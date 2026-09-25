IPv4 vs. IPv6: Key Differences and Which One to Use
Understanding IPv4 vs. IPv6 is essential as the internet's aging infrastructure strains and legacy IPv4 runs out of room. IPv6 steps in as the long-term solution, offering a virtually limitless address space, built-in security, and efficient routing. This article explores their key differences, core benefits, and the practical challenges of transitioning.
Justinas Tamasevicius
Last updated: Sep 25, 2026
8 min read
TL;DR
- IPv4 uses 32-bit addresses, while IPv6 uses 128-bit addresses and provides far more address space.
- IPv6 exists because the finite IPv4 address pool can't support continued internet growth without workarounds.
- IPv4 networks often use Network Address Translation (NAT) to let multiple devices share a public address. IPv6 can give devices globally unique addresses without address-conservation NAT.
- IPv6 isn't automatically faster or safer than IPv4. Performance depends on routing, while security depends on configuration.
- Most networks use dual-stack to run IPv4 and IPv6 together during the transition.
What is IPv4?
An IP (Internet Protocol) address is a set of numbers, or numbers and letters, assigned to a device so it can communicate with other devices and networks. IPv4 and IPv6 are two versions of the Internet Protocol that use different address formats.
IPv4 (Internet Protocol version 4) is the backbone of the modern internet. It uses 32-bit numeric addresses in dotted-decimal format, such as 192.0.2.1, meaning it can generate roughly 4.3B unique addresses.
At first, that seemed infinite. But as the internet expanded to include more users, devices, and services, the available address supply began to run out. IANA distributed its final large IPv4 blocks to regional registries in February 2011, and the RIPE NCC exhausted its remaining IPv4 pool in November 2019.
To extend IPv4's lifespan, NAT was introduced to let multiple devices share one public IP address. IPv4 remains popular because it's simple, reliable, and widely supported.
What is IPv6?
IPv6 (Internet Protocol version 6) was introduced to address IPv4's limitations, particularly its shrinking supply of available addresses. The IETF standardized IPv6 in 1998 and updated the specification in 2017, which remains the current standard.
IPv6 uses 128-bit addresses written as colon-separated hexadecimal groups, such as 2001:db8::1. This provides 2^128 possible addresses, about 340 trillion trillion trillion (undecillion).
IPv6 supports SLAAC (Stateless Address Autoconfiguration), which lets a device form an address using information advertised by a router. Administrators can also use DHCPv6 or manual configuration. Its much larger address space removes the address-conservation reason for NAT, although firewalls and other security controls remain necessary.
Key differences between IPv4 and IPv6
The main difference between IPv4 and IPv6 is address capacity, but their formats, headers, configuration methods, and packet handling also differ.
Feature
IPv4
IPv6
Address length
32 bits
128 bits
Format
Four 8-bit fields
Eight 16-bit groups
Address space
2^32 possible values, or about 4.3B
2^128 possible values, or about 340 trillion trillion trillion
Notation
Decimal numbers separated by periods, such as 192.0.2.1
Hexadecimal groups separated by colons, such as 2001:db8::1 (consecutive zeros can be compressed)
NAT
Commonly used to let devices with private addresses share a public address
Not required for address conservation; IPv6 translation mechanisms still exist
Configuration
Manual configuration or DHCP
SLAAC, DHCPv6, or manual configuration
Header size
20–60 bytes, depending on options
Fixed 40-byte base header; extension headers add length
Fragmentation
A sender or intermediate router can fragment a packet unless the sender prohibits it
Only the sending node fragments packets; routers don't
Broadcast vs. multicast
Supports broadcast and multicast
Doesn't use broadcast; supports multicast and anycast
IPsec
Supported when implemented and configured
Supported when implemented and configured; current IPv6 node requirements recommend support
DNS record type
A
AAAA
Header structure
IPv4's base header can vary in length and includes a header checksum. IPv6 uses a fixed 40-byte base header and moves optional information into extension headers. That simplifies the base format, but the IPv6 header is larger than IPv4's minimum 20-byte header and doesn't, by itself, reduce latency.
