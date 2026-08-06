Best Social Media Proxies In 2026 (Compared)

The EWDCI is an industry consortium founded by the i2Coalition, and Decodo is one of its co-founders. As of August 2026, its member list showed Coresignal, Zyte, Proxyrack, Oxylabs, Decodo, Evomi, Rayobyte, and ProxyEmpire. Absence from that list doesn't make a provider careless, and Bright Data's audit set is the broadest here.

The recommendation

For most social media teams, Decodo is the strongest all-around pick. Its pool measured 1.03% non-residential, the least padded of the 4 tested, and the company's screening and compliance controls are published. Residential access runs on automated screening, with KYC where flagged. Only 2 providers here sell all 3 proxy types that social media work uses, and Decodo reaches its mid-market rate at 10 GB with no coupon, while Bright Data needs 141 GB and a coupon code at signup. Decodo's targeting goes down to city, ZIP, and ASN across 195+ locations, so a session can be pinned to a named carrier rather than just to a country.

Bright Data fits enterprise teams that need documented compliance at scale and can pass a KYC review. SOAX held the steadiest sticky sessions of any provider tested, but sells no ISP addresses, and its rate depends on which countries you buy. Webshare has the lowest entry cost here for users who don't need mobile, starting at a free datacenter tier. DataImpulse is the value pick for small-scale work, at the lowest per-GB rate here and the highest non-residential share of the 4 measured.

Decodo's free proxy trial runs 3 days and 100MB, which covers both checks.

What a proxy can't fix

A platform also reads the browser and, where the app checks it, the device. The proxy touches neither.

The client you send through the proxy is scored on its own, and header matching doesn't change that score. Logged-in sessions belong in a full browser engine.

The platforms that screen hardest run their own check below the browser, and the most mobile-native among them can demand a hardware attestation token from their app, Google's Play Integrity on Android or App Attest on iOS, backed by keys held in the device's secure hardware. A proxy can't produce that token, and neither can a browser profile that spoofs its fingerprint. The mobile IP still matters here, but it stops being the thing that decides whether an account survives.

When a browser-based target starts blocking you, work out which layer is failing before you change anything. Run the same target through stock Chrome on the same address. Chrome accepts no proxy credentials on the command line, so set the proxy up the way that your provider documents for browsers, which for Decodo means the operating system's proxy settings. If the Chrome test fails too, your automation isn't the difference. If it passes, the address is fine, and the difference is in how your automation drives the browser.

How to choose a social media proxy provider

A pricing page shows what a provider charges. It doesn't show how long a sticky session actually holds, or how concentrated your addresses really are.

What a sticky session guarantees

Sticky sessions on a residential network are best-effort. The exit node is somebody's home device, and it can go offline mid-session. Decodo's documentation on custom sticky sessions states the tradeoff: a longer session raises the chance that the IP rotates early. Decodo's sessions run to a 1,440-minute maximum, with a 10-minute default. You can request that maximum, but you aren't promised it, and the same behavior applies whether you name a session in the username or use one of the dedicated sticky ports.

Proxyway's 2026 testing put a number on it for US sessions: 93.44% of SOAX sessions lasted 25 minutes or longer, then 91.19% for DataImpulse, 82.67% for Webshare, and 80.79% for Decodo, the lowest of the 4 tested here. Roughly one Decodo session in 5 ran under 25 minutes, the exact failure mode that a static ISP address doesn't have.

An ISP address has no such failure mode, because it runs on server hardware you rent. Latency stays more predictable too, because nothing depends on a consumer connection staying up. Sticky residential proxies hold a pool address for a while rather than reserving an address for you, which suits warming and browsing but not an account's permanent home. Mobile can carry a roster too, chosen for how platforms score it rather than for stability, since a phone drops off the same way a home device does. Our comparison of ISP and residential proxies covers the rest of the tradeoff.

The 2 checks to run before you commit, then on a schedule

We ran both checks against our own residential pool in August 2026. Only the gateway address, the username format, and the IP-echo endpoint are Decodo-specific, so the same 2 checks work on addresses from other providers.

The first is how spread out your roster is. Run the ASN lookup across every address you were issued and group the results by announced block and by ASN, not by address.

