Proxy vs. VPN: Key Differences and When to Use Each
Proxy vs. VPN comes down to scope: a proxy reroutes selected traffic per app or site, while a VPN encrypts your entire device. Both hide your IP, but proxies are usually faster and more flexible. This guide breaks down the key differences and which one fits your use case.
Justinas Tamasevicius
Last updated: Sep 07, 2026
13 min read
What is a proxy server?
A proxy server is a middle layer that handles requests between your device and the target. It hides your original IP address by forwarding requests through an IP address assigned by a proxy provider.
This means that, instead of connecting to a website directly, your requests go through the proxy, which then fetches the information. Think of it as a receptionist who takes your message, walks it to the right office, delivers it, and returns with the response, while the person in the office never interacts with you directly.
A proxy server can do a lot more than just hide your IP address, though. It can be configured as a firewall, used to filter content, monitor internet activity, or improve speed by caching frequently visited sites.
Types of proxies
There are different types of proxies, and their origin classifies the most common ones. Here are the most popular proxies you can get and their use cases:
- Residential proxies. These use real IP addresses from actual residential devices, so your traffic looks like it's coming from a real device and location, making it a good choice for tasks like web scraping or managing multiple social media accounts.
- Datacenter proxies. Coming from cloud-based datacenters, these proxies are fast and cheap, though easily detected, but useful for price comparison, AdTech, and SEO tasks.
- Mobile proxies. These use 3G, 4G, or 5G IPs assigned by mobile carriers, so they're a good option for app testing, multi-accounting, and scraping various targets.
- ISP proxies. Static residential (ISP) proxies are IPs provided by Internet Service Providers (ISPs) but hosted in datacenters, combining the authenticity of residential IPs with the reliability of datacenter proxies.
You might stumble upon some other proxy server definitions, including:
- HTTP proxies. They handle only web traffic (HTTP and HTTPS). They're commonly used for basic browsing and accessing websites.
- SOCKS5 proxies. These proxies are more versatile than HTTP proxies. They support all kinds of internet traffic, including email and file transfers.
Common use cases for proxies
- Managing multiple accounts. Various proxy types help individuals and businesses manage numerous accounts on the same platform without getting flagged for suspicious activity by assigning different IPs to each account.
- AdTech. With a list of IPs, businesses can test ad placements, validate campaigns, and monitor competitors in different regions to identify whether the ads are displayed correctly.
- SEO. With the help of proxies and scraping solutions, businesses can gather information on search engine results without facing various restrictions.
- Price intelligence. Proxies enable businesses to monitor and collect competitors' pricing information in real time without being blocked. This helps in adjusting pricing strategies, understanding market trends, and ensuring competitive advantage.
Pros
- Simpler setup. Many apps let you input proxy details directly, so configuration is quick and easy.
- Faster speeds. Since most proxies don't encrypt traffic, they introduce less overhead and often deliver better response times.
- More affordable. Proxies are generally cheaper, and there are many low-cost or pay-as-you-go options.
- More concurrent connections. You can run multiple sessions across many IPs at once, which is ideal for scraping or managing several accounts.
- Application-specific. You can choose which browsers or programs use the proxy, leaving the rest of your device's network traffic untouched.
Cons
- No encryption. Most proxies don't encrypt data by default. Anyone on the same network can intercept your connection unless the website itself uses HTTPS.
- Limited security features. Proxies mainly mask IP addresses. They're not designed to prevent advanced attacks or provide system-wide protection.
- Potential data leaks. Free or malicious proxies may log traffic, inject ads, or resell your data, which puts your privacy at risk.
Proxies for your everyday use
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What is a VPN?
A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a service that creates a secure and encrypted connection between your device and the internet. VPNs mask your IP by routing all your internet traffic through a remote server while encrypting the data to protect it from third parties.
When a user connects to a VPN, their device creates a secure connection "tunnel" to the VPN server. All internet data traveling through this tunnel is encrypted, so even if someone intercepts it (like on public Wi-Fi), they cannot understand it. This encryption protects sensitive data such as passwords, financial transactions, and other personal information. Once your data reaches the secure server, it's decrypted and sent to its destination.
The three main VPN protocols you'll see are WireGuard, OpenVPN, and IKEv2, each coming with its own set of advantages and purposes.
Types of VPNs
When it comes to VPNs, you'll come upon three popular types.
- Personal VPNs. These allow individual users to mask their IP addresses and hide their web browsing activity from ISPs by connecting to thousands of VPN servers.
- Remote-access VPNs. Typically used by businesses, these VPNs let users access a private network from a remote location.
- Site-to-site VPNs. These link two or more networks over the public internet so that each location acts as a part of a single private network.
