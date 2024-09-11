Buy Czech Proxies

Buy Premium Czech Proxies
Tap into local data and content as if you’re in Prague with Decodo’s blazing-fast Czech Republic proxies. Our network of ethically sourced residential and mobile IPs helps you gather local insights, bypass geo-blocks, and validate ad placements – securely and at scale.
14-day money-back option
125M+
global IPs
99.98%
success rate
24/7
tech support
Advanced
targeting
Free
3-day trial
Explore Czech proxy types
Get residential and mobile IPs from the Czech Republic that you can actually rely on. Use them for data collection, ad verification, testing, or simply to keep your browsing private – our network is consistently fast, stable, and flexible, so your work flows without interruptions.
Czech residential proxies
Czech mobile proxies
Best for
- Running multi-account setups
- Gathering market intelligence
- Tracking eCommerce platforms
- Automating account-based workflows
- Scraping mobile-optimized content
- Verifying online ads
- Managing multiple logins across devices
- Testing mobile applications
Features
- SOCKS5 & HTTP(S) protocols
- Real IPs from major locations
- Country, state, city, ASN & ZIP code targeting
- <0.6s response time
- Rotating & sticky sessions with custom rotation
- Authentic & secure 3G, 4G, 5G IPs
- Reputable local mobile carriers
- 99.76% success rate
- Country, city, ASN-level targeting
- Rotating sessions & sticky IPs with flexible rotation
Pay for
GBs
GBs
Fast and secure Czech proxies
Why use a Czech proxy?
Decodo’s Czech proxy network keeps your connection fast, steady, and uninterrupted so you can focus on getting things done.
- Unlock Czech-only platforms and business directories with ease.
- Capture precise SERPs and pricing data from Czech domains.
- Run SEO and analytics tools with a local Czech IP.
- Test and verify digital campaigns for local audiences with confidence.
Features that actually make your work easier
- Rotating and sticky sessions
- HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 protocols
- Easy setup with extensive documentation
- Flexible subscription options
- 24/7 tech support
- Free tools (proxy checker, browser extensions)
How do Czech proxies work?
It’s simple – get Czech Republic IPs in 3 steps.
Step #1. Choose a Czech proxy type
Pick between residential or mobile IPs depending on your use case.
Step #2. Route your connection through proxies
Configure your tool or browser to run via Decodo’s proxy Czech Republic gateway.
Step #3. Access the data or website you need
Enjoy seamless browsing, scraping, or testing as if you were in the Czech Republic.
Not sure which proxy type is right for you? Chat with our team and get a tailored solution.
Trusted by:
Best features built into every Czech proxy
Access Czech websites and platforms with speed and reliability. Collect precise local data, track market trends, and uncover business opportunities.
Reliable connections
Experience uninterrupted data collection and testing with 99.99% uptime. Our Czech proxies run on resilient infrastructure built for high availability.
IPs from real devices
Use authentic Czech residential and mobile proxies to make your requests look like real user traffic, helping you avoid bans and CAPTCHAs.
Advanced geo-targeting
Target your proxies down to the city, ASN, ZIP code, or mobile carrier. Perfect for ad testing, SEO tracking, or localized app verification in the Czech Republic.
Rotating & sticky sessions
Switch IPs automatically for scraping at scale, or use a sticky session to keep one IP for login-based tasks. You get full control over your proxy identity.
HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 support
Choose between HTTP(S) for standard browsing and SOCKS5 for advanced tasks. This flexibility makes Czech Republic proxies fit a wide range of tools and use cases.
Easy setup
Get started quickly with Decodo’s integration guides and code snippets for Python, NodeJS, or cURL. Our support team is available 24/7 to help you.
Flexible pricing for Czech Republic proxies
Our pricing grows with you. It doesn’t matter if you’re testing small projects or running high-volume operations – we’ve got you covered.
No commitment
$3.5
/GB
Total:
2 GB
$3.0
/GB
Total:$6 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
8 GB
$2.75
/GB
Total:$22 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
25 GB
$2.6
/GB
Total:$65 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
50 GB
$2.45
/GB
Total:$123 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
100 GB
$2.25
/GB
Total:$225 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
250 GB
$2.0
/GB
Total:$500 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
500 GB
$1.75
/GB
Total:$875 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
1,000 GB
$1.5
/GB
Total:$1500 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
2,000 GB
$2.8
/GB
Total:$5600 + VAT billed monthly
5,000 GB
$2.2
/GB
Total:$11000 + VAT billed monthly
2 GB
$3.0
/GB
Total:$6 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
2 GB
$3.75
/GB
Total:$7.5 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - MOBILE50
With each residential proxy plan, you access:
115M+ ethically-sourced IPs in 195+ locations
HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 support
Country, state, city, ZIP code, and ASN-level targeting
Rotating and sticky session options
<0.6s avg. response time
99.86% success rate
99.99% uptime
Seamless integration with scraping tools and bots
24/7 tech support
SSL Secure Payment
Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL
Top use cases for Czech proxies
Czech proxies serve multiple business needs. With genuine local IPs in your toolkit, you can run in-depth market research, test digital products, and collect business intelligence from a Czech Republic perspective.