Addressing modes
Both protocols can send unicast traffic to one address and multicast traffic to a group. IPv4 also supports broadcast. IPv6 uses multicast instead of broadcast and defines anycast, in which multiple interfaces share an address and routing selects one.
Autoconfiguration
IPv4 commonly relies on DHCP or manual address assignment. IPv6 can use SLAAC, DHCPv6, or manual configuration. With SLAAC, router advertisements provide a network prefix, and the device forms its address.
Routing efficiency
IPv6 removes the header checksum and prevents intermediate routers from fragmenting packets. These changes reduce specific work performed by routers, but they don't guarantee a faster connection. Route quality, congestion, and the endpoints still determine real-world performance.
IPv6 vs. IPv4: What changed and why
IPv6 expanded the address field from 32 to 128 bits because IPv4's supply couldn't keep pace with internet growth. It also changed packet handling by using a fixed base header, limiting fragmentation to the sending node, and supporting native address autoconfiguration. These changes reduce reliance on address-sharing workarounds but require networks and applications to support the newer protocol.
Try it before you commit
Decodo's IPv4 proxies, free for 3 days, full access, no restrictions.
Benefits of IPv6 over IPv4
- Address abundance. A 128-bit address space lets operators allocate far more network and device addresses without depending on scarce IPv4 inventory.
- Less NAT complexity. Globally unique IPv6 addresses can remove address-conservation NAT and the connection handling it introduces.
- Simpler base header. IPv6 uses a fixed 40-byte base header and moves optional information into extension headers, although this design doesn't guarantee faster traffic.
- Native autoconfiguration. SLAAC lets an IPv6 device form an address using information advertised by a router, without requiring a separate address server.
- IPsec support. IPv6 can use IPsec for network-layer security, but current requirements recommend rather than mandate implementation, and encryption must still be configured.
- Multicast design. IPv6 uses scoped multicast and anycast instead of broadcast for group delivery, discovery, and routing tasks.
These are protocol capabilities, and an individual network may not use all of them.
IPv4 vs. IPv6 speed and security
Myth 1: IPv6 is faster than IPv4 by default
Fact: Not automatically. IPv6 can avoid address-translation work and uses a simpler base header, but the end-to-end network path usually matters more. APNIC's round-trip-time measurements show small differences across much of the world, with larger regional exceptions. An optimized IPv6 route can outperform IPv4, while a less efficient IPv6 route can be slower.
Myth 2: IPv6 is automatically safer – or less secure because it is newer
Fact: IPv6 supports IPsec, but encryption isn't automatic. Firewalls, access controls, application encryption, and correct configuration remain necessary.
Myth 3: IPv4 will soon be obsolete
Fact: Networks still need IPv4 to reach IPv4-only services. IPv4, IPv6, and translation mechanisms will coexist during the transition.
IPv6 adoption and the transition to dual-stack
IPv6 adoption has taken decades because IPv4 and IPv6 aren't directly backward-compatible. Network operators must support both protocols or use translation mechanisms while upgrading routers, applications, monitoring systems, and security controls. These changes cost time and money, while NAT has allowed many networks to keep using limited IPv4 space.
Google's IPv6 availability statistics measured 47.03% on August 12, 2026, compared with less than 1% in 2010. This figure represents the percentage of Google users who access its services over IPv6, rather than IPv6's share of all internet traffic.
Adoption also varies substantially by country, with some countries above 70% and others still near 0 in Google's dated country view. A global average therefore doesn't describe every network or audience.
What is dual-stack?
Dual-stack means a network or device runs IPv4 and IPv6 at the same time. A dual-stack client can use IPv6 for a destination that supports it and IPv4 for one that doesn't.
Applications and operating systems may choose between A and AAAA results differently.
For many networks, dual-stack is an effective way to introduce IPv6 without immediately retiring IPv4.
IPv6 support in modern technologies
- Mobile networks. Mobile carriers adopted IPv6 at scale relatively early in the transition. Carriers can retain access to IPv4-only services through translation. If you collect data through mobile proxies, verify the exit protocol instead of inferring it from the carrier.
- IoT. IPv6 gives large device fleets far more addressing capacity. SLAAC can simplify address assignment, but administrators still need device management, firewall, and update policies.
