Expedia Scraper API
Gather travel intelligence from Expedia with our specialized scraper API* – pull hotel pricing, descriptions, and guest reviews to fuel your competitive analysis, dynamic pricing tools, and travel market insights.
* This scraper is now a part of Web Scraping API.
14-day money-back option
125M+
IPs worldwide
99.99%
success rate
200
requests per second
100+
ready-made templates
7-day
free trial
Why the scraping community chooses Decodo
Manual scraping
Other APIs
Decodo
Manage proxy rotation yourself
Limited proxy pools
125M+ residential, mobile, ISP proxies
Build CAPTCHA solvers
Frequent CAPTCHA blocks
Advanced browser fingerprinting
Handle retries manually
Pay for failed requests
Only pay for successful scrapes
Maintenance overhead
Complex documentation
Ready-made scraping templates
Days to implement
Limited output formats
JSON, CSV, HTML, Markdown, XHR, PNG formats
Stay competitive in travel data collection
Pull extensive data from Expedia
Our Web Scraping API makes it easy to extract travel data at scale, with powerful scraping tools and access to 125M+ residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter proxies.
Your scraping toolkit includes these critical data fields from Expedia:
- Property names, room rates, and booking availability
- Flight options, departure times, and ticket prices
- Guest reviews, star ratings, and satisfaction scores
- Room types, amenities, and property features
- Geographic details
- Visual assets and detailed descriptions
What is an Expedia scraper?
An Expedia scraper automates the collection of travel and accommodation data directly from Expedia's website. Our API handles everything in a single request – from fetching hotel listings to extracting flight information. When requests encounter issues, the system automatically retries, and you're only charged for the data you successfully retrieve.
Built by developers who understand web scraping challenges, this solution includes:
- Pre-configured scraper
- JavaScript rendering
- Straightforward API integration
- Vast country-level targeting options
- CAPTCHAs handling
- AI Parser
Integrate Expedia scraping with Python, Node.js, or cURL
Our Expedia scraper API works seamlessly with every major programming language, making integration with your existing tech stack straightforward.
import requestsurl = "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape"payload = {"target": "universal","url": "https://www.expedia.com/","headless": "html",}headers = {"accept": "application/json","content-type": "application/json","authorization": "Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]"}response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)print(response.text)
Gather Expedia data seamlessly with our scraper API
Pull travel and accommodation data without dealing with blocks or CAPTCHAs – our API includes JavaScript rendering, built-in fingerprints, and a 125M+ IP proxy infrastructure.
Flexible output format
Choose between HTML or JSON output formats, perfectly suited for your data pipeline and analysis workflows.
99.99% success
Pay only for data you actually receive with our pay-per-success model, eliminating wasted spend on failed attempts.
Real-time and on-demand results
Pull travel data on demand or configure scheduled extractions that run automatically.
Advanced anti-bot protection
Use built-in browser fingerprints to stay undetected, enabling uninterrupted data collection.
Simple setup
Start scraping Expedia data in just a few minutes with our quick start documentation and code samples.
Geo-targeted results
View location-based pricing and content from 195+ locations, with precision targeting at country, state, and city levels.
Scrape dynamic content
Handle JavaScript-heavy pages and dynamic pricing by activating JavaScript rendering.
Free trial
Test every feature with our 7-day free trial that includes 1K requests.
Purpose-built for production-scale travel data projects
Track pricing fluctuations
Monitor how Expedia's hotel and flight prices shift throughout the day, week, or season to identify optimal pricing windows. Use historical price data to predict future trends and adjust your own rates strategically.
Benchmark against competitors
Compare your property rates or flight prices against what's listed on Expedia to ensure you're staying competitive in the market. Identify pricing gaps and opportunities where you can either undercut competitors or justify premium pricing.
Build travel aggregation platforms
Power your metasearch engine or travel comparison site with fresh Expedia data that's automatically updated. Offer your users comprehensive travel options by combining Expedia listings with data from other sources.
Research seasonal demand patterns
Analyze booking availability and pricing trends across different times of year to understand peak and off-peak periods. Use these insights to forecast demand, optimize inventory allocation, and plan marketing campaigns that align with travel seasons.
