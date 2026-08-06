Best Social Media Proxies In 2026 (Compared)
The best social media proxies keep each account on an address that platforms trust: a static ISP or sticky mobile address. Sourcing decides address lifespan and reputation. If you're collecting public data at scale instead, see our Social Media Scraping API. This guide compares 5 providers and gives you 2 checks to run on a trial before you commit.
Kotryna Ragaišytė
Last updated: Aug 06, 2026
10 min read
TL;DR
- One address per account, except on mobile: static ISP by default, sticky mobile on the platforms that screen hardest.
- Rotating residential is cheaper, but use it only for public data, not for accounts.
- Buy on IP sourcing, not pool size.
- Isolate each account's browser profile too, though isolation stops at the hardware signals that mobile platforms read.
- Decodo covers residential, mobile, and ISP at mid-market pricing, and Proxyway measured it at 1.03% non-residential, lowest of the 4 tested.
Types of social media proxies
They differ in where the IP comes from, how much a platform trusts that origin, and how steady the address is.
Residential proxies exit through somebody's home connection, on an address that their ISP assigned, so platforms read them as ordinary consumer traffic. They're the cheapest of the trusted types per GB, which makes residential proxies the default for collecting public data at volume. They usually run as rotating proxies, so each request leaves from a fresh address.
Mobile proxies route through carrier networks, where carrier-grade NAT puts hundreds of real subscribers behind one address. That shared traffic means that blocking one address costs a platform real users, which is why mobile proxies matter most where screening is strictest, though the address is no steadier than a home connection.
ISP proxies are addresses registered to consumer ISPs but hosted on server hardware, also sold as static residential proxies, so you get residential trust with a static address. That combination is why ISP proxies suit running one account per IP.
Datacenter proxies come from hosting networks and inherit the abuse history of everything else hosted on them. Buy datacenter proxies only for tasks that never touch an account.
Why the ASN decides your starting score
The signal underneath every proxy type is the autonomous system number, or ASN, which identifies the network announcing an IP address. Anti-bot systems score ASNs by how much automated abuse has come from them, and pair that score with the address itself, so your address inherits a reputation before you send a single request. A hosting ASN starts so low that a clean IP on it still scores badly.
Proxyway's 2026 testing found more than 900K US addresses in one pool outside the 5 here, on ASNs attributed to Comcast, some of which it had already deactivated by the time the results were processed.
Best social media proxies compared
The ranking rests on 4 things, in this order of importance: what a provider will show about where its IPs come from, how fast you can get access, whether it sells the proxy types that social media work uses, and what it costs. Pool size isn't one of them. These 5 providers span from budget self-serve to enterprise and aren't the whole market.
What you get and what it costs
Prices were sourced from each provider's own pricing page in August 2026. The pool figures came from Proxyway's March and April 2026 testing.
Provider
Proxy types for social
Pricing
Free trial
Best for
Residential pool: claimed/observed
Decodo
Residential, mobile, ISP
From $2/GB for residential proxies, Pay As You Go option for $4/GB, ISP proxies from $0.27/IP
3 days, 100 MB, no card required
Teams needing all 3 types from one vendor
115M+ / 2.85M
Bright Data
Residential, mobile, ISP
$4/GB pay-as-you-go and $3.50/GB at 141 GB, both with a 50% coupon ($8 and $7 list)
7 days, but only for KYC-verified companies; self-serve leads to a deposit-match promo instead
Enterprise scale and the broadest compliance set of the five
400M+ / not tested
SOAX
Residential, mobile
Geo-tiered, $3/GB Builder plan on Tier 1 countries
Paid: $1.99 for 3 days, 400 MB, not free
Steadiest sticky sessions of those tested
155M+ / 1.67M
Webshare
Residential, ISP
$2.75/GB at 10 GB (down from a $7 list), shared ISP from $0.30/IP (shared with other customers), dedicated $2.10/IP at 20 IPs
No for residential or ISP
Lowest entry cost, no mobile
80M+ / 1.75M
DataImpulse
Residential, mobile
$1/GB residential, $2/GB mobile
No
Small-scale, price-sensitive work
90M+ / 1.54M
Advertised pool sizes are ceilings, and sampled counts are floors. Proxyway observed between 1M and 3.2M unique addresses per participating pool, which for the 4 here is roughly 40 to 93 times smaller than advertised. Decodo's included at the low end of that range. Bright Data didn't take part, so its figure is untested rather than disproved.
Non-residential addresses inside those residential pools ranged from 0.99% to 13.23% across every provider measured, which is the difference between a pool built from consumer connections and a pool padded with other address types. Of the vendors here that took part, Decodo came in at 1.03%, Webshare at 1.12%, SOAX at 2.21%, and DataImpulse at 8.23%.
