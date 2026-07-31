Best US Proxies in 2026: Top Providers Compared

TL;DR

The best US proxies combine a large, clean US IP pool with fast response times and reliable access to various websites.

Residential proxies handle protected US sites, ISP proxies hold stable sessions, mobile proxies beat the toughest anti-bot systems, and datacenter proxies move fast on easy targets.

When comparing proxy providers, consider tested US performance more than advertised global IP pool size.

Residential proxies remain the best option for most scraping and automation tasks because they're harder for websites to detect than datacenter proxies.

Decodo pairs a near-top US pool and success rate with the lowest pricing among the top-tested providers, with pay-as-you-go included.

To reduce block rates and improve long-term scraping reliability, you need to choose ethically-sourced US IPs.

Types of US proxies

Not all US proxies work the same way. Each proxy type offers different levels of anonymity, performance, session stability, and detection resistance.

Pick the wrong type for a US target and your scraping project stalls before it collects a single row of data. Here are the types of US proxies on the market today.

US residential proxies

Residential proxies route through real household IP addresses issued by US internet providers. Because these IP addresses belong to genuine residential devices, websites typically treat requests as legitimate user traffic rather than automated activity.

This makes them the most popular option for performing web scraping, accessing geo-restricted US content, market research, localized SEO, and ad verification.

Residential proxies are particularly effective against websites protected by sophisticated anti-bot systems.

Many eCommerce platforms, travel websites, online marketplaces, and search engines monitor incoming traffic for suspicious behavior. Requests coming from residential IP addresses blend naturally with normal browsing patterns, which reduces the likelihood of CAPTCHAs, temporary blocks, or rate limiting.

Residential proxies also support both rotating and sticky sessions. Rotating sessions automatically assign a new IP address after each request, which makes them ideal for large-scale web scraping.

Sticky sessions keep the same IP address for an extended period, which works better for authenticated browsing and account management.

The tradeoff is cost and speed variance. Traffic rides on real US home connections, so latency isn't as tight as a datacenter IP, and pricing runs by the gigabyte rather than by the IP.

Residential proxies are worth the premium whenever the target actively checks IP reputation, and they're the only sensible option for accessing US streaming catalogs, or checkout flows that fingerprint the connection type behind an IP.

Pros

Difficult for websites to detect

Excellent success rates on protected websites

Supports state, city, ZIP code, and ASN targeting

Suitable for rotating and sticky sessions

Ideal for long-term data collection

Cons

Higher cost than datacenter proxies

Slightly slower than server-based proxies

Bandwidth limits may apply depending on the provider

US ISP (static residential) proxies

ISP proxies, also known as static residential proxies, combine a US IP registered under a major American provider, AT&T, Verizon, or T-Mobile, with hosting on stable datacenter infrastructure. You get the residential trust signal without the connection jitter of a real home network, and the IP doesn't rotate away mid-session.

Unlike rotating residential proxies, ISP proxies provide a static IP address issued through an internet service provider while being hosted in professional data centers.

This combination makes them particularly useful for workloads that require a consistent online identity. They’re the preferred option for businesses managing multiple seller accounts, advertising platforms, social media profiles, or long-running browser sessions because they maintain the same US IP address throughout the session while still appearing as legitimate residential traffic.

Compared with rotating residential proxies, ISP proxies offer greater session stability. They're also less likely to trigger anti-bot systems because websites recognize them as residential internet connections.

Another advantage is predictable performance. Since ISP proxies operate from high-performance hosting environments, they generally deliver faster speeds than rotating residential networks while preserving much of the trust associated with household IP addresses.

Pros

Static residential IP addresses

Lower detection rates than datacenter proxies

Faster and more stable than rotating residential proxies

Excellent for authenticated sessions

Suitable for long-term account management

Cons

More expensive than datacenter proxies

Less anonymity than rotating residential proxies

Not necessary for short scraping tasks

US mobile proxies

US mobile proxies route internet traffic through IP addresses that US carriers assign to phones and tablets. Since thousands of users often share the same mobile IP addresses through carrier-grade NAT (CGNAT), websites generally view mobile traffic as highly trustworthy. This makes mobile proxies one of the most reliable options for accessing websites with strict anti-bot protections.

These types of proxies are the preferred option for businesses managing social media accounts, testing mobile applications, verifying mobile advertisements, and accessing platforms that prioritize mobile traffic. Because mobile IP addresses change naturally as users move between network towers, they blend seamlessly with legitimate user behavior.

Compared with residential proxies, mobile proxies typically achieve similar or even higher trust levels on heavily protected platforms. However, they usually come at a higher cost due to the limited availability of mobile IP addresses and the infrastructure required to maintain carrier connections.

Unless your project specifically requires mobile traffic, residential or ISP proxies often provide a better balance between performance and cost. Still, for applications that depend on authentic mobile identities, mobile proxies remain an excellent option.

Pros

Extremely difficult to detect

High trust on mobile-first platforms

Natural IP rotation

Excellent success rates

Ideal for mobile traffic simulation

Cons

Higher pricing than other proxy types

Smaller IP pools

Not necessary for most standard web scraping projects

US datacenter proxies

US datacenter proxies use IP addresses hosted in professional data centers rather than residential internet connections. Because they aren't tied to internet service providers or mobile carriers, datacenter proxies deliver exceptional speed and low latency, which makes them ideal for high-volume automation and public web scraping.

These types of proxies can process thousands of requests quickly, which makes them a popular choice for website testing, uptime monitoring, public data collection, and brand protection.

However, websites can often identify datacenter IP addresses more easily than residential or mobile IPs. Many platforms maintain databases of known hosting providers and apply stricter rate limits or additional verification to traffic originating from datacenter networks.

For websites with minimal anti-bot protections, this usually isn't a concern. But for platforms that actively detect automated traffic, residential proxies typically deliver higher success rates.

To optimize both speed and reliability, you need to combine datacenter and residential. This way, you can scrape public pages using fast datacenter proxies and residential or ISP proxies for more heavily protected websites.

Pros

Fastest proxy type

Low latency

Excellent scalability

Cost-effective for high-volume requests

Easy deployment

Cons

Easier for websites to detect

Lower success rates on protected websites

Less suitable for account management

Which type of US proxies should you choose?

When choosing the best US proxies, you need to select the right proxy type for your workload. While every option routes traffic through a US IP address, each one offers different strengths depending on whether you prioritize speed, anonymity, or session stability.

Here’s a quick decision table to guide you: