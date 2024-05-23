It's straightforward – obtain access to local Thai IPs in just a few simple steps.

Step #1. Select a Thai proxy type

Choose from residential or mobile proxies located in Thailand, each optimized for your specific use case.

Step #2. Route your connection through proxies

After setup, your traffic is routed through a Thai IP address, masking your original location.

Step #3. Access the data or website you need

Scrape websites, monitor local search results, or test ads – all with accurate, anonymous, and location-specific IPs.