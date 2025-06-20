TL;DR

Telegram is the 4th most popular messaging app in the world, but it’s restricted in a number of countries, which is why many users rely on proxies.

Proxies and VPNs are not the same: both mask your IPs, but proxies usually route specific apps’ traffic, while VPNs route all device traffic.

A proxy for Telegram acts as an intermediary server that hides your IP; it helps bypass regional blocks, ISP throttling, and censorship.

For best results with Telegram, choose a reliable and fast proxy, SOCKS5 with authentication, and with servers geographically close to you.

Telegram Web doesn’t have built-in proxy settings, but a browser extension and system-level proxy are the best solutions.

Free proxies aren’t recommended because they often pose privacy and security risks, and they offer poor speed, reliability, and support.

A top 4 app isn’t welcome everywhere

As of 2026, Telegram has surpassed a whopping 1B active users. And yet, the world’s 4th most popular messaging app is blocked in a number of countries.

Telegram is a cloud-based messenger with multi-data center infrastructure and end-to-end encryption for Secret Chats. The company says that its goal is to protect private conversations and personal data from third parties (officials, employers, marketers, advertisers). Yet, it’s been blocked or restricted in several countries, because of, as authorities cite, difficulty accessing messages, hosting illegal content and extremist communities, refusal to comply with local laws, information control (difficult to censor channels), and political activism (including organizing protests).

When do you need a proxy for Telegram?

You usually need a proxy to boost privacy, avoid internet service provider (ISP) throttling, bypass regional restrictions, and sidestep firewalls. Users can hide their geographical locations, which also enables them to access content blocked in their region. These are all the reasons you’d use it for Telegram.

Additionally, regular chats on Telegram are cloud-based, not encrypted, and they’re stored on servers that form a centralized entity that can be compromised. Telegram also stores metadata, which can reveal a ton of personal information.

A proxy server (MTProto or SOCKS5) acts as an intermediary between your device and the app. It hides your IP, improves speed, and lowers bandwidth usage.

Proxy vs VPN for Telegram

Both proxies and VPNs mask your IP and send traffic through separate servers. A proxy makes it seem like the IP comes from an actual user, but it doesn’t encrypt traffic. VPN does encrypt it, but doesn’t necessarily resemble a real user. Moreover, proxies often route a specific application’s traffic, e.g. Telegram. VPNs will typically route all traffic. Overall, proxies offer more control, easy setup, faster speeds, and lower costs. VPNs ensure more privacy and overall security.

Do you need a proxy or a VPN? Both? Check out this video comparing proxies vs VPNs.

Telegram's unique advantage

Telegram has its own built-in proxy protocol called MTProto (or MTProxy), made to bypass restrictions and censorship in certain regions. MTProto masks Telegram's IP and obfuscates user traffic to make it difficult for ISPs and governments to detect Telegram usage. The user can choose to connect to an existing node or operate their own. However, it affects Telegram traffic only.

Understanding proxy types for Telegram: SOCKS5 vs MTProto

Before diving into setup, let’s first ask: what is a proxy in Telegram? What proxy protocols does the app support? What’s the difference?

In short, Telegram supports SOCKS5 and the company’s own MTProto. SOCKS5 is a general-purpose, widely available proxy protocol that works with numerous apps. It needs a server and port to connect and supports authentication (username and password). These proxies can't inspect or modify the traffic, reducing overhead and latency.

MTProto is built specifically for Telegram, optimized for messages, calls, and to maintain stable connections in all network environments. It needs a server, port, and secret. MTProto also allows a one-click setup via proxy link (tg://proxy) for mobile and desktop. This proxy doