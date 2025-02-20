Define your use case and objectives

Before you dive into the technical details of how to build an LLM, you need to start with the why.

The most successful LLM projects start with crystal-clear objectives that generic models can't address. Your specialized use case is exactly why you should be building your own model rather than settling for one-size-fits-all solutions.

Smart teams start with brutal honesty about what they're actually trying to accomplish:

Is it a friendly support copilot that answers account questions in under a second?

Is it a research assistant that can read long PDFs and reason across them?

Is it a niche expert that understands medical shorthand or legal clauses?

Your specific use case then sets the size of everything else, because when you want to build your own LLM, bigger isn't always better – bigger is just heavier.

If you need deep reasoning, long context, or multilingual output, you'll likely need larger models, more training data, and beefier GPUs. For focused tasks like classifying tickets or summarizing documents with known formats, smaller models with clean, domain-specific datasets can be faster, cheaper, and easier to deploy.

In short, ambiguous goals mean more parameters, more data, more computing power. Tight, well-defined goals result in leaner models, simpler infrastructure, and ultimately lower costs.

A key point to consider when building your own LLM is whether you need to build it from scratch or adapt an existing LLM to meet your specific needs. Training from scratch gives you full control over data provenance, privacy, licensing, and architecture. That's useful if you have strict compliance needs, a very specific domain, or long-term IP goals, but most teams move faster by fine-tuning a strong base model and shaping it with their own examples. Ensure you pick the path that matches your constraints, not your curiosity.

Once you've determined your use case, the next step is to design your model architecture.

Designing the model architecture

Modern LLMs are built on the Transformer, a neural architecture that has ditched recurrence in favor of attention.

The transformer architecture provides the perfect foundation for building powerful domain-specific models, and recent innovations make custom development more efficient than ever.

The Transformer architecture is akin to a simple set of blocks that you can stack and tailor to your specific domain. Understanding each component helps you optimize for your specific use case:

Embedding layers . Convert tokens into dense vector representations that capture semantic meaning. It can be specialized for your domain's vocabulary, enabling the model to understand industry-specific terminology and concepts that generic models may overlook.

. Convert tokens into dense vector representations that capture semantic meaning. It can be specialized for your domain's vocabulary, enabling the model to understand industry-specific terminology and concepts that generic models may overlook. Positional encoding . This handles your typical input lengths and sequence structures. Modern implementations utilize Rotary Positional Encoding (RoPE) , which enables better length generalization, allowing models to process longer documents than those for which they were trained.

. This handles your typical input lengths and sequence structures. Modern implementations utilize , which enables better length generalization, allowing models to process longer documents than those for which they were trained. Self-attention mechanisms . This layer is designed to learn the relationships that matter most in your data. Multi-Head Attention performs parallel computations, focusing on different types of domain-specific patterns, such as syntactic structures in legal documents or diagnostic relationships in medical records.

. This layer is designed to learn the relationships that matter most in your data. performs parallel computations, focusing on different types of domain-specific patterns, such as syntactic structures in legal documents or diagnostic relationships in medical records. Feed-forward layers . Handles domain-specific reasoning patterns through position-wise neural networks. These layers provide the computational capacity for sophisticated pattern recognition specific to your problem space.

. Handles domain-specific reasoning patterns through position-wise neural networks. These layers provide the computational capacity for sophisticated pattern recognition specific to your problem space. Normalization layers . Ensure stable training on your specialized datasets by normalizing activations and preventing gradient problems that could derail training on domain-specific data distributions.

. Ensure stable training on your specialized datasets by normalizing activations and preventing gradient problems that could derail training on domain-specific data distributions. Residual connections. Enable the training of deep networks by allowing gradients to flow directly through skip connections, which is essential for building sophisticated models that can capture complex domain relationships.

You can arrange these layers as you like to build either a decoder-only stack (used by most chat/coding models because it's simpler and great for next-token generation) or an encoder–decoder stack (great when you must read an input and produce a tightly aligned output, e.g., translation, structured summarization).

Framework choice accelerates development significantly. PyTorch dominates with over 1 million model implementations on Hugging Face, providing battle-tested code through the ecosystem (Transformers, Accelerate, DeepSpeed, PyTorch Lightning). TensorFlow and JAX are also strong alternatives, especially if you want XLA, TPU support, or specific compiler paths.

Your framework choice determines the implementation of distributed training, mixed precision, checkpointing, and export for efficient inference.