Team Cymru answers ASN queries over DNS at no cost as a community service, and asks that bulk runs stay under a few thousand addresses. Reverse the 4 octets of an address and append origin.asn.cymru.com to get the block that announces it, which routing tools call a BGP prefix. That zone is IPv4 only, so an IPv6 exit needs origin6.asn.cymru.com and a nibble-reversed address instead. Then query the AS number that comes back for the network name:

dig + short 1.0 .60 .24 . origin . asn . cymru . com TXT dig + short AS7922 . asn . cymru . com TXT

Each answer is one pipe-delimited record. The origin lookup gives the AS number in field 1, and the announced block in field 2, and the AS lookup gives the network name in field 5. Both lookups across 3 addresses, with the block and name pulled out:

24.60 .0 .1 24.60 .0 .0 / 14 COMCAST - 7922 - Comcast Cable Communications , LLC , US 107.77 .200 .1 107.77 .200 .0 / 24 ATT - MOBILITY - LLC - AS20057 - AT & T Enterprises , LLC , US 95.177 .122 .28 95.177 .122 .0 / 24 CDNEXT - Datacamp Limited , GB

Comcast, a consumer ISP, announces 24.60.0.1 inside a /14, 1,024 times wider than the /24s on the other 2 lines. The AT&T Mobility line shows AS20057, so a provider that supports ASN targeting can pin an account's exit to one named carrier. The 95.177.122.28 line is a Decodo gateway address, and it resolves to a hosting company, which gateways are supposed to do. The platform sees only the exit IP, never the gateway, so run this check on exit IPs and ignore the gateway result.

For a roster, put the exit IPs in a file and take the longest prefix each address returns, since an address can sit inside both a specific announcement and a covering one. An address that returns nothing prints NO ANSWER, because a silent gap in this check reads exactly like a clean result:

while read - r ip | | [ - n "$ip" ] ; do rev = $ ( echo "$ip" | awk - F . '{print $4"."$3"."$2"."$1}' ) rec = $ ( dig + short "$rev.origin.asn.cymru.com" TXT 2 > / dev / null | tr - d '"' | sort - t / - k2 - rn | head - 1 ) as = $ ( echo "$rec" | awk - F'|' '{print $1+0}' ) [ "$as" = 0 ] & & { echo "$ip NO ANSWER" ; continue ; } echo "$ip $(echo " $rec " | awk -F'|' '{print $2}')$(dig +short " AS$ as . asn . cymru . com " TXT | tr -d '" ' | awk -F' | ' ' { print $ 5 } ' ) " done < exits . txt

On a rotating pool, you aren't issued exit addresses in advance, so you collect them by opening one session per account and reading back the exit, the same mechanic the second check uses.

Any 2 accounts inside the same announced block are neighbors in reputation terms, however far apart their addresses look, though how much that matters depends on how narrow the block is. An address on a hosting network carries that network's score, whatever else is true about it. A rented ISP address should pass this check even though the hardware is a rented server, because the block is announced under the consumer ISP's ASN. If an exit address comes back as a hosting network instead, the product isn't doing what its name says.

The second is whether a sticky session holds on residential and mobile. A rented ISP address holds by design, so run only the first check on ISP addresses. Open the same session ID twice and compare the exit IP:

SESSION = "user-$DECODO_USER-country-us-session-acct01-sessionduration-60" curl - s - x http : // gate . decodo . com : 7000 \ - U "$SESSION:$DECODO_PASS" \ https : // ip . decodo . com / json

An account pinned to a session that doesn't hold is changing address mid-use. SESSION holds the username format, so change acct01 for each account you test, and rewrite the rest of it if you point this at another provider. DECODO_USER and DECODO_PASS are the proxy user's credentials from the dashboard, not your account login, and ip.decodo.com/json just echoes the exit IP back, so any IP-echo endpoint works on another provider. The password is visible in the process list while curl runs, which matters on a shared machine and not on your own.

We ran the sticky check twice across 4 sessions: every address held on the first run and 1 dropped on the second, too few draws to put a rate on.

Back-to-back requests catch outright failure but not slow drift, because a residential device can drop off an hour into the session. To see drift, open the same session ID again after a gap of an hour or more, with the session duration set longer than that gap, so raise sessionduration above the 60 in the example.

