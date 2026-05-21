If you found a JSON endpoint, see the alternative approaches below for the implementation. The scroll-strategy sections that follow are for targets without a clean API.

What is the scroll trigger?

3 patterns are common, and each needs a different strategy:

The page uses a near-bottom trigger . It loads more content when the scroll position is within a few hundred pixels of document.body.scrollHeight . Test by scrolling slowly and watching where in the viewport the next batch fires. Strategy 1 (jump to the bottom and wait for height change) is the right choice.

. It loads more content when the scroll position is within a few hundred pixels of . Test by scrolling slowly and watching where in the viewport the next batch fires. Strategy 1 (jump to the bottom and wait for height change) is the right choice. The page uses an IntersectionObserver on a sentinel . A specific element (usually invisible, at the bottom of the list) triggers the load when it enters the viewport. Open the Sources tab, search for IntersectionObserver , and look at the root and rootMargin properties. If rootMargin is small or zero, you must scroll the sentinel into actual view, so Strategy 2 (viewport-height increments) is the right choice.

. A specific element (usually invisible, at the bottom of the list) triggers the load when it enters the viewport. Open the tab, search for , and look at the and properties. If is small or zero, you must scroll the sentinel into actual view, so Strategy 2 (viewport-height increments) is the right choice. The page has an explicit "Load More" button. A real click advances the feed. The locator click pattern handles this, and the one-line answer is page.locator('button.load-more').click() .

Does the URL change as you scroll?

If you see page=2 or ?cursor=abc123 appearing in the URL on scroll, the site has addressable pagination. Treat it as pagination instead of infinite scroll. Standard HTTP requests to those URLs usually work without a headless browser.

The same test domain shows both patterns side by side, which makes the choice concrete:

$ curl - s https : // quotes . toscrape . com / scroll | grep - c 'class="quote"' 0 $ curl - s https : // quotes . toscrape . com / page / 2 / | grep - c 'class="quote"' 10

$ curl - s https : // quotes . toscrape . com / scroll | grep - c 'class="quote"' 0 $ curl - s https : // quotes . toscrape . com / page / 2 / | grep - c 'class="quote"' 10

2 URL patterns produce 2 distinct scraping strategies. A few seconds of curl before you start using Puppeteer often tells you Puppeteer isn't needed. Some sites are hybrid (infinite scroll on category pages, addressable URLs on the product detail pages they link to), and you should scrape each layer with the approach that matches its architecture. For more on pagination scraping, see our guide on web scraping pagination.

What does authentication require?

Look at the captured request's headers and check for these signals:

The request has a Cookie header with session values . You need to load the login page through Puppeteer first so it establishes a session.

. You need to load the login page through Puppeteer first so it establishes a session. The request has an Authorization header with a Bearer token . This is a JWT or API token. Find where it comes from (login response, embedded in HTML, or generated client-side) so you can replay it.

. This is a JWT or API token. Find where it comes from (login response, embedded in HTML, or generated client-side) so you can replay it. The request has an X-CSRF-Token or X-Requested-With header . This is CSRF protection. Extract the token from the page before replaying.

. This is CSRF protection. Extract the token from the page before replaying. The URL has a signed query parameter (for example, &sig=… ). This is algorithmic signing. Reverse-engineering the algorithm or keeping the browser-driven approach are the 2 practical options.

How does the feed signal that it's finished?

Check what the last response looks like. The end signal might be a flag like has_next: false, a cursor that returns null, an empty items array, or no signal at all. The termination logic in your loop has to match the signal the site sends. A loop watching for has_next: false against a feed that ends with an empty array will run forever.

3 scroll strategies

Pages trigger their content loads in different ways. 3 patterns cover most production targets, and each works on the quotes.toscrape.com/scroll test site. Pick the one that matches how your target listens for scroll events.

Shared helpers and the modern delay function

Every example below shares the same boilerplate. Save this once as a helper file:

// helpers . js export const delay = ms = > new Promise ( r = > setTimeout ( r , ms ) ) ; export const randomDelay = ( min , max ) = > new Promise ( r = > setTimeout ( r , Math . random ( ) * ( max - min ) + min ) ) ; export async function launch ( puppeteer ) { return puppeteer . launch ( { headless : true , defaultViewport : { width : 1920 , height : 1080 } , } ) ; }

// helpers . js export const delay = ms = > new Promise ( r = > setTimeout ( r , ms ) ) ; export const randomDelay = ( min , max ) = > new Promise ( r = > setTimeout ( r , Math . random ( ) * ( max - min ) + min ) ) ; export async function launch ( puppeteer ) { return puppeteer . launch ( { headless : true , defaultViewport : { width : 1920 , height : 1080 } , } ) ; }

These 2 small helpers cover what the standard library doesn't. The delay() function handles fixed pauses, and randomDelay() provides the variance used later in the human-like patterns. The launch wrapper centralizes the headless and viewport defaults so every example below stays consistent. The 1920x1080 resolution matches the most common real desktop, which the anti-detection section relies on later.

Strategy 1: Scroll to bottom and wait for height change

Strategy 1 is the scroll-to-bottom pattern. Scroll to document.body.scrollHeight, wait for the height to grow (which means new content was appended), then repeat. Use this on any page that grows the body as new items load.

