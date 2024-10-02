Costco Scraper API

A Costco scraper API* extracts product listings, pricing data, item numbers, and category data from Costco.com programmatically – without an official API. Decodo delivers structured retail data through 125M+ IPs in 195+ locations with 99.99% uptime. Start with a free plan and scale your data collection with confidence.

* This scraper is now a part of Web Scraping API.

Get started for freeSign up with Google

14-day money-back option

99.99%

uptime

99.99%

success rate

200

requests per second

100+

ready-made templates

Free

starter plan

Trusted by 135K+ users:

RTMP.IN logo

What is a Costco scraper API?

Scraper

What does it do?

A Costco scraper API is a tool that extracts publicly available product data from Costco.com automatically. It collects product listings, current prices, inventory status, item numbers, and category structures. The data will be delivered in a structured output for analytics, price monitoring, and market research.
Padlock

Does Costco have a public API?

Costco doesn’t offer a public API for product data, pricing, or inventory. Unlike Walmart or Amazon, which provide developer APIs for authorized partners, Costco has no equivalent public program. Decodo’s Costco scraper API provides programmatic access to the same publicly visible product data available to any browser user, but without an API contract.
Send a request, Process data, Receive results

How does a Costco scraper API work?

The Costco scraper API streamlines large-scale data collection by handling page loading, dynamic content, and data extraction automatically, making it easy to retrieve structured Costco data in just 3 simple steps:

  1. Send a request. Submit product URLs, category pages, or search queries through the API.
  2. Process data. The scraper renders JavaScript, handles dynamic content, and extracts all visible product elements.
  3. Receive results. Get data in JSON, CSV, Markdown, PNG, XHR, or HTML.
Data extraction

What data can you extract from Costco?

You can extract a rich set of product data from Costco.com to support everything from price tracking to catalog analysis. Here’s what’s available:

  • Product titles and descriptions
  • Current prices
  • Inventory availability and stock status
  • Item numbers and product identifiers
  • Product images and media URLs
  • Category hierarchy and breadcrumb structure
  • Ratings and review counts
  • Product specifications and dimensions

Why use Decodo's Costco scraper API instead of building your own?

Manual scraping

Decodo

Access model

Manual setup

Authentication token, instant access

Free tier

Not available

Up to 2K free requests included

Pricing

Infrastructure costs

Pay per successful request

JavaScript rendering

Manual setup required

Automatic

Anti-bot handling

Manual configuration

Built-in

Structured output

HTML

JSON, CSV, HTML, XHR, or Markdown

Maintenance

Your responsibility

Managed

Uptime

No guarantee

99.99%

What makes Decodo's Costco API scraper different?

99.99% uptime

Reliable infrastructure – data collection runs without unplanned interruptions.

125M+ ethically-sourced IPs

IP rotation that handles Costco's access controls at scale.

195+ locations

Collect data across Costco's regional pricing without interruptions.

Pay per successful request

No wasted spend – you only pay for successful requests.

Real-time extraction

Live pricing on every request.

JSON, CSV, HTML, XHR, or Markdown output

Clean and structured fields ready for your database or analytics pipeline.

Integration-ready

Works with n8n, MCP, LangChain, OpenClaw, and other tools.

Free starter plan

Up to 2K requests to validate data quality before committing.

What are the use cases for a Costco scraper API?

How do I track Costco product prices and detect promotions?

Competitive intelligence

Extract current pricing across product categories to monitor price changes, identify markdown patterns, and detect limited-time promotions. Compare Costco pricing against Walmart, Target, and Amazon to maintain competitive intelligence dashboards for retail buyers or brand managers.

How do I build a Costco product catalog database?

Competitive intelligence

Collect comprehensive product data, including item numbers, descriptions, specifications, and category classifications at scale. Create and maintain a structured Costco product reference database for price comparison engines, product aggregators, or retail analytics platforms.