- Cloud platforms and CDNs. Many services can publish both A and AAAA records, but IPv6 support depends on every component in the route. You should check the origin, proxy, load balancer, and monitoring systems.
- AI crawlers and agent infrastructure. Crawlers and agents inherit the same network limits as other clients. A dual-stack setup can reach IPv6-enabled targets while retaining access to IPv4-only sites, but IPv6 doesn't give a crawler privileged access or guarantee fewer blocks.
- Gaming. IPv6 can avoid some NAT-related connection problems when the game, network, and other endpoint support it. It doesn't guarantee lower latency because the route and game infrastructure still determine performance.
- VPNs and home networks. A VPN must explicitly carry and protect IPv6 traffic as well as IPv4 traffic. On a home network, SLAAC can simplify address assignment, but the router and device firewalls still need IPv6 rules.
IPv4 vs. IPv6 for proxies and web scraping: When does an IPv6 proxy work?
An IPv6 proxy works only if your target accepts IPv6 traffic. An A record points to an IPv4 address, while an AAAA record points to an IPv6 address. If a site has no working AAAA record, an IPv6-only proxy can't connect without a translation service.
Many proxy workflows still default to IPv4 because it reaches a wider range of targets. For broad coverage, start with IPv4 proxies.
Check compatibility before you buy
Look up the target's A and AAAA records. Then test the provider's actual proxy exits on a representative set of pages.
Track 3 results:
- Confirm that the proxy uses the expected IP version
- Check the location detected by the target
- Record the response status and success rate
A working AAAA record confirms that the target supports IPv6 at the DNS level. It doesn't guarantee that every page, API, or security layer will handle IPv6 traffic the same way.
Compare results, not the number of IPs
IPv6 proxies can cost less per IP because IPv6 addresses are easier to supply. That saving matters only if the proxy reaches your targets reliably.
An IPv6 address also doesn't bypass anti-bot controls. Sites may still evaluate IP reputation, browser behavior, and request patterns. Compare the cost per successful request instead of focusing only on the cost per IP.
Verify the location
For geo-targeted collection, check the location assigned to the actual exit IP. The provider's advertised location may differ from the location detected by your target.
IPv6 geolocation isn't always less accurate than IPv4 geolocation.
Watch for IPv4 fallback
A dual-stack tool can support IPv4 and IPv6 at the same time. DNS resolution and connection settings may cause it to use IPv4 even when you intend to test IPv6.
Pin or log the IP version during testing so an IPv4 fallback isn't mistaken for a successful IPv6 request.
Should you use IPv4 or IPv6?
- Home users – leave dual-stack enabled when your router and internet service provider support it. You can use IPv6 without manually replacing IPv4. Keep your firewall enabled and test connectivity before changing network settings.
- Business and network administrators – plan dual-stack across applications, DNS, monitoring, and security controls. Enable IPv6 in stages and keep IPv4 for services that still require it.
- Data-collection teams – start with IPv4 proxies when you need broad target compatibility. Add IPv6 only after confirming target reachability, exit reputation, geolocation, and tool behavior with a representative test set.
You can change a network or device to use IPv6 when the ISP, router, operating system, and destination support it. In practice, enabling IPv6 alongside IPv4 is usually more useful than forcing a complete switch.
Bottom line
IPv6 solves the address-supply problem, but it doesn't automatically make a connection faster, safer, or more compatible. During the transition from IPv4, dual-stack lets you use IPv6 where it is supported while retaining IPv4 access.
For proxy and web scraping work, choose the address family that reaches your actual targets and test the exit behavior before scaling. If you need broad IPv4 coverage, explore Decodo's IPv4 proxies.
About the author
Justinas Tamasevicius
Director of Engineering
Justinas Tamaševičius is Director of Engineering with over two decades of expertise in software development. What started as a self-taught passion during his school years has evolved into a distinguished career spanning backend engineering, system architecture, and infrastructure development.
Connect with Justinas via LinkedIn.
All information on Decodo Blog is provided on an as is basis and for informational purposes only. We make no representation and disclaim all liability with respect to your use of any information contained on Decodo Blog or any third-party websites that may belinked therein.