// strategy1 - scroll - to - bottom . js import puppeteer from 'puppeteer' ; import fs from 'fs/promises' ; import { delay , launch } from './helpers.js' ; async function extractQuotes ( page ) { return page . evaluate ( ( ) = > { const cards = document . querySelectorAll ( '.quote' ) ; return Array . from ( cards ) . map ( card = > ( { text : card . querySelector ( '.text' ) ? . innerText . trim ( ) , author : card . querySelector ( '.author' ) ? . innerText . trim ( ) , tags : Array . from ( card . querySelectorAll ( '.tag' ) ) . map ( t = > t . innerText . trim ( ) ) , } ) ) ; } ) ; } async function scrapeInfiniteScroll ( ) { const browser = await launch ( puppeteer ) ; const page = await browser . newPage ( ) ; try { await page . goto ( 'https://quotes.toscrape.com/scroll' , { waitUntil : 'domcontentloaded' , } ) ; await page . waitForSelector ( '.quote' ) ; while ( true ) { const previousHeight = await page . evaluate ( ( ) = > document . body . scrollHeight ) ; await page . evaluate ( ( ) = > window . scrollTo ( 0 , document . body . scrollHeight ) ) ; try { await page . waitForFunction ( prev = > document . body . scrollHeight > prev , { timeout : 5000 } , previousHeight , ) ; } catch { break ; // No new content arrived : end of feed . } await delay ( 800 ) ; } const quotes = await extractQuotes ( page ) ; await fs . writeFile ( 'quotes.json' , JSON . stringify ( quotes , null , 2 ) ) ; console . log ( `Saved $ { quotes . length } quotes` ) ; return quotes ; } finally { await browser . close ( ) ; } } scrapeInfiniteScroll ( ) ;

// strategy1 - scroll - to - bottom . js import puppeteer from 'puppeteer' ; import fs from 'fs/promises' ; import { delay , launch } from './helpers.js' ; async function extractQuotes ( page ) { return page . evaluate ( ( ) = > { const cards = document . querySelectorAll ( '.quote' ) ; return Array . from ( cards ) . map ( card = > ( { text : card . querySelector ( '.text' ) ? . innerText . trim ( ) , author : card . querySelector ( '.author' ) ? . innerText . trim ( ) , tags : Array . from ( card . querySelectorAll ( '.tag' ) ) . map ( t = > t . innerText . trim ( ) ) , } ) ) ; } ) ; } async function scrapeInfiniteScroll ( ) { const browser = await launch ( puppeteer ) ; const page = await browser . newPage ( ) ; try { await page . goto ( 'https://quotes.toscrape.com/scroll' , { waitUntil : 'domcontentloaded' , } ) ; await page . waitForSelector ( '.quote' ) ; while ( true ) { const previousHeight = await page . evaluate ( ( ) = > document . body . scrollHeight ) ; await page . evaluate ( ( ) = > window . scrollTo ( 0 , document . body . scrollHeight ) ) ; try { await page . waitForFunction ( prev = > document . body . scrollHeight > prev , { timeout : 5000 } , previousHeight , ) ; } catch { break ; // No new content arrived : end of feed . } await delay ( 800 ) ; } const quotes = await extractQuotes ( page ) ; await fs . writeFile ( 'quotes.json' , JSON . stringify ( quotes , null , 2 ) ) ; console . log ( `Saved $ { quotes . length } quotes` ) ; return quotes ; } finally { await browser . close ( ) ; } } scrapeInfiniteScroll ( ) ;

The loop snapshots the current scrollHeight, scrolls to the bottom, then uses waitForFunction() to block until the height grows. If 5 seconds pass with no change, the loop assumes the feed is exhausted and breaks. Wrapping the work in try/finally means browser.close() runs on every exit path, including unhandled errors. Skip the try/finally and leaked Chromium processes will silently eat memory on long runs.

A successful run prints a single line and writes quotes.json next to the script:

Saved 100 quotes

Saved 100 quotes

The output file contains the full extraction in the format extractQuotes() produced. The first few records look like this:

[ { "text" : "“The world as we have created it is a process of our thinking. It cannot be changed without changing our thinking.”" , "author" : "Albert Einstein" , "tags" : [ "change" , "deep-thoughts" , "thinking" , "world" ] } , { "text" : "“It is our choices, Harry, that show what we truly are, far more than our abilities.”" , "author" : "J.K. Rowling" , "tags" : [ "abilities" , "choices" ] } , { "text" : "“There are only two ways to live your life. One is as though nothing is a miracle. The other is as though everything is a miracle.”" , "author" : "Albert Einstein" , "tags" : [ "inspirational" , "life" , "live" , "miracle" , "miracles" ] } ]

[ { "text" : "“The world as we have created it is a process of our thinking. It cannot be changed without changing our thinking.”" , "author" : "Albert Einstein" , "tags" : [ "change" , "deep-thoughts" , "thinking" , "world" ] } , { "text" : "“It is our choices, Harry, that show what we truly are, far more than our abilities.”" , "author" : "J.K. Rowling" , "tags" : [ "abilities" , "choices" ] } , { "text" : "“There are only two ways to live your life. One is as though nothing is a miracle. The other is as though everything is a miracle.”" , "author" : "Albert Einstein" , "tags" : [ "inspirational" , "life" , "live" , "miracle" , "miracles" ] } ]

The site returns 100 quotes across 10 pages. If you run fewer reports, the loop terminates early, usually because the waitForFunction timeout fired before a slow page finished loading. Increase the timeout from 5000 ms to 10000 ms and re-run.

On real targets, the selectors will be more unreliable than .quote. Our guide to choosing the right selector for web scraping covers picking between CSS and XPath, and the verification section below covers how to catch silent selector mismatches before they reach production.

