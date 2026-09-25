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IPv4 vs. IPv6: Key Differences and Which One to Use

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Understanding IPv4 vs. IPv6 is essential as the internet's aging infrastructure strains and legacy IPv4 runs out of room. IPv6 steps in as the long-term solution, offering a virtually limitless address space, built-in security, and efficient routing. This article explores their key differences, core benefits, and the practical challenges of transitioning.

Bearded man with arms crossed wearing a button-up shirt against a dark background

Justinas Tamasevicius

Last updated: Sep 25, 2026

8 min read

A rounded rectangle titled “The Difference” contains two location pin icons: a blue-purple pin labeled “IPv4” on the left and a pink-red pin labeled “IPv6” on the right.

TL;DR

  • IPv4 uses 32-bit addresses, while IPv6 uses 128-bit addresses and provides far more address space.
  • IPv6 exists because the finite IPv4 address pool can't support continued internet growth without workarounds.
  • IPv4 networks often use Network Address Translation (NAT) to let multiple devices share a public address. IPv6 can give devices globally unique addresses without address-conservation NAT.
  • IPv6 isn't automatically faster or safer than IPv4. Performance depends on routing, while security depends on configuration.
  • Most networks use dual-stack to run IPv4 and IPv6 together during the transition.

What is IPv4?

An IP (Internet Protocol) address is a set of numbers, or numbers and letters, assigned to a device so it can communicate with other devices and networks. IPv4 and IPv6 are two versions of the Internet Protocol that use different address formats.

IPv4 (Internet Protocol version 4) is the backbone of the modern internet. It uses 32-bit numeric addresses in dotted-decimal format, such as 192.0.2.1, meaning it can generate roughly 4.3B unique addresses.

At first, that seemed infinite. But as the internet expanded to include more users, devices, and services, the available address supply began to run out. IANA distributed its final large IPv4 blocks to regional registries in February 2011, and the RIPE NCC exhausted its remaining IPv4 pool in November 2019.

To extend IPv4's lifespan, NAT was introduced to let multiple devices share one public IP address. IPv4 remains popular because it's simple, reliable, and widely supported.

What is IPv6?

IPv6 (Internet Protocol version 6) was introduced to address IPv4's limitations, particularly its shrinking supply of available addresses. The IETF standardized IPv6 in 1998 and updated the specification in 2017, which remains the current standard.

IPv6 uses 128-bit addresses written as colon-separated hexadecimal groups, such as 2001:db8::1. This provides 2^128 possible addresses, about 340 trillion trillion trillion (undecillion).

IPv6 supports SLAAC (Stateless Address Autoconfiguration), which lets a device form an address using information advertised by a router. Administrators can also use DHCPv6 or manual configuration. Its much larger address space removes the address-conservation reason for NAT, although firewalls and other security controls remain necessary.

Key differences between IPv4 and IPv6

The main difference between IPv4 and IPv6 is address capacity, but their formats, headers, configuration methods, and packet handling also differ.

Feature

IPv4

IPv6

Address length

32 bits

128 bits

Format

Four 8-bit fields

Eight 16-bit groups

Address space

2^32 possible values, or about 4.3B

2^128 possible values, or about 340 trillion trillion trillion

Notation

Decimal numbers separated by periods, such as 192.0.2.1

Hexadecimal groups separated by colons, such as 2001:db8::1 (consecutive zeros can be compressed)

NAT

Commonly used to let devices with private addresses share a public address

Not required for address conservation; IPv6 translation mechanisms still exist

Configuration

Manual configuration or DHCP

SLAAC, DHCPv6, or manual configuration

Header size

20–60 bytes, depending on options

Fixed 40-byte base header; extension headers add length

Fragmentation

A sender or intermediate router can fragment a packet unless the sender prohibits it

Only the sending node fragments packets; routers don't

Broadcast vs. multicast

Supports broadcast and multicast

Doesn't use broadcast; supports multicast and anycast

IPsec

Supported when implemented and configured

Supported when implemented and configured; current IPv6 node requirements recommend support

DNS record type

A

AAAA

Header structure

IPv4's base header can vary in length and includes a header checksum. IPv6 uses a fixed 40-byte base header and moves optional information into extension headers. That simplifies the base format, but the IPv6 header is larger than IPv4's minimum 20-byte header and doesn't, by itself, reduce latency.

Addressing modes

Both protocols can send unicast traffic to one address and multicast traffic to a group. IPv4 also supports broadcast. IPv6 uses multicast instead of broadcast and defines anycast, in which multiple interfaces share an address and routing selects one.

Autoconfiguration

IPv4 commonly relies on DHCP or manual address assignment. IPv6 can use SLAAC, DHCPv6, or manual configuration. With SLAAC, router advertisements provide a network prefix, and the device forms its address.

Routing efficiency

IPv6 removes the header checksum and prevents intermediate routers from fragmenting packets. These changes reduce specific work performed by routers, but they don't guarantee a faster connection. Route quality, congestion, and the endpoints still determine real-world performance.