Bright Data's discounted rates require a coupon code at signup, and no other rate here needs a code. SOAX splits countries into 3 tiers instead of publishing one rate. Tier 1 covers North America, most of Europe, and the major East Asian and Pacific markets, at $3/GB on the Builder plan against $2.25/GB for Tier 2 and $1.20/GB for Tier 3, with the full country list for each tier on its pricing page.
Why published success rates are hard to compare
Success rate means different things at different vendors. An unblocking API can return HTTP 200 with a CAPTCHA in the body, and a success rate that counts status codes will count that response as a win.
The point isn't limited to unblocking APIs: in your own testing, classify on the response body rather than the status code. If you judge a provider on your own targets, the published rate stops mattering, ours included.
Who you're buying from, and how fast you can start
Provenance and onboarding now carry the real risk. The certifications were read from each provider's own site in August 2026 and are self-reported, and SOC 2 reports are typically shared only under NDA. 2 entries you can verify independently: membership of the Ethical Web Data Collection Initiative (EWDCI), against its published member list, and Bright Data's Cloud Security Alliance STAR listing, whose self-assessment is public.
Provider
Certifications and memberships
Residential access requirement
Decodo
EWDCI member, ISO/IEC 27001 for proxies and Scraping API
Automated screening, know-your-customer (KYC) and know-your-business (KYB) checks
Bright Data
ISO/IEC 27001, SOC 2, SOC 3, Cloud Security Alliance STAR Level 1 self-assessment
Registered companies only, human-reviewed KYC on new zones
SOAX
GDPR and CCPA programs, ISO/IEC 27001 and SOC 2 in progress
Background KYC, deeper checks on suspected abuse
Webshare
None listed
Self-service
DataImpulse
ISO/IEC 27001
Self-service
The EWDCI is an industry consortium founded by the i2Coalition, and Decodo is one of its co-founders. As of August 2026, its member list showed Coresignal, Zyte, Proxyrack, Oxylabs, Decodo, Evomi, Rayobyte, and ProxyEmpire. Absence from that list doesn't make a provider careless, and Bright Data's audit set is the broadest here.
The recommendation
For most social media teams, Decodo is the strongest all-around pick. Its pool measured 1.03% non-residential, the least padded of the 4 tested, and the company's screening and compliance controls are published. Residential access runs on automated screening, with KYC where flagged. Only 2 providers here sell all 3 proxy types that social media work uses, and Decodo reaches its mid-market rate at 10 GB with no coupon, while Bright Data needs 141 GB and a coupon code at signup. Decodo's targeting goes down to city, ZIP, and ASN across 195+ locations, so a session can be pinned to a named carrier rather than just to a country.
Bright Data fits enterprise teams that need documented compliance at scale and can pass a KYC review. SOAX held the steadiest sticky sessions of any provider tested, but sells no ISP addresses, and its rate depends on which countries you buy. Webshare has the lowest entry cost here for users who don't need mobile, starting at a free datacenter tier. DataImpulse is the value pick for small-scale work, at the lowest per-GB rate here and the highest non-residential share of the 4 measured.
Decodo's free proxy trial runs 3 days and 100MB, which covers both checks.
What a proxy can't fix
A platform also reads the browser and, where the app checks it, the device. The proxy touches neither.
The client you send through the proxy is scored on its own, and header matching doesn't change that score. Logged-in sessions belong in a full browser engine.
The platforms that screen hardest run their own check below the browser, and the most mobile-native among them can demand a hardware attestation token from their app, Google's Play Integrity on Android or App Attest on iOS, backed by keys held in the device's secure hardware. A proxy can't produce that token, and neither can a browser profile that spoofs its fingerprint. The mobile IP still matters here, but it stops being the thing that decides whether an account survives.
When a browser-based target starts blocking you, work out which layer is failing before you change anything. Run the same target through stock Chrome on the same address. Chrome accepts no proxy credentials on the command line, so set the proxy up the way that your provider documents for browsers, which for Decodo means the operating system's proxy settings. If the Chrome test fails too, your automation isn't the difference. If it passes, the address is fine, and the difference is in how your automation drives the browser.
How to choose a social media proxy provider
A pricing page shows what a provider charges. It doesn't show how long a sticky session actually holds, or how concentrated your addresses really are.
