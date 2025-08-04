One Hub for All Your Video Data Needs
Whether you're training AI models, archiving content, or analyzing trends - Decodo gives you powerful tools for scalable video data collection. Scrape structured metadata, transcripts, connect to high-speed proxies, or download raw content, all from one place.
Collect, download, and scale video data – your way
Get structured metadata, raw video files, and reliable infrastructure, all in one place. Choose the tools you need and build a workflow that fits your scale, speed, and goals.
Video Downloader
Need access to YouTube videos or audio without dealing with scraping logic or proxy setup? Our downloader is built for scale, simplicity, and secure, AI-ready data delivery.
High-speed proxies
Supply your AI tools with the latest video and audio data using high-speed proxies – fully compatible with yt-dlp and built for enterprise-grade performance.
Web Scraping API
Collect everything from full video transcripts to metadata and real-time search results – effortlessly and efficiently, with just a few clicks.
One toolkit, endless use cases
Whether you're tracking trends, training AI, or archiving content, our video data tools adapt to your workflow and enhance your data pipeline management.
Combine solutions and scale your AI workflows
Don't limit yourself to just one tool, mix and match our enterprise-grade solutions for maximum efficiency:
- Web Scraping API – extract structured data like video titles, view counts, and transcripts.
- Video Downloader – collect raw video and audio files for training AI models.
- High-speed proxies – power your entire setup with fast, reliable connections at scale.
The result? A complete data collection system that handles both structured information and raw media files, all running smoothly even when processing thousands of video and audio data.
Engineered for AI and big data
Our solutions aren't just regular scrapers, they're designed to handle even the biggest AI and data projects.
- High-throughput operations – handle massive volumes without downtimes.
- Geo-restriction bypass – access content from anywhere in the world.
- AI pipeline compatibility – works seamlessly with Claude, ChatGPT, Windsurf, and other modern AI tools.
Whether you're training machine learning models or building AI applications, these tools can handle the scale and complexity effortlessly.
Choose the best tool for your video data needs
Compare key features, output types, and common use cases to choose the right solution – or combine them for even more power.
Video Downloader
High-speed proxies
Web Scraping API
Primary function
Download raw video and audio files directly
Route your own scraping scripts via stable IPs
Extract structured metadata and transcripts from YouTube
Best for
Multimodal model training, video content
Custom scraping scripts, bypassing rate limits
LLM training data, SEO, video metadata
Data type
Video/audio files (MP4, MP3, etc.)
Any YouTube web data you define
Titles, views, comments, transcripts, etc.
Ease of use
Simple API with storage upload support
Requires your own scraper
Plug-and-play endpoints
Scalability
Highly scalable with batch download support
Highly scalable with custom logic
Auto-handles IPs, retries, parsing
Output
MP4, MP3, direct file upload
Custom (you control it)
JSON, structured
LLM compatibility
Yes, native audio and video collection
Partial, if you scrape and store manually
Yes, structured text and markdown format
CAPTCHA bypassing
Scraping logic
Storage integration
Frequently asked questions
What’s the difference between the YouTube Scraper and Video Downloader?
The YouTube Scraper extracts public video metadata (e.g. title, views, upload date, channel info, etc.), comments, and search results – ideal for SEO, trend analysis, or competitor monitoring. The Video Downloader, on the other hand, fetches video/audio content (MP4, MP3) and uploads it to your cloud storage – great for content archiving or moderation pipelines.
Do I need proxies to use these tools?
Not necessarily. The YouTube Scraper and Downloader both work out of the box. However, if you're collecting data at scale or high frequency, pairing them with our high-speed proxies or Scraping API ensures higher success rates and IP rotation across regions.
Is this compliant with YouTube’s terms of service?
Our tools operate on publicly available data. However, how you use the data matters - always ensure your use complies with YouTube’s terms and local laws, especially for redistribution or reuse of downloaded content.
Can I try it out before committing?
Yes! We offer a free 7-day trial for the YouTube Scraper and Web Scraping API. The Downloader is available via sales request, but we’re happy to provide a demo.
Do you support bulk scraping or batch downloads?
Absolutely. Both tools support bulk inputs – video IDs, channel URLs, or even playlists - either via API or file upload.
Where is the data stored?
For the YouTube Downloader, you specify your own storage destination (e.g. AWS S3, Google Drive, FTP, etc.). The scraper data can be streamed via API or exported as JSON or CSV.