IPv6 vs. IPv4: What changed and why

IPv6 expanded the address field from 32 to 128 bits because IPv4's supply couldn't keep pace with internet growth. It also changed packet handling by using a fixed base header, limiting fragmentation to the sending node, and supporting native address autoconfiguration. These changes reduce reliance on address-sharing workarounds but require networks and applications to support the newer protocol.

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Benefits of IPv6 over IPv4

  1. Address abundance. A 128-bit address space lets operators allocate far more network and device addresses without depending on scarce IPv4 inventory.
  2. Less NAT complexity. Globally unique IPv6 addresses can remove address-conservation NAT and the connection handling it introduces.
  3. Simpler base header. IPv6 uses a fixed 40-byte base header and moves optional information into extension headers, although this design doesn't guarantee faster traffic.
  4. Native autoconfiguration. SLAAC lets an IPv6 device form an address using information advertised by a router, without requiring a separate address server.
  5. IPsec support. IPv6 can use IPsec for network-layer security, but current requirements recommend rather than mandate implementation, and encryption must still be configured.
  6. Multicast design. IPv6 uses scoped multicast and anycast instead of broadcast for group delivery, discovery, and routing tasks.

These are protocol capabilities, and an individual network may not use all of them.

IPv4 vs. IPv6 speed and security

Myth 1: IPv6 is faster than IPv4 by default

Fact: Not automatically. IPv6 can avoid address-translation work and uses a simpler base header, but the end-to-end network path usually matters more. APNIC's round-trip-time measurements show small differences across much of the world, with larger regional exceptions. An optimized IPv6 route can outperform IPv4, while a less efficient IPv6 route can be slower.

Myth 2: IPv6 is automatically safer – or less secure because it is newer

Fact: IPv6 supports IPsec, but encryption isn't automatic. Firewalls, access controls, application encryption, and correct configuration remain necessary.

Myth 3: IPv4 will soon be obsolete

Fact: Networks still need IPv4 to reach IPv4-only services. IPv4, IPv6, and translation mechanisms will coexist during the transition.

IPv6 adoption and the transition to dual-stack

IPv6 adoption has taken decades because IPv4 and IPv6 aren't directly backward-compatible. Network operators must support both protocols or use translation mechanisms while upgrading routers, applications, monitoring systems, and security controls. These changes cost time and money, while NAT has allowed many networks to keep using limited IPv4 space.

Google's IPv6 availability statistics measured 47.03% on August 12, 2026, compared with less than 1% in 2010. This figure represents the percentage of Google users who access its services over IPv6, rather than IPv6's share of all internet traffic.

Adoption also varies substantially by country, with some countries above 70% and others still near 0 in Google's dated country view. A global average therefore doesn't describe every network or audience.

What is dual-stack?

Dual-stack means a network or device runs IPv4 and IPv6 at the same time. A dual-stack client can use IPv6 for a destination that supports it and IPv4 for one that doesn't.

Applications and operating systems may choose between A and AAAA results differently.

For many networks, dual-stack is an effective way to introduce IPv6 without immediately retiring IPv4.

IPv6 support in modern technologies

  • Mobile networks. Mobile carriers adopted IPv6 at scale relatively early in the transition. Carriers can retain access to IPv4-only services through translation. If you collect data through mobile proxies, verify the exit protocol instead of inferring it from the carrier.
  • IoT. IPv6 gives large device fleets far more addressing capacity. SLAAC can simplify address assignment, but administrators still need device management, firewall, and update policies.
  • Cloud platforms and CDNs. Many services can publish both A and AAAA records, but IPv6 support depends on every component in the route. You should check the origin, proxy, load balancer, and monitoring systems.
  • AI crawlers and agent infrastructure. Crawlers and agents inherit the same network limits as other clients. A dual-stack setup can reach IPv6-enabled targets while retaining access to IPv4-only sites, but IPv6 doesn't give a crawler privileged access or guarantee fewer blocks.
  • Gaming. IPv6 can avoid some NAT-related connection problems when the game, network, and other endpoint support it. It doesn't guarantee lower latency because the route and game infrastructure still determine performance.
  • VPNs and home networks. A VPN must explicitly carry and protect IPv6 traffic as well as IPv4 traffic. On a home network, SLAAC can simplify address assignment, but the router and device firewalls still need IPv6 rules.

IPv4 vs. IPv6 for proxies and web scraping: When does an IPv6 proxy work?

An IPv6 proxy works only if your target accepts IPv6 traffic. An A record points to an IPv4 address, while an AAAA record points to an IPv6 address. If a site has no working AAAA record, an IPv6-only proxy can't connect without a translation service.

Many proxy workflows still default to IPv4 because it reaches a wider range of targets. For broad coverage, start with IPv4 proxies.

Check compatibility before you buy

Look up the target's A and AAAA records. Then test the provider's actual proxy exits on a representative set of pages.