Strategy 2: Scroll by viewport height

Some pages don't respond to a single jump to the bottom. They use IntersectionObserver with a threshold that only fires when the sentinel is close to the viewport edge, not anywhere on the page. For those targets, scroll one viewport at a time and watch the item count instead of the document height:

// strategy2 - scroll - by - viewport . js import puppeteer from "puppeteer" ; import { delay , launch } from "./helpers.js" ; async function scrapeByViewport ( ) { const browser = await launch ( puppeteer ) ; const page = await browser . newPage ( ) ; try { await page . goto ( "https://quotes.toscrape.com/scroll" ) ; await page . waitForSelector ( ".quote" ) ; let previousCount = 0 ; let stableScrolls = 0 ; while ( stableScrolls < 5 ) { await page . evaluate ( ( ) = > window . scrollBy ( 0 , window . innerHeight ) ) ; await delay ( 700 ) ; const currentCount = await page . $$ eval ( ".quote" , ( els ) = > els . length ) ; if ( currentCount > previousCount ) { previousCount = currentCount ; stableScrolls = 0 ; } else { stableScrolls + + ; } } console . log ( `Found $ { previousCount } quotes via viewport scrolling` ) ; } finally { await browser . close ( ) ; } } scrapeByViewport ( ) ;

// strategy2 - scroll - by - viewport . js import puppeteer from "puppeteer" ; import { delay , launch } from "./helpers.js" ; async function scrapeByViewport ( ) { const browser = await launch ( puppeteer ) ; const page = await browser . newPage ( ) ; try { await page . goto ( "https://quotes.toscrape.com/scroll" ) ; await page . waitForSelector ( ".quote" ) ; let previousCount = 0 ; let stableScrolls = 0 ; while ( stableScrolls < 5 ) { await page . evaluate ( ( ) = > window . scrollBy ( 0 , window . innerHeight ) ) ; await delay ( 700 ) ; const currentCount = await page . $$ eval ( ".quote" , ( els ) = > els . length ) ; if ( currentCount > previousCount ) { previousCount = currentCount ; stableScrolls = 0 ; } else { stableScrolls + + ; } } console . log ( `Found $ { previousCount } quotes via viewport scrolling` ) ; } finally { await browser . close ( ) ; } } scrapeByViewport ( ) ;

Strategy 2 makes a couple of changes from Strategy 1. First, window.scrollBy(0, window.innerHeight) replaces the jump to the bottom, so each iteration advances by one screen. Second, the termination check counts .quote elements instead of measuring scrollHeight, which is a more direct signal when IntersectionObserver is the loading trigger. After 5 consecutive scrolls without a new item, the loop assumes the feed is exhausted. This pattern is slower per page than Strategy 1, and more reliable on pages that only load when the scroll position is within a small threshold of the bottom.

Strategy 3: Scroll to a specific element

When you know what the end of the feed looks like (a footer, a "no more results" banner, or a sentinel div the page adds when there's no more data), scroll-to-element is the most explicit option. It also avoids open-ended loops:

// strategy3 - scroll - to - element . js import puppeteer from "puppeteer" ; import { delay , launch } from "./helpers.js" ; async function scrapeToElement ( targetSelector ) { const browser = await launch ( puppeteer ) ; const page = await browser . newPage ( ) ; try { await page . goto ( "https://quotes.toscrape.com/scroll" ) ; await page . waitForSelector ( ".quote" ) ; let targetVisible = false ; let iterations = 0 ; const maxIterations = 50 ; while ( !targetVisible & & iterations < maxIterations ) { await page . evaluate ( ( ) = > { const all = document . querySelectorAll ( ".quote" ) ; if ( all . length ) all [ all . length - 1 ] . scrollIntoView ( { block : "end" } ) ; } ) ; await delay ( 900 ) ; targetVisible = await page . evaluate ( ( sel ) = > { const el = document . querySelector ( sel ) ; if ( !el ) return false ; const rect = el . getBoundingClientRect ( ) ; return rect . top < window . innerHeight & & rect . bottom > 0 ; } , targetSelector ) ; iterations + + ; } } finally { await browser . close ( ) ; } } scrapeToElement ( "footer" ) ;

// strategy3 - scroll - to - element . js import puppeteer from "puppeteer" ; import { delay , launch } from "./helpers.js" ; async function scrapeToElement ( targetSelector ) { const browser = await launch ( puppeteer ) ; const page = await browser . newPage ( ) ; try { await page . goto ( "https://quotes.toscrape.com/scroll" ) ; await page . waitForSelector ( ".quote" ) ; let targetVisible = false ; let iterations = 0 ; const maxIterations = 50 ; while ( !targetVisible & & iterations < maxIterations ) { await page . evaluate ( ( ) = > { const all = document . querySelectorAll ( ".quote" ) ; if ( all . length ) all [ all . length - 1 ] . scrollIntoView ( { block : "end" } ) ; } ) ; await delay ( 900 ) ; targetVisible = await page . evaluate ( ( sel ) = > { const el = document . querySelector ( sel ) ; if ( !el ) return false ; const rect = el . getBoundingClientRect ( ) ; return rect . top < window . innerHeight & & rect . bottom > 0 ; } , targetSelector ) ; iterations + + ; } } finally { await browser . close ( ) ; } } scrapeToElement ( "footer" ) ;

This loop scrolls the last .quote card into view, waits, and re-checks whether the footer entered the viewport via getBoundingClientRect(). The exit condition reads from the page's own DOM rather than guessing scroll depth. The iterations cap is a safety net, so a misconfigured selector doesn't trap the script in an open loop.

There's one caveat to running this against quotes.toscrape.com/scroll specifically. The test site's initial 10-quote render is short enough that the page footer is already inside the viewport on the first iteration, so the loop exits with only 10 quotes captured rather than the full feed:

Strategy 3 : footer visible after 1 iteration , 10 quotes loaded

Strategy 3 : footer visible after 1 iteration , 10 quotes loaded

That's a real-world Strategy 3 failure mode worth noticing. The technique is correct; the selector is wrong for this target. Strategy 3 works best when the end-of-feed signal isn't visible from the start. Examples include an "End of results" banner injected after the last fetch, or a sentinel div that the page adds when there's no more data. On targets without that kind of explicit end-marker, fall back to Strategy 1 or Strategy 2's growth-based termination.

For element interactions (clicking a Load More button instead of waiting for natural scroll-load), the page.locator() method is cleaner than the manual waitForSelector + click pattern. The locator auto-scrolls the element into view, waits for it to be actionable, retries on stale references, then acts as a single call:

await page . locator ( 'button.load-more' ) . click ( ) ;

await page . locator ( 'button.load-more' ) . click ( ) ;

That single line handles visibility waiting, scrolling, and the click, which older recipes wrote in 5 or 6 lines around manual waitForSelector() calls.