Market research and competitive analysis
Monitor competitor pricing, product availability, and consumer trends with a Czech Republic proxy – safely and without raising red flags. It’s the most reliable way to gather local business intelligence.
eCommerce platform analysis
Scrape product listings, track seller activity, and compare prices across Czech eCommerce websites. Use this data to uncover trends, spot opportunities, and make faster, smarter business decisions.
Ad verification and campaign testing
Ensure your ads reach the right Czech audience with a Czech Republic IP. Monitor for fraudulent replacements, double-check placements, and safeguard every part of your ad spend so your campaigns reach your goals.
SEO monitoring and SERP analysis
Access local SERPs with a Czech proxy to track keyword rankings and competitor performance across the Czech Republic. Use these insights to fine-tune campaigns for maximum visibility.
Application and website testing
Test websites and mobile apps like a local Czech user. Czech Republic proxies let QA teams check UX, performance, and localization with accuracy and confidence.
Business intelligence gathering
Access local business directories, job boards, and market data with Czech Republic IPs. Use this information to track competitors and analyze industry trends.
Drawbacks of free Czech proxies
Free proxies can seem like an easy, cost-free solution at first, but they often come with hidden downsides you won’t see until it’s too late:
- Your data could be logged or sold.
- Connections are slow and drop unexpectedly
- High risk of bans and unreliable performance
- Some even carry malware or bombard you with ads
- No support, no guarantees
With Decodo’s premium Czech Republic proxy network, you get fast, stable connections, enterprise-grade security, and the confidence that your work and your data are always protected.
What people are saying about us
We're thrilled to have the support of our 135K+ clients and the industry's best.
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
N
Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
R
RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
C
Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
Featured in:
Frequently asked questions
What is a Czech proxy server?
A Czech proxy server is an intermediary that routes your internet traffic through an IP address located in the Czech Republic. This allows you to appear as if you're browsing from within the Czech Republic, helping you access geo-restricted content, perform localized market research, or collect data from Czech websites without detection.
How do I obtain a Czech proxy IP address?
Getting a Czech proxy is straightforward with Decodo. You’ll just need to log in to your dashboard, select your preferred proxy type (residential or mobile), and choose the Czech Republic as your target location under the Proxy setup tab.
Copy the generated endpoint and integrate it into your application or script.
What types of Czech proxies are available?
Decodo offers 2 proxy types with Czech IPs – residential proxies and mobile proxies.
- Residential proxies use authentic user IPs from local desktop, mobile, and other home devices connected to Czech ISPs. These proxies deliver optimal performance for tasks requiring precise geo-targeting and extensive IP diversity, including web scraping, market research, and accessing geo-restricted content.
- Mobile proxies originate from 3G/4G/5G mobile devices across different Czech mobile network operators. These proxies excel at circumventing sophisticated anti-bot detection systems and work well for mobile application testing.
What can Czech Republic proxies be used for?
Czech proxies are commonly used for:
- Accessing websites or digital content restricted to users within the Czech Republic.
- Conducting ad verification and brand protection activities.
- Performing market research to analyze local trends, pricing strategies, and SEO performance.
- Executing localized testing of websites, apps, or digital services.
- Bypassing geo-restrictions for competitive intelligence and data collection activities.
Can I target specific Czech cities, ZIP codes or internet carriers?
Absolutely. With Decodo's residential and mobile proxies, you can drill down to specific cities or even target particular network carriers (ASN level). This precision is perfect when you need to test regional variations and gather local data.
How to integrate Czech proxies with typical tools or use cases?
Czech proxies work seamlessly with standard scraping libraries and automation tools. After configuring your proxy settings in the dashboard, you can integrate the endpoint with Python libraries like Beautiful Soup or Scrapy, browser automation tools like Playwright or Puppeteer, or any HTTP client that supports proxy authentication.
Check out the complete setup instructions in our documentation.
Why is using a free Czech web proxy risky?
Free proxies are a gamble. They often harvest your data, serve you malware, or just fail when you need them most due to slow speeds and constant blocks. If you're serious about reliable web data collection, skip the freebies. This proxy provider comparison can point you toward better options.
Is it legal to buy and use Czech Republic proxies?
Using Czech proxies is legal in most situations, but make sure you're following local laws and the rules of the websites you're visiting. Always double-check to stay on the safe side.
What support is available in case of an issue related to Czech proxies?
Our tech support team is available 24/7 via LiveChat. You can also check out our Knowledge Hub for setup guides, troubleshooting help, and best practices.
Buy Czech Proxies
Discover the difference with fast, secure, and reliable Czech proxies. Perfect for research, browsing, and scaling web data projects in the Czech Republic.
14-day money-back option