What a sticky session guarantees
Sticky sessions on a residential network are best-effort. The exit node is somebody's home device, and it can go offline mid-session. Decodo's documentation on custom sticky sessions states the tradeoff: a longer session raises the chance that the IP rotates early. Decodo's sessions run to a 1,440-minute maximum, with a 10-minute default. You can request that maximum, but you aren't promised it, and the same behavior applies whether you name a session in the username or use one of the dedicated sticky ports.
Proxyway's 2026 testing put a number on it for US sessions: 93.44% of SOAX sessions lasted 25 minutes or longer, then 91.19% for DataImpulse, 82.67% for Webshare, and 80.79% for Decodo, the lowest of the 4 tested here. Roughly one Decodo session in 5 ran under 25 minutes, the exact failure mode that a static ISP address doesn't have.
An ISP address has no such failure mode, because it runs on server hardware you rent. Latency stays more predictable too, because nothing depends on a consumer connection staying up. Sticky residential proxies hold a pool address for a while rather than reserving an address for you, which suits warming and browsing but not an account's permanent home. Mobile can carry a roster too, chosen for how platforms score it rather than for stability, since a phone drops off the same way a home device does. Our comparison of ISP and residential proxies covers the rest of the tradeoff.
The 2 checks to run before you commit, then on a schedule
We ran both checks against our own residential pool in August 2026. Only the gateway address, the username format, and the IP-echo endpoint are Decodo-specific, so the same 2 checks work on addresses from other providers.
The first is how spread out your roster is. Run the ASN lookup across every address you were issued and group the results by announced block and by ASN, not by address.
Team Cymru answers ASN queries over DNS at no cost as a community service, and asks that bulk runs stay under a few thousand addresses. Reverse the 4 octets of an address and append origin.asn.cymru.com to get the block that announces it, which routing tools call a BGP prefix. That zone is IPv4 only, so an IPv6 exit needs origin6.asn.cymru.com and a nibble-reversed address instead. Then query the AS number that comes back for the network name:
dig +short 1.0.60.24.origin.asn.cymru.com TXTdig +short AS7922.asn.cymru.com TXT
Each answer is one pipe-delimited record. The origin lookup gives the AS number in field 1, and the announced block in field 2, and the AS lookup gives the network name in field 5. Both lookups across 3 addresses, with the block and name pulled out:
24.60.0.1 24.60.0.0/14 COMCAST-7922 - Comcast Cable Communications, LLC, US107.77.200.1 107.77.200.0/24 ATT-MOBILITY-LLC-AS20057 - AT&T Enterprises, LLC, US95.177.122.28 95.177.122.0/24 CDNEXT - Datacamp Limited, GB
Comcast, a consumer ISP, announces 24.60.0.1 inside a /14, 1,024 times wider than the /24s on the other 2 lines. The AT&T Mobility line shows AS20057, so a provider that supports ASN targeting can pin an account's exit to one named carrier. The 95.177.122.28 line is a Decodo gateway address, and it resolves to a hosting company, which gateways are supposed to do. The platform sees only the exit IP, never the gateway, so run this check on exit IPs and ignore the gateway result.
For a roster, put the exit IPs in a file and take the longest prefix each address returns, since an address can sit inside both a specific announcement and a covering one. An address that returns nothing prints NO ANSWER, because a silent gap in this check reads exactly like a clean result:
while read -r ip || [ -n "$ip" ]; dorev=$(echo "$ip" | awk -F. '{print $4"."$3"."$2"."$1}')rec=$(dig +short "$rev.origin.asn.cymru.com" TXT 2>/dev/null | tr -d '"' | sort -t/ -k2 -rn | head -1)as=$(echo "$rec" | awk -F'|' '{print $1+0}')[ "$as" = 0 ] && { echo "$ip NO ANSWER"; continue; }echo "$ip $(echo "$rec" | awk -F'|' '{print $2}')$(dig +short "AS$as.asn.cymru.com" TXT | tr -d '"' | awk -F'|' '{print $5}')"done < exits.txt
On a rotating pool, you aren't issued exit addresses in advance, so you collect them by opening one session per account and reading back the exit, the same mechanic the second check uses.
Any 2 accounts inside the same announced block are neighbors in reputation terms, however far apart their addresses look, though how much that matters depends on how narrow the block is. An address on a hosting network carries that network's score, whatever else is true about it. A rented ISP address should pass this check even though the hardware is a rented server, because the block is announced under the consumer ISP's ASN. If an exit address comes back as a hosting network instead, the product isn't doing what its name says.