Choose the Expedia scraping solution that fits your needs
Compare our API plans and select the feature package that aligns with your data collection requirements.
Core
Advanced
Essential scraping features to unlock targets efficiently
Premium scraping solution with high customizability
Success rate
100%
100%
Output
HTML
HTML, JSON, CSV
Anti-bot bypassing
Proxy management
API Playground
Task scheduling
Pre-build scraper
Free trial
Ready-made templates
Advanced geo-targeting
Premium proxy pool
Unlimited threads & connections
JavaScript rendering
Plans designed for every Expedia scraping requirement
Begin extracting live travel data from Expedia today and maintain a competitive edge with current pricing and availability information.
23K requests
$1.25
$0.88
/1K req
Total:$20+ VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - SCRAPE30
82K requests
$1.2
$0.84
/1K req
Total:$69+ VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - SCRAPE30
216K requests
$1.15
$0.81
/1K req
Total:$179+ VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - SCRAPE30
455K requests
$1.1
$0.77
/1K req
Total:$349+ VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - SCRAPE30
950K requests
$1.05
$0.74
/1K req
Total:$699+ VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - SCRAPE30
2M requests
$1.0
$0.7
/1K req
Total:$1399+ VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - SCRAPE30
90K requests
$0.32
/1K req
Total:$29+ VAT billed monthly
700K requests
$0.14
/1K req
Total:$99+ VAT billed monthly
2M requests
$0.12
/1K req
Total:$249+ VAT billed monthly
4.5M requests
$0.11
/1K req
Total:$499+ VAT billed monthly
10M requests
$0.1
/1K req
Total:$999+ VAT billed monthly
22.2M requests
$0.09
/1K req
Total:$1999+ VAT billed monthly
50M requests
$0.08
/1K req
Total:$3999+ VAT billed monthly
Need more?
Chat with us and we’ll find the best solution for you
With each plan you access
API Playground
Advanced rotation
100% success rate
Geo-targeting
Unlimited connections and threads
JavaScript rendering
Parsed results
Ready-made templates
14-day money-back
SSL Secure Payment
Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL
Frequently asked questions
What exactly does an Expedia scraper API do?
Decodo’s Expedia scraper extracts structured travel data from Expedia.com, automating the collection of flight prices, hotel listings, and other travel information. Instead of manually browsing and copying data, the API sends requests to Expedia, handles JavaScript rendering, bypasses anti-bot measures, and returns clean, structured data in formats like JSON, CSV, or HTML.
This is useful for price comparison platforms, travel aggregators, market research, and competitive analysis in the travel industry.
Which specific request parameters are available through this scraper?
With Decodo’s Expedia scraper, you can extract data using the following parameters:
- HTTP method
- Location
- Language
- Device type and browser
- Session ID
- Headers
- Cookies
- Successful status codes
- Force headers
- Force cookies
- XHR
- Markdown
How does your scraper overcome Expedia's bot detection?
Our Web Scraping API includes built-in anti-bot bypassing that handles Expedia's bot detection measures automatically. The API manages proxy rotation using our residential IP pool, renders JavaScript-heavy content, handles CAPTCHAs, rotates user agents and browser fingerprints, and mimics human browsing patterns.
You don't need to worry about blocks or bans. We maintain a 99.99% success rate by continuously adapting to IP block measures.
Is there separate proxy configuration required?
No. Proxy management is built into our Web Scraping API. The service automatically routes your requests through our proxy infrastructure, including geo-targeting if you need to view prices from specific locations. You won't need to purchase or configure proxies separately – just send your API request, and we handle the entire proxy rotation, IP management, and connection stability behind the scenes.
What distinguishes your Core plan from the Advanced plan?
The Core plan offers affordable web scraping for basic data extraction needs. It’s ideal for simpler data structures and comes with anti-bot bypassing, proxy management, an API Playground, task scheduling, and a pre-built scraper.
The Advanced plan is designed for projects that require more flexibility and control. It includes everything in the Core plan, along with ready-made templates, advanced geo-targeting, a premium proxy pool, unlimited threads and connections, and JavaScript rendering.
Expedia Scraper API for Scalable Travel Data Collection
Collect live travel intelligence at any volume without managing proxies or dealing with access restrictions.
14-day money-back option