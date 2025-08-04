Google News Scraper API

Use our Google News scraper API* to access the latest headlines, articles, and trends to support your projects, research, and business needs with up-to-date news insights.


* This scraper is now a part of the Web Scraping API.

125M+

IPs worldwide

100%

success rate

200

requests per second

100+

ready-made templates

7-day

free trial

Be ahead of the Google News scraping game

Extract data from Google News

SERP Scraping API is a powerful data collector that combines a web scraper and a pool of 125M+ residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter proxies.


Here are some of the key data points you can extract with it:

  • Article titles and summaries
  • News categories and topics
  • Source names and publication dates
  • Article URLs and direct links
What is a Google News scraper?

A Google News scraper extracts headlines and articles straight from Google News. With our API, you can fetch streams of news data with a single request. If a query fails, it automatically retries, and you only pay for successful retrievals.


Designed by our experienced developers, this tool offers you a range of handy features:

  • Built-in scraper
  • JavaScript rendering
  • Easy API integration
  • 195+ geo-locations, including country-, state-, and city-level targeting
  • No CAPTCHAs or IP blocks
How does Google News scraper API work?

Google News scraper API uses advanced user simulation to bypass anti-bot systems and pull the data you need. It instantly delivers scraped data in HTML and automatically retries multiple times if a request fails.

Scrape Google News with Python, Node.js, or cURL

Our Google News scraper API supports all popular programming languages for hassle-free integration with your business tools.

import requests


url = "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape"


payload = {
      "target": "google_search",
      "query": "best proxies",
      "headless": "html",
      "page_from": "1",
      "limit": "10",
      "google_results_language": "en",
      "google_tbm": "nws",
      "parse": True
}


headers = {
    "accept": "application/json",
    "content-type": "application/json",
    "authorization": "Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]"
}


response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)


print(response.text)

Extract data without interruptions from blocks and CAPTCHAs with our API, which features JavaScript rendering, integrated fingerprints, and a built-in proxy pool of 125M+ IPs.

Flexible output format

Retrieve news data in HTML or JSON, ready for your custom processing and workflow needs.

100% success

Scrape risk-free with pay-for-success pricing because you only pay for the news data you actually get.

Real-time or on-demand results

Get news data instantly or set up automated extractions for later.

Advanced anti-bot protection

Make use of integrated browser fingerprints to avoid detection and scrape without interruptions.

Simple setup

Get started with our Google News scraper API in minutes using our quick start guide and code examples.

Geo-targeted results

Access region-specific news with 195+ locations, including country-, state-, and city-level targeting.

Scrape dynamic content

Accurately extract dynamic or interactive news content by enabling JavaScript rendering.

Free trial

Try out all of our scraper’s features with a 7-day free trial and 1K requests.

Find the right Google News scraping solution for you

Explore our Google News scraper API and choose the feature set that best matches your needs.

Frequently asked questions

Is it possible to scrape Google News?

Yes, you can collect data from Google News with our scraper API. It automates the extraction of data points like headlines, articles, and sources – all without managing proxies or worrying about blocks and CAPTCHAs.

Is it legal to scrape Google News?

You can scrape Google News as long as it doesn’t break its terms of service and relevant laws. These include contract, intellectual property, and data privacy laws. Review the terms of service and consult a legal professional to double-check the scope and use of the data being collected.


How is this different from Google’s discontinued News API?

The biggest difference is that our API is more than just a Google News scraper. While the scraper delivers the same data as the Google News API did, it can be configured to scrape other news aggregators – or other websites, for that matter.

What kind of data can I extract?

With our Google News scraper API, you can collect:

  • Article titles
  • Article summaries
  • Article URLs
  • Direct links in articles
  • News categories
  • News topics
  • Source names
  • Publication dates

What search and filtering options are available?

Our Google News scraping API supports many filters to help you target exactly the news you need for your project or analysis. In the dashboard, you can filter Google News data by:

  • Query keyword
  • Device type
  • Browser type
  • Website domain
  • Session ID
  • Pagination
  • Location
  • Language
  • Date-based parameters
  • Autocorrection setting
  • Safe search setting

How reliable is Google News scraper API?

Our Google News scraper API is built with advanced anti-block mechanisms and is backed by a 99.99% uptime guarantee. The API is powered by integrated browser fingerprints, and a rotating pool of 125M+ IPs built to avoid blocks and CAPTCHAs – even at a large scale.

Is this solution scalable for enterprise use?

Absolutely. Whether you’re collecting a few hundred or millions of data points, our API scales with your Google News scraping needs. Explore our pricing plans to find the best fit for your business.

Do you offer customer support?

Yes, we have a dedicated 24/7 tech support team reachable via LiveChat. You can also join our Discord community to ask questions, share experiences, and get the most out of Google News scraper API.

How does pricing work for Google News scraper API?

Our pricing plans are based on a pay-per-successful-request model, meaning you only pay if you get scraping results. We also offer a 7-day free trial with 1K requests for new users, and custom plans for large-scale and enterprise needs. The trial includes all Advanced plan features.

How do I get started?

Begin by signing up for an account. In the dashboard, activate your free 7-day trial to get 1K requests and all Advanced API features, and start scraping. Check out our quick start guides, documentation, and FAQs in our Knowledge Hub to help you easily set up and begin using Google News scraping API in minutes.

Google News Scraper API for Real-Time News Extraction

Gain access to real-time data at any scale without worrying about proxy setup or blocks.

