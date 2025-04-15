Data Catalog
A Data Catalog is a centralized system that indexes and organizes metadata about data assets within an organization. It enables users to search, understand, and manage datasets across databases, data lakes, cloud storage, and APIs. Catalogs often include dataset descriptions, ownership, usage metrics, and data lineage to support data discovery, compliance, and collaboration.
Also known as: Metadata catalog, data inventory
Comparisons
- Data Catalog vs. Data Dictionary: A data dictionary defines structure (e.g., fields, types); a data catalog provides context, lineage, and discovery tools.
- Data Catalog vs. Data Lake: A data lake stores the data itself; a catalog describes and indexes what's stored, making it findable and understandable.
Pros
- Improves discovery: Empowers teams to locate relevant datasets quickly, reducing time wasted searching siloed storage systems or pinging coworkers for file locations.
- Boosts governance: Tracks data lineage, ownership, and classifications, helping teams stay compliant with internal policies and external regulations (e.g., GDPR, HIPAA).
- Saves time: Cuts down on redundant work and repeated data collection efforts by showing users what's already available and approved for use.
Cons
- Outdated metadata: If not properly maintained or automatically refreshed, catalogs can reflect obsolete data structures or datasets no longer in use, leading to misinformation.
- Access control risk: Without strict permissions and audit logs, data catalogs may unintentionally expose sensitive or restricted data to unauthorized users.
- Complex setup: Integrating disparate systems and legacy databases into a unified catalog requires careful planning, custom connectors, and ongoing maintenance effort.
Example
A data analyst needs customer churn data. Instead of asking around or querying multiple sources, they use the data catalog to instantly locate a vetted dataset, view who owns it, check its freshness, and request access—saving hours and avoiding redundant work.