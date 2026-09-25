Benefits of IPv6 over IPv4

Address abundance. A 128-bit address space lets operators allocate far more network and device addresses without depending on scarce IPv4 inventory. Less NAT complexity. Globally unique IPv6 addresses can remove address-conservation NAT and the connection handling it introduces. Simpler base header. IPv6 uses a fixed 40-byte base header and moves optional information into extension headers, although this design doesn't guarantee faster traffic. Native autoconfiguration. SLAAC lets an IPv6 device form an address using information advertised by a router, without requiring a separate address server. IPsec support. IPv6 can use IPsec for network-layer security, but current requirements recommend rather than mandate implementation , and encryption must still be configured. Multicast design. IPv6 uses scoped multicast and anycast instead of broadcast for group delivery, discovery, and routing tasks.

These are protocol capabilities, and an individual network may not use all of them.

IPv4 vs. IPv6 speed and security

Myth 1: IPv6 is faster than IPv4 by default

Fact: Not automatically. IPv6 can avoid address-translation work and uses a simpler base header, but the end-to-end network path usually matters more. APNIC's round-trip-time measurements show small differences across much of the world, with larger regional exceptions. An optimized IPv6 route can outperform IPv4, while a less efficient IPv6 route can be slower.

Myth 2: IPv6 is automatically safer – or less secure because it is newer

Fact: IPv6 supports IPsec, but encryption isn't automatic. Firewalls, access controls, application encryption, and correct configuration remain necessary.

Myth 3: IPv4 will soon be obsolete

Fact: Networks still need IPv4 to reach IPv4-only services. IPv4, IPv6, and translation mechanisms will coexist during the transition.

IPv6 adoption and the transition to dual-stack

IPv6 adoption has taken decades because IPv4 and IPv6 aren't directly backward-compatible. Network operators must support both protocols or use translation mechanisms while upgrading routers, applications, monitoring systems, and security controls. These changes cost time and money, while NAT has allowed many networks to keep using limited IPv4 space.

Google's IPv6 availability statistics measured 47.03% on August 12, 2026, compared with less than 1% in 2010. This figure represents the percentage of Google users who access its services over IPv6, rather than IPv6's share of all internet traffic.

Adoption also varies substantially by country, with some countries above 70% and others still near 0 in Google's dated country view. A global average therefore doesn't describe every network or audience.

What is dual-stack?

Dual-stack means a network or device runs IPv4 and IPv6 at the same time. A dual-stack client can use IPv6 for a destination that supports it and IPv4 for one that doesn't.

Applications and operating systems may choose between A and AAAA results differently.

For many networks, dual-stack is an effective way to introduce IPv6 without immediately retiring IPv4.

IPv6 support in modern technologies

Mobile networks . Mobile carriers adopted IPv6 at scale relatively early in the transition. Carriers can retain access to IPv4-only services through translation. If you collect data through mobile proxies , verify the exit protocol instead of inferring it from the carrier.

. Mobile carriers adopted IPv6 at scale relatively early in the transition. Carriers can retain access to IPv4-only services through translation. If you collect data through , verify the exit protocol instead of inferring it from the carrier. IoT . IPv6 gives large device fleets far more addressing capacity. SLAAC can simplify address assignment, but administrators still need device management, firewall, and update policies.

. IPv6 gives large device fleets far more addressing capacity. SLAAC can simplify address assignment, but administrators still need device management, firewall, and update policies. Cloud platforms and CDNs . Many services can publish both A and AAAA records, but IPv6 support depends on every component in the route. You should check the origin, proxy, load balancer, and monitoring systems.

. Many services can publish both A and AAAA records, but IPv6 support depends on every component in the route. You should check the origin, proxy, load balancer, and monitoring systems. AI crawlers and agent infrastructure . Crawlers and agents inherit the same network limits as other clients. A dual-stack setup can reach IPv6-enabled targets while retaining access to IPv4-only sites, but IPv6 doesn't give a crawler privileged access or guarantee fewer blocks.

. Crawlers and agents inherit the same network limits as other clients. A dual-stack setup can reach IPv6-enabled targets while retaining access to IPv4-only sites, but IPv6 doesn't give a crawler privileged access or guarantee fewer blocks. Gaming . IPv6 can avoid some NAT-related connection problems when the game, network, and other endpoint support it. It doesn't guarantee lower latency because the route and game infrastructure still determine performance.

. IPv6 can avoid some NAT-related connection problems when the game, network, and other endpoint support it. It doesn't guarantee lower latency because the route and game infrastructure still determine performance. VPNs and home networks. A VPN must explicitly carry and protect IPv6 traffic as well as IPv4 traffic. On a home network, SLAAC can simplify address assignment, but the router and device firewalls still need IPv6 rules.

IPv4 vs. IPv6 for proxies and web scraping: When does an IPv6 proxy work?

An IPv6 proxy works only if your target accepts IPv6 traffic. An A record points to an IPv4 address, while an AAAA record points to an IPv6 address. If a site has no working AAAA record, an IPv6-only proxy can't connect without a translation service.

Many proxy workflows still default to IPv4 because it reaches a wider range of targets. For broad coverage, start with IPv4 proxies.

Check compatibility before you buy

Look up the target's A and AAAA records. Then test the provider's actual proxy exits on a representative set of pages.

Track 3 results:

Confirm that the proxy uses the expected IP version

Check the location detected by the target

Record the response status and success rate

A working AAAA record confirms that the target supports IPv6 at the DNS level. It doesn't guarantee that every page, API, or security layer will handle IPv6 traffic the same way.

Compare results, not the number of IPs

IPv6 proxies can cost less per IP because IPv6 addresses are easier to supply. That saving matters only if the proxy reaches your targets reliably.

An IPv6 address also doesn't bypass anti-bot controls. Sites may still evaluate IP reputation, browser behavior, and request patterns. Compare the cost per successful request instead of focusing only on the cost per IP.

Verify the location

For geo-targeted collection, check the location assigned to the actual exit IP. The provider's advertised location may differ from the location detected by your target.

IPv6 geolocation isn't always less accurate than IPv4 geolocation.

Watch for IPv4 fallback

A dual-stack tool can support IPv4 and IPv6 at the same time. DNS resolution and connection settings may cause it to use IPv4 even when you intend to test IPv6.

Pin or log the IP version during testing so an IPv4 fallback isn't mistaken for a successful IPv6 request.

Should you use IPv4 or IPv6?

Home users – leave dual-stack enabled when your router and internet service provider support it. You can use IPv6 without manually replacing IPv4. Keep your firewall enabled and test connectivity before changing network settings. Business and network administrators – plan dual-stack across applications, DNS, monitoring, and security controls. Enable IPv6 in stages and keep IPv4 for services that still require it. Data-collection teams – start with IPv4 proxies when you need broad target compatibility. Add IPv6 only after confirming target reachability, exit reputation, geolocation, and tool behavior with a representative test set.

You can change a network or device to use IPv6 when the ISP, router, operating system, and destination support it. In practice, enabling IPv6 alongside IPv4 is usually more useful than forcing a complete switch.

Bottom line

IPv6 solves the address-supply problem, but it doesn't automatically make a connection faster, safer, or more compatible. During the transition from IPv4, dual-stack lets you use IPv6 where it is supported while retaining IPv4 access.

For proxy and web scraping work, choose the address family that reaches your actual targets and test the exit behavior before scaling. If you need broad IPv4 coverage, explore Decodo's IPv4 proxies.