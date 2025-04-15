Cookie

A cookie is a small piece of data stored in a user's browser by a website. Cookies often store session data, user preferences, or tracking information.

Also known as: HTTP cookie, browser cookie.

Comparisons

  • Session vs. Persistent Cookies: Session cookies expire when the browser closes, while persistent cookies remain until a set expiration date.
  • First-party vs. Third-party Cookies: First-party cookies originate from the site being visited; third-party cookies come from external domains.

Pros

  • Enhanced user experience: Stores preferences for faster and personalized interactions.
  • Facilitates analytics: Tracks user activity for insights.

Cons

  • Privacy concerns: Can be used for intrusive tracking.
  • Storage limitations: Maximum size of 4KB per cookie.

Example

A cookie stores a user’s shopping cart items on an e-commerce website to retain the cart during the browsing session.

