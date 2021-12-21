Click the Pick Locator button, then click on your target element. The code for that locator will appear in the locator box in the Playwright Inspector window.

However, Playwright doesn't exclusively generate XPath selectors by default. It's designed to prioritize user-facing locators, such as getByRole or getByText, and will only generate XPath if it's the only possible selector for that element.

That said, you can still generate and verify XPath selectors using these Playwright tools, but you'll have to force it. That means manually editing the locator box with your XPath syntax and using Playwright codegen to verify.

You can also use the codegen browser's DevTools, as described in the first approach, to retrieve an expression, then paste it into the locator box to verify. If the selector works, Playwright will highlight the matching element on the live page.

Remember that auto-generated expressions are not reliable, so it's important to refine the XPath selector before using it in your production code. In the next section, we'll show you how to write resilient XPaths, and you can use that knowledge to refine a DevTools expression.

Playwright Inspector also allows you to test your expression live by entering your new XPath selector in the locator box. If the element remains highlighted in the live browser window, your refined XPath works.

Hand-writing resilient XPath

A resilient XPath should survive minor website changes, including layout and web copy updates. It should describe what a target element is (role, label, identifier, etc), rather than relying on its position in the document tree. Below are a few measures to help you create resilient XPath expressions.

Target semantic attributes over hashed class names

A classic rule of thumb for building resilient XPath expressions is to avoid hashed class names. In modern frameworks like React and Svelte, these hashes are often generated automatically during the build process. That means an XPath targeting a hashed class name might work today but fail tomorrow, even if the UI is virtually unchanged.

If you encounter hashed class names, target semantic attributes, such as data-testid, aria-*, name, and role. These attributes are often added for automation and rarely change between builds.

For example, instead of:

// button [ @ class = "btn_x92k" ]

// button [ @ class = "btn_x92k" ]

Use:

// button [ @data - testid = "submit" ]

// button [ @data - testid = "submit" ]

Use contains() and normalize-space() for text-based matching

HTML text content isn't always as clean as they appear in your browser. Developers often leave whitespaces, mainly from code indentation, dynamic values, or styling. An XPath that targets an exact text match without handling whitespaces could break silently.

Use normalize-space() when doing exact text matching to strip whitespaces and target the actual text content.

When the visible text has a stable core but variable surrounding content, use contains() with normalize-space().

Below is a sample expression targeting a button label that includes a dynamic count: "Add to cart (3)":

// button [ contains ( normalize - space ( ) , 'Add to cart' ) ]

// button [ contains ( normalize - space ( ) , 'Add to cart' ) ]

Prefer predicates over positional indexes

Positional indexes track an element's position in the document tree. When layout changes, the index can either point to the wrong element or break. For example, if you're targeting a price column, which is currently the third <td>, using the expression below:

// table [ @ id = 'products' ] / tbody / tr / td [ 3 ]

// table [ @ id = 'products' ] / tbody / tr / td [ 3 ]

If a new column is added before price, the XPath above will now target the new column instead of price.

Conversely, data attributes, like in the expression below, will survive a column reordering.

// td [ @data - role = 'price' ]

// td [ @data - role = 'price' ]

Remember to always test XPath in your console before adding to your code. You can do so using the $x() shorthand.

Using XPath with Playwright's Locator API

Playwright provides the locator API as the primary way to execute XPath queries and interact with page elements. This API, through the page.locator() method, treats XPath as a first-class citizen, meaning it works like other selector types and supports the same features, including auto-waiting, retries, and chaining.

Playwright also provides 2 options for using XPath with the locator API:

Pass your expression as a string directly into the page.locator() method. This works because Playwright inspects the first characters of the selector string to decide how to parse it. If it begins with double forward slashes, a single dot, or double dots, then the string is automatically treated as an XPath:

// Playwright treats all 3 as XPath page . locator ( '//h1' ) page . locator ( './/span[@class="price"]' ) page . locator ( '../div' )

// Playwright treats all 3 as XPath page . locator ( '//h1' ) page . locator ( './/span[@class="price"]' ) page . locator ( '../div' )

Use the xpath= prefix, which is more explicit. Instead of relying on Playwright to automatically detect XPath syntax from the beginning of the selector string, this approach clearly tells Playwright to interpret the expression as XPath, which can make the code easier to read and maintain:

page . locator ( 'xpath=//h1' )

page . locator ( 'xpath=//h1' )

Both options are equivalent and would mostly yield the same result. However, there are cases where the xpath= prefix is mandatory: for example, when an expression starts with a single forward slash or those wrapped in parentheses for grouping. Playwright doesn't auto-detect those as XPath and may parse them as CSS, which can lead to a confusing error. If you must lead with parentheses or a single forward slash, or anything other than double forward slashes and double dots, the prefix is required.

XPath also benefits from Playwright's auto-waiting feature via the locator API. By design, locators resolve to a live element only when an action runs. Calling the page.locator() method only creates and returns a description of a selector. Nothing happens until you call an action method, such as .textContent() on the locator.

Even then, Playwright does not immediately evaluate the XPath and execute the action. It waits for a sequence of conditions to be true (element ready). These conditions are retried until the target element is actionable or the retry timeout is exceeded.

Here are the conditions an element must meet to be considered actionable:

Attached . The element must exist in the DOM

. The element must exist in the DOM Visible . It must not be hidden ( display: none or visibility: hidden must return false )

. It must not be hidden ( ) Stable . The element's position must remain unchanged between animation frames

. The element's position must remain unchanged between animation frames Enabled . Interactive elements must not have the disabled attribute

. Interactive elements must not have the attribute Receives events. The element must not be covered by another element, such as an overlay or pop-up

Keep in mind that this auto-waiting only exists when resolving to a single unambiguous target. If your locator matches multiple elements, Playwright throws an error immediately because it cannot determine which element you intend to interact with. This is called strict mode, and it's on by default.

To avoid this error, make your locator more precise. You can use more specific attributes, names, or roles to disambiguate your selector. Playwright also provides a few other methods that narrow down an ambiguous locator to a single element:

.first() targets the first matching element

targets the first matching element .last() targets the last matching element

targets the last matching element .nth(n) targets the nth matching element, starting from 0

If matching multiple elements is required, use the .all() method to capture all matches and return an array of locator objects. For debugging, assertions, and sanity checks, the .count() method lets you verify that you're targeting the correct number of elements.

That said, you can also match multiple elements using XPath's pipe operator (|), as long as only one exists at runtime. Here's an example:

// span [ contains ( @ class , 'spinner' ) ] | // div [ @ id = 'confirmation' ]

// span [ contains ( @ class , 'spinner' ) ] | // div [ @ id = 'confirmation' ]

This operator is particularly useful for "wait for success or error" patterns where Playwright reacts to whichever state is true.

If you'd like a Playwright scraping refresher, check out this Playwright web scraping tutorial.

Interacting with elements selected by XPath

Once your XPath resolves to a precise element, you'll want to do something with it. In Playwright, XPath locators support the same interaction methods as the more familiar CSS and role-based selectors.

Here are the most common interactions you can execute once your target element is actionable. Each example uses books.toscrape.com as the target webpage.

Reading data

Playwright locators provide multiple methods for reading data, each returning different values and suited to a specific use case:

.textContent() returns the entire text string inside the target element, including hidden text, whitespaces, and line breaks:

const { chromium } = require ( 'playwright' ) ; ( async ( ) = > { const browser = await chromium . launch ( ) ; const page = await browser . newPage ( ) ; await page . goto ( 'https://books.toscrape.com' ) ; const product_title = await page . locator ( 'xpath=//article[@class="product_pod"]//h3/a' ) . first ( ) . textContent ( ) ; console . log ( product_title ) ; await browser . close ( ) ; } ) ( ) ;

const { chromium } = require ( 'playwright' ) ; ( async ( ) = > { const browser = await chromium . launch ( ) ; const page = await browser . newPage ( ) ; await page . goto ( 'https://books.toscrape.com' ) ; const product_title = await page . locator ( 'xpath=//article[@class="product_pod"]//h3/a' ) . first ( ) . textContent ( ) ; console . log ( product_title ) ; await browser . close ( ) ; } ) ( ) ;

This script:

Launches a Chromium browser, opens a new page, and navigates to the target webpage. Selects the first book's title link using the XPath expression. Retrieves its text content using textContent() .

Output:

A Light in the . . .

A Light in the . . .

.innerText() returns exactly what you see on the page. If there's a CSS styling (for example, display: none), innerText() respects it. It also collapses whitespaces, but all these actions before returning the result make it slower than textContent().

Here's the innerText() method on the same target element as before:

// . . . const product_title = await page . locator ( 'xpath=//article[@class="product_pod"]//h3/a' ) . first ( ) . innerText ( ) ; console . log ( product_title ) // . . .

// . . . const product_title = await page . locator ( 'xpath=//article[@class="product_pod"]//h3/a' ) . first ( ) . innerText ( ) ; console . log ( product_title ) // . . .

Output:

A Light in the . . .

A Light in the . . .

This returns the same output as the textContent() example because that's what's visible on the webpage. If the ellipses had a display: none attribute, the output here wouldn't include them.

