TL;DR

Precursor analyzes your browsing behavior continuously across a full session rather than checking identity once at a single checkpoint.

It checks for physiological signals in mouse movement, typing rhythm, and scrolling that bots and automation scripts cannot fake consistently over a browsing session.

A bot won't get a clean slate by reloading the page or restarting a challenge, since Precursor tracks browsing behavior across the whole session, not just per request.

Precursor is an opt-in feature of Cloudflare's Enterprise Bot Management, so it doesn't run on every Cloudflare site by default; site owners have to switch it on.

What Cloudflare Precursor is

Precursor is a client-side, session-based verification system that runs as part of Cloudflare's Enterprise Bot Management. It works alongside Cloudflare Turnstile rather than actually replacing it, so think of it as an extra layer of detection sitting on top of what Cloudflare already runs, not a swap for the old system. Cloudflare introduced Precursor because bots can now pass individual checks, so it checks your browsing behavior across the full session instead. Precursor will effectively catch most bots and automation scripts that can pass one CAPTCHA but cannot fake a believable, human-looking browsing session.

Precursor became generally available on July 13, 2026, and it's currently free to use, with a separate pricing announcement expected later. If you want to learn more about how to get past Cloudflare's wider defenses, you can check out our complete guide to bypassing Cloudflare.

How Precursor actually detects bots

Cloudflare Precursor detects bots in three layers, and each layer builds on the last. First, it adds a lightweight script to the page that collects signals from your mouse pointer movement, keyboard activity, focus changes, and page visibility.

Precursor's edge servers will then compare these signals to see if they make sense together. For instance, it can check whether your pointer/mouse activity matches what's happening on the page, or whether typing activity happens while a text field is actually focused. If your script's mouse or typing action contradicts what's on the page and doesn't make sense to Precursor, that session will get flagged immediately.

Precursor will connect these signals across your entire browsing session. It won't reset its evaluation when you reload the page; it'll keep scoring your bot script as you continue browsing. Everything you did earlier in the session will still count toward that final score.

Precursor also looks at physical patterns that automation scripts and bots can't replicate, like natural wrist-pivot arcs in your mouse movement, the small delay between seeing something and clicking it (i.e., the time your brain needs to react), and the tiny hand tremors every human has. Bots and automation scripts will get caught here because they move in dead-straight lines or mathematically perfect curves, and they click with a precision no real person could match.

For more on the anti-detection side, you can check out our Playwright stealth guide and a thorough breakdown of what BotBrowser is.

Why session-long behavior is a harder bar than passing a single check

Most of the stealth and anti-detection techniques you've grown accustomed to, like masking your JA3 fingerprint or rotating your user agent, were built to beat one specific bot check at a specific point. Maybe to solve a CAPTCHA, or to spoof a browser fingerprint when the page loads, or to pass a bot-score threshold. They just have to solve that one point check and the request will go through.

Cloudflare's Precursor now doesn't let that happen. It scores your browsing behavior across an entire session, so you can't just reload the page or restart the challenge to get a fresh start. Precursor will inevitably pick up on the bot signals from your automation script because it checks for human-like activity for the entire browsing session, not just at the beginning of the session or at a certain point only.

Cloudflare already reported 206 million Precursor evaluation events across 73,438 zones on the Cloudflare network. So it's already running at real production scale across tens of thousands of websites globally.