with Puppeteer because any browser will accept the fill() function as long as your string matches the format the spec expects (YYYY-MM-DD):
await page.locator('input[type="date"]').fill("2026-05-13");
Custom calendar widgets are a different story entirely. Libraries like Flatpickr, react-datepicker, and MUI DatePicker render their own calendar grid, so you can't just type a date in. In cases like this, you have to interact with the calendar itself.
Start by opening the custom calendar like this:
await page.locator("#booking-date").click();
Then Wait for the calendar grid to render:
await page.waitForSelector('[role="grid"]');
Then click the correct date cell by its aria-label or data-date attribute:
await page.locator('[aria-label="May 15, 2026"]').click();
Try to avoid keyboard navigation inside calendar grids as much as possible. Different date picker libraries handle focus and arrow keys differently, so that makes those scripts(with keyboard navigation) brittle over time. Stick to clicking the cell directly.
Here's a full working example using the Flatpickr examples page:
import puppeteer from 'puppeteer-core';import path from 'path';import { fileURLToPath } from 'url';const __dirname = path.dirname(fileURLToPath(import.meta.url));const browser = await puppeteer.launch({headless: false,executablePath:'/Applications/Google Chrome.app/Contents/MacOS/Google Chrome',});const page = await browser.newPage();await page.goto('https://flatpickr.js.org/examples/', {waitUntil: 'networkidle2',});// Click the first Flatpickr input to open the calendar gridawait page.locator('input.flatpickr-input').click();await page.waitForSelector('.flatpickr-calendar.open');// Grab the first available day cell that belongs to the current monthconst firstAvailableDay = await page.$eval('.flatpickr-calendar.open .flatpickr-day:not(.prevMonthDay):not(.nextMonthDay)',el => el.getAttribute('aria-label'));console.log('Clicking date:', firstAvailableDay);// Click that day cell directly by its aria-labelawait page.click(`.flatpickr-day[aria-label="${firstAvailableDay}"]`);// Take the screenshot immediately after the click// while the calendar is still open and the selected cell is highlightedawait page.screenshot({path: path.join(__dirname, 'date-picker-result.png'),fullPage: false, // viewport only so the calendar is clearly visible});// Read back the value Flatpickr stored in the inputconst selectedDate = await page.$eval('input.flatpickr-input',el => el.value);console.log('Selected date:', selectedDate);console.log('Screenshot saved to: date-picker-result.png');await browser.close();
The above script opens the Flatpickr demo page, triggers the calendar, then clicks the first valid day cell from the current month using its aria-label just like a real user would. The screenshot runs immediately after the click so you can clearly see the selected date highlighted inside the calendar grid.
Here it is:
You should also see this in your terminal:
Handling drag-and-drop file uploads
Drag-and-drop dropzones are tricky because the dropzone listens for the drop event, not for a file input. There are 2 approaches that work, and the one you pick depends on how the dropzone was built.
For standard file uploads, target the file input directly:
const input = await page.$('input[type="file"]');await input.uploadFile("./files/resume.pdf");
Other dropzones wrap their hidden file input inside a styled upload button. In such cases, you have to use the page.waitForFileChooser() method:
const [fileChooser] = await Promise.all([page.waitForFileChooser(),page.locator(".upload-button").click()]);await fileChooser.accept(["./files/resume.pdf"]);
Some drag-and-drop systems don't expose a file input at all, they listen directly for drop events. For those, you need to dispatch a synthetic DataTransfer drop event through page.evaluate() to simulate the drop directly.
