Paying with Wallet

Wallet securely stores money and allows you to manage payments with no fuss. You can access your Wallet on the dashboard and use it for any Decodo’s product you want to purchase.

The tool works with both one-time payments and recurring subscriptions; in addition, one credit equals one dollar.

You can get the credits back to your Wallet, and use them for any other product of your choice. For that, please consult with our customer success. Keep in mind that your credits in Wallet expire in 12 months if not being used.

If you face any problems, contact our support team – our heroes are more than ready to help 24/7.