How do I use Costco data to train AI and machine learning models?

Competitive intelligence

Costco's structured product data, like titles, descriptions, pricing, categories, and specifications, are well-suited for training retail product classification models, price prediction systems, and consumer demand prediction tools. Extract large volumes of product data via the Web Scraping API for AI pipeline improvement.

How do I compare Costco and Walmart product data programmatically?

Competitive intelligence

Run parallel extraction across both Costco.com and Walmart.com using the same API credentials and request format. Compare product overlap, price differentials, and availability patterns across both retailers to inform procurement, category management, or retail arbitrage strategies.

How to integrate the Costco scraper API with Python, Node.js, or cURL?

You don’t need to integrate anything. Just select your preferred programming language and send a request via Decodo’s Web Scraping API.

Target template

Proxy pool

8 countries
193 countries

Parameters

Premium proxy pool only
curl --request 'POST' \
    --url 'https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v1/tasks' \
    --header 'Accept: application/json' \
    --header 'Authorization: Basic xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx' \
    --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
    --data '{
      "target": "universal",
      "url": "https://ip.decodo.com",
      "proxy_pool": "premium",
      "headless": "html",
      "locale": "en-us"
    }'

How to get started with the Costco scraper API?

Can I extract Costco data without writing code?

Data extraction without code

You don’t need to write a single line of code with Decodo’s Web Scraping API. Just paste your target product or category URLs and send a request. Results download immediately in your chosen format. No coding required – works directly in the browser.

How do I connect the Costco scraper API to my data pipeline?

Data extraction without code

Get your authentication token from the developer documentation, send a POST request with your target Costco URL, and receive structured data. Full code examples are available in 8+ languages. Webhook delivery routes data directly into your database, analytics platform, or downstream application.

Is there a free trial for the Costco scraper API?

Data extraction without code

Start with up to 2K free requests – enough to extract and validate a full Costco category or product batch before committing to a plan. No credit card required.

Pricing

How is the Costco scraper API priced?

Decodo uses pay-per-request pricing – you pay only for successful data extractions. JavaScript rendering, IP rotation, and all output formats are included in every request. Start free with up to 2K and scale without renegotiating contracts.

What does Web Scraping API cost?

Choose a plan based on your scraping volume. All plans include the same powerful features – you only pay for what you use. Start with the free plan to test before committing.

Plan price

$0

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

2K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

1K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

1K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

667 req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Start for free

Plan price

$19

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

38K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

25K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

19K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

12K req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Buy now

Plan price

$49

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

163K req.

$0.30

Standard proxies + JS

75K req.

$0.65

Premium Proxies

54K req.

$0.90

Premium proxies + JS

39K req.

$1.25

Rate limit

25 req/s

Buy now
Most popular

Plan price

$99

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

707K req.

$0.14

Standard proxies + JS

165K req.

$0.60

Premium Proxies

116K req.

$0.85

Premium proxies + JS

82K req.

$1.20

Rate limit

50 req/s

Buy now

Need more?

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

Custom

Standard proxies + JS

Custom

Premium Proxies

Custom

Premium proxies + JS

Custom

Rate limit

Custom

Contact sales
Standard proxies

For low-security sites and simple access

Premium proxies

For accessing guarded or sensitive pages

Test our scraping API

With each plan, you access:

99.99% success rate

Results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR or PNG

MCP server

JavaScript rendering

AI integrations

100+ pre-built templates

Supports search, pagination, and filtering

LLM-ready markdown format

24/7 tech support

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

What do users say about Decodo?

We're proud to support a thriving community of 135K+ users and the industry’s best.

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

Cybereg

Decodo-best-usability-award-2025-by-G2

Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

Decodo-Highest-User-Adoption-2025-award-by-G2

Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

Decodo-best-value-by-Proxyway-2025-award

Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

techradar-logo

Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

Proxyway-logo

Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

PCMag-logo

PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Where can I learn more about scraping eCommerce data?