Here's a full working example using the Automation Testing demo site. First, save a file called resume.pdf in your project folder, that's the file the script will upload.
import puppeteer from 'puppeteer-core';import path from 'path';import { fileURLToPath } from 'url';const __dirname = path.dirname(fileURLToPath(import.meta.url));const browser = await puppeteer.launch({headless: false,executablePath:'/Applications/Google Chrome.app/Contents/MacOS/Google Chrome',});const page = await browser.newPage();await page.setViewport({ width: 1280, height: 800 });await page.goto('https://demo.automationtesting.in/FileUpload.html', {waitUntil: 'domcontentloaded',});const input = await page.$('input[type="file"]');await input.uploadFile(path.join(__dirname, 'resume.pdf'));// Wait for the browser to register the file selectionawait new Promise(r => setTimeout(r, 1500));await page.screenshot({path: path.join(__dirname, 'file-upload-result.png'),fullPage: true,});// Read back the filename from the input to confirm it registeredconst uploadedFile = await page.$eval('input[type="file"]',el => el.files[0]?.name ?? 'No file selected');console.log('File attached:', uploadedFile);console.log('Screenshot saved to: file-upload-result.png');await browser.close();
The script above targets the file input directly and uses uploadFile() to attach the file without opening the OS upload window. The short pause gives Chromium enough time to register the upload before the screenshot captures the selected filename.
Here’s the screenshot the script took:
You should also see this in your terminal:
One thing you need to know is the uploadFile() function does not validate that the file path actually exists. If you make a mistake with the path, your script will fail silently and el.files[0] will come back undefined. Double-check your path if the terminal prints No file selected instead of the filename.
Handling forms inside shadow DOM
Many modern frontend frameworks use shadow DOM to isolate components from the rest of the page and they used to be so difficult to reach. Now you can use Puppeteer to access these shadow roots automatically with the >>> deep selector to reach an input sitting inside a custom element.
// Reaches an input inside an open shadow rootawait page.locator('custom-input >>> input').fill("value");
The >>> selector tells Puppeteer to cross the shadow boundary and reach the nested input element. There's one limitation here though: closed shadow roots are not accessible. Puppeteer can't pierce them because the browser itself blocks external access, and there's no stable workaround from inside a normal Puppeteer form submit workflow. So if a site uses closed shadow DOM for critical form fields, your only reliable option is to interact directly with the elements on the UI because automation will most likely not work here.
Typing into content-editable fields(rich text editors)
Rich text editors like Slate, ProseMirror, and TipTap are not regular inputs. They render their own DOM and manage their own state, so that fill() method will not work here because these editors reject straight value assignment.
Instead, you can click to focus the editor, then type into it with the keyboard API, like this:
await page.locator(".editor").click();await page.keyboard.type("This is a test message submitted with Puppeteer.");
For multi-paragraph content, send an Enter keypress between paragraphs. The editor will handle the rest the same way it would for a person typing.
await page.keyboard.type("First paragraph");await page.keyboard.press("Enter");await page.keyboard.type("Second paragraph");
This produces much more reliable form submission behavior because the editor will receive the same keyboard events as a real user.
Handling auto-save forms(no explicit submit)
Some forms have no submit button at all, they save each field as you change it. There's nothing to click, so instead of submitting, you wait for the network request that fires after each field edit. This is common in dashboards, admin panels, and collaborative editors.
In cases like this, you have to use the same waitForResponse pattern from the previous section to confirm your form inputs:
await Promise.all([page.waitForResponse(res =>res.url().includes("/api/autosave") && res.status() === 200),page.locator('input[name="title"]').fill("Updated title"),]);
This way you know each edit was saved before your script continues, instead of assuming it worked and finding out later that half your changes never made it through.
If you want to go deeper into selector strategy for any of these cases, especially deciding whether to target attribute, role, or text, then check out our guide on XPath vs. CSS selectors.
Bypassing anti-bot measures and CAPTCHAs during Puppeteer submit form workflows
Once you start automating form submissions at scale and you start targeting real world websites, you'll definitely run into antibot systems because these websites have put them in place for security and business reasons. These security protocols always check the traffic and the requests that come into the website and try to ascertain whether it’s from a real browser or a bot trying to spam or scam.
They inspect your browser fingerprint, interaction patterns, network behavior, and session consistency before they even process your form submission. You can find yourself in a situation where your script fills every input correctly, clicks the submit button, and still gets blocked before the request reaches the backend.
