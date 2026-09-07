Privacy and encryption

Proxy servers hide the user's IP address from the web server the user visits, but they don't encrypt data by default, though they can be configured to do so. This is less of a concern today thanks to HTTPS adoption, but if you're worried about someone intercepting your traffic before it reaches the website, then a proxy alone cannot protect you.

A VPN takes things a step further by encrypting your data. Most VPNs use end-to-end encryption, which ensures that ISPs, routers, or anyone on the same network cannot view your activity. This ensures total privacy even in the event of a data breach or packet sniffing attempt, as the encrypted data is useless if it cannot be decrypted.

Anonymity

VPNs typically don't hide the fact that you're using a VPN. While a VPN might make you anonymous to websites and your ISP, it doesn't hide its own signature. Many services can detect VPN traffic and may block it.

A proxy server, on the other hand, can make the target think that the data is coming from a real person. This difference matters in situations where a service blocks VPN traffic or where authenticity is important, such as ad verification or limited-release purchasing.

Connection speed

Proxies often have the edge in raw speed for a couple of reasons. They usually don't encrypt your data, and they handle a narrower scope of traffic. Without the encryption step, data packets are smaller and require less processing. This also means proxies can provide lower ping times for applications like online gaming, where every millisecond counts. That said, the speed depends on implementation, so a well-run WireGuard VPN can approach proxy speeds, and a poor proxy could be slower than either.

In contrast, VPNs add an encryption layer on top of your traffic. Your system must encrypt and decrypt every packet, which uses more processing power and can slow down your connection. This becomes even more noticeable if the VPN uses strong encryption or sends your traffic through a distant server.

Concurrency

Proxy providers offer hundreds of proxies at once, with unlimited bandwidth and connections. These proxies allow making many connections at once, which is vital for activities like web scraping, multi-account management, and other bulk tasks.

VPNs, on the other hand, are better suited for personal use. While they can still handle multiple connections, scaling them to hundreds or thousands of sessions is far more complex and still won't match the concurrency possible with proxies.

Network-level vs. application-level routing

A VPN is installed directly on your operating system and routes all traffic at the network layer by encrypting every connection, including browsers, background services, and any app that accesses the internet. This ensures that each application receives the same level of security but may also consume more resources.

Proxies, on the other hand, route data at the application level. They only route traffic from the specific browser or application you configure. This uses fewer CPU resources and allows selective routing, but any traffic outside those configured apps will bypass the proxy entirely and use your real IP.

Pricing

Proxies are generally more affordable compared to VPNs, and many proxy providers offer pay-as-you-go options and generous bulk discounts.

Meanwhile, VPNs usually cost more because they provide full system encryption and advanced security features. VPN pricing is also less flexible, as most VPN providers prefer to operate on fixed monthly or yearly subscription plans rather than usage-based billing.

Can you use a VPN and a proxy together?

Yes, you can use a proxy and VPN together. In this setup, the proxy hides your IP while the VPN encrypts your traffic. While this can provide additional privacy, it may also result in slower connection speeds due to the combined layers of encryption and rerouting.

For the best performance, we recommend using one solution for the specific use case. For example, if you're working with sensitive information while connected to the public network, turn on your VPN and safeguard your connection. When you're running web scraping, SEO research, or other traffic-intensive tasks, use proxies to ensure you're avoiding CAPTCHAs, IP bans, and other restrictions.

Free proxies and free VPNs: the risks

Free proxies and free VPNs aren't cost-free. The operator still needs to make money, and the usual ways are logging your activity, injecting ads, and selling your data. They can also limit bandwidth, include trackers or bundled adware, or provide weak encryption in VPNs' case, all of which puts your privacy and security at risk.

While they may work for simple, low-risk tasks, free VPNs and free proxies shouldn't be used for anything involving personal data, accounts, or scraping. If you need consistent performance without compromising privacy, we recommend choosing a trusted provider with a free trial option, such as Decodo's residential proxies.

If you're looking at cheap proxy vs. VPN options, cheap paid proxies are available through pay-as-you-go pricing, which free tools can't safely replace.

Proxy vs. VPN: When to use each

Choosing a proxy or VPN comes down to the challenge you need to tackle. Both proxies and VPNs hide your IP address, but they solve different problems.

Proxies are lightweight and fast, and they're a simple way to conceal your location, but they're not a great way to securely communicate sensitive information. Compared to proxies, VPNs offer much more privacy, but they experience higher latency.