Neither check expires once you buy. The pool you sampled in one month isn't the pool you route through in the next, and Proxyway's sample included addresses on ASNs that Comcast had already deactivated. If you run the ASN check against a few live accounts on a schedule, concentration shows up as it moves, before it costs you something.

Keep session IDs alphanumeric. Decodo's username separates its fields with hyphens, so a hyphen inside a session ID risks being read as a field boundary, which would put every account on one exit. Other providers use other delimiters, so check the syntax before you name sessions. Nothing in the request errors when that happens, so the collision only shows up in the ASN check.

What the ASN check found on our own pool

Set a country when you test, because a pool with no country set spreads sessions across continents and hides any concentration. We opened 25 US session IDs on Decodo's residential plan:

25 sessions , country = us unique exit IPs : 25 / 25 unique BGP prefixes : 21 unique ASNs : 14 5 accounts share 73.0 .0 .0 / 8 ( usacct04 , usacct05 , usacct07 , usacct15 , usacct19 ) 10 accounts share AS7922 ( COMCAST - 7922 ) 3 accounts share AS7018 ( ATT - INTERNET4 )

Every network name in the sample belonged to a consumer ISP, with no hosting networks anywhere. Those 25 clean draws rule out gross padding and little else. At 8.23%, the highest non-residential share measured here, a clean run of 25 still turns up about one time in 8, and a name check can't see padding that carries a consumer ISP's name.

By announced block, the roster looks almost perfectly diverse, but that view flatters it: the one collision sits inside a /8 that Comcast announces as a single block, holding 16.8M addresses. By network, 10 of the 25 accounts were on Comcast and 3 more on AT&T, so more than half the roster depended on 2 companies' reputations.

Comcast is one of the largest home internet providers in the US, so a pool drawing on consumer connections has to return it often. A pool that returned 25 different networks in 25 draws would be the suspicious result.

That concentration limits what you can buy. Single-country residential addresses can't give you an even spread across networks. If your roster needs that spread, it has to come from mixing countries, mixing types, or pinning accounts to named ASNs, rather than from ordering more residential IPs.

Pricing and plans for social media proxies

Providers price social media work in 2 ways: per GB and per IP.

Per-GB pricing covers residential and mobile. It suits usage that arrives in bursts, since you're paying for transfer rather than for addresses sitting idle.

Rates in August 2026 run from about $1/GB at the budget end to $4/GB Pay As You Go, and the highest residential list prices are Bright Data's $8/GB and Webshare's $7/GB. Decodo's published floor is $2/GB at 1,000 GB, and Webshare reaches $1.40/GB at 3,000 GB, 80% off its list. Decodo's mobile runs to $2.75/GB at 100 GB, down from a $5.50 list at that tier.

Per-IP pricing suits account management, where you want a fixed roster of stable addresses. Decodo's dedicated ISP addresses run $2.90/IP monthly at the 10-IP tier, and $2.70/IP at 50, so a 50-account roster is $135 a month. Its shared ISP access starts around $0.27/IP monthly, though those addresses are shared with other proxy customers.

Decodo offers a 3-day, 100MB free trial and a 14-day money-back window (terms apply) on a first purchase. Webshare runs a permanent free datacenter tier, which no account should sit on. The ASN and sticky checks fit inside 3 days, but giving a few addresses several days before you move a roster onto them doesn't, so plan the gap against the money-back window.

Best social media proxies by platform

Block rates by proxy type for account work aren't published anywhere we could find, so the recommendations follow from how each platform is built. The benchmarks that exist, including the independent testing cited here, measure scraper access and pool behavior rather than account survival.

Platforms with a device check – mobile-native, so the app can check the device as well as the address. On these, a mobile address is the best answer to the address check, and the device check stays open regardless.

– mobile-native, so the app can check the device as well as the address. On these, a mobile address is the best answer to the address check, and the device check stays open regardless. Platforms with heavy traffic from both browsers and the app – an ISP or a mobile address looks equally ordinary on either, so both work for accounts, and residential is fine for collection.

– an ISP or a mobile address looks equally ordinary on either, so both work for accounts, and residential is fine for collection. Platforms built around long sessions from one location – frequent IP changes read as unusual here, so a static ISP address is the natural fit.

– frequent IP changes read as unusual here, so a static ISP address is the natural fit. Mostly browser-based platforms without a device check – the address type is the main decision here. Rotate residential for collection, and put any logged-in roster on a static ISP address.

Managing multiple social media accounts

On any platform, treat each account's address and browser profile as a single identity that moves together, not as separate settings.

Give every account its own IP. Mobile is the exception, since carrier-grade NAT already puts many real subscribers on each address. Even there, keep the count between 5 and 8, which is a practical ceiling rather than a published limit.

Mobile is the exception, since carrier-grade NAT already puts many real subscribers on each address. Even there, keep the count between 5 and 8, which is a practical ceiling rather than a published limit. Ask which blocks those addresses land in. A batch of ISP IPs sold together can land inside one announced block, and that block carries its neighbors' reputation. Noisy neighbors can get whole blocks banned. Before you buy 50 addresses in one order, ask how many distinct blocks they span and how wide those blocks are, then verify the answer against the addresses you receive. Reject anything whose network name comes back as a hosting or cloud provider.

A batch of ISP IPs sold together can land inside one announced block, and that block carries its neighbors' reputation. Noisy neighbors can get whole blocks banned. Before you buy 50 addresses in one order, ask how many distinct blocks they span and how wide those blocks are, then verify the answer against the addresses you receive. Reject anything whose network name comes back as a hosting or cloud provider. Prefer a fixed address over a rotating address. An account whose IP changes on every request looks nothing like a person. The frequency matters, not the fact of a change, since real people do move between networks. Rotation also breaks the browser's location settings, which automation frameworks set once when the session starts. An address that rotates mid-session can then leave the browser reporting a US timezone behind a German exit IP. A static ISP address avoids both problems, because it holds by design. Mobile stops the constant churn but can still drop mid-session and hand you a new address, so the mismatch stays possible.

An account whose IP changes on every request looks nothing like a person. The frequency matters, not the fact of a change, since real people do move between networks. Rotation also breaks the browser's location settings, which automation frameworks set once when the session starts. An address that rotates mid-session can then leave the browser reporting a US timezone behind a German exit IP. A static ISP address avoids both problems, because it holds by design. Mobile stops the constant churn but can still drop mid-session and hand you a new address, so the mismatch stays possible. Isolate the fingerprint, not just the IP. Fingerprinting was built to survive IP changes and cleared cookies. Even accounts on separate clean IPs can still link if they share one browser profile. Pairing each account with its own antidetect browser profile isolates the browser layer, and any antidetect browser takes a proxy as host, port, and credentials, so this layer doesn't depend on which provider you pick. Decodo publishes setup guides for more than 20 of them, and our guide to antidetect browser options compares the market.

Fingerprinting was built to survive IP changes and cleared cookies. Even accounts on separate clean IPs can still link if they share one browser profile. Pairing each account with its own antidetect browser profile isolates the browser layer, and any antidetect browser takes a proxy as host, port, and credentials, so this layer doesn't depend on which provider you pick. Decodo for more than 20 of them, and our compares the market. Know what a browser profile doesn't cover. Profile isolation doesn't touch the hardware signals underneath, which the mobile platforms look at, and a newer class of tool answers that gap by running each profile on an Android instance in the cloud instead of a desktop browser profile. Whether those instances clear hardware-backed attestation is a vendor claim rather than something we tested.

Profile isolation doesn't touch the hardware signals underneath, which the mobile platforms look at, and a newer class of tool answers that gap by running each profile on an Android instance in the cloud instead of a desktop browser profile. Whether those instances clear hardware-backed attestation is a vendor claim rather than something we tested. Warm accounts before you scale activity. A new account has no history to weigh against a spike, so volume costs the most in its first days. Ramp each one on its own schedule rather than moving a whole batch up together, since a batch that accelerates at the same time can itself be a linking signal. A fresh profile that lands straight on a deep link has no navigation history behind it, so open the front page first. Watch what the responses contain as you ramp.

Best practices for social media proxy usage

These practices apply whichever provider you pick.