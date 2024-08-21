TL;DR

Basic usage . Start with curl -u user:password <URL> or test endpoint like https://postman-echo.com/basic-auth

. Start with or test endpoint like Manual header consideration . Use echo -n when encoding credentials. Plain echo adds a newline and breaks Base64 → silent 401 errors.

. Use when encoding credentials. Plain adds a newline and breaks Base64 → silent 401 errors. Safer terminal use . Omit password ( curl -u user <URL> ) to get a prompt and avoid saving creds in shell history.

. Omit password ( ) to get a prompt and avoid saving creds in shell history. Script readability . Prefer --user over -u .

. Prefer over . Special characters . Wrap credentials in single quotes if they contain @ , & , ! , $ . Colons are fine after the first one.

. Wrap credentials in single quotes if they contain , , , . Colons are fine after the first one. Security . Always use HTTPS since Authorization headers are plaintext over HTTP.

. Always use HTTPS since Authorization headers are plaintext over HTTP. Credential storage . Use environment variables for scripts, .netrc for repeated multi-host use.

. Use environment variables for scripts, for repeated multi-host use. Unexpected 200 response . If you get a login page instead of data, the site likely uses session or JS auth → cURL won’t work.

. If you get a login page instead of data, the site likely uses session or JS auth → cURL won’t work. PowerShell note. Use curl.exe instead of alias. Replace /dev/null with NUL .

Understanding Basic Auth

Basic Auth is one of the oldest authentication schemes on the web, and its mechanics are straightforward enough to understand in a single pass. When a client makes a request, it takes the username and password, joins them with a colon as username:password, Base64-encodes the result, and attaches it to every request as an Authorization header.

Authorization : Basic cG9zdG1hbjpwYXNzd29yZA ==

Authorization : Basic cG9zdG1hbjpwYXNzd29yZA ==

That encoded string looks protected, but it isn't. Run echo 'cG9zdG1hbjpwYXNzd29yZA==' | base64 -d and you get postman:password straight back. Base64 translates the string into a format safe for HTTP headers – it does nothing to hide the contents. The actual protection comes from the transport layer, which is why HTTPS is mandatory here. Without it, anyone intercepting the request can decode the credentials instantly.

It's also worth separating 2 concepts that often get conflated: authentication and authorization. Authentication is the act of proving who you are, and cURL handles that by attaching the header, while authorization is the server deciding what that identity can actually do once it's verified. A 401 response means authentication failed, so the server didn't recognize the credentials. A 403 means authentication succeeded, but the server denied access anyway, so swapping in a different password won't change the outcome.

In practice, you'll encounter Basic Auth on legacy internal APIs and protected endpoints, simple data services, and web scraping targets that gate content behind a login wall.

cURL Basic Authentication Methods

cURL gives you several ways to send Basic Auth credentials, and the right choice depends on context – whether you're running a one-off terminal command, writing a script that will run in CI/CD, or debugging an auth failure against an API that isn't cooperating. All examples below use https://postman-echo.com/basic-auth with credentials postman / password.

The -u and --user flags

The most direct approach is the -u flag, which accepts credentials in username:password format and handles everything else automatically. Behind the scenes, cURL takes the string you pass, Base64-encodes it, constructs the Authorization: Basic <encoded> header, and attaches it to the request before it goes out – you never touch the header directly.

curl - u postman : password https : // postman - echo . com / basic - auth curl - - user postman : password https : // postman - echo . com / basic - auth

curl - u postman : password https : // postman - echo . com / basic - auth curl - - user postman : password https : // postman - echo . com / basic - auth

-u and --user are functionally identical. The long form is purely a readability choice – when someone reads a script six months later, --user is unambiguous in a way that -u isn't. For quick terminal use, -u saves keystrokes, but for anything that gets committed to a repo, --user is the better habit.

Omitting the password to trigger an interactive prompt

Passing only the username – without a colon or password – causes cURL to pause and ask for the password at runtime rather than reading it from the command.

curl - u postman https : // postman - echo . com / basic - auth Enter host password for user 'postman' :

curl - u postman https : // postman - echo . com / basic - auth Enter host password for user 'postman' :

The practical value here is shell history. A full curl -u postman:password command gets written to ~/.bash_history or ~/.zsh_history the moment your shell session ends, leaving the credentials readable by anyone with access to that file. Omitting the password and typing it at the prompt means cURL receives it directly, without it ever touching the command line. Use this pattern for any ad hoc terminal request where you'd otherwise type credentials inline.

Inline credentials in the URL (don't do this)

cURL also supports embedding credentials directly in the URL using the https://username:password@host format.

curl https : // postman : password@postman - echo . com / basic - auth

curl https : // postman : password@postman - echo . com / basic - auth

This produces the same authenticated request as -u, so it's worth knowing it exists – you'll encounter it in other people's scripts and documentation. The credentials end up in server access logs, proxy logs, and your shell history, which makes this pattern a liability. Some servers also strip the credentials before the request reaches the application layer, causing auth to fail silently in ways that are difficult to debug. The -u flag avoids both problems.

Combining Basic Auth with HTTP methods

A common misconception is that Basic Auth only applies to GET requests. The -u flag works identically regardless of the HTTP method, because cURL attaches the Authorization header to every request type. For a standard GET, credentials are the only addition needed:

curl - u postman : password https : // postman - echo . com / basic - auth

curl - u postman : password https : // postman - echo . com / basic - auth

See how to send a cURL GET request for full GET syntax.

A POST request with a JSON payload follows the same pattern – -u sits alongside the method and data flags without any conflict:

curl - u postman : password \ - X POST \ - H "Content-Type: application/json" \ - d '{"name":"new-product","sku":"NP-001"}' \ https : // postman - echo . com / post

curl - u postman : password \ - X POST \ - H "Content-Type: application/json" \ - d '{"name":"new-product","sku":"NP-001"}' \ https : // postman - echo . com / post

See how to send a POST request with cURL for POST-specific options.

Checking the response status without printing the body

When testing whether credentials are accepted, the pattern below returns only the HTTP status code rather than the full response body.

curl - s - o / dev / null - w "%{http_code}

" \ - u postman : password \ https : // postman - echo . com / basic - auth

curl - s - o / dev / null - w "%{http_code}

" \ - u postman : password \ https : // postman - echo . com / basic - auth

Each flag has a specific job. -o /dev/null discards the response body, -s suppresses the progress meter, and -w "%{http_code}

" prints the HTTP status code followed by a newline once the request completes. A 200 means the credentials were accepted; a 401 means authentication failed. This is the fastest way to validate credentials without parsing a full API response.

For scraping gated endpoints, see how to do web scraping with cURL.

Constructing Authorization headers manually

cURL handles Base64 encoding automatically via -u. However, knowing how to do it yourself matters in a few specific situations, like when debugging a 401 to inspect the exact header value being sent, when working with a tool that doesn't support -u, or when validating that your request matches precisely what the server expects.

The -n flag: why it matters

The encoding step looks straightforward, but one detail causes problems consistently enough to be worth understanding before you run into it.

macOS/Linux:

echo 'postman:password' | base64 echo - n 'postman:password' | base64

echo 'postman:password' | base64 echo - n 'postman:password' | base64

Windows/PowerShell:

[ Convert ] : : ToBase64String ( [ Text . Encoding ] : : UTF8 . GetBytes ( 'postman:password' ) )

[ Convert ] : : ToBase64String ( [ Text . Encoding ] : : UTF8 . GetBytes ( 'postman:password' ) )

By default, echo appends a newline character (

) to whatever string you pass it. When you pipe that output to base64, the newline becomes part of the string being encoded. Instead of encoding postman:password (15 characters), you're encoding postman:password

(16 characters).

Base64 produces an entirely different output for those two inputs – cG9zdG1hbjpwYXNzd29yZAo= instead of cG9zdG1hbjpwYXNzd29yZA== – the server sees credentials that don't match anything it recognizes, and you get a 401 with no indication of what went wrong. The -n flag tells echo to suppress that newline, so only the credential string itself gets encoded.