The Locator API does more than .click(). Other methods matter most when your script interacts with recycled or repositioned elements. This includes clicking a Load More button that re-renders, hovering to trigger a tooltip on a card the framework may have replaced, or filling a search field that resets between batches. The scroll loops earlier in this section don't strictly need the Locator API because they operate on the document itself (window.scrollTo, document.body.scrollHeight) rather than on individual nodes that could go stale. The methods below are worth using when you move from "scroll the page" to "interact with an element on the page":

The .wait() method blocks until the locator resolves to a stable, visible element, without performing any action. It's a stricter replacement for waitForSelector .

method blocks until the locator resolves to a stable, visible element, without performing any action. It's a stricter replacement for . The .hover() , .fill(text) , .map(fn) , and .filter(fn) methods complete the action set for non-click interactions.

, , , and methods complete the action set for non-click interactions. The Locator.race([loadMoreBtn, endOfFeedBanner]) method resolves to whichever element appears first. This is useful when a scroll either reveals more content or reveals an end-of-feed sentinel, and you want to act on whichever resolves first.

Chain configurators before the action to override the defaults:

await page . locator ( 'button.load-more' ) . setTimeout ( 10_000 ) . setEnsureElementIsInTheViewport ( true ) . setWaitForStableBoundingBox ( true ) . click ( ) ;

await page . locator ( 'button.load-more' ) . setTimeout ( 10_000 ) . setEnsureElementIsInTheViewport ( true ) . setWaitForStableBoundingBox ( true ) . click ( ) ;

The setWaitForStableBoundingBox(true) configurator waits until the element stops moving across 2 consecutive animation frames, which removes the race between a click and a CSS transition. The setEnsureElementIsInTheViewport(true) setting is the default for click. Set it explicitly when you want the same auto-scroll behavior for non-click actions.

Handling lazy-loaded images

Lazy-loaded image handling is a separate problem from infinite-scroll data loading. Images sit in the DOM with loading="lazy" or behind an IntersectionObserver, and the browser defers fetching them until they enter the viewport. A scroll-to-bottom loop reaches the last item, but the images several screens up may never have been visible long enough to load.

The solution requires a second pass:

// lazy - image - pass . js import { delay } from './helpers.js' ; export async function loadAllImages ( page ) { const viewportHeight = await page . evaluate ( ( ) = > window . innerHeight ) ; const fullHeight = await page . evaluate ( ( ) = > document . body . scrollHeight ) ; for ( let y = 0 ; y <= fullHeight ; y += viewportHeight ) { await page . evaluate ( scrollY = > window . scrollTo ( 0 , scrollY ) , y ) ; await delay ( 400 ) ; } await page . waitForNetworkIdle ( { idleTime : 1000 , timeout : 30000 } ) ; }

// lazy - image - pass . js import { delay } from './helpers.js' ; export async function loadAllImages ( page ) { const viewportHeight = await page . evaluate ( ( ) = > window . innerHeight ) ; const fullHeight = await page . evaluate ( ( ) = > document . body . scrollHeight ) ; for ( let y = 0 ; y <= fullHeight ; y += viewportHeight ) { await page . evaluate ( scrollY = > window . scrollTo ( 0 , scrollY ) , y ) ; await delay ( 400 ) ; } await page . waitForNetworkIdle ( { idleTime : 1000 , timeout : 30000 } ) ; }

After your data-collection scroll loop finishes, call loadAllImages(page) before reading src attributes or capturing screenshots. The loop drives the viewport from top to bottom in screen-sized steps, so every image enters the viewport and page.waitForNetworkIdle() blocks until image requests stop arriving. Skip the network-idle wait, and you collect placeholder URLs (or empty src attributes) for any images that haven't finished downloading.

Verify your loop actually worked

With the scroll loop and lazy images handled, the next concern is making sure it worked. The most common production failure in scroll scraping isn't a crash. It's a silent partial extraction: the loop terminates early, returns 47 items out of an expected 5,000, and the downstream pipeline produces wrong results without anyone realizing. Verification has to happen at the scraper, before the data leaves the process.

Log a structured line per iteration

The cheapest signal that something is wrong is the count progression. If you log every iteration, a run that should produce 10 lines but ends after 3 is obvious in the output:

let iteration = 0 ; while ( true ) { const previousHeight = await page . evaluate ( ( ) = > document . body . scrollHeight ) ; const previousCount = await page . $$ eval ( '.quote' , els = > els . length ) ; await page . evaluate ( ( ) = > window . scrollTo ( 0 , document . body . scrollHeight ) ) ; try { await page . waitForFunction ( prev = > document . body . scrollHeight > prev , { timeout : 5000 } , previousHeight , ) ; } catch { console . log ( JSON . stringify ( { event : 'loop-exit' , reason : 'no-height-growth' , iteration , total_items : previousCount , } ) ) ; break ; } const newCount = await page . $$ eval ( '.quote' , els = > els . length ) ; console . log ( JSON . stringify ( { event : 'iteration' , ts : new Date ( ) . toISOString ( ) , iteration , added : newCount - previousCount , total : newCount , } ) ) ; iteration + + ; }

let iteration = 0 ; while ( true ) { const previousHeight = await page . evaluate ( ( ) = > document . body . scrollHeight ) ; const previousCount = await page . $$ eval ( '.quote' , els = > els . length ) ; await page . evaluate ( ( ) = > window . scrollTo ( 0 , document . body . scrollHeight ) ) ; try { await page . waitForFunction ( prev = > document . body . scrollHeight > prev , { timeout : 5000 } , previousHeight , ) ; } catch { console . log ( JSON . stringify ( { event : 'loop-exit' , reason : 'no-height-growth' , iteration , total_items : previousCount , } ) ) ; break ; } const newCount = await page . $$ eval ( '.quote' , els = > els . length ) ; console . log ( JSON . stringify ( { event : 'iteration' , ts : new Date ( ) . toISOString ( ) , iteration , added : newCount - previousCount , total : newCount , } ) ) ; iteration + + ; }