Once you're done designing the model, it's time to assemble it.

Assembling the model: encoder and decoder

Once you've determined your architectural components, you need to transform those building blocks into a functioning model that can actually learn something useful.

At build time, you create reusable layer blocks and stack copies of them. Transformers utilize encoder and decoder layers, which are nearly identical twins with crucial differences.

Encoder layers apply bidirectional self-attention (every token sees every other token) followed by feed-forward networks. Residual connections and normalization are applied at each step. Stack N layers to create a contextual understanding of your input.

Decoder layers, on the other hand, utilize masked self-attention (where tokens only see previous tokens) in conjunction with cross-attention to encoder outputs. This prevents "cheating" during training while accessing the relevant input context for generation.

Functionally, the encoder's job is to understand, while the decoder's job is to generate. Your architecture choice depends on your use case:

Decoder-only (GPT) : Best for text generation.

: Best for text generation. Encoder-only (BERT) : Better for understanding tasks.

: Better for understanding tasks. Encoder-decoder (T5): Handles translation and summarization.

For domain-specific applications, decoder-only architectures provide the best balance of generation quality and training efficiency. They're ideal for producing coherent, contextual outputs in specialized domains, such as legal contracts, medical diagnoses, or financial reports.

For strict input-to-output tasks, such as translation, structured summarization, and form-to-text, the classic encoder–decoder layout remains the better fit.

Data collection and curation

Great models come from great data. If the data used to build your own LLM is noisy, biased, or too narrow, your LLM will learn those flaws and amplify them.

To get good data for your LLMs, you can focus on three pillars:

High quality

High diversity

High relevance

Remember, you want clean text, balanced sources and formats, and comprehensive coverage of the tasks your model will actually perform in production.

Your domain expertise data guides intelligent data curation, which maximizes model performance. Legal teams curate court documents and contracts, medical teams gather clinical notes and research papers, and financial teams collect market data and trading records. This specialized data creates competitive advantages that generic models can't replicate.

Building your data foundation requires three complementary sources:

Public datasets that provide breadth and foundational knowledge, including encyclopedic text, books, forums, code repositories, and Q&A platforms that give your model a common understanding to build upon.

Private datasets that inject your domain's unique voice and edge cases. This includes internal wikis, technical manuals, support tickets, chat transcripts, and knowledge bases that contain the specialized knowledge that distinguishes your model from generic alternatives.

Web-sourced data fills coverage gaps and keeps your model current with evolving domain knowledge.

This is where most teams hit their first major roadblock. Effective web scraping requires handling proxy rotation, CAPTCHA solving, rate limiting, and JavaScript rendering, all while respecting robots.txt and terms of service. All of these present significant technical and compliance challenges that can derail many projects, but fortunately, you can simply use Decodo.

Instead of building fragile scrapers, you can use Decodo's Web Scraping API to pull clean, structured data at scale, complete with proxy rotation, anti-bot/CAPTCHA handling, and JavaScript rendering. Point it at your target sources, stream results to object storage, and plug them directly into a curation pipeline.

Decodo's workflow makes it straightforward to add PII redaction, toxicity filtering, and format normalization. This way, the data that you train your LLM with is high-signal, compliant text, not boilerplate and banners.

After getting the data, you need effective curation to transform raw content into training-ready datasets. This requires a systematic process that includes:

Normalization and cleaning . Unicode fixes, consistent formatting, boilerplate removal, HTML stripping, and whitespace standardization create uniform input quality.

. Unicode fixes, consistent formatting, boilerplate removal, HTML stripping, and whitespace standardization create uniform input quality. Quality filtering . Language detection, safety screens, PII redaction, and domain-specific quality scoring using smaller models remove low-value content.

. Language detection, safety screens, PII redaction, and domain-specific quality scoring using smaller models remove low-value content. Deduplication at multiple levels. Exact matching through content hashes, near-duplicate detection via MinHash/SimHash algorithms, and document-level canonicalization prevent training inefficiencies and phrase repetition, ensuring accurate results.

Evaluation planning must also happen from day one, so ensure you create clean train/validation/test splits that prevent data leakage through document-level boundaries. For time-sensitive domains, use chronological splits that train on historical data and test on recent examples.

For domain-specific LLMs, continuous data collection becomes an operational necessity as industry publications change, regulations update, and new research emerges. Decodo's ready-to-scale infrastructure provides reliable monitoring for content changes, automated collection from specialized sources, and seamless integration with your existing data pipelines.