Discover local Thailand content and data as if you're browsing from Bangkok with Decodo's lightning-fast Thailand proxy network. Deploy authentic residential and mobile IPs to gather localized data, bypass geo-blocks, or validate advertising campaigns from any location worldwide.

Discover Thai proxy solutions

Choose the Thailand proxy service that perfectly matches your needs. Whether you need residential or mobile Thai proxies, each solution delivers advantages for privacy protection, reliability enhancement, and uninterrupted access to Thailand-specific content.

Thai residential proxies

Thai mobile proxies

Best for

  • Automating digital marketing campaigns
  • Monitoring eCommerce platforms
  • Collecting competitive intelligence
  • Managing multiple user accounts
  • Testing mobile applications
  • Managing multiple digital accounts
  • Verifying online advertisements
  • Extracting content optimized for mobile devices

Features

  • SOCKS5 & HTTP(S) protocols
  • Real IPs from major locations
  • City-, state-, country, ASN-, ZIP-level targeting
  • <0.6s response time
  • 99.99% uptime
  • 3G, 4G, 5G IPs from local carriers
  • Main Thai locations
  • Local and trustworthy mobile carriers
  • 99.76% success rate
  • City- and country-level targeting
  • HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 support

Pay for

GBs

GBs

From $1.50/GB
From $4.50/GB

Reliable and swift Thai proxies

Why choose Thailand proxies?

Effortlessly overcome geographical limitations and capture Thailand-focused data with remarkable precision. Decodo's Thai proxy servers deliver rapid and stable access for data extraction, automation, and testing applications.


  • Unlock access to Thailand-exclusive websites and regional platforms
  • Gather precise search engine data and pricing information from Thai domains
  • Execute SEO or digital marketing tools using an authentic Thai IP
  • Perform ad verification campaigns targeting the Thailand market
Features that make a difference

  • Rotating and sticky sessions
  • HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 protocols
  • Easy setup with extensive documentation
  • Flexible subscription options
  • 24/7 tech support
  • A range of free tools
How do Thai proxies work?

It's straightforward – obtain access to local Thai IPs in just a few simple steps.


Step #1. Select a Thai proxy type

Choose from residential or mobile proxies located in Thailand, each optimized for your specific use case.


Step #2. Route your connection through proxies

After setup, your traffic is routed through a Thai IP address, masking your original location.


Step #3. Access the data or website you need

Scrape websites, monitor local search results, or test ads – all with accurate, anonymous, and location-specific IPs.


Not sure which proxy type is right for you? Chat with our team and get a tailored solution.

Premium features included in all Thai proxies

Access comprehensive Thailand websites with our fast and adaptable proxies. Perfect solution for browsing local content, maintaining privacy, and executing geo-specific tasks.

Reliable connections

Pick a network infrastructure that adapts to your project’s demands. Our Thailand web proxy network achieves 99.99% uptime and ensures superior stability.

IPs from real devices

Get Thai IPs sourced from a genuine desktop, mobile, and other home devices linked to local networks for improved privacy and to blend in as a typical internet user.

Advanced geo-targeting

Select targeted cities, regions, or mobile carriers in Thailand to acquire exactly the local content and data required for your project or use case.

Rotating & sticky sessions

Automatically rotate IPs for high-volume tasks or maintain one IP for prolonged sessions. Thai proxies excel in both large-scale projects and operations that demand consistency.

HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 support

Plug Thai IPs with HTTP(S) and SOCKS5 protocol support to complete your tasks without CAPTCHAs, geo-restrictions, or IP bans.

Easy setup

Add proxies to your toolstack with quick start guides, code examples, and our award-winning 24/7 tech support team – you’re always first in line.

Top use cases for Thai proxies

Thailand proxies are valuable for numerous different applications. With real local IPs in your toolkit, you're ready to unlock Thailand-exclusive content, localized business listings, and more.

Access geo-restricted content

Navigate regional news platforms, view Thai content, and unlock geo-restricted websites.

Market research

Collect precise, regional data for pricing, trends, and competitive intelligence in the Thai market.

Ad verification

Fine-tune your digital ads to display properly to Thai audiences and prevent costly ad fraud.

SEO monitoring

Monitor search engine rankings and analyze SERPs as displayed to Thai users.

Social media management

Manage and automate Thai accounts without triggering IP restrictions or bans.

App and website testing

Validate websites and apps as an authentic Thai user to verify local functionality and user experience.

Risks of free Thailand proxy IPs

Free Thailand proxy lists may reduce initial costs, but they carry significant drawbacks:


  • Your data frequently gets logged or sold
  • Poor speeds and regular disconnections
  • Elevated risk of IP bans and unstable performance
  • Risk of malware or intrusive ads
  • Absence of customer support or guarantees

Select Thai proxies that ensure optimal performance for every use case and are trusted by users worldwide.

Frequently asked questions

How to get a Thailand proxy IP address?

Getting a Thailand proxy IP is straightforward with Decodo's extensive network. We offer Thailand IPs through our residential and mobile proxy solutions with 195+ global locations.


To get a Thailand proxy:


1. Log in to your Decodo dashboard.

2. Choose your proxy and adjust the Location settings to Thailand.

3. The proxy addresses will then refresh and assign an IP that’s located in Thailand.


Need more details? Check out our documentation.

Can I buy a Thailand residential proxy?

Yes, Decodo offers Thailand residential proxies. These proxies route through real Thai devices and give you authentic residential IP addresses that appear as genuine Thai users. You'll get access to both HTTP(S) and SOCKS5 protocols and our industry-leading <0.6s response time.


Thailand residential proxies work perfectly for accessing geo-restricted Thai content, conducting market research, or managing multiple accounts that require authentic Thai IP addresses.

Which protocols are supported?

Decodo supports both HTTP(S) and SOCKS5 protocols for all our Thailand proxy solutions. HTTP(S) proxies work great for web scraping and browser-based applications, while SOCKS5 provides more flexibility for applications that need to route different types of traffic beyond just HTTP.


Check out our blog post to learn more about the key differences between a SOCKS5 proxy and an HTTP proxy.

Are free Thailand proxies safe to use?

Free Thailand proxies aren’t exactly known for being safe. These services typically log your data, inject malware, and sell your browsing information to third parties.


Free proxies also get blacklisted quickly since they're shared by countless users doing questionable activities. You'll face constant connection drops, slow speeds, and IP blocks that'll kill your project's performance.


Decodo's premium Thailand proxies give you dedicated bandwidth, ethically sourced IPs, and enterprise-grade security without the risks that come with free alternatives.

What regions or cities are available for targeting?

You can target Thailand at the country level or narrow down to specific regions and cities. Bangkok provides the highest concentration of available IPs given its status as the tech hub.

Is it legal to buy and use Thailand proxies?

Using proxies in Thailand is legal when you're accessing legitimate content and services. It's also very important to ensure your web scraping or data collection activities respect website terms of service and privacy regulations. As with any cross-border data activities, consider consulting with legal experts familiar with Thai regulations for your specific use case.

