Best Web Proxy in 2026: Free Tools vs. Paid Providers
The best web proxy depends on the job: a free browser tool works for a quick, one-off visit, while a paid provider is the better choice for logins, regular use, or important business tasks. This guide explains how both options work, where free tools fall short, and how 5 paid providers compare in 2026.
Lukas Mikelionis
Last updated: Oct 26, 2026
7 min read
What is a web proxy server?
A web proxy server is an intermediary between your device and the websites you visit. Instead of connecting directly, you send your request to the proxy. It fetches the page and passes it back, so the website sees the proxy's IP address instead of yours.
There are two versions, and they work differently:
- Web-based proxy. You open a proxy website, type a URL into its address bar, and the proxy loads the page inside its own site. It rewrites the page so links and resources keep going through the proxy.
- Configured proxy. You enter an HTTP(S) proxy's address and port in your browser or system settings. Your browser sends requests through the proxy at the network level, and the pages load as they normally would, without being rebuilt.
See what a proxy server is for the wider picture.
How web proxies work
A browser-based web proxy does more than pass a page along. It fetches the page, rewrites it, and displays the new version inside its own site:
- You paste a destination URL into the proxy tool.
- The tool requests the page using the proxy's IP address.
- The website sends the page back to the proxy instead of directly to you.
- The proxy typically rewrites links and may modify forms or scripts, then displays the page so your next clicks also pass through it.
Step 4 is where most problems start. Modern sites load JavaScript, cookies, media, and API calls from several domains. If the tool misses a request or redirect, buttons can stop working, login sessions can break, and digital rights management (DRM) can block protected video.
Keep in mind that you're sending requests through someone else's tool. HTTPS can protect the connection between you and the tool, but the tool must still read the destination page to rewrite it. The tool can therefore see anything you submit through the proxy, including passwords.
A configured HTTP(S) proxy takes the cleaner network-level route and skips the rebuild. Your browser sends each request to a proxy endpoint, which forwards it and returns the response without wrapping the page in another site. Dynamic sites usually handle this route better. You need an endpoint and port, plus a username and password, unless the provider authenticates you by allowlisting your IP address. Then add the details to your browser or operating system.
Free web proxy tools: What they're good for and what they risk
A free web proxy is useful when you need a quick geo-check, one-off access to a non-sensitive page, or a no-install option on a device you control. An online proxy removes setup friction, but it also puts one more operator between you and the destination.
The tradeoffs are obvious:
- Operator visibility. The service can read the traffic it fetches, including credentials or form data you send through it.
- Ad or script injection. Page rewriting gives the operator a chance to insert advertising, tracking, or unwanted code.
- Session exposure. Logging in can reveal cookies, tokens, or account activity to the service.
- Burned shared IPs. Thousands of users may share the same exits, so websites can block them before you arrive, often with a 403 error.
- Short service life. Free tools and endpoints can disappear, change owners, or stop working without notice.
Why free web proxy lists aren't worth it
A public free web proxy list is usually a pile of dead entries mixed with overloaded servers and IPs already shared by everyone. You can't verify who operates them, how traffic is logged, or when an address will vanish. Test a known provider instead of treating an anonymous list as infrastructure.
Web proxy vs. proxy browser apps vs. VPN
These 3 options can all change the IP a website sees, but their scope and privacy properties differ.
Attribute
Web proxy (browser tool)
Proxy browser app
VPN
Setup
Paste a URL
Install an app or extension
Install a client
Coverage
One page or browsing session
Traffic inside that browser
Usually all device traffic
Encryption
HTTPS to the tool. Operator sees fetched content
Depends on the proxy and app
Encrypted tunnel to the VPN server
Speed
Often slow or inconsistent
Depends on the provider
Usually stable, with tunnel overhead
Cost
Often free
Free or paid
Usually paid
Best for
One-off, non-sensitive access
Repeat browsing through a chosen proxy
Device-wide privacy on untrusted networks
A web proxy browser tool is the lightest option. It needs no configuration, but page rewriting makes it fragile and gives the operator visibility into the fetched content.
A proxy browser app or extension connects the browser to a proxy endpoint without wrapping each page inside another website. It handles modern sites better, but it protects only traffic sent through that browser and only to the extent supported by the proxy protocol.