A real run against the test site produces a noisier sequence than you might expect. Here's an actual capture:

{ "event" : "iteration" , "ts" : "2026-05-21T05:56:30.950Z" , "iteration" : 0 , "added" : 10 , "total" : 20 } { "event" : "iteration" , "ts" : "2026-05-21T05:56:30.977Z" , "iteration" : 1 , "added" : 0 , "total" : 30 } { "event" : "iteration" , "ts" : "2026-05-21T05:56:30.992Z" , "iteration" : 2 , "added" : 0 , "total" : 30 } { "event" : "iteration" , "ts" : "2026-05-21T05:56:31.314Z" , "iteration" : 3 , "added" : 70 , "total" : 100 } { "event" : "iteration" , "ts" : "2026-05-21T05:56:31.353Z" , "iteration" : 4 , "added" : 0 , "total" : 100 } { "event" : "iteration" , "ts" : "2026-05-21T05:56:31.422Z" , "iteration" : 5 , "added" : 0 , "total" : 100 } { "event" : "loop-exit" , "reason" : "no-height-growth" , "iteration" : 6 , "total_items" : 100 }

{ "event" : "iteration" , "ts" : "2026-05-21T05:56:30.950Z" , "iteration" : 0 , "added" : 10 , "total" : 20 } { "event" : "iteration" , "ts" : "2026-05-21T05:56:30.977Z" , "iteration" : 1 , "added" : 0 , "total" : 30 } { "event" : "iteration" , "ts" : "2026-05-21T05:56:30.992Z" , "iteration" : 2 , "added" : 0 , "total" : 30 } { "event" : "iteration" , "ts" : "2026-05-21T05:56:31.314Z" , "iteration" : 3 , "added" : 70 , "total" : 100 } { "event" : "iteration" , "ts" : "2026-05-21T05:56:31.353Z" , "iteration" : 4 , "added" : 0 , "total" : 100 } { "event" : "iteration" , "ts" : "2026-05-21T05:56:31.422Z" , "iteration" : 5 , "added" : 0 , "total" : 100 } { "event" : "loop-exit" , "reason" : "no-height-growth" , "iteration" : 6 , "total_items" : 100 }

3 details in that output are worth knowing. First, added and total count items at measurement time, not at scroll-trigger time, and the page can load multiple batches between the scroll firing and the count being captured. That's why iteration 0 already shows 20 items (the initial 10 plus a batch that arrived during the scroll). Second, added: 0 in a healthy run doesn't mean the loop is broken. It just means the height grew, but no new .quote nodes appeared between the previous and current count snapshots.

This usually happens because the previous iteration already counted the newest batch. Third, large jumps like added: 70 happen when the page loads several batches faster than expected between counts. The signal you watch for isn't per-iteration added. It's whether the total eventually stops increasing at the expected final number, and whether the loop-exit line shows that plateau.

A truly failing run looks different from the noisy-but-healthy one above. An exit line at iteration: 3 with total_items: 30 on a feed you expect to produce 100 items is the clearest sign of early termination. Another failure mode is a sequence where total climbs steadily, then jumps back down (item recycling, virtual-list reset), which means your selector is matching transient nodes the framework swaps out. JSON-line output costs nothing to produce and parses cleanly when you pipe it through jq or load it into a notebook. Structured logs beat free-text logs the moment you have more than one run to compare.

Cross-check against the API's own termination signal

When the target exposes a JSON endpoint, the API tells you whether there's more data. Watch the responses passively and capture the last has_next (or equivalent) value:

let lastApiSignal = { page : null , hasNext : null } ; page . on ( 'response' , async response = > { if ( response . url ( ) . includes ( '/api/quotes' ) ) { try { const json = await response . json ( ) ; lastApiSignal = { page : json . page , hasNext : json . has_next } ; } catch { } } } ) ; // . . . run the scroll loop . . . if ( lastApiSignal . hasNext == = true ) { console . warn ( JSON . stringify ( { event : 'suspicious-exit' , last_api_page : lastApiSignal . page , note : 'Loop terminated but the API said more data was available.' , } ) ) ; }

let lastApiSignal = { page : null , hasNext : null } ; page . on ( 'response' , async response = > { if ( response . url ( ) . includes ( '/api/quotes' ) ) { try { const json = await response . json ( ) ; lastApiSignal = { page : json . page , hasNext : json . has_next } ; } catch { } } } ) ; // . . . run the scroll loop . . . if ( lastApiSignal . hasNext == = true ) { console . warn ( JSON . stringify ( { event : 'suspicious-exit' , last_api_page : lastApiSignal . page , note : 'Loop terminated but the API said more data was available.' , } ) ) ; }

When the scroll loop's termination logic disagrees with the API's own signal, the API is almost always right. This catches the common case where the wait timeout fired during a slow page load, and the loop exited even though more data was coming. Here's the warning you'll see when it triggers:

{ "event" : "suspicious-exit" , "last_api_page" : 3 , "note" : "Loop terminated but the API said more data was available." }

{ "event" : "suspicious-exit" , "last_api_page" : 3 , "note" : "Loop terminated but the API said more data was available." }

That's the signal to either raise the waitForFunction timeout, or switch to count-based termination (Strategy 2's pattern) that doesn't depend on network speed.

Snapshot the page when the loop exits

When the count looks wrong, the failure is usually visible on the page. The page might show a CAPTCHA banner, a 403 overlay, or a stuck loading spinner. A full-page screenshot at exit time tells you which:

const ts = new Date ( ) . toISOString ( ) . replace ( / [ : . ] / g , '-' ) ; await page . screenshot ( { path : `loop - exit - $ { ts } . png` , fullPage : true } ) ;

const ts = new Date ( ) . toISOString ( ) . replace ( / [ : . ] / g , '-' ) ; await page . screenshot ( { path : `loop - exit - $ { ts } . png` , fullPage : true } ) ;

Run all 3 checks during development. Once you've seen what success looks like and have confidence in the termination signal, you can reduce it to just the count log in production.

