Overview of the EU Chat Control vote

The EU Chat Control vote is a highly controversial proposal aiming to require technology companies to scan private messages, including encrypted ones, for illegal content such as child sexual abuse material. The goal is to tackle harmful online content, but it raises serious concerns about privacy and data security.

As of September 2025, the voting on this law has been delayed due to divided opinions within the EU Council. While some countries support it for stronger child protection, others fear it would lead to mass surveillance and weaken online privacy. The next Council debate and vote on Chat Control will reportedly take place on October 14, 2025.

What makes the proposal so controversial is how it intersects with existing safeguards like end-to-end encryption. To meet the proposed requirements, service providers may need to weaken or bypass encryption, raising the risk of creating new vulnerabilities.

How Chat Control would work

Chat Control relies on a pretty controversial tech called client-side scanning. Instead of checking messages on company servers, the scanning happens right on your phone or computer before you even hit send. Your device would compare what you're sharing against databases full of "digital fingerprints" from known illegal content, and if there's a match, authorities get pinged automatically.

The system uses AI to spot both content that's already been flagged before and new material, plus it analyzes text messages looking for signs of illegal behavior. Any company that charges for communication services would have to follow these rules.

The scanning would supposedly only target "high-risk" services, but governments get to decide what counts as risky. Here's the catch, though, services that offer anonymity, encryption, or real-time messaging automatically get labeled "high-risk." That basically means every major messaging app and communication platform would end up getting scanned.

According to our usage data, before the announcement of Chat Control, only a small fraction of businesses utilized proxies with the SOCKS5 protocol, but as the legislation adoption is becoming more real, the usage has surged dramatically in recent months. Daily usage has increased nearly 19-fold, representing roughly a 1,770% growth.