How to use a proxy for Telegram: setup guide for Android, iOS, desktop, and web
Telegram is a popular messaging platform, but it doesn’t come without privacy, security, speed, and availability challenges. To overcome these, you may opt to use a proxy for Telegram. If you’re in the market for a proxy that will be a perfect match for this platform, here is a full guide that explains when and why you’d need a proxy, available types, step-by-step setup instructions, troubleshooting, and security tips to access the app anywhere safely.
Justinas Tamasevicius
Last updated: Mar 19, 2026
9 min read
TL;DR
- Telegram is the 4th most popular messaging app in the world, but it’s restricted in a number of countries, which is why many users rely on proxies.
- Proxies and VPNs are not the same: both mask your IPs, but proxies usually route specific apps’ traffic, while VPNs route all device traffic.
- A proxy for Telegram acts as an intermediary server that hides your IP; it helps bypass regional blocks, ISP throttling, and censorship.
- For best results with Telegram, choose a reliable and fast proxy, SOCKS5 with authentication, and with servers geographically close to you.
- Telegram Web doesn’t have built-in proxy settings, but a browser extension and system-level proxy are the best solutions.
- Free proxies aren’t recommended because they often pose privacy and security risks, and they offer poor speed, reliability, and support.
A top 4 app isn’t welcome everywhere
As of 2026, Telegram has surpassed a whopping 1B active users. And yet, the world’s 4th most popular messaging app is blocked in a number of countries.
Telegram is a cloud-based messenger with multi-data center infrastructure and end-to-end encryption for Secret Chats. The company says that its goal is to protect private conversations and personal data from third parties (officials, employers, marketers, advertisers). Yet, it’s been blocked or restricted in several countries, because of, as authorities cite, difficulty accessing messages, hosting illegal content and extremist communities, refusal to comply with local laws, information control (difficult to censor channels), and political activism (including organizing protests).
When do you need a proxy for Telegram?
You usually need a proxy to boost privacy, avoid internet service provider (ISP) throttling, bypass regional restrictions, and sidestep firewalls. Users can hide their geographical locations, which also enables them to access content blocked in their region. These are all the reasons you’d use it for Telegram.
Additionally, regular chats on Telegram are cloud-based, not encrypted, and they’re stored on servers that form a centralized entity that can be compromised. Telegram also stores metadata, which can reveal a ton of personal information.
A proxy server (MTProto or SOCKS5) acts as an intermediary between your device and the app. It hides your IP, improves speed, and lowers bandwidth usage.
Proxy vs VPN for Telegram
Both proxies and VPNs mask your IP and send traffic through separate servers. A proxy makes it seem like the IP comes from an actual user, but it doesn’t encrypt traffic. VPN does encrypt it, but doesn’t necessarily resemble a real user. Moreover, proxies often route a specific application’s traffic, e.g. Telegram. VPNs will typically route all traffic. Overall, proxies offer more control, easy setup, faster speeds, and lower costs. VPNs ensure more privacy and overall security.
Do you need a proxy or a VPN? Both? Check out this video comparing proxies vs VPNs.
Telegram's unique advantage
Telegram has its own built-in proxy protocol called MTProto (or MTProxy), made to bypass restrictions and censorship in certain regions. MTProto masks Telegram's IP and obfuscates user traffic to make it difficult for ISPs and governments to detect Telegram usage. The user can choose to connect to an existing node or operate their own. However, it affects Telegram traffic only.
Understanding proxy types for Telegram: SOCKS5 vs MTProto
Before diving into setup, let’s first ask: what is a proxy in Telegram? What proxy protocols does the app support? What’s the difference?
In short, Telegram supports SOCKS5 and the company’s own MTProto. SOCKS5 is a general-purpose, widely available proxy protocol that works with numerous apps. It needs a server and port to connect and supports authentication (username and password). These proxies can't inspect or modify the traffic, reducing overhead and latency.
MTProto is built specifically for Telegram, optimized for messages, calls, and to maintain stable connections in all network environments. It needs a server, port, and secret. MTProto also allows a one-click setup via proxy link (tg://proxy) for mobile and desktop. This proxy doesn’t work with other applications but may be faster for Telegram-specific traffic. Also, MTProto allows users who set up and maintain a public proxy to display a "sponsored channel" to everybody using that proxy.
Feature
SOCKS5
MTProto
Protocol type
General-purpose
Telegram-specific
Authentication
Username/password
Secret key
Provider availability
Wide (most proxy providers)
Limited (specialized)
Use beyond Telegram
Yes
No
Sponsored channels
No
Sometimes
Encryption
Depends on provider
Built-in obfuscation
How to choose the best proxy for Telegram?
If you’re just entering the "proxy for Telegram" space, you may be unsure how to pick one that would work best with Telegram specifically. Here’s our advice:
- Research reliability and uptime. Telegram needs a reliable connection, and unreliable proxies cause message delays.
- Find a fast proxy so you’d have no issues with voice calls and media loading.
- Look for servers close to your actual location. Distant servers or those in restricted regions will slow down or block your Telegram connection.
- Choose SOCKS5 protocol support.
- Avoid free proxies, which may log traffic or inject ads and malware.
Comparing proxy types for Telegram use
There are different types of proxies based on performance, trust, and risk. Residential proxies are a great choice for most web scraping and data collection tasks. Datacenter proxies offer volume, speed, and affordability. But for mobile apps and extremely restrictive platforms, mobile proxies are the best option. For Telegram specifically, to bypass geo-blocks, residential and mobile proxies are excellent options.
Proxy type
Best for
Speed
Anonymity
Cost
Datacenter proxies
Basic access needs, cost-sensitive users
Fast
Moderate
Low
Residential proxies
Bypassing strict restrictions, high anonymity
Moderate
High
Medium
Mobile proxies
Maximum authenticity, avoiding detection
Variable
Very high
Higher
Static residential/ISP proxies
Long sessions, consistent identity
Fast
High
Medium
Free vs paid proxies
It’s understandable that we’d want an affordable option for our proxy needs, but a free proxy may be far more trouble than it’s worth. They generally carry more security and privacy risks. Your activity can be monitored, data collected and even sold, and you may run into hackers or malware. Also, free providers are overcrowded and slow, and they may provide poor support, if any.
On the other hand, paid providers adhere to strict no-log policies. Unauthorized third parties can’t access user information. The servers provide the speeds and connection reliability that simply can’t be matched by a free provider. Also, most companies provide dedicated support for their users.
If you’re looking for affordable, high-quality proxies, check out what Decodo has to offer.
- Decodo residential proxies come with 115M+ IPs and 195+ locations, and they are designed for users needing high anonymity. We’re confident in our offering. Test our proxy servers with a 3-day 100 MB free trial.
- Decodo datacenter proxies boast <0.3s response time and are excellent for users who prioritize speed.
- Decodo mobile proxies come with 10M+ IPs and 3G/4G/5G networks.
- Decodo offers SOCKS5 support across all its proxy types.
- It provides 24/7 tech support.
Now, let’s set up a proxy for Telegram.
What you’ll need to start
- Install the Telegram app from the Google Play Store or App Store.
- For SOCKS5, save the server address, port, username, and password.
- If you decide on MTProto, have the server, port, and secret at hand.
Setting up a proxy for Telegram on Android
Now, let’s see how to add a proxy in Telegram. We’ll start with step-by-step instructions for configuring a proxy within Telegram's largest user base: Android app users.
Step-by-step guide:
- Open Telegram and tap the three lines
- Navigate to Settings, then Data and Storage
- Scroll to the Proxy section and tap Proxy Settings
- Toggle Use Proxy to enable
- Tap Add Proxy and select proxy type (SOCKS5 or MTProto)
- Enter proxy credentials:
- For SOCKS5: server, port, username, and password
- For MTProto: server, port, and secret
7. Save and verify that the connection indicator shows connected
Tips for Android users:
- The proxy only applies to Telegram, not system-wide.
- You will find the connection status next to the settings.
- You can save multiple proxies for backup.
Setting up a proxy for Telegram on iPhone (iOS)
If you’re an iOS user, you’ll encounter a similarly easy setup as your Android peers. When configuring proxy settings on an iPhone or an iPad, there are only some minor UI differences compared to Android.
Step-by-step guide:
- Open Telegram and tap Settings (at the bottom right)
- Navigate to Data and Storage
- Tap Proxy, then Proxy Settings
- Toggle Use Proxy to enable
- Tap Add Proxy and choose SOCKS5 or MTProto
- Enter proxy server details (server, port, username, and password for SOCKS5, or server port, and secret for MTProto)
- Tap Save to apply.
Tips for iOS users:
- The proxy setting is app-specific, not system-wide, and it won't affect Safari or other apps.
- iCloud sync may carry proxy settings to other Apple devices with Telegram.
- iOS may prompt for permission to modify network settings.
Setting up a proxy for Telegram Web (Chrome and other browsers)
When it comes to setting up a proxy for browser-based access, we encounter a minor issue. Namely, Telegram Web doesn't have built-in proxy settings. This only means that we need a different approach. And we’ve got two solutions for you:
- Browser extension (an easier option): download a proxy extension, such as Decodo's browser extension.
- System proxy – configure proxy at the OS level.
Let’s go through each one.
Browser extension approach:
- Install a proxy browser extension
- Log in with your proxy provider credentials
- Select a proxy server location
- Enable the proxy connection
- Go to web.telegram.org and log in.
System-level proxy for Chrome:
Chrome is a good choice here as it already uses system proxy settings by default.
- On Windows: Go to Settings → Network & Internet → Proxy → Manual proxy setup → toggle Use a proxy server to On → enter credentials → Save.
- On macOS: Settings → System Settings/Preferences → Network → Wi-Fi → Details → Proxy. Choose a proxy, enter credentials, and save.
Setting up a proxy for Telegram Desktop (Windows and macOS)
The Telegram free desktop application is also a popular choice. Users can download it from the company’s official website or from the app stores. If you want to pair it with a proxy, these are the steps to do it.
Windows setup:
- When you open Telegram Desktop, click the three lines, then Settings
- Click Advanced and Connection type
- Select Use custom proxy and choose a proxy type
- Enter proxy server details
- Save
macOS setup:
- Click Telegram, then Settings, and Connection
- Go to Advanced, then Connection type
- Click Use custom proxy and choose a proxy type
- Enter the required proxy details
- Save
Note: If you have a direct Telegram proxy link, just paste the link into a Telegram chat. It will automatically configure the settings.
For a visual explanation on how to add a proxy to Telegram, check out this tutorial.
How to verify your Telegram proxy is working?
Once you’ve gone through the setup process, your next step is to confirm that the proxy is functioning properly. Here are 4 useful methods.
1: Check Telegram's built-in status indicator
Telegram has a built-in proxy status indicator, which comes in handy. When a proxy is active, it will show on a shield icon at the top of the chat list.
On mobile, the proxy settings screen shows the proxy’s connection status. Go to Settings, then Data and Storage, choose Proxy, and look for Connected.
On a desktop, you can check the proxy status in the connection type section. You can use the same setting to check the connection speed. Compare latency with and without a proxy. You should see an increase if the proxy is active.
2: Web users can verify the IP change
Before you enable a proxy, check your IP on a checker site, such as IPinfo.io or IP2Location. When you’ve noted it down, enable the proxy, and then check the IP again. If they’re different, the proxy is doing its job.
3: Send a test message
Try sending a message to a contact. A successfully sent message could confirm that the proxy is working.
4: Load media
Like message sending, this is a less reliable method, but worth a shot. Load some images, videos, or voice messages and see what happens. If the process fails or is very slow, there may be an issue with the proxy.
What if the proxy is not working (well)?
There are typically 3 problems you may encounter:
- Failed connection. Double-check that you’ve entered the server address and port correctly.
- Failed authentication. Double-check your username and password.
- Slow connection. You and the server may be geographically too far, so try a closer server location.
Troubleshooting common Telegram proxy issues
There are several common issues you may come across when you use a proxy for Telegram. No worries though, we’ll offer some quick fixes.
"Unable to connect" error
This message indicates a problem with proxy configuration or network connectivity. Here’s what to do:
- Make sure that the proxy server address and port are correct.
- Check that the proxy provider's service is online.
- Not every server is a winner; try a different proxy server from your provider.
- Check your internet connection; switch to mobile data or cable to test connectivity, and restart all devices.
Authentication failures
This problem is related to the previous one as it indicates that credentials are incorrect.
- Re-enter the username and password carefully.
- Check for any special characters that may need escaping.
- Confirm that the credentials you have are still valid.
Frequent disconnections
If your connection keeps dropping, it could mean a problem with the proxy server or the network.
- Try a different proxy server, because the current one may be unstable.
- Consider using static residential proxies for more consistent connections.
- If you’re using a free proxy provider, consider switching to a more reliable option.
- Test other apps besides Telegram to check for any network issues on your end.
Extremely slow connection
This issue is somewhat connected to the previous one, and the same fixes apply. But add these to the list:
- Choose a proxy server geographically closer to you.
- Consider upgrading from free to paid proxies to boost speed.
- Check if you're on a congested shared proxy.
Proxy connects, but Telegram won't load
This is a frustrating one: you’ve configured the proxy correctly, but Telegram will not load. One of the reasons is that the proxy may be blocked in your region. This is what you can do:
- Clear browser data and/or use a different browser (especially those with built-in proxies/VPNs).
- Combine your proxy with a reputable VPN.
- Try a different proxy server location.