Speed up the scroll loop

Once verification is solid, the next concern is speed. The strategies above work, but they download everything the page requests. That includes avatars, fonts, stylesheets, ad pixels, and analytics calls. On quotes.toscrape.com, that's a few kilobytes, but on a real product catalog or social timeline, it's megabytes per scroll. 3 Puppeteer features cut that overhead and remove the polling that makes scroll loops slow.

Block non-essential resources with request interception

Calling page.setRequestInterception(true) routes every outgoing request through a Node-side handler that can continue, abort, or respond. To run a text-only scroll loop, abort the image, media, font, and stylesheet requests:

await page . setRequestInterception ( true ) ; page . on ( 'request' , req = > { if ( req . isInterceptResolutionHandled ( ) ) return ; const block = [ 'image' , 'media' , 'font' , 'stylesheet' ] ; if ( block . includes ( req . resourceType ( ) ) ) { req . abort ( ) ; } else { req . continue ( ) ; } } ) ;

await page . setRequestInterception ( true ) ; page . on ( 'request' , req = > { if ( req . isInterceptResolutionHandled ( ) ) return ; const block = [ 'image' , 'media' , 'font' , 'stylesheet' ] ; if ( block . includes ( req . resourceType ( ) ) ) { req . abort ( ) ; } else { req . continue ( ) ; } } ) ;

The req.isInterceptResolutionHandled() check guards against double-handling when more than one listener is registered on request. The performance gain on real targets is significant. On image-heavy feeds, it routinely reduces total bytes by an order of magnitude, which translates into faster scroll triggers and lower memory pressure across long runs.

There's one caveat. This approach is incompatible with the lazy-image pass from the previous section. Aborting image requests removes the very fetches the second pass relies on. Run a fast text-only scrape or a full-asset scrape, not both in the same browser session.

Block by URL pattern via CDP

For more precise control without using full interception, the Chrome DevTools Protocol exposes a URL-pattern blocklist that runs inside the browser process:

const client = await page . createCDPSession ( ) ; await client . send ( 'Network.enable' ) ; await client . send ( 'Network.setBlockedURLs' , { urls : [ '*google-analytics*' , '*doubleclick*' , '*segment.io*' , '*sentry.io*' , '*hotjar*' , ] , } ) ;

const client = await page . createCDPSession ( ) ; await client . send ( 'Network.enable' ) ; await client . send ( 'Network.setBlockedURLs' , { urls : [ '*google-analytics*' , '*doubleclick*' , '*segment.io*' , '*sentry.io*' , '*hotjar*' , ] , } ) ;

The page.createCDPSession() call exposes raw CDP. The Network.setBlockedURLs method adds near-zero per-request overhead because the browser drops matching requests itself, unlike setRequestInterception, which round-trips every request through your Node process. Use this when the block list is known upfront, and you only want to filter (not modify) traffic.

Push-based detection with MutationObserver and exposeFunction

By default, page.waitForFunction runs your predicate on every animation frame (about every 16ms), which is continuous CPU work even when nothing has changed. A MutationObserver runs your callback only when the DOM actually mutates, so the CPU stays idle between batches.

The page.exposeFunction(name, fn) helper installs a Node-side callback on the page's window object. The page calls it like a normal function. Puppeteer routes the arguments back through CDP. Together with MutationObserver, you get push-based notifications from the page to your script:

import { EventEmitter } from 'events' ; const events = new EventEmitter ( ) ; await page . exposeFunction ( '__onNewQuotes' , count = > events . emit ( 'batch' , count ) ) ; await page . evaluate ( ( ) = > { const container = document . querySelector ( '.quotes-container' ) | | document . body ; new MutationObserver ( mutations = > { const added = mutations . flatMap ( m = > Array . from ( m . addedNodes ) ) . filter ( n = > n . nodeType == = 1 & & n . matches? . ( '.quote' ) ) ; if ( added . length ) window . __onNewQuotes ( added . length ) ; } ) . observe ( container , { childList : true , subtree : true } ) ; } ) ; // Now drive the scroll and react to batches as they land : let total = 0 ; events . on ( 'batch' , count = > { total += count ; console . log ( `Got $ { count } new quotes ( total $ { total } ) ` ) ; } ) ; await page . evaluate ( ( ) = > window . scrollTo ( 0 , document . body . scrollHeight ) ) ;

import { EventEmitter } from 'events' ; const events = new EventEmitter ( ) ; await page . exposeFunction ( '__onNewQuotes' , count = > events . emit ( 'batch' , count ) ) ; await page . evaluate ( ( ) = > { const container = document . querySelector ( '.quotes-container' ) | | document . body ; new MutationObserver ( mutations = > { const added = mutations . flatMap ( m = > Array . from ( m . addedNodes ) ) . filter ( n = > n . nodeType == = 1 & & n . matches? . ( '.quote' ) ) ; if ( added . length ) window . __onNewQuotes ( added . length ) ; } ) . observe ( container , { childList : true , subtree : true } ) ; } ) ; // Now drive the scroll and react to batches as they land : let total = 0 ; events . on ( 'batch' , count = > { total += count ; console . log ( `Got $ { count } new quotes ( total $ { total } ) ` ) ; } ) ; await page . evaluate ( ( ) = > window . scrollTo ( 0 , document . body . scrollHeight ) ) ;

Against the test site, the batch handler prints a line per page load as the data arrives, with no polling between them:

Got 10 new quotes ( total 10 ) Got 10 new quotes ( total 20 ) Got 10 new quotes ( total 30 ) Got 10 new quotes ( total 40 ) Got 10 new quotes ( total 50 ) Got 10 new quotes ( total 60 ) Got 10 new quotes ( total 70 ) Got 10 new quotes ( total 80 ) Got 10 new quotes ( total 90 ) Got 10 new quotes ( total 100 )

Got 10 new quotes ( total 10 ) Got 10 new quotes ( total 20 ) Got 10 new quotes ( total 30 ) Got 10 new quotes ( total 40 ) Got 10 new quotes ( total 50 ) Got 10 new quotes ( total 60 ) Got 10 new quotes ( total 70 ) Got 10 new quotes ( total 80 ) Got 10 new quotes ( total 90 ) Got 10 new quotes ( total 100 )

Each line fires the instant the API response gets parsed, and the new .quote nodes attach, rather than waiting for the next polling interval. On the test site, the difference is small. On a real feed with strict rate limiting (one batch every few seconds), push-based detection changes the page from running the polling predicate on every animation frame to being essentially idle between batches.

