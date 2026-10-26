What is a web proxy server?

A web proxy server is an intermediary between your device and the websites you visit. Instead of connecting directly, you send your request to the proxy. It fetches the page and passes it back, so the website sees the proxy's IP address instead of yours.

There are two versions, and they work differently:

Web-based proxy . You open a proxy website, type a URL into its address bar, and the proxy loads the page inside its own site. It rewrites the page so links and resources keep going through the proxy.

. You open a proxy website, type a URL into its address bar, and the proxy loads the page inside its own site. It rewrites the page so links and resources keep going through the proxy. Configured proxy. You enter an HTTP(S) proxy's address and port in your browser or system settings. Your browser sends requests through the proxy at the network level, and the pages load as they normally would, without being rebuilt.

See what a proxy server is for the wider picture.

How web proxies work

A browser-based web proxy does more than pass a page along. It fetches the page, rewrites it, and displays the new version inside its own site:

You paste a destination URL into the proxy tool. The tool requests the page using the proxy's IP address. The website sends the page back to the proxy instead of directly to you. The proxy typically rewrites links and may modify forms or scripts, then displays the page so your next clicks also pass through it.

Step 4 is where most problems start. Modern sites load JavaScript, cookies, media, and API calls from several domains. If the tool misses a request or redirect, buttons can stop working, login sessions can break, and digital rights management (DRM) can block protected video.

Keep in mind that you're sending requests through someone else's tool. HTTPS can protect the connection between you and the tool, but the tool must still read the destination page to rewrite it. The tool can therefore see anything you submit through the proxy, including passwords.

A configured HTTP(S) proxy takes the cleaner network-level route and skips the rebuild. Your browser sends each request to a proxy endpoint, which forwards it and returns the response without wrapping the page in another site. Dynamic sites usually handle this route better. You need an endpoint and port, plus a username and password, unless the provider authenticates you by allowlisting your IP address. Then add the details to your browser or operating system.

A free web proxy is useful when you need a quick geo-check, one-off access to a non-sensitive page, or a no-install option on a device you control. An online proxy removes setup friction, but it also puts one more operator between you and the destination.

The tradeoffs are obvious:

Operator visibility . The service can read the traffic it fetches, including credentials or form data you send through it.

. The service can read the traffic it fetches, including credentials or form data you send through it. Ad or script injection . Page rewriting gives the operator a chance to insert advertising, tracking, or unwanted code.

. Page rewriting gives the operator a chance to insert advertising, tracking, or unwanted code. Session exposure . Logging in can reveal cookies, tokens, or account activity to the service.

. Logging in can reveal cookies, tokens, or account activity to the service. Burned shared IPs . Thousands of users may share the same exits, so websites can block them before you arrive, often with a 403 error .

. Thousands of users may share the same exits, so websites can block them before you arrive, often with a . Short service life. Free tools and endpoints can disappear, change owners, or stop working without notice.

Why free web proxy lists aren't worth it

A public free web proxy list is usually a pile of dead entries mixed with overloaded servers and IPs already shared by everyone. You can't verify who operates them, how traffic is logged, or when an address will vanish. Test a known provider instead of treating an anonymous list as infrastructure.

Web proxy vs. proxy browser apps vs. VPN

These 3 options can all change the IP a website sees, but their scope and privacy properties differ.