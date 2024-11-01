Starting at just $2.25/GB

Choose a mobile proxy plan that suits your needs and connect it with any application with just a few clicks.

2 GB

SAVE 50%

$7.5

$3.75

/GB

Total:$7.5+ VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

8 GB

SAVE 50%

$7.0

$3.5

/GB

Total:$28+ VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

25 GB

SAVE 50%

$6.5

$3.25

/GB

Total:$81.3+ VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

50 GB

POPULAR
SAVE 50%

$6.0

$3.0

/GB

Total:$150+ VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

100 GB

SAVE 50%

$5.5

$2.75

/GB

Total:$275+ VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

Pay as you go

SAVE 50%

$8.0

$4.0

/GB

Total:$4+ VAT

Buy now

With each plan you access

10M+ real mobile IPs from 700+ carriers

HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 support

160+ global locations

3G/4G/5G carrier-grade proxies

99.75% success rate

City-level targeting

Reliable access to mobile-only content

<0.5s avg. response time

24/7 tech support

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

Why should you use mobile proxies?

Get reliable global coverage for managing multiple accounts or testing mobile applications. Avoid CAPTCHAs and bans with premium IPs from real mobile devices.

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Advanced targeting

Choose from 700+ ASNs and leverage city and country-level targeting at no extra charge.

Vetted mobile IPs

Access 10M+ mobile proxies from 700+ carriers backed with HTTP(S) and SOCKS5 protocols.

Unmatched stability

Experience 99.99% uptime, ensuring top-tier performance, even when running traffic-intensive tasks.

What people are saying about us

We're thrilled to have the support of our 135K+ clients and the industry's best.

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

Cybereg

G2 badge displaying 'Best Usability' with 'SPRING 2025' header and G2 logo

Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

Badge 'Highest User Adoption' displaying award label, SPRING 2025 with G2 logo in corner

Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

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Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

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Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

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Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

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PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Featured in:

cybernews
hackernoon
techjury
Techradar
yahoo
G2 award badges showing SPRING 2025 — Best Results; Best Usability; Best Support; Highest User Adoption; Grid Leader; Fastest Implementation

Awarded web-data collection solutions provider

Users love our proxies with ethically-sourced IPs around the globe for their exceptional performance, advanced targeting options, and ability to overcome CAPTCHAs, geo-restrictions, and IP bans.

Frequently asked questions

What is a mobile proxy?

A mobile proxy is an intermediary server that forwards your connection requests to a target website and returns you public data. Mobile IP addresses come from real mobile devices that are connected to any mobile carrier, such as Comcast, T-Mobile, or Sprint, and run on mobile networks.

What payment methods do you accept?

You can buy proxies with credit card, PayPal, Alipay, Google Pay, and Apple Pay. You can also pay with cryptocurrency for all products except ISP proxies and datacenter proxies (Pay per IP option).

All orders are processed by our online reseller Paddle.com which is a Merchant of Record for these orders. To contact Paddle’s support team, reach out via Paddle.net.

What is Pay As You Go, and how can I use it?

Pay As You Go is a flexible payment system that enables you to use mobile proxies without committing to a monthly subscription. To access this option, visit the dashboard and select Pay As You Go in the Pricing tab of mobile proxies.

Please note that this payment system is only available using the Wallet. Therefore, you need to first add funds to your Wallet before you can take advantage of Pay As You Go. Under this plan, 1 GB is priced at $8 (with one Wallet credit equivalent to one dollar), and you can buy GBs one at a time.

Keep in mind that a monthly subscription plan and the Pay As You Go option cannot be used concurrently. Learn more.

Fastest Time-to-Value with Mobile Proxies

Get started in minutes with our user-friendly dashboard.

Save up to 44% now

14-day money-back option

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