A VPN routes much more of your device's traffic through an encrypted tunnel. That broader coverage makes it a better privacy tool on public Wi-Fi, while a proxy is often easier to use for one browser, location, or automated workflow. See the full proxy vs. VPN comparison.
Benefits and use cases of web proxies
- Bypass local restrictions. Open a public page that a school, workplace, or local network blocks, provided the access follows the network's rules.
- Run a quick geo-check. See whether a public page, price, or campaign changes by country. Business teams need a controlled network for repeatable ad verification.
- Add light IP privacy. Hide your home IP from the destination, while remembering that the proxy operator can still see the traffic it handles.
- Reach one-off research sources. Access a public reference without changing device-wide network settings.
- Start a larger collection job. Use the result as a proof of concept, then move repeated extraction to a managed Web Scraping API.
How to choose the best web proxies?
- Check HTTPS handling. A browser tool should load over HTTPS and explain how it handles destination traffic. For configured proxies, confirm HTTP(S) support and whether credentials are protected in transit.
- Identify the operator. Look for a real company, privacy policy, acceptable-use rules, and a way to contact support. An anonymous service isn't a sensible place for sensitive traffic.
- Test speed and uptime. Load the same pages from the same region several times. One fast request doesn't prove the route will stay available.
- Inspect IP reputation. Check whether the exits are already blocked, mislabeled, or serving the wrong location. Shared free IPs tend to carry more history from other users.
- Measure accountability. Paid providers should publish product scope, billing terms, refund or trial conditions, and support channels. Test the smallest plan on your real target before scaling.
Top 5 best web proxy providers in 2026
Below are our top 5 paid web proxy providers for 2026. TechRadar's 2026 proxy service review covers all 5. Proxyway's 2026 market report independently tested Decodo, Webshare, Oxylabs, and IPRoyal.
To compare like with like, every price below covers rotating residential proxies. "Smallest public purchase" means the lowest commitment needed to start, using Pay As You Go when available. "Lowest advertised rate" is the cheapest stable public per-GB figure, with the required volume and billing model beside it. Short-term coupon discounts are excluded.
#
Provider
Smallest public purchase
Lowest advertised rate
Residential trial
1
Decodo
1GB Pay As You Go for $4
$2/GB at 1TB/month
3 days/100MB for new users. Not combinable with the 14-day money-back option.
2
Webshare
1GB for $3.50/month
$1.40/GB at 3TB/month with yearly billing
None for residential. Free tier uses datacenter IPs.
3
Oxylabs
5GB for $30/month ($6/GB)
$2.50/GB at 1TB/month
By request.
4
Bright Data
$8/GB Pay As You Go. No monthly commitment
$5/GB at 798GB/month
Free trial. KYC applies.
5
IPRoyal
1GB Pay As You Go for $7.35
$1.75/GB at 10TB on subscription
None for residential. Enterprise trial by review.
Current discounts can change, and taxes may apply. ISP, datacenter, and mobile proxies aren't priced here because they often use different billing units.
#1 Decodo – best overall
Decodo's proxy plans cover residential, ISP, mobile, and datacenter products. The platform combines self-service setup with a 3-day, 100MB trial and 24/7 support, so it works for both quick tests and larger rollouts.
Datacenter proxies are typically the fastest proxy type when a target accepts hosting networks, while residential plans are better suited to sites that expect a real-user connection. In Proxyway's Spring 2026 residential test, Decodo recorded a 99.92% infrastructure success rate and 0.53-second average response time. That balance of choice, easy setup, and reliability makes it the strongest all-rounder here.
- Pros: Broad proxy coverage, accessible testing, and strong independent infrastructure results.
- Cons: Its lowest unit rates are designed for high-volume users.
Skip the sketchy free proxy
Free tools can read what you send. Try a real provider with a 3-day free trial and 100MB of residential traffic.
#2 Webshare – best free entry
Webshare is the easiest place to test a configured proxy without payment. Its permanent free plan includes 10 datacenter proxies and 1GB of monthly traffic. Paid products add residential and ISP networks, a browser extension, and self-service controls.
The dashboard is built for self-service, which makes Webshare a practical starting point for basic browsing, small scraping jobs, and integration tests. Its main limitation is scope. The free IPs are datacenter addresses, and the provider doesn't offer mobile proxies. For a wider product comparison, see Decodo's best proxy providers guide.
