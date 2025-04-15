Usage statistic and used traffic (GBs) tracking
Traffic is the sum of incoming request size and outgoing content size (request headers + request data + response headers + response data).
You can track your traffic in the dashboard.
Overall traffic details: track your traffic usage and know how many GB you have left. You will be updated via email once you use 80% of your plan.
Filter statistics: select a period and check your usage statistics.
Not using Decodo yet? Get your account by registering now.
If you need any help, reach out to us via LiveChat.