Track 3 results:

  • Confirm that the proxy uses the expected IP version
  • Check the location detected by the target
  • Record the response status and success rate

A working AAAA record confirms that the target supports IPv6 at the DNS level. It doesn't guarantee that every page, API, or security layer will handle IPv6 traffic the same way.

Compare results, not the number of IPs

IPv6 proxies can cost less per IP because IPv6 addresses are easier to supply. That saving matters only if the proxy reaches your targets reliably.

An IPv6 address also doesn't bypass anti-bot controls. Sites may still evaluate IP reputation, browser behavior, and request patterns. Compare the cost per successful request instead of focusing only on the cost per IP.

Verify the location

For geo-targeted collection, check the location assigned to the actual exit IP. The provider's advertised location may differ from the location detected by your target.

IPv6 geolocation isn't always less accurate than IPv4 geolocation.

Watch for IPv4 fallback

A dual-stack tool can support IPv4 and IPv6 at the same time. DNS resolution and connection settings may cause it to use IPv4 even when you intend to test IPv6.

Pin or log the IP version during testing so an IPv4 fallback isn't mistaken for a successful IPv6 request.

Should you use IPv4 or IPv6?

  1. Home users – leave dual-stack enabled when your router and internet service provider support it. You can use IPv6 without manually replacing IPv4. Keep your firewall enabled and test connectivity before changing network settings.
  2. Business and network administrators – plan dual-stack across applications, DNS, monitoring, and security controls. Enable IPv6 in stages and keep IPv4 for services that still require it.
  3. Data-collection teams – start with IPv4 proxies when you need broad target compatibility. Add IPv6 only after confirming target reachability, exit reputation, geolocation, and tool behavior with a representative test set.

You can change a network or device to use IPv6 when the ISP, router, operating system, and destination support it. In practice, enabling IPv6 alongside IPv4 is usually more useful than forcing a complete switch.

Bottom line

IPv6 solves the address-supply problem, but it doesn't automatically make a connection faster, safer, or more compatible. During the transition from IPv4, dual-stack lets you use IPv6 where it is supported while retaining IPv4 access.

For proxy and web scraping work, choose the address family that reaches your actual targets and test the exit behavior before scaling. If you need broad IPv4 coverage, explore Decodo's IPv4 proxies.

Start with the broader default

Most targets are still IPv4. Decodo's IPv4 proxies are built for that reach.

Begin now

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About the author

Justinas Tamasevicius

Director of Engineering

Justinas Tamaševičius is Director of Engineering with over two decades of expertise in software development. What started as a self-taught passion during his school years has evolved into a distinguished career spanning backend engineering, system architecture, and infrastructure development.

Connect with Justinas via LinkedIn.

All information on Decodo Blog is provided on an as is basis and for informational purposes only. We make no representation and disclaim all liability with respect to your use of any information contained on Decodo Blog or any third-party websites that may belinked therein.

Frequently asked questions

Can I have both IPv4 and IPv6 at the same time?

Yes. A dual-stack network can assign both kinds of addresses to a device. It then uses the protocol supported by the destination and selected by the application or operating system.

Why is there no IPv5?

The IP version number 5 was assigned to the experimental Internet Stream Protocol (ST2), often informally called IPv5. It did not become the public Internet Protocol successor to IPv4. Instead, IPv6 took that role.

Should I use IPv6 for gaming?

Use IPv6 when your network and game support it, but don't expect a guaranteed latency improvement. It can avoid some NAT-related connection problems, but the actual route and game service determine performance.

Can IPv4 and IPv6 communicate directly?

No. An IPv4-only endpoint can't talk directly to an IPv6-only endpoint because the protocols use different packet and address formats. Dual-stack gives an endpoint a translation gateway to connect otherwise incompatible sides.

Will switching to IPv6 expose my devices?

Switching to IPv6 doesn't automatically expose your devices. However, you still need an IPv6-aware firewall to block unwanted inbound connections. So review your IPv6 firewall rules when you enable the protocol.

How do I know if my ISP supports IPv6?

Check your ISP's service details and your router's connection status for a delegated IPv6 prefix or global IPv6 address. Then test an IPv6-only destination from a device on that network. A local fe80:: address alone doesn't prove that you have IPv6 internet access.

Should I be using IPv4 or IPv6?

Use both when they are available. Keep IPv4 for services that haven't enabled IPv6 and let supported destinations use IPv6. If you manage a proxy or scraping workflow, test the target over each protocol before choosing one.

Does IPv6 make the internet faster?

Not by itself. Latency differences are often small but vary by region and route. Your ISP, destination, congestion, and translation setup matter more than the address length.

Why do people prefer IPv4 over IPv6?

IPv4 remains familiar and broadly supported by existing networks, software, and websites. That makes it convenient for compatibility-sensitive tasks such as proxy access to varied targets. IPv6 is the better long-term answer to address the shortage, so most networks benefit from supporting both during the transition.

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