- Pros: A real, no-card free tier makes basic setup and integration tests painless.
- Cons: The free IPs are datacenter addresses, and the catalog has no mobile option.
#3 Oxylabs – best for enterprise teams
Oxylabs sells residential, ISP, datacenter, and mobile proxies. Its residential network advertises 175M+ IPs across 195 locations, unlimited concurrent sessions, and detailed location filters. It posted the highest success rate in Proxyway's 2026 residential infrastructure test at 99.93%, with a 0.60-second average response time.
Its controls and support model are geared toward teams running large, closely managed workloads. That enterprise focus brings scale and flexibility, but trials require contacting support. Compare the current Oxylabs alternatives if you want a simpler starting point.
- Pros: Large-scale controls and the strongest success rate in the shared 2026 test.
- Cons: Sales-assisted trials and an enterprise-first setup add friction for small projects.
#4 Bright Data – best for platform breadth
Bright Data offers residential, ISP, and datacenter networks plus proxy management and data products. It stopped offering mobile proxies to new customers in April 2026. Its residential page advertises 400M+ monthly IPs, 195-country coverage, and a free trial.
Bright Data stands out for the tools around its proxy network, including proxy management and a wider data-product ecosystem. That breadth gives experienced teams plenty of control, but the setup has more moving parts, and KYC can slow access to residential networks. See the Bright Data alternatives comparison for a simpler view of the tradeoffs.
- Pros: Deep controls and a broad data platform for teams that want more than endpoints.
- Cons: Setup and onboarding are more involved, and there's no comparable Proxyway 2026 result.
#5 IPRoyal – best for non-expiring Pay As You Go traffic
IPRoyal sells residential, ISP, datacenter, and mobile proxies. Its residential service supports long sticky sessions for workflows that need one IP. Its Pay As You Go residential traffic doesn't expire under standard conditions, which suits irregular projects that can't predict monthly usage.
The service is flexible enough for stop-and-start workloads, but there's no standard residential trial. Proxyway measured a 96.11% residential infrastructure success rate in 2026, lower than the other tested providers in this ranking. Decodo's IPRoyal alternatives page compares the trade-offs.
- Pros: Pay As You Go residential traffic doesn't expire under standard conditions, reducing pressure to use the balance before month-end.
- Cons: No standard free trial and weaker infrastructure reliability in the shared 2026 test.
Setting up a web proxy in your browser
For a free tool, paste the destination URL into the site's address field and open it.
For a configured proxy:
- Get the hostname and port, plus a username and password, unless your provider uses IP allowlisting.
- Enter them in the browser or operating system's proxy settings, or use the provider's extension.
- Open an IP-check page and verify that the visible IP and location changed.
The exact menus vary by browser and device. Follow Decodo's browser and device proxy setup guide for the current steps.
Related and complementary technologies
VPNs protect a wider slice of your device traffic through an encrypted tunnel. Use one when your priority is privacy on an untrusted network rather than a specific browser route.
SOCKS5 proxies carry more than web traffic and don't depend on HTTP page handling. They suit applications that need TCP or UDP support, but the protocol doesn't encrypt traffic by itself.
Antidetect browsers keep separate browser profiles with distinct cookies, storage, and fingerprints. A proxy changes the network address. An antidetect browser manages the browser identity. One doesn't replace the other.
Scraping APIs fetch and render pages, rotate IPs, handle retries, and return structured or raw results through an API. They make more sense once a URL-paste tool becomes a repeated data workflow.
Bottom line
Use a free browser tool only for one-off, non-sensitive pages where failure is harmless. It wins on convenience and loses on trust, stability, and control.
Choose a paid provider when you need logins, repeated access, automation, known IP locations, or support. Test 2 services on the real target and compare complete results, not homepage claims.
Decodo is the best web proxy provider here for a balanced self-service option across 4 proxy types. You can start a 3-day free trial before committing.
Set it up in minutes
Add an endpoint and port to your browser, then check your IP. Pay As You Go starts at $4 for 1GB.
About the author
Lukas Mikelionis
Senior Account Manager
Lukas is a seasoned enterprise sales professional with extensive experience in the SaaS industry. Throughout his career, he has built strong relationships with Fortune 500 technology companies, developing a deep understanding of complex enterprise needs and strategic account management.
Connect with Lukas via LinkedIn.
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