Lemong.ai Case Study

What is Lemong.ai?
Lemong.ai is a Korean AI startup that helps automate customer engagement with its flagship product, CommentMong. The platform utilizes real-time web scraping to gather customer reviews from major sites, including Naver, Baedal Minjok, and Coupang Eats, and consolidates them into a single dashboard. CommentMong also generates personalized, brand-consistent responses using natural language generation, helping businesses respond to them quickly and maintain a strong online presence with minimal effort.
The challenges
Despite their innovative AI technology, Lemong.ai encountered significant technical obstacles that threatened their ability to deliver reliable service to clients and scale their operations effectively across Korea's most protected review platforms:
Aggressive anti-bot systems
Lemong.ai's scraping operations were constantly disrupted by anti-bot measures, including Akamai protection, rate limits, and CAPTCHA challenges that resulted in frequent IP bans. These blocking mechanisms directly impacted their AI agents' ability to function, causing delays in responding to customer reviews and leaving clients frustrated when they were unable to access timely data.
Scraping maintenance load
Website structure changes regularly broke Lemong.ai's custom scrapers, forcing their engineering team to continuously monitor and rebuild scraping logic for UI and DOM updates across multiple review platforms. This reactive maintenance cycle consumed significant development resources that could have been allocated to improving their core AI response generation capabilities and expanding platform coverage.
Scaling complexity
With a current processing volume of 30,000 reviews daily and projected three times annual growth, Lemong.ai faced mounting pressure to expand into new global markets and platforms while maintaining reliable service during high-traffic periods, such as promotional campaigns. Their distributed client architecture required sophisticated proxy management, including support for Korean IP requirements, persistent session handling, and burst capacity management, which their current infrastructure couldn't efficiently support.
The solution
Decodo partnered with Lemong.ai to provide enterprise-grade proxy infrastructure specifically designed to overcome Korea's most sophisticated anti-bot systems. This partnership enabled Lemong.ai to maintain consistent data collection while reducing its engineering overhead and scaling its operations reliably.
Local proxy infrastructure
Decodo provided Lemong.ai with a robust network of Korean residential and datacenter proxies, complete with automatic IP rotation and session persistence capabilities. They've noted that this variation is important, as some websites don't work with just residential proxies and vice versa. This local infrastructure was essential for accessing geo-restricted Korean review platforms, while Decodo's high-quality proxies, sourced from real household devices and reliable servers, ensured smooth access by evading sophisticated bot detection systems.
Scraper reliability
Through Decodo's managed scraping services and high-quality proxy infrastructure, Lemong.ai eliminated the constant maintenance burden of adapting to platform changes and UI updates. Decodo's real residential proxies enabled consistent website access with minimal downtime, making real-time monitoring seamless. Combined with automatic fallback mechanisms, the solution enabled Lemong.ai's engineering team to focus on core AI development instead of maintaining scrapers.
Uptime and performance
Decodo's infrastructure delivered the high availability and burst capacity handling that Lemong.ai needed to process the large amounts of daily reviews and manage traffic spikes during promotional periods. Comprehensive monitoring and load balancing ensured consistent service delivery across all client operations, enabling them to meet their ambitious growth targets without infrastructure bottlenecks.
Collect real-time data for AI
Access structured data with our full-stack tool, complete with ready-made scraping templates.
Data processing and AI integration
Lemong.ai's data pipeline required seamless integration with their existing infrastructure to maintain the quality and speed of their AI-powered review responses. The company processes all review data through custom parsing logic that extracts critical fields, such as ratings, timestamps, and sentiment indicators, storing the structured information in their databases while streaming it through RabbitMQ for real-time AI processing.
Decodo's high-quality proxy infrastructure enabled Lemong.ai to reliably gather large volumes of data without encountering loading issues, CAPTCHA challenges, or rate limits. This consistent access ensured complete data capture, free from missing metadata or formatting inconsistencies, which had previously impacted the quality of their AI response generation.
Conclusion
By partnering with Decodo, Lemong.ai transformed its scraping infrastructure from a constant maintenance burden into a reliable, scalable foundation that could handle its ambitious growth targets across Korea's most protected review platforms. This partnership not only solved its immediate technical challenges but also positioned Lemong.ai to expand confidently into new markets and platforms without infrastructure constraints.