The second is whether a sticky session holds on residential and mobile. A rented ISP address holds by design, so run only the first check on ISP addresses. Open the same session ID twice and compare the exit IP:
SESSION="user-$DECODO_USER-country-us-session-acct01-sessionduration-60"curl -s -x http://gate.decodo.com:7000 \-U "$SESSION:$DECODO_PASS" \https://ip.decodo.com/json
An account pinned to a session that doesn't hold is changing address mid-use. SESSION holds the username format, so change acct01 for each account you test, and rewrite the rest of it if you point this at another provider. DECODO_USER and DECODO_PASS are the proxy user's credentials from the dashboard, not your account login, and ip.decodo.com/json just echoes the exit IP back, so any IP-echo endpoint works on another provider. The password is visible in the process list while curl runs, which matters on a shared machine and not on your own.
We ran the sticky check twice across 4 sessions: every address held on the first run and 1 dropped on the second, too few draws to put a rate on.
Back-to-back requests catch outright failure but not slow drift, because a residential device can drop off an hour into the session. To see drift, open the same session ID again after a gap of an hour or more, with the session duration set longer than that gap, so raise sessionduration above the 60 in the example.
Neither check expires once you buy. The pool you sampled in one month isn't the pool you route through in the next, and Proxyway's sample included addresses on ASNs that Comcast had already deactivated. If you run the ASN check against a few live accounts on a schedule, concentration shows up as it moves, before it costs you something.
Keep session IDs alphanumeric. Decodo's username separates its fields with hyphens, so a hyphen inside a session ID risks being read as a field boundary, which would put every account on one exit. Other providers use other delimiters, so check the syntax before you name sessions. Nothing in the request errors when that happens, so the collision only shows up in the ASN check.
What the ASN check found on our own pool
Set a country when you test, because a pool with no country set spreads sessions across continents and hides any concentration. We opened 25 US session IDs on Decodo's residential plan:
25 sessions, country=usunique exit IPs : 25/25unique BGP prefixes : 21unique ASNs : 145 accounts share 73.0.0.0/8 (usacct04, usacct05, usacct07, usacct15, usacct19)10 accounts share AS7922 (COMCAST-7922)3 accounts share AS7018 (ATT-INTERNET4)
Every network name in the sample belonged to a consumer ISP, with no hosting networks anywhere. Those 25 clean draws rule out gross padding and little else. At 8.23%, the highest non-residential share measured here, a clean run of 25 still turns up about one time in 8, and a name check can't see padding that carries a consumer ISP's name.
By announced block, the roster looks almost perfectly diverse, but that view flatters it: the one collision sits inside a /8 that Comcast announces as a single block, holding 16.8M addresses. By network, 10 of the 25 accounts were on Comcast and 3 more on AT&T, so more than half the roster depended on 2 companies' reputations.
Comcast is one of the largest home internet providers in the US, so a pool drawing on consumer connections has to return it often. A pool that returned 25 different networks in 25 draws would be the suspicious result.
That concentration limits what you can buy. Single-country residential addresses can't give you an even spread across networks. If your roster needs that spread, it has to come from mixing countries, mixing types, or pinning accounts to named ASNs, rather than from ordering more residential IPs.
Pricing and plans for social media proxies
Providers price social media work in 2 ways: per GB and per IP.
Per-GB pricing covers residential and mobile. It suits usage that arrives in bursts, since you're paying for transfer rather than for addresses sitting idle.
Rates in August 2026 run from about $1/GB at the budget end to $4/GB Pay As You Go, and the highest residential list prices are Bright Data's $8/GB and Webshare's $7/GB. Decodo's published floor is $2/GB at 1,000 GB, and Webshare reaches $1.40/GB at 3,000 GB, 80% off its list. Decodo's mobile runs to $2.75/GB at 100 GB, down from a $5.50 list at that tier.
Per-IP pricing suits account management, where you want a fixed roster of stable addresses. Decodo's dedicated ISP addresses run $2.90/IP monthly at the 10-IP tier, and $2.70/IP at 50, so a 50-account roster is $135 a month. Its shared ISP access starts around $0.27/IP monthly, though those addresses are shared with other proxy customers.
Decodo offers a 3-day, 100MB free trial and a 14-day money-back window (terms apply) on a first purchase. Webshare runs a permanent free datacenter tier, which no account should sit on. The ASN and sticky checks fit inside 3 days, but giving a few addresses several days before you move a roster onto them doesn't, so plan the gap against the money-back window.
Best social media proxies by platform
Block rates by proxy type for account work aren't published anywhere we could find, so the recommendations follow from how each platform is built. The benchmarks that exist, including the independent testing cited here, measure scraper access and pool behavior rather than account survival.
- Platforms with a device check – mobile-native, so the app can check the device as well as the address. On these, a mobile address is the best answer to the address check, and the device check stays open regardless.
