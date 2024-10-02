Costco Scraper API
A Costco scraper API* extracts product listings, pricing data, item numbers, and category data from Costco.com programmatically – without an official API. Decodo delivers structured retail data through 125M+ IPs in 195+ locations with 99.99% uptime. Start with a free plan and scale your data collection with confidence.
* This scraper is now a part of Web Scraping API.
14-day money-back option
99.99%
uptime
99.99%
success rate
200
requests per second
100+
ready-made templates
Free
starter plan
Trusted by 135K+ users:
What is a Costco scraper API?
What does it do?
Does Costco have a public API?
How does a Costco scraper API work?
The Costco scraper API streamlines large-scale data collection by handling page loading, dynamic content, and data extraction automatically, making it easy to retrieve structured Costco data in just 3 simple steps:
- Send a request. Submit product URLs, category pages, or search queries through the API.
- Process data. The scraper renders JavaScript, handles dynamic content, and extracts all visible product elements.
- Receive results. Get data in JSON, CSV, Markdown, PNG, XHR, or HTML.
What data can you extract from Costco?
You can extract a rich set of product data from Costco.com to support everything from price tracking to catalog analysis. Here’s what’s available:
- Product titles and descriptions
- Current prices
- Inventory availability and stock status
- Item numbers and product identifiers
- Product images and media URLs
- Category hierarchy and breadcrumb structure
- Ratings and review counts
- Product specifications and dimensions
Why use Decodo's Costco scraper API instead of building your own?
Manual scraping
Decodo
Access model
Manual setup
Authentication token, instant access
Free tier
Not available
Up to 2K free requests included
Pricing
Infrastructure costs
Pay per successful request
JavaScript rendering
Manual setup required
Automatic
Anti-bot handling
Manual configuration
Built-in
Structured output
HTML
JSON, CSV, HTML, XHR, or Markdown
Maintenance
Your responsibility
Managed
Uptime
No guarantee
99.99%
What makes Decodo's Costco API scraper different?
99.99% uptime
Reliable infrastructure – data collection runs without unplanned interruptions.
125M+ ethically-sourced IPs
IP rotation that handles Costco's access controls at scale.
195+ locations
Collect data across Costco's regional pricing without interruptions.
Pay per successful request
No wasted spend – you only pay for successful requests.
Real-time extraction
Live pricing on every request.
JSON, CSV, HTML, XHR, or Markdown output
Clean and structured fields ready for your database or analytics pipeline.
Integration-ready
Works with n8n, MCP, LangChain, OpenClaw, and other tools.
Free starter plan
Up to 2K requests to validate data quality before committing.
What are the use cases for a Costco scraper API?
How do I track Costco product prices and detect promotions?
Extract current pricing across product categories to monitor price changes, identify markdown patterns, and detect limited-time promotions. Compare Costco pricing against Walmart, Target, and Amazon to maintain competitive intelligence dashboards for retail buyers or brand managers.
How do I build a Costco product catalog database?
Collect comprehensive product data, including item numbers, descriptions, specifications, and category classifications at scale. Create and maintain a structured Costco product reference database for price comparison engines, product aggregators, or retail analytics platforms.
How do I use Costco data to train AI and machine learning models?
Costco's structured product data, like titles, descriptions, pricing, categories, and specifications, are well-suited for training retail product classification models, price prediction systems, and consumer demand prediction tools. Extract large volumes of product data via the Web Scraping API for AI pipeline improvement.
How do I compare Costco and Walmart product data programmatically?
Run parallel extraction across both Costco.com and Walmart.com using the same API credentials and request format. Compare product overlap, price differentials, and availability patterns across both retailers to inform procurement, category management, or retail arbitrage strategies.
How to integrate the Costco scraper API with Python, Node.js, or cURL?
You don’t need to integrate anything. Just select your preferred programming language and send a request via Decodo’s Web Scraping API.
How to get started with the Costco scraper API?
Can I extract Costco data without writing code?
You don’t need to write a single line of code with Decodo’s Web Scraping API. Just paste your target product or category URLs and send a request. Results download immediately in your chosen format. No coding required – works directly in the browser.
How do I connect the Costco scraper API to my data pipeline?
Get your authentication token from the developer documentation, send a POST request with your target Costco URL, and receive structured data. Full code examples are available in 8+ languages. Webhook delivery routes data directly into your database, analytics platform, or downstream application.