Most recent

Puppeteer Infinite Scroll
DATA COLLECTION

Puppeteer Infinite Scroll: A Practical Scraping Guide

If you try to run curl on an infinite scroll page and then search (grep) for the content, the result will show zero matches. The required items aren't available in the initial HTML. The content is loaded using fetch requests that the page sends when a scroll event is triggered. This guide will cover: diagnosing the target, three scroll strategies, verification, speed, anti-detection methods, and a real-world walkthrough.

Justinas Tamasevicius

Last updated: May 29, 2026

25 min read

Most popular

DATA COLLECTION

The Ultimate Guide to Scraping eCommerce Websites: Tools, Techniques, and Best Practices

Vytautas Savickas

Last updated: Feb 20, 2026

12 min read

How to Scrape Products from eCommerce Sites: The Ultimate Guide
DATA COLLECTION

How to Scrape Products from eCommerce Sites: The Ultimate Guide

Martin Ganchev

Last updated: Oct 02, 2024

4 min read

BIG DATA
DATA COLLECTION

Scrape Walmart Data: A Complete How-To Guide & Best Methods

Vaidotas Juknys

Last updated: Jul 03, 2025

9 min read

BUSINESS AUTOMATION
DATA COLLECTION

Web Scraping at Scale Explained

Justinas Tamasevicius

Last updated: Feb 18, 2026

10 min read

DATA COLLECTION
PYTHON
AI

AI Web Scraping With Python: A Comprehensive Guide

Mykolas Juodis

Last updated: Dec 23, 2025

6 min read

Read our blog

Frequently asked questions

Does Costco have a developer API for product data?

Costco doesn’t offer a public developer API. Unlike major retailers, such as Walmart or Amazon, that provide partner API programs, Costco has no equivalent for accessing product data, pricing, or inventory programmatically. Decodo's Costco scraper API provides structured access to publicly visible Costco.com data without an API contract.

Is scraping Costco legal?

Decodo’s Web Scraping API uses 125M+ IPs from 195+ locations to access only publicly available product data on Costco.com – the same information any browser user can see.

However, we still recommend checking the platform’s terms of service and consulting legal counsel for commercial data collection programs. Users are responsible for ensuring their use case complies with Costco's terms and applicable laws.

See Decodo's guide on web scraping legality for a broader overview.

How do I extract Costco product prices in real time?

Send a POST request with a Costco product or category URL to Decodo’s Web Scraping API to retrieve the currently displayed price, including any visible promotional pricing.

How do I extract Costco product identifiers?

Target individual product pages. Each Costco product page includes the item number in the product specification block. Batch product URLs across categories and extract identifiers at scale in a single API workflow.

How do I compare Costco and Walmart pricing programmatically?

Use the same Decodo Web Scraping API credentials to scrape both Costco.com and Walmart.com. Submit target product URLs for both retailers in parallel requests and receive structured pricing data in an identical JSON schema. Map results by item number or product name to build cross-retailer price comparison datasets. See how to scrape Walmart data for a step-by-step guide.

How do I export Costco data to a spreadsheet or database?

Configure CSV output in the API request to receive results formatted for direct spreadsheet import, or configure webhook delivery to route structured JSON to your database endpoint. Use n8n or automated data pipeline integrations for fully automated delivery without manual export steps.

Does Decodo offer scrapers for other retailers alongside Costco?

Decodo's Web Scraping API supports extraction from any publicly accessible retail website, including Walmart, Amazon, Target, Best Buy, and others. Each target uses the same API credentials and pricing model. See the eCommerce Scraping API for all supported retailers.

Start Extracting Costco Product Data Today

Access structured Costco product data without building or maintaining your own scraping infrastructure. Try for free with up to 2K requests.

Start scraping for free

14-day money-back option

© 2018-2026 decodo.com (formerly smartproxy.com). All Rights Reserved