- Platforms with heavy traffic from both browsers and the app – an ISP or a mobile address looks equally ordinary on either, so both work for accounts, and residential is fine for collection.
- Platforms built around long sessions from one location – frequent IP changes read as unusual here, so a static ISP address is the natural fit.
- Mostly browser-based platforms without a device check – the address type is the main decision here. Rotate residential for collection, and put any logged-in roster on a static ISP address.
Managing multiple social media accounts
On any platform, treat each account's address and browser profile as a single identity that moves together, not as separate settings.
- Give every account its own IP. Mobile is the exception, since carrier-grade NAT already puts many real subscribers on each address. Even there, keep the count between 5 and 8, which is a practical ceiling rather than a published limit.
- Ask which blocks those addresses land in. A batch of ISP IPs sold together can land inside one announced block, and that block carries its neighbors' reputation. Noisy neighbors can get whole blocks banned. Before you buy 50 addresses in one order, ask how many distinct blocks they span and how wide those blocks are, then verify the answer against the addresses you receive. Reject anything whose network name comes back as a hosting or cloud provider.
- Prefer a fixed address over a rotating address. An account whose IP changes on every request looks nothing like a person. The frequency matters, not the fact of a change, since real people do move between networks. Rotation also breaks the browser's location settings, which automation frameworks set once when the session starts. An address that rotates mid-session can then leave the browser reporting a US timezone behind a German exit IP. A static ISP address avoids both problems, because it holds by design. Mobile stops the constant churn but can still drop mid-session and hand you a new address, so the mismatch stays possible.
- Isolate the fingerprint, not just the IP. Fingerprinting was built to survive IP changes and cleared cookies. Even accounts on separate clean IPs can still link if they share one browser profile. Pairing each account with its own antidetect browser profile isolates the browser layer, and any antidetect browser takes a proxy as host, port, and credentials, so this layer doesn't depend on which provider you pick. Decodo publishes setup guides for more than 20 of them, and our guide to antidetect browser options compares the market.
- Know what a browser profile doesn't cover. Profile isolation doesn't touch the hardware signals underneath, which the mobile platforms look at, and a newer class of tool answers that gap by running each profile on an Android instance in the cloud instead of a desktop browser profile. Whether those instances clear hardware-backed attestation is a vendor claim rather than something we tested.
- Warm accounts before you scale activity. A new account has no history to weigh against a spike, so volume costs the most in its first days. Ramp each one on its own schedule rather than moving a whole batch up together, since a batch that accelerates at the same time can itself be a linking signal. A fresh profile that lands straight on a deep link has no navigation history behind it, so open the front page first. Watch what the responses contain as you ramp.
Best practices for social media proxy usage
These practices apply whichever provider you pick.
- Treat your own accounts and public collection as separate questions with separate rules. Platform terms apply to both, while robots.txt applies to collection and says nothing about a logged-in session. Don't take data from behind someone else's login in either case.
- Vary the interval between actions rather than running on a fixed cadence, which is an artifact of your tooling rather than of the work.
- Ask what backs a provider's sourcing claim: how device owners are recruited, what they're told they're joining, and what they get in return. Treat a published commitment as the start of the conversation and a vague answer as unanswered, since ethical sourcing means consent that the device owner actually gave. Read how residential proxy networks source their IPs if you want the mechanics.
- Keep a second provider provisioned before the need arises. Proxy networks do get shut down, and teams caught without a backup have to move fast. A small paid plan on a second vendor, with its addresses already through both checks and a few accounts already living on them, turns the move into a switch rather than a rebuild. The cost is one more monthly minimum, weighed against standing up a roster from nothing in a week.
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Bottom line
Choosing social media proxies means looking past pool size and at where the addresses come from. Account rosters belong on static ISP or sticky mobile addresses, and rotating residential collects public data at the lowest cost per GB of any trusted type. Of the 5 providers compared, Decodo offers the best all-around combination: all 3 proxy types, a mid-market rate from 10 GB, and the least padded pool of the 4 tested. Pair every account with its own browser profile, which stops at the device check on mobile-native platforms. Whichever providers you shortlist, including Decodo, run the 2 checks during a free trial first, then judge how your own platforms respond to a real roster. The 14-day money-back window covers that pilot once the checks hold up.
About the author
Kotryna Ragaišytė
Head of Content & Brand Marketing
Kotryna Ragaišytė is a seasoned marketing and communications professional with over 8 years of industry experience, including 5 years specialized in tech industry communications. Armed with a Master's degree in Communications, she brings deep expertize in brand positioning, creative strategy, and content development to every project she tackles.
Connect with Kotryna via LinkedIn.
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