Use this when the loading cadence is irregular (some pages send a batch every few seconds, some load several at once), or when you want to react to specific node patterns rather than scrollHeight changes. The trade-off is that the termination signal becomes "no batches for N seconds" instead of "scrollHeight didn't grow", so you still need a timeout on the Node side, just not a per-iteration polling timer.

Human-like scrolling and anti-detection

After the scroll loop is fast and verified, the next concern is whether it can bypass detection. Major platforms, including social feeds, large eCommerce sites, and professional networks, use scroll behavior as a component of their bot risk scoring. The default Puppeteer scrolling generates several signals that detection scripts can flag. For example, the timing between scrolls is constant to the millisecond, and the scroll distance is identical on every iteration.

Furthermore, there's an absence of mouse movement between scrolls, and no micro-pauses, re-reads, or upward scrolls are present. These patterns are rarely seen in a real user visit. The fix is to introduce variance at every level a detection script can measure. Although none of the techniques below guarantee that you won't be flagged (because no client-side method can), they collectively remove the most obvious statistical fingerprints.

Inject variance in timing and distance

A real visitor doesn't scroll at a perfectly even rate and doesn't move the same number of pixels each time. These 2 short helpers replace the constants:

const randomDelay = ( min , max ) = > new Promise ( r = > setTimeout ( r , Math . random ( ) * ( max - min ) + min ) ) ; await randomDelay ( 600 , 1800 ) ; await page . evaluate ( ( ) = > { const factor = 0.6 + Math . random ( ) * 0.4 ; window . scrollBy ( 0 , window . innerHeight * factor ) ; } ) ;

const randomDelay = ( min , max ) = > new Promise ( r = > setTimeout ( r , Math . random ( ) * ( max - min ) + min ) ) ; await randomDelay ( 600 , 1800 ) ; await page . evaluate ( ( ) = > { const factor = 0.6 + Math . random ( ) * 0.4 ; window . scrollBy ( 0 , window . innerHeight * factor ) ; } ) ;

The displayed values are for illustrative purposes only. They must be tuned according to your target application. The core principle to follow is variance, and not the specific numerical values. You should use a different scroll amount and a different pause length during each iteration. The removal of the constant-distance and constant-delay signals represents one of the most accessible and low-cost anti-detection improvements.

Add mouse movement

Real user activity involves mouse movement during reading. The page.mouse.move() function generates CDP input events, making the activity indistinguishable from hardware mouse input in DevTools Protocol traces:

async function humanMouseMove ( page ) { const x = 100 + Math . random ( ) * 1000 ; const y = 100 + Math . random ( ) * 700 ; await page . mouse . move ( x , y , { steps : 10 + Math . floor ( Math . random ( ) * 10 ) } ) ; }

async function humanMouseMove ( page ) { const x = 100 + Math . random ( ) * 1000 ; const y = 100 + Math . random ( ) * 700 ; await page . mouse . move ( x , y , { steps : 10 + Math . floor ( Math . random ( ) * 10 ) } ) ; }

The steps parameter breaks the movement into intermediate points. This generates a curved path and avoids the instantaneous "teleport" effect.

Use mouse.wheel() for natural scrolling

The window.scrollTo() call is purely programmatic. In contrast, page.mouse.wheel({ deltaY: n }) dispatches a real wheel event, which more accurately matches a visitor scrolling with a trackpad or mouse wheel:

await page . mouse . move ( 600 , 400 ) ; await page . mouse . wheel ( { deltaY : 400 + Math . random ( ) * 200 } ) ;

await page . mouse . move ( 600 , 400 ) ; await page . mouse . wheel ( { deltaY : 400 + Math . random ( ) * 200 } ) ;

Wheel events follow the same code paths that real input devices trigger. It's a stronger match than when you use the programmatic scrollTo() call.

Insert occasional upward scrolls

In order to better simulate the behavior of actual users who frequently return to previous sections for re-reading, it's recommended to implement an occasional upward scroll of a minor distance after every 5 or 6 iterations before proceeding further down the page.

if ( Math . random ( ) < 0.15 ) { await page . mouse . wheel ( { deltaY : - ( 150 + Math . random ( ) * 200 ) } ) ; await randomDelay ( 400 , 900 ) ; }

if ( Math . random ( ) < 0.15 ) { await page . mouse . wheel ( { deltaY : - ( 150 + Math . random ( ) * 200 ) } ) ; await randomDelay ( 400 , 900 ) ; }

This breaks the monotonic-downward pattern that simple detection heuristics watch for.