Anti-bot systems like Cloudflare Turnstile, DataDome, PerimeterX/HUMAN, and Akamai Bot Manager inspect much more than visible browser actions. They check the following:
- TLS and JA3 fingerprints,
- navigator.webdriver,
- installed plugins,
- language settings,
- deviceMemory,
- WebGL rendering,
- canvas fingerprints,
- mouse movement behavior,
- and even the order of DOM events during your form automation process.
Most default Puppeteer setups will fail several of these checks and your form submission script will get blocked immediately. So, here are some of the ways you can side-step some of these antibot systems and reduce the amount of blocks you get on your scripts.
Start with stealth plugins – but don't rely on them completely
You can start with puppeteer-extra and puppeteer-extra-plugin-stealth. This is usually the first layer for reducing detection when you’re automating form submissions with Puppeteer:
import puppeteer from "puppeteer-extra";import StealthPlugin from "puppeteer-extra-plugin-stealth";puppeteer.use(StealthPlugin());const browser = await puppeteer.launch({headless: "new"});
The stealth plugin patches several browser properties that anti-bot systems inspect frequently. It modifies values tied to automation signals like navigator.webdriver, browser plugins, languages, and some APIs that work on Chrome. The Stealth plugin helps, but it is not invisible. Cloudflare and DataDome can still detect the stealth-plugin patterns themselves. You should treat stealth plugins as a baseline improvement, not a guaranteed bypass layer.
Apply human-like interaction patterns
Behavioral analysis is another major signal these anti-bot systems watch for. Some systems track how you type, how you move the cursor, and how you interact with form fields. Fast robotic actions stand out and get flagged immediately. That’s why you need to slow things down slightly and make your interactions look closer to real user behavior:
await page.mouse.move(300, 400, { steps: 15 });await page.locator("#email").click();await page.type("#email", "onome@example.com", {delay: 120});
A few other things that help:
- Randomise your typing delays into a realistic range of 60-180 ms per keystroke.
- Move the mouse to an input field area before clicking and filing it.
- Add short pauses between filling form fields
These small changes will help with behavioral checks when you’re automating form submissions. They do not solve fingerprint-based detection, but they reduce obvious automation patterns.
Use realistic headers and viewport settings
A mismatched browser fingerprint is another common problem. If your Chromium version is Chrome 124 but your User-Agent reports Chrome 109, anti-bot systems will catch that mismatch and block your form submission instantly. The same goes for unrealistic viewport sizes. Set your User-Agent to match your actual Chromium version and your viewport to a real desktop resolution:
await page.setUserAgent('Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) ...');await page.setViewport({ width: 1920, height: 1080 });
Using residential proxies to reduce IP blocking
IP reputation is another thing these antibot systems check regularly. If your puppeteer submit form script sends repeated requests from a single datacenter IP, that IP will get rate-limited and eventually blocked. Routing your requests through residential proxies makes your traffic look like it's coming from real households instead.
Decodo residential proxies are a solid option here, you get the choice between sticky sessions for multi-step flows and rotating sessions for one-off requests. Head to the Decodo dashboard, create an account, and pick a plan that fits your needs. You'll find your credentials and gateway address right there.
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Here's how to use proxies with your Puppeteer form submission workflow:
import puppeteer from 'puppeteer-core';const PROXY_USERNAME = 'YOUR_PROXY_USERNAME';const PROXY_PASSWORD = 'YOUR_PROXY_PASSWORD';const browser = await puppeteer.launch({headless: false,executablePath:'/Applications/Google Chrome.app/Contents/MacOS/Google Chrome',// 'C:\\Program Files\\Google\\Chrome\\Application\\chrome.exe', // Windows// '/usr/bin/google-chrome', // Linux// Pass just host:port here -- Chromium handles the restargs: ['--proxy-server=gate.decodo.com:10001'],});const page = await browser.newPage();// Authenticate with your Decodo credentials// page.authenticate() is the correct way to pass proxy auth in Chromium --// embedding credentials directly in the proxy URL won't workawait page.authenticate({username: PROXY_USERNAME,password: PROXY_PASSWORD,});// Verify the proxy is routing correctly before running any form logicawait page.goto('https://ip.decodo.com/json', {waitUntil: 'domcontentloaded',timeout: 60000,});const exitIP = await page.evaluate(() => document.body.innerText);console.log('Exit IP:', exitIP);await browser.close();
Save it as test-proxy.js, replace the placeholder credentials with your actual Decodo username and password, then run it:
node test-proxy.js
You should see something like this in your terminal:
That JSON response confirms the proxy is routing your traffic correctly. The IP should be different from your real system’s IP.