You can verify both tokens against the live endpoint to see the difference directly.

macOS/Linux:

good = $ ( echo - n 'postman:password' | base64 ) bad = $ ( echo 'postman:password' | base64 ) curl - s - o / dev / null - w "good:%{http_code}

" - H "Authorization: Basic $good" https : // postman - echo . com / basic - auth curl - s - o / dev / null - w "bad:%{http_code}

" - H "Authorization: Basic $bad" https : // postman - echo . com / basic - auth

good = $ ( echo - n 'postman:password' | base64 ) bad = $ ( echo 'postman:password' | base64 ) curl - s - o / dev / null - w "good:%{http_code}

" - H "Authorization: Basic $good" https : // postman - echo . com / basic - auth curl - s - o / dev / null - w "bad:%{http_code}

" - H "Authorization: Basic $bad" https : // postman - echo . com / basic - auth

Windows/PowerShell:

$good = [ Convert ] : : ToBase64String ( [ Text . Encoding ] : : UTF8 . GetBytes ( 'postman:password' ) ) $bad = [ Convert ] : : ToBase64String ( [ Text . Encoding ] : : UTF8 . GetBytes ( "postman:password`n" ) ) curl . exe - s - o NUL - w "good:%{http_code}

" - H "Authorization: Basic $good" https : // postman - echo . com / basic - auth curl . exe - s - o NUL - w "bad:%{http_code}

" - H "Authorization: Basic $bad" https : // postman - echo . com / basic - auth

$good = [ Convert ] : : ToBase64String ( [ Text . Encoding ] : : UTF8 . GetBytes ( 'postman:password' ) ) $bad = [ Convert ] : : ToBase64String ( [ Text . Encoding ] : : UTF8 . GetBytes ( "postman:password`n" ) ) curl . exe - s - o NUL - w "good:%{http_code}

" - H "Authorization: Basic $good" https : // postman - echo . com / basic - auth curl . exe - s - o NUL - w "bad:%{http_code}

" - H "Authorization: Basic $bad" https : // postman - echo . com / basic - auth

Building the header

With the encoded string in hand, pass it directly via the -H flag:

curl - H "Authorization: Basic cG9zdG1hbjpwYXNzd29yZA==" \ https : // postman - echo . com / basic - auth

curl - H "Authorization: Basic cG9zdG1hbjpwYXNzd29yZA==" \ https : // postman - echo . com / basic - auth

See sending HTTP headers with cURL for the full -H syntax and how to combine multiple headers in one command.

Verifying what cURL actually sends

Running the request with -v prints the full request and response headers, making it straightforward to confirm the Authorization header is present and correctly formatted:

curl - v - u postman : password https : // postman - echo . com / basic - auth

curl - v - u postman : password https : // postman - echo . com / basic - auth

The outgoing header appears in the verbose output as shown below:

> Authorization : Basic cG9zdG1hbjpwYXNzd29yZA ==

> Authorization : Basic cG9zdG1hbjpwYXNzd29yZA ==

If the header is missing entirely, the -u flag didn't apply. If the header is present but the server still returns a 401, copy the encoded value and run echo '<value>' | base64 -d to decode it. A trailing newline in the encoding produces a string that looks correct at a glance – the length difference is invisible without decoding it – but the server rejects it every time.

Handling special characters in credentials

Auto-generated passwords almost always contain punctuation, and the shell interprets characters like $, !, @, &, and % before cURL ever sees them. The result is a malformed or truncated credential string that produces a 401 with no obvious cause. The fix is straightforward once you know which layer of the problem you're solving.

Single-quote wrapping

Single quotes tell the shell to treat everything inside literally, so $, !, @, &, and % all pass through to cURL untouched.

curl - u 'postman:p@ss&w0rd!' https : // postman - echo . com / basic - auth

curl - u 'postman:p@ss&w0rd!' https : // postman - echo . com / basic - auth

This handles the majority of auto-generated passwords, but the one case where it fails is when the password itself contains a single quote – switch to backslash escaping then.

curl - u postman : p\@ss\ & w0rd\! https : // postman - echo . com / basic - auth

curl - u postman : p\@ss\ & w0rd\! https : // postman - echo . com / basic - auth

The colon edge case

Colons in passwords are handled correctly by -u because cURL treats only the first : as the username/password separator. Everything after it, including any additional colons, passes through as the password.

curl - u 'postman:p:assword' https : // postman - echo . com / basic - auth

curl - u 'postman:p:assword' https : // postman - echo . com / basic - auth

Avoid URL-encoding colons as %3A when using -u. cURL passes the credential string to the server as-is after splitting on the first colon, so %3A would reach the server literally and break auth.

URL encoding for the URL-embedded format

When placing credentials directly in the URL (https://user:pass@host), the URL parser handles credential splitting rather than cURL. Characters that mark boundaries in a URL need to be percent-encoded so the parser reads them correctly.