Is there a free trial for the Costco scraper API?
Start with up to 2K free requests – enough to extract and validate a full Costco category or product batch before committing to a plan. No credit card required.
How is the Costco scraper API priced?
What does Web Scraping API cost?
Choose a plan based on your scraping volume. All plans include the same powerful features – you only pay for what you use. Start with the free plan to test before committing.
Plan prices
+VAT / Billed monthly
Rate limit
All prices shown are per 1K req.
$0
$0.50
2K req.
$0.75
1K req.
$1.00
1K req.
$1.50
667 req.
10 req/s
$19
$0.50
38K req.
$0.75
25K req.
$1.00
19K req.
$1.50
12K req.
10 req/s
$49
$0.30
163K req.
$0.65
75K req.
$0.90
54K req.
$1.25
39K req.
25 req/s
$99
$0.14
707K req.
$0.60
165K req.
$0.85
116K req.
$1.20
82K req.
50 req/s
Need more?
Custom
Custom
Custom
Custom
Custom
Plan price
$0
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
2K req.
$0.50
1K req.
$0.75
1K req.
$1.00
667 req.
$1.50
Rate limit
10 req/s
Plan price
$19
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
38K req.
$0.50
25K req.
$0.75
19K req.
$1.00
12K req.
$1.50
Rate limit
10 req/s
Plan price
$49
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
163K req.
$0.30
75K req.
$0.65
54K req.
$0.90
39K req.
$1.25
Rate limit
25 req/s
Plan price
$99
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
707K req.
$0.14
165K req.
$0.60
116K req.
$0.85
82K req.
$1.20
Rate limit
50 req/s
Need more?
Request type
Price per 1k req.
Custom
Custom
Custom
Custom
Rate limit
Custom
For low-security sites and simple access
For accessing guarded or sensitive pages
With each plan, you access:
99.99% success rate
Results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR or PNG
MCP server
JavaScript rendering
AI integrations
100+ pre-built templates
Supports search, pagination, and filtering
LLM-ready markdown format
24/7 tech support
14-day money-back
SSL Secure Payment
Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL
What do users say about Decodo?
We're proud to support a thriving community of 135K+ users and the industry’s best.
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
N
Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
R
RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
C
Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
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Frequently asked questions
Does Costco have a developer API for product data?
Costco doesn’t offer a public developer API. Unlike major retailers, such as Walmart or Amazon, that provide partner API programs, Costco has no equivalent for accessing product data, pricing, or inventory programmatically. Decodo's Costco scraper API provides structured access to publicly visible Costco.com data without an API contract.
Is scraping Costco legal?
Decodo’s Web Scraping API uses 125M+ IPs from 195+ locations to access only publicly available product data on Costco.com – the same information any browser user can see.
However, we still recommend checking the platform’s terms of service and consulting legal counsel for commercial data collection programs. Users are responsible for ensuring their use case complies with Costco's terms and applicable laws.
See Decodo's guide on web scraping legality for a broader overview.
How do I extract Costco product prices in real time?
Send a POST request with a Costco product or category URL to Decodo’s Web Scraping API to retrieve the currently displayed price, including any visible promotional pricing.
How do I extract Costco product identifiers?
Target individual product pages. Each Costco product page includes the item number in the product specification block. Batch product URLs across categories and extract identifiers at scale in a single API workflow.
How do I compare Costco and Walmart pricing programmatically?
Use the same Decodo Web Scraping API credentials to scrape both Costco.com and Walmart.com. Submit target product URLs for both retailers in parallel requests and receive structured pricing data in an identical JSON schema. Map results by item number or product name to build cross-retailer price comparison datasets. See how to scrape Walmart data for a step-by-step guide.
How do I export Costco data to a spreadsheet or database?
Configure CSV output in the API request to receive results formatted for direct spreadsheet import, or configure webhook delivery to route structured JSON to your database endpoint. Use n8n or automated data pipeline integrations for fully automated delivery without manual export steps.
Does Decodo offer scrapers for other retailers alongside Costco?
Decodo's Web Scraping API supports extraction from any publicly accessible retail website, including Walmart, Amazon, Target, Best Buy, and others. Each target uses the same API credentials and pricing model. See the eCommerce Scraping API for all supported retailers.
Start Extracting Costco Product Data Today
Access structured Costco product data without building or maintaining your own scraping infrastructure. Try for free with up to 2K requests.
14-day money-back option