The --proxy-server flag takes just the host:port (no http:// prefix and no credentials in the URL). Pass your credentials through page.authenticate() instead. For multi-step forms and login flows, use a sticky session so the same IP will carry you through the entire submit form action. For single-step submissions where session continuity doesn't matter, rotating sessions on port 7000 work fine. If rotation strategy is new to you, our guide on rotating proxies breaks down when to use each approach.
When stealth and proxies aren't enough
If you've added stealth plugins, rotated residential proxies, and your Puppeteer script is still getting blocked, the target is likely doing aggressive fingerprinting, serving CAPTCHAs, or blocking headless browser traffic entirely before your form automation even gets a chance to run. At that point, you can't fill a form you can't load.
This is where Decodo's Web Scraping API becomes useful in your workflow. When a site's anti-bot stack is blocking Puppeteer from loading the page at all, the API can fetch and render that same page for you, effectively bypassing the fingerprinting, rotating proxies, and solving CAPTCHAs automatically. You can then use the rendered HTML it returns to inspect the form structure, confirm your selectors work, and understand exactly what you're dealing with before you build your Puppeteer interaction script around it.
Skip the boilerplate
Decodo's Web Scraping API handles proxies, CAPTCHAs, and anti-bot detection so your code stays short and your requests actually land.
Here's what that looks like:
import { writeFileSync } from 'fs';const API_TOKEN = 'YOUR_API_TOKEN';const response = await fetch('https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape', {method: 'POST',headers: {'Accept': 'application/json','Authorization': `Basic ${API_TOKEN}`,'Content-Type': 'application/json',},body: JSON.stringify({url: 'https://demoqa.com/automation-practice-form',headless: 'html',}),});const data = await response.json();console.log('Status:', data.results[0].status_code);// Write the full rendered HTML to a file so you can inspect// the form structure and pull out the selectors you needwriteFileSync('form-page.html', data.results[0].content);console.log('Full HTML saved to form-page.html');
Replace YOUR_API_TOKEN with the token from your Decodo dashboard, you'll find it under the API Playground tab after logging in. Then run it:
node test-api.js
You'll see this in your terminal:
Open form-page.html in VS Code or your browser and you'll see the fully rendered form page with all the field selectors visible. You can then go back into Puppeteer and write your form automation script with confidence.
For teams who want to stay in Puppeteer but keep hitting IP-level blocks, Decodo residential proxies give you rotating residential IPs without you having to touch any of your browser or form interaction logic. Decodo's Site Unblocker can also help with unblocking and proxy rotation transparently while you handle the Puppeteer code.
If you want to go deeper on the CAPTCHA side specifically, our tutorial on bypassing CAPTCHA with Puppeteer. For the wider picture, the guide on navigating anti-bot systems surveys the full landscape, and antiscraping techniques and how to outsmart them covers the strategic side of detection versus evasion.
Best practices for a reliable Puppeteer submit form script
Puppeteer form submission scripts fail for a few common reasons – weak selectors, missing wait conditions, or session handling that doesn't match what the target site actually needs. These habits will make your scripts more reliable from the start.
1. Use stable selectors
Selectors are one of the biggest failure points in Puppeteer form automation. A selector that worked today might not work tomorrow because the frontend team may have shipped a CSS refactor and your entire submit form action doesn't work anymore.