.inputValue() reads the current value of an <input> element, not its default or placeholder text. Since there's no input element on the sample target page, the example below assumes a search field with its name attribute set to q :

// . . . const currentSearch = await page . locator ( 'xpath=//input[@name="q"]' ) . inputValue ( ) ; // . . .

// . . . const currentSearch = await page . locator ( 'xpath=//input[@name="q"]' ) . inputValue ( ) ; // . . .

getAttribute('name') returns the string value of any HTML attribute on the matched element, or null if the attribute is absent. It's the standard way to extract links, custom metadata, accessibility labels, or any other structured value attached to an element.

The product title on the sample target page has a title attribute; here's an example retrieving its value:

// . . . const product_title = await page . locator ( 'xpath=//article[@class="product_pod"]//h3/a' ) . first ( ) . getAttribute ( 'title' ) ; console . log ( product_title ) // . . .

// . . . const product_title = await page . locator ( 'xpath=//article[@class="product_pod"]//h3/a' ) . first ( ) . getAttribute ( 'title' ) ; console . log ( product_title ) // . . .

Output:

A Light in the Attic

A Light in the Attic

.evaluate(node =>) is a method passing the matched DOM node into a JavaScript function that runs inside the browser context. It returns whatever the nested function returns. This is mostly useful for complex multi-field extractions using a single expression:

const { chromium } = require ( 'playwright' ) ; ( async ( ) = > { const browser = await chromium . launch ( ) ; const page = await browser . newPage ( ) ; await page . goto ( 'https://books.toscrape.com' ) ; const product_card = await page . locator ( 'xpath=//article[@class="product_pod"]' ) . first ( ) . evaluate ( article = > ( { title : article . querySelector ( 'h3 a' ) ? . getAttribute ( 'title' ) ?? '' , price : article . querySelector ( '.price_color' ) ? . textContent? . trim ( ) ?? '' , rating : article . querySelector ( '.star-rating' ) ? . className? . split ( ' ' ) [ 1 ] ?? '' , inStock : article . querySelector ( '.availability' ) ? . textContent? . trim ( ) ?? '' } ) ) ; console . log ( 'title:' , product_card . title ) ; console . log ( 'price: ' , product_card . price ) ; console . log ( 'rating: ' , product_card . rating ) ; console . log ( 'availability: ' , product_card . inStock ) ; // console . log ( product_title ) ; await browser . close ( ) ; } ) ( ) ;

const { chromium } = require ( 'playwright' ) ; ( async ( ) = > { const browser = await chromium . launch ( ) ; const page = await browser . newPage ( ) ; await page . goto ( 'https://books.toscrape.com' ) ; const product_card = await page . locator ( 'xpath=//article[@class="product_pod"]' ) . first ( ) . evaluate ( article = > ( { title : article . querySelector ( 'h3 a' ) ? . getAttribute ( 'title' ) ?? '' , price : article . querySelector ( '.price_color' ) ? . textContent? . trim ( ) ?? '' , rating : article . querySelector ( '.star-rating' ) ? . className? . split ( ' ' ) [ 1 ] ?? '' , inStock : article . querySelector ( '.availability' ) ? . textContent? . trim ( ) ?? '' } ) ) ; console . log ( 'title:' , product_card . title ) ; console . log ( 'price: ' , product_card . price ) ; console . log ( 'rating: ' , product_card . rating ) ; console . log ( 'availability: ' , product_card . inStock ) ; // console . log ( product_title ) ; await browser . close ( ) ; } ) ( ) ;

Instead of making multiple Playwright calls to retrieve data from multiple elements, this script grabs the DOM element at once using evaluate(node =>...) and extracts the title, price, rating, and in-stock status of the first book.

Output:

title : A Light in the Attic price : £ 51.77 rating : Three availability : In stock

title : A Light in the Attic price : £ 51.77 rating : Three availability : In stock

User interactions

Scraping often requires user input to access content. Here are the most common interactions and how to initiate them.

Clicking elements. Playwright's click() function simulates a full pointer event or a basic click on an element. It also accepts arguments that let you initiate different click variations, including button (right-click, shift + click, etc.), modifiers, delay, and position.