- Switch from MTProto to SOCKS5 or vice versa.
- Switch to a different proxy provider.
Media not loading (images, videos)
Usual suspects are a proxy throttling bandwidth and a fee proxy blocking media content. Either way, the best solution is to check your connection first and upgrade to a higher-quality proxy provider if needed.
How to disable or remove a proxy from Telegram?
Your proxy subscription may have expired. You may need to momentarily disable the proxy when you’re troubleshooting connection issues. Or you could travel to a region that doesn’t have any restrictions on Telegram, so a direct connection could be faster. (Note: if you disable your proxy in a restricted region, you may not be able to connect to Telegram.)
Whatever the reason, you can disable/remove a proxy as easily as you added it.
Android:
- Open Telegram → Settings → Data and Storage → Proxy Settings
- To temporarily disable, toggle Use Proxy to OFF
- To permanently remove, tap the proxy entry and select Delete
iOS:
- Open Settings → Data and Storage → Proxy
- Switch off Use Proxy to disable
- Swipe left on a saved proxy to delete
Telegram Desktop (Windows/macOS):
- Open Settings → Advanced → Connection type
- Select Use system settings or Disable proxy
- Remove saved proxies from the list
Telegram Web:
- Disable the browser extension
- Or remove system proxy settings
How to stay safe when using a proxy with Telegram?
Proxies exist to make your online life more secure. Using it safely and effectively with Telegram will make the risk level plunge. Let’s take a look at a few key considerations.
Security tips
Security is Decodo's number one concern. There is zero room for compromise. But what can you do from your side?
- Avoid free public proxies. They don’t offer the same security, privacy, speed, and reliability as paid proxies.
- Use reputable proxy providers with clear privacy policies and a clean track record.
- Choose SOCKS5 with authentication to prevent unauthorized use of your proxy connection.
- Don’t share your proxy credentials.
- Consider end-to-end encryption, such as Telegram's secret chats that only participants can decipher.
Privacy tips
Whether using a proxy with Telegram or not, here are some privacy points to keep in mind:
- Make sure that your proxy provider's privacy policy is clear.
- Your proxy provider can see your traffic metadata and content if not encrypted (e.g. messages).
- MTProto proxies may display sponsored channels. Telegram allows users who set up their own servers to promote a channel to all users connected to that proxy.
- Proxies are not (equally) permitted everywhere. You may face legal issues if you use proxies in areas where they’re restricted or prohibited. Notably, the use of proxies is generally restricted in the same regions where Telegram is banned or heavily censored.
Performance optimization tips
To boost your proxy’s performance as much as possible on your side, follow these suggestions:
- Test multiple servers to find the fastest one.
- Choose nearby servers. The greater the distance between you and the server, the slower the speed.
- Avoid peak hours on shared proxies.
When not to use a proxy?
Proxies are an excellent tool, but does everybody need to use them with Telegram? The simplest answer is that, if your connection is already secure and unrestricted, you will not see as many benefits from a proxy with Telegram.
Also, it’s recommended that you don’t use a proxy for extremely sensitive communications on Telegram. Instead, a better option would be to use a VPN, which encrypts internet traffic, scrambling data into unreadable code.
Our recommendation
For security and privacy, give Decodo proxies a try. Here are a few reasons you should take a look at our proxies.
- Decodo proxies guarantee anonymity, enabling you to keep your privacy and your online activity fully confidential.
- Decodo uses ethically sourced, high-quality residential IPs with user consent, which ensures sustainability.
- The security infrastructure is formed out of multiple security layers, including encryption and access controls.
- Decodo adheres to strict security and privacy standards.
- Decodo offers universal SOCKS5 with robust authentication, ensuring reliable, nonstop connectivity.
- 24/7 tech support is available for connection issues.
Unlock Telegram with Decodo
Use industry-leading proxies with global IP coverage for seamless performance.
Final thoughts
If you’re looking to raise your privacy level while using Telegram, or you’re in a region where the app is restricted, a proxy could be a perfect fit. It will mask your IP and have all the traffic move through a proxy server first. At the same time, it will boost your connection speed. Notably, Telegram has its own built-in proxy option, but it also supports SOCKS5, which is your best choice. Best of all, installing a proxy with Telegram is simple and quick. For secure and reliable proxy options, check out Decodo’s extensive offering.
About the author
Justinas Tamasevicius
Director of Engineering
Justinas Tamaševičius is Director of Engineering with over two decades of expertise in software development. What started as a self-taught passion during his school years has evolved into a distinguished career spanning backend engineering, system architecture, and infrastructure development.
Connect with Justinas via LinkedIn.
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