Set a realistic viewport and user agent

The default User-Agent for headless: true and headless: 'shell' contains the HeadlessChrome substring, which acts as a primary detection signal for bot scanners. It's necessary to override the User-Agent to remove the Headless prefix as a minimum anti-detection measure. The Chrome version in the User-Agent string must also remain current, because a version that is older than the bundled Chromium binary appears unusual, and hardcoded versions in documentation quickly become obsolete. You should extract the major version number from browser.version() to ensure the User-Agent string updates automatically with each Puppeteer upgrade.

await page . setViewport ( { width : 1920 , height : 1080 } ) ; const major = ( await browser . version ( ) ) . match ( / \ / ( \d + ) \ . / ) ? . [ 1 ] ; await page . setUserAgent ( `Mozilla / 5.0 ( Windows NT 10.0 ; Win64 ; x64 ) AppleWebKit / 537.36 ` + ` ( KHTML , like Gecko ) Chrome / $ { major } .0 .0 .0 Safari / 537.36 ` , ) ;

await page . setViewport ( { width : 1920 , height : 1080 } ) ; const major = ( await browser . version ( ) ) . match ( / \ / ( \d + ) \ . / ) ? . [ 1 ] ; await page . setUserAgent ( `Mozilla / 5.0 ( Windows NT 10.0 ; Win64 ; x64 ) AppleWebKit / 537.36 ` + ` ( KHTML , like Gecko ) Chrome / $ { major } .0 .0 .0 Safari / 537.36 ` , ) ;

The User Agent must align with the actual Chromium build to avoid version-mismatch signals across the User-Agent string, navigator.userAgentData, and the TLS ClientHello. If you need a specific historical version (some sites serve a different feed to older Chrome), hardcode that major instead of reading it dynamically.

Collectively, these patterns result in a scroll loop that simulates the behavior of a slightly distracted human user. For a deeper background on what detection scripts measure and why each control matters, see our guide to anti-bot systems. If scroll detection escalates to a CAPTCHA, the Puppeteer CAPTCHA guide is the next step.

The 2026 stealth ecosystem: a stealth plugin alone isn't enough

Many anti-detection guides recommend puppeteer-extra-plugin-stealth. However, this is only a partial solution. The plugin patches the visible Chromium headless signals (navigator.webdriver, missing plugin lists, chrome-object differences in userland). Conversely, modern web application firewalls (WAFs) inspect signals that the plugin doesn’t cover, including traces from the Runtime.Enable CDP command that Puppeteer sends to the browser during startup. Cloudflare, DataDome, and PerimeterX are reported in the scraping community to check for this specific signal, among others.

Some functionality provided by the plugin in userland can also be accessed at the browser level. For example, launching with args: [‘–disable-blink-features=AutomationControlled’] suppresses navigator.webdriver at the Chromium binding layer. This approach is more difficult to detect than a JavaScript patch that overrides the property after the page loads. The effect is observable in one line:

// Default launch ( no flag ) : the property reveals automation . await page . evaluate ( ( ) = > navigator . webdriver ) ; // → true // With args : [ '--disable-blink-features=AutomationControlled' ] await page . evaluate ( ( ) = > navigator . webdriver ) ; // → false

// Default launch ( no flag ) : the property reveals automation . await page . evaluate ( ( ) = > navigator . webdriver ) ; // → true // With args : [ '--disable-blink-features=AutomationControlled' ] await page . evaluate ( ( ) = > navigator . webdriver ) ; // → false

The primary objective of the AutomationControlled flag is to align the behavior of the automated instance with a standard browser environment. By ensuring that navigator.webdriver returns false, the scraper effectively masks the automation signal at the binding layer. In contrast to userland patches, such as those utilized by the stealth plugin, this method prevents detection via Object.getOwnPropertyDescriptor inspections on the Navigator.prototype. To achieve maximum coverage, developers should combine this Chromium flag with the stealth plugin rather than relying on a single approach.

The current options worth knowing, with their maintenance status (it matters here):

puppeteer-extra-plugin-stealth . This represents a legacy baseline that patches common userland signals. Although widely documented, its development has stalled since early 2023, making it insufficient for bypassing modern anti-bot systems that inspect CDP-level traces.

. This represents a legacy baseline that patches common userland signals. Although widely documented, its development has stalled since early 2023, making it insufficient for bypassing modern anti-bot systems that inspect CDP-level traces. rebrowser-patches . This utility modifies the Puppeteer source code to suppress the Runtime.Enable leak. It's currently the most effective technical solution for maintaining Puppeteer compatibility while mitigating specific CDP-based detection fingerprints.

. This utility modifies the Puppeteer source code to suppress the leak. It's currently the most effective technical solution for maintaining Puppeteer compatibility while mitigating specific CDP-based detection fingerprints. puppeteer-real-browser. This library interfaces with an existing Chrome installation via CDP attachment. By utilizing a standard browser binary instead of Chromium-for-Testing, it eliminates numerous headless tells, though it requires a more complex environment configuration.

In summary, client-side stealth techniques possess built-in limitations. In-browser modifications can reduce fingerprints, but high-security targets eventually require network-level intervention. Developers must implement residential or mobile proxies, or managed unblocking services, to ensure reliable access when client-side fingerprints are no longer sufficient to bypass protection layers.

When human-like scrolling isn't enough

Browser-side controls cover scroll behavior, mouse movement, and the visible fingerprint. They don’t modify the IP address or the TLS handshake. On hard targets, IP reputation and rate limits are evaluated prior to any in-page checks, and a well-crafted scroll loop on a flagged IP still gets blocked.

When that occurs, the typical escalation involves residential proxies with rotating IPs. Decodo's residential proxies are implemented directly via Puppeteer launch arguments:

const browser = await puppeteer . launch ( { headless : true , defaultViewport : { width : 1920 , height : 1080 } , args : [ '--proxy-server=http://gate.decodo.com:7000' ] , } ) ; const page = await browser . newPage ( ) ; await page . authenticate ( { username : process . env . PROXY_USER , password : process . env . PROXY_PASS , } ) ;

const browser = await puppeteer . launch ( { headless : true , defaultViewport : { width : 1920 , height : 1080 } , args : [ '--proxy-server=http://gate.decodo.com:7000' ] , } ) ; const page = await browser . newPage ( ) ; await page . authenticate ( { username : process . env . PROXY_USER , password : process . env . PROXY_PASS , } ) ;

Any provider that exposes an HTTP proxy with basic authentication works the same way. Only the gateway hostname and credentials change.