How does the 50% discount work?
Save 50% on residential proxy subscriptions and get more value for your data collection needs! Whether managing multiple accounts, scraping web data, or conducting market research, this limited-time offer helps you scale efficiently while keeping costs low.
Here’s how it works:
- The discount applies to the total price of your selected plan at checkout.
- The promo remains valid for 6 months, so you can lock in savings for half a year.
- The discount only applies to the Paddle (Card, GooglePay, ApplePay, PayPal) payment method.
- The promo doesn’t apply to extra traffic, auto top-ups, or downgrades.*
To redeem your 50% off, simply enter promo code RESI50 at checkout and start saving today.
*If you already have an active residential proxy subscription, you can cancel it and start a new one, to take advantage of the discount.