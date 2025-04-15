Virgin Proxies
Virgin proxies are IP addresses that have never been used for activities like web scraping, automated browsing, or accessing restricted content. These proxies are "clean" and have no history of being flagged or blocked by websites, making them highly valuable for sensitive operations requiring a high degree of trustworthiness and anonymity.
Also known as: Untouched proxies, clean proxies.
Comparisons
- Virgin Proxies vs. Residential Proxies: Virgin proxies may be residential, but not all residential proxies are virgin. Residential proxies might have been used previously, whereas virgin proxies are completely unused.
- Virgin Proxies vs. Rotating Proxies: Rotating proxies switch between multiple IPs, but these may include reused addresses, unlike virgin proxies.
- Virgin Proxies vs. Shared Proxies: Shared proxies are used by multiple users, whereas virgin proxies are exclusive and untouched.
Pros
- Higher trust level: Websites are less likely to flag or block virgin proxies due to their clean history.
- Better performance: Avoid potential throttling or captchas often applied to flagged proxies.
- Improved anonymity: Offers maximum privacy since these proxies have no prior usage history.
Cons
- Higher cost: Virgin proxies are more expensive compared to reused or shared proxies.
- Limited availability: Harder to obtain due to their pristine status.
- Requires cautious use: Misuse can lead to quick flagging, negating their clean advantage.
Example
An e-commerce analytics company uses virgin proxies to collect pricing data without being flagged or blocked by websites, ensuring accurate and uninterrupted data gathering.