When choosing selectors to use to target a form element, you choose based on the following order:
- data-testid
- id
- name
- a semantic role with an accessible name like page.locator('role=button[name="Submit"]')
Stay away from nth-child and long class chains generated by frameworks like React, Tailwind, or Headless UI because they will break your script the moment anything changes in deployment.
Here’s an example of a bad selector:
div.flex.items-center.justify-between > button
Here’s a good selector:
button[data-testid="submit-form"]
2. Keep all your selectors in one file
As I mentioned earlier, when your form submission scripts start getting larger and larger and you need to scale, then it’ll be better for you to save all your selectors in one file so that even if there is a change to the UI from your target website’s end, you can easily adjust the necessary selectors in one file without you having to do that all across your entire codebase.
export const selectors = {emailInput: '#email',passwordInput: '#password',submitButton: '[data-testid="submit-form"]',};
This one habit will save you hours the first time your target page changes its UI.
3. Always pair an action with a wait
One of the main things that can make your Puppeteer form submission script fail is a lack of wait conditions. Every click, fill, or navigation action needs a wait condition to go with it:
- Click goes with waitForResponse.
- A fill that triggers validation goes with waitForFunction that checks the value landed.
- A navigation goes with waitForSelector on the next page's root element.
Untethered actions will always cause your Puppeteer form submission workflows to fail.
4. Set realistic timeouts at the page level
If your script pauses for 30 seconds (default timeouts) before failing, that can make debugging slower and more frustrating. That’s why you have to set explicit timeouts like this instead.
page.setDefaultTimeout(15000);page.setDefaultNavigationTimeout(30000);
Something like this will give you feedback much faster when your form submission hangs, an API request stalls, or a selector never appears.
5. Manage browser sessions deliberately
You need to handle sessions effectively if your Puppeteer form submission script is going to be successful. If you are submitting forms in batches, it’ll be better to reuse the same browser context so that the cookies and authenticated session can be preserved and you can use it for as long as you can.
const context = await browser.createBrowserContext();const page = await context.newPage();
When sessions need to stay isolated, you can use a fresh incognito context instead. This is useful when you’re testing multiple accounts or preventing session overlap during Puppeteer fill form workflows.
You should also close pages and contexts properly like this:
finally {await page.close();await context.close();}
If you skip this, you'll leak browser processes that will pile up and eventually choke your system.
6. Save cookies and localStorage between runs
Re-logging into the same platform before every Puppeteer form submission will only waste your time and increase your chances of getting detected by these antibot systems. Instead of logging in every time, it’s better you set up a persisting authentication state and try to save cookies before you close the browser, like this:
const cookies = await page.cookies();
Then restore them during the next run, like this:
await page.setCookie(...cookies);
You can also persist localStorage values for applications that rely heavily on client-side authentication. This will help reduce the amount of times your script has to log into a website each time you want to automate form submissions on that site.
7. Block the resources you don't need
A typical Puppeteer submit form workflow usually doesn’t need images, fonts or videos. Loading unnecessary assets will only slow down your script’s execution and increase the chances of that script being noticed, rate limited, and eventually blocked.
You can block those requests with request interception like this:
await page.setRequestInterception(true);page.on('request', request => {const resourceType = request.resourceType();if (['image', 'font', 'media'].includes(resourceType)) {request.abort();} else {request.continue();}});
8. Log every important interaction with timestamps
If you always log your process when automating form submissions with Puppeteer, you can easily debug when you start encountering issues in the CI overtime. It’s through the logs that you will know whether the cause of your script breaking was a changed selector, a slow response, or a flat network failure. Without those timestamped logs, you’ll be debugging blind and wasting time.
9. Capture screenshots and HTML when failures happen
Always try to capture the age state immediately anytime your Puppeteer form submit script fails.
Here’s how to take a screenshot in your script:
await page.screenshot({path: 'failure.png',fullPage: true});
Then save the HTML like this:
fs.writeFileSync('failure.html',await page.content