Here's an example showing multiple click variations:

// Basic click ( click the Next button to navigate to page 2 ) await page . locator ( 'xpath=//li[@class="next"]/a' ) . click ( ) ; // Right - click to open a context menu : await page . locator ( 'xpath=//article[@class="product_pod"]' ) . first ( ) . click ( { button : 'right' } ) ; // Ctrl + click to open a link in a new tab ( Chromium ) : await page . locator ( 'xpath=//h3/a' ) . first ( ) . click ( { modifiers : [ 'Control' ] } ) ; // Click with a 100ms hold - - for drag - start or hold - to - confirm buttons : await page . locator ( 'xpath=//button[@data-testid="confirm"]' ) . click ( { delay : 100 } ) ; // Click a specific coordinate within the element ( top - left corner ) : await page . locator ( 'xpath=//div[@class="map-region"]' ) . click ( { position : { x : 10 , y : 10 } } ) ;

// Basic click ( click the Next button to navigate to page 2 ) await page . locator ( 'xpath=//li[@class="next"]/a' ) . click ( ) ; // Right - click to open a context menu : await page . locator ( 'xpath=//article[@class="product_pod"]' ) . first ( ) . click ( { button : 'right' } ) ; // Ctrl + click to open a link in a new tab ( Chromium ) : await page . locator ( 'xpath=//h3/a' ) . first ( ) . click ( { modifiers : [ 'Control' ] } ) ; // Click with a 100ms hold - - for drag - start or hold - to - confirm buttons : await page . locator ( 'xpath=//button[@data-testid="confirm"]' ) . click ( { delay : 100 } ) ; // Click a specific coordinate within the element ( top - left corner ) : await page . locator ( 'xpath=//div[@class="map-region"]' ) . click ( { position : { x : 10 , y : 10 } } ) ;

Filling form inputs. Playwright provides two methods for filling form inputs: .fill() and .type().

.fill() clears the field's current value and sets it to the provided string in a single operation. It doesn't simulate keystroke-by-keystroke input. On the other hand, .type() is an older method that simulates individual keystrokes with optional delays between them. When web scraping, .fill() is almost always the preferred option:

// fill a login form await page . locator ( 'xpath=//input[@name="username"]' ) . fill ( 'username' ) ; await page . locator ( 'xpath=//input[@name="password"]' ) . fill ( 'password' ) ;

// fill a login form await page . locator ( 'xpath=//input[@name="username"]' ) . fill ( 'username' ) ; await page . locator ( 'xpath=//input[@name="password"]' ) . fill ( 'password' ) ;

Hovering . Some websites load parts of their data only when the user hovers over a viewport area. Using Playwright's hover() function, you can hover the container to display and retrieve the content.

. Some websites load parts of their data only when the user hovers over a viewport area. Using Playwright's function, you can hover the container to display and retrieve the content. Keyboard input. The press(key) function simulates a keydown and keyup sequence for the specified key. If no locator is defined, the key fires on whatever currently holds focus.

Scrolling and screenshot

Some scraping scenarios require you to scroll to access content, and some web structure only displays data when the corresponding elements enter the viewport. In these cases, the .scrollIntoViewIfNeeded() method allows you to simulate the required interaction before acting on the target elements.

.scrollIntoViewIfNeeded() scrolls the page only if the element isn't already fully visible in the viewport. This is preferable to unconditional scroll-based methods for scraping because it adapts to the viewport's height and current scroll position.

You can also use XPath-based infinite-scroll patterns. Locate a sentinel element near the bottom of the current content, scroll it into view to trigger the load event, wait for new content to appear, and repeat until no more content loads.

If you require a screenshot of a specific element, call the screenshot() method on the elements locator object. You can also capture the current visible window and the full page using page.screenshot() and setting fullpage: true.

Here's an example, showing all 3 screenshot cases:

const { chromium } = require ( 'playwright' ) ; ( async ( ) = > { const browser = await chromium . launch ( ) ; const page = await browser . newPage ( ) ; await page . goto ( 'https://books.toscrape.com' ) ; // Screenshot the first book card await page . locator ( 'xpath=//article[@class="product_pod"]' ) . first ( ) . screenshot ( { path : 'debug-first-card.png' } ) ; // Screenshot the current visible window await page . screenshot ( { path : 'debug-viewport.png' } ) ; // Screenshot the full scrollable page await page . screenshot ( { path : 'debug-fullpage.png' , fullPage : true } ) ; await browser . close ( ) ; } ) ( ) ;

const { chromium } = require ( 'playwright' ) ; ( async ( ) = > { const browser = await chromium . launch ( ) ; const page = await browser . newPage ( ) ; await page . goto ( 'https://books.toscrape.com' ) ; // Screenshot the first book card await page . locator ( 'xpath=//article[@class="product_pod"]' ) . first ( ) . screenshot ( { path : 'debug-first-card.png' } ) ; // Screenshot the current visible window await page . screenshot ( { path : 'debug-viewport.png' } ) ; // Screenshot the full scrollable page await page . screenshot ( { path : 'debug-fullpage.png' , fullPage : true } ) ; await browser . close ( ) ; } ) ( ) ;

Output of the first book card: