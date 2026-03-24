How to Bypass CreepJS and Spoof Browser Fingerprinting

TL;DR

CreepJS is an open-source browser fingerprinting audit tool that shows how detectable your browser setup looks to anti-bot systems.

It checks signals such as canvas, WebGL, audio, fonts, navigator properties, timezone, language, screen data, and signs of browser tampering.

Raw Playwright, Puppeteer, and Selenium setups are easy to detect because patching a few obvious leaks doesn't make the whole fingerprint believable.

Stealth plugins and patched browsers can improve results, but they often leave inconsistencies that still make the browser look modified.

Tools that shape the fingerprint more deeply tend to perform better because their browser signals line up more naturally.

CreepJS is most useful as a diagnostic benchmark. It helps you catch fingerprinting problems before deploying against real targets.

A strong CreepJS result doesn't guarantee you'll bypass every anti-bot system, because real sites also inspect network and behavioral signals.

What is CreepJS and how does it work?

CreepJS shows what a browser reveals when a website runs JavaScript to inspect its properties and environment. Instead of just collecting fingerprint data, it highlights the inconsistencies, leaks, and patched signals that can make an automated browser stand out.

At a high level, it does 4 things:

Collects signals from browser APIs such as Canvas, WebGL, Audio, Fonts, and navigator properties.

Converts parts of that data into fingerprint values that are easier to compare.

Checks whether those signals make sense together.

Renders the results in sections so you can inspect what looks normal, unusual, or patched.

The third step is where CreepJS becomes especially useful. A browser can look fine at first glance and still fall apart once its signals are compared side by side. If it claims to be Chrome on Windows but exposes a Linux-looking WebGL renderer, that mismatch stands out. If one obvious automation clue is hidden but deeper APIs still suggest patching, that stands out too.

CreepJS uses indicators such as like headless, headless, and stealth to show the level of suspicion it detects.

Like headless - the browser behaves in ways that resemble a headless environment.

- the browser behaves in ways that resemble a headless environment. Headless - CreepJS sees stronger evidence of actual headless behavior.

- CreepJS sees stronger evidence of actual headless behavior. Stealth - CreepJS detects signs that the browser may have been modified to hide automation.

Lower is better across all 3. A score close to 0% means little evidence. A score close to 100% means the browser clearly behaves that way. A high headless score indicates it appears to be a headless browser. A high stealth score indicates it appears patched.

That distinction matters when comparing tools. A browser can reduce its headless score and still raise its stealth score. That means it looks less openly automated but more obviously patched. The result isn't just about whether one number went down. It's about whether the full browser profile still looks coherent.

That's what makes CreepJS useful in practice. It doesn't just tell you something looks off. It gives you a clearer view of how it looks off, which is exactly what you need before moving on to real anti-bot systems.

CreepJS fingerprinting techniques: A developer's deep dive

CreepJS works because it checks the browser signals that are hardest to fake cleanly. Many automation tools can hide obvious clues, such as navigator.webdriver, or the user agent. CreepJS looks past that and checks whether the rest of the browser still looks believable.

That is why your browser environment can still fail fingerprinting checks, even after the obvious automation signals have been patched.

Canvas and WebGL fingerprinting

Canvas and WebGL matter because they reflect how the browser actually renders graphics.

Canvas fingerprinting works by drawing text or shapes and hashing the result. Tiny pixel-level differences can appear depending on the GPU, drivers, OS, browser engine, and font rendering pipeline. WebGL goes further by exposing values such as the GPU vendor, the renderer string, and supported extensions.

This is where headless setups often stand out. A real consumer laptop usually exposes a normal desktop graphics profile. A headless Chrome session on a Linux server often exposes something very different, such as software rendering or a server-like renderer. Even if the browser claims to be regular Chrome on Windows or macOS, the WebGL data can tell a different story.

The lesson is simple: a believable setup needs a believable graphics profile, not just a patched browser string.

Audio context fingerprinting

Audio fingerprinting is easier to ignore and harder to fake.

Using the Web Audio API, a page can generate a signal, process it through an audio context, and measure the floating-point output. Those results can vary slightly depending on the browser engine, OS audio stack, and processing path.

That's what makes audio useful. It reflects lower-level system behaviour, not just surface-level browser values. A setup can patch obvious browser properties while still leaking a very distinctive audio profile.

Font enumeration

Fonts are among the clearest indicators of whether an environment feels real or stripped down.

CreepJS probes for installed fonts using browser-side measurement tricks. It checks how text renders under different font fallbacks and uses that to infer which fonts are present.

A real consumer OS usually exposes a broad font set shaped by the operating system, language support, installed apps, and normal usage. A minimal Docker container or bare server image often exposes a much shorter and more uniform list. That doesn't just look sparse. It looks artificial.

A believable browser profile needs a font environment that matches the platform it claims to be running on.

Navigator and user agent consistency checks

This is where many developers start, and where many stop too early.

CreepJS checks whether the browser’s declared identity matches the features it actually exposes. That includes the user agent, platform hints, device information, language settings, and other navigator-related values.

Overriding navigator.userAgent is easy. Making the rest of the environment agree with it is much harder. If a browser claims to be a standard Chrome build on Windows, then values like platform, hardwareConcurrency, deviceMemory, and overall feature availability should align with that identity as well. If they don't, the user agent starts to look like a costume.

Timezone and language consistency

Timezone and language seem small, but they help complete the story.

A believable browser fingerprint isn't just a list of values. It's a coherent identity. If the browser looks like a US English desktop session but reports a Japanese timezone, or if its locale and region signals don't match the rest of the setup, that inconsistency raises suspicion.

This is one reason fingerprinting is harder than it first appears. you're not just hiding automation. you're making many small details line up in a way that feels natural.

Extension and permission leaks

Some of the clearest fingerprinting clues come from the very tools meant to hide them.

Privacy extensions and anti-fingerprinting tools often patch browser APIs to reduce exposure, but those changes can leave side effects behind that make the browser look modified rather than natural. Tools like JShelter are a good example. They can reduce API exposure, but they still require careful testing because extension-level changes can introduce detectable patterns.

Chromium-based automation has a similar problem. Tools like Playwright communicate with the browser through the CDP, and that architecture can still leave traces even when obvious flags are hidden. That is why stealth plugins often improve results without fully fixing them. They may remove the loudest automation signals, while the underlying browser behaviour still looks patched.

What a resilient setup needs to do differently

The main takeaway is simple: fingerprint resilience isn't about hiding one bad value. It's about making the whole environment hold together.

A stronger setup does not just spoof a user agent. It lines up graphics signals, audio behaviour, fonts, navigator properties, timezone, language, and feature availability so they all point to the same kind of machine.

If you're already working with JavaScript-heavy targets, it also helps to understand how to scrape websites with dynamic content, because many of the browser behaviours needed to render those pages are the same ones anti-bot systems inspect closely.

Bypassing CreepJS: Why and how?

If your setup can pass CreepJS cleanly, it will probably hold up against most real anti-bot checks, too. CreepJS inspects the same signals that those systems care about, so it works well as a quick sanity check before deployment.

But passing it means more than hiding a single flag. There's a spectrum of how deeply a tool shapes the browser's fingerprint, and where your setup falls on that spectrum determines how convincing it looks. In practice, bypassing CreepJS means masking browser automation well enough that the browser still appears to be a normal, internally consistent user environment.

A useful way to think about bypassing CreepJS is to look at the different levels of fingerprint spoofing:

User agent override only . This just changes the browser label. It might say "Chrome on Windows,” but if the WebGL profile, fonts, timezone, or hardware values still suggest something else, the browser will not look convincing.

. This just changes the browser label. It might say "Chrome on Windows,” but if the WebGL profile, fonts, timezone, or hardware values still suggest something else, the browser will not look convincing. Patched automation browsers . Tools such as Patchright or undetected-chromedriver hide some of the most obvious automation leaks. They're better than changing the user agent alone, but they still often leave deeper signals untouched.

. Tools such as Patchright or hide some of the most obvious automation leaks. They're better than changing the user agent alone, but they still often leave deeper signals untouched. Privacy-focused browsers . These give you more control over fingerprinting exposure, but they usually need more manual tuning to look believable.

. These give you more control over fingerprinting exposure, but they usually need more manual tuning to look believable. Purpose-built fingerprint spoofing browsers. Tools like Camoufox and Rebrowser aim to shape the entire browser profile rather than patching a few obvious leaks. That usually makes the browser look more convincing because more of the signals line up from the start.

Right now, Camoufox stands out because it patches fingerprinting APIs at the browser level. That means spoofing happens before page JavaScript starts inspecting the environment, which usually produces a cleaner and more convincing profile than patching browser values after launch.

The key idea is consistency. A believable browser fingerprint doesn't contain a hidden WebDriver flag. It's one where the GPU, fonts, timezone, language, screen size, and user agent all tell the same story.

That is also how you should test. Run your setup against CreepJS before deployment, capture the headless and stealth results, and use them as a simple benchmark in your workflow. This is especially useful if you're working with Playwright, Selenium, or other automation tools that need patching to look more natural.

The last thing to keep in mind is maintenance. Manual patching can help, but it gets expensive fast. For teams that don't want to keep fixing fingerprint leaks one by one, a managed or purpose-built solution is often the more practical path. It's also worth pairing this with broader anti-detection practices covered in this guide on bypassing anti-bot systems.