Common use cases for VPNs
For some users, proxies and VPNs might sound similar. However, the use cases differ. While proxies are great for tasks like multi-accounting, ad verification, and web scraping, VPNs are great for use cases like:
- Securing public WiFi. One of the biggest advantages of a VPN is protecting your data on unsecured networks. It encrypts your entire connection so you can safely do things like online banking or sending emails on public Wi-Fi.
- Bypassing restrictions. VPNs allow users to access content that may be regionally blocked or censored by rerouting traffic through servers in other locations.
- Enhancing online privacy. Because VPNs hide your browsing activity from your ISP and encrypt everything, they're great for general privacy. Advertisers and trackers will also have a harder time linking you to your browsing activity.
- Remote work. VPNs provide remote workers with an encrypted connection to their company's internal network, allowing them to access sensitive business data from anywhere.
- Accessing sensitive information. Any activity involving personal, financial, or confidential data should be conducted over a VPN.
Pros
- High level of security. VPNs use strong encryption, which reduces the risk of packet sniffing or unauthorized interception.
- Deeper privacy. Your traffic stays encrypted end-to-end, limiting how much ISPs, advertisers, or bad actors can track.
- Consistent protection at the network level. VPNs often operate at the IP layer, which makes it easier to secure multiple apps without needing separate setups.
Cons
- Slower speeds. Encryption and routing traffic through distant VPN locations can introduce extra latency when using VPNs.
- Potential privacy risks. Poorly configured or low-quality VPNs can leak data or log user activity, which defeats the purpose of using a VPN.
- More expensive. Reliable VPNs typically cost more than proxy services, especially those that offer premium security and global coverage.
Similarities between a proxy and a VPN
So is a proxy a VPN? No — they're related tools with different scopes. They look alike because they share four things:
- Hide your original IP. They replace your visible IP with an IP from a remote server that's acting as an intermediary.
- Route traffic through an intermediary. Both send your traffic through another server before it reaches its destination.
- Enable geo-shifting. They make it appear as though you're browsing from a different location, which is useful for getting around geo-restrictions.
- Depend entirely on operator trust. Both options require you to trust that the provider will protect your data and be responsible with your traffic.
What are the differences between a proxy and a VPN?
Though they both provide privacy, the difference between proxy and VPN comes down to scope, encryption, and what traffic they cover. So there are a few key points to keep in mind when deciding which one wins the VPN vs. proxy comparison for your needs.
Here's a table that compares some of the main features of a proxy vs. a VPN:
Feature
Proxy
VPN
Pricing
Free or paid options, flexible pay-as-you-go plans
Usually paid, subscription-based, less flexible
Number of users
Unlimited
Limited by account or device caps
IP address masking
Yes
Yes
Encrypt web activity
No
Yes
Coverage
Selected apps or sites
All websites and apps
Bypass geo-blocking
Yes
Yes
Security level
Low, IP masking only
High, full system encryption
Scalability
Very high (ideal for bulk tasks)
Limited (not designed for high concurrency)
Ideal use case
Web scraping, market research, accessing geo-restricted content
Secure browsing, public WiFi protection, remote work
Privacy and encryption
Proxy servers hide the user's IP address from the web server the user visits, but they don't encrypt data by default, though they can be configured to do so. This is less of a concern today thanks to HTTPS adoption, but if you're worried about someone intercepting your traffic before it reaches the website, then a proxy alone cannot protect you.
A VPN takes things a step further by encrypting your data. Most VPNs use end-to-end encryption, which ensures that ISPs, routers, or anyone on the same network cannot view your activity. This ensures total privacy even in the event of a data breach or packet sniffing attempt, as the encrypted data is useless if it cannot be decrypted.
Anonymity
VPNs typically don't hide the fact that you're using a VPN. While a VPN might make you anonymous to websites and your ISP, it doesn't hide its own signature. Many services can detect VPN traffic and may block it.
A proxy server, on the other hand, can make the target think that the data is coming from a real person. This difference matters in situations where a service blocks VPN traffic or where authenticity is important, such as ad verification or limited-release purchasing.
Connection speed
Proxies often have the edge in raw speed for a couple of reasons. They usually don't encrypt your data, and they handle a narrower scope of traffic. Without the encryption step, data packets are smaller and require less processing. This also means proxies can provide lower ping times for applications like online gaming, where every millisecond counts. That said, the speed depends on implementation, so a well-run WireGuard VPN can approach proxy speeds, and a poor proxy could be slower than either.
In contrast, VPNs add an encryption layer on top of your traffic. Your system must encrypt and decrypt every packet, which uses more processing power and can slow down your connection. This becomes even more noticeable if the VPN uses strong encryption or sends your traffic through a distant server.
Concurrency
Proxy providers offer hundreds of proxies at once, with unlimited bandwidth and connections. These proxies allow making many connections at once, which is vital for activities like web scraping, multi-account management, and other bulk tasks.
VPNs, on the other hand, are better suited for personal use. While they can still handle multiple connections, scaling them to hundreds or thousands of sessions is far more complex and still won't match the concurrency possible with proxies.
Network-level vs. application-level routing
A VPN is installed directly on your operating system and routes all traffic at the network layer by encrypting every connection, including browsers, background services, and any app that accesses the internet. This ensures that each application receives the same level of security but may also consume more resources.
Proxies, on the other hand, route data at the application level. They only route traffic from the specific browser or application you configure. This uses fewer CPU resources and allows selective routing, but any traffic outside those configured apps will bypass the proxy entirely and use your real IP.
Pricing
Proxies are generally more affordable compared to VPNs, and many proxy providers offer pay-as-you-go options and generous bulk discounts.
Meanwhile, VPNs usually cost more because they provide full system encryption and advanced security features. VPN pricing is also less flexible, as most VPN providers prefer to operate on fixed monthly or yearly subscription plans rather than usage-based billing.
Can you use a VPN and a proxy together?
Yes, you can use a proxy and VPN together. In this setup, the proxy hides your IP while the VPN encrypts your traffic. While this can provide additional privacy, it may also result in slower connection speeds due to the combined layers of encryption and rerouting.
For the best performance, we recommend using one solution for the specific use case. For example, if you're working with sensitive information while connected to the public network, turn on your VPN and safeguard your connection. When you're running web scraping, SEO research, or other traffic-intensive tasks, use proxies to ensure you're avoiding CAPTCHAs, IP bans, and other restrictions.
Free proxies and free VPNs: the risks
Free proxies and free VPNs aren't cost-free. The operator still needs to make money, and the usual ways are logging your activity, injecting ads, and selling your data. They can also limit bandwidth, include trackers or bundled adware, or provide weak encryption in VPNs' case, all of which puts your privacy and security at risk.
While they may work for simple, low-risk tasks, free VPNs and free proxies shouldn't be used for anything involving personal data, accounts, or scraping. If you need consistent performance without compromising privacy, we recommend choosing a trusted provider with a free trial option, such as Decodo's residential proxies.
If you're looking at cheap proxy vs. VPN options, cheap paid proxies are available through pay-as-you-go pricing, which free tools can't safely replace.
Proxy vs. VPN: When to use each
Choosing a proxy or VPN comes down to the challenge you need to tackle. Both proxies and VPNs hide your IP address, but they solve different problems.
Proxies are lightweight and fast, and they're a simple way to conceal your location, but they're not a great way to securely communicate sensitive information. Compared to proxies, VPNs offer much more privacy, but they experience higher latency.
Scenario
Best choice
Why
You need to hide your IP for one website or app.
Proxy
Quick setup, no installation required, and perfect for one-off tasks.
You need many concurrent IPs for scraping.
Proxy
Built for concurrency, supports IP rotation, and is more cost-effective in bulk.
You want the fastest speed.
Proxy
No encryption overhead, making it better for performance-heavy tasks.
You want the most affordable option.
Proxy
Many proxies are low-cost or pay-as-you-go, and you're not locked into subscriptions.
You want full privacy across all websites and apps.
VPN
VPNs secure the entire device and encrypt everything, not just one application.
You're using public Wi-Fi and handling sensitive information.
VPN
Encryption protects passwords, financial info, and logins from being intercepted.
You want to bypass geo-blocking for quick checks or simple browsing.
Either
Proxies provide fast access, while VPNs offer more stable long-term sessions.
For individual privacy, a VPN is usually the better choice because it encrypts your traffic. For business traffic control, automation, and data collection, proxies are the better tool, which is why infrastructure teams run proxy networks rather than VPNs for tasks like these.
Bottom line
By now, you should have a clear understanding of how proxies and VPNs differ, and when each one makes sense. Both proxies and VPNs offer unique benefits depending on your needs. Proxies are faster and better suited for tasks like web scraping or automation, while VPNs offer tighter security and privacy for everyday browsing and handling sensitive information. Decodo covers the proxy side across residential, ISP, datacenter, and mobile, with a free trial to test against your use case.
Match the tool to the task
When the job needs many IPs or geo-targeted access rather than encrypting one device, Decodo residential proxies are built for that.
About the author
Justinas Tamasevicius
Director of Engineering
Justinas Tamaševičius is Director of Engineering with over two decades of expertise in software development. What started as a self-taught passion during his school years has evolved into a distinguished career spanning backend engineering, system architecture, and infrastructure development.
Connect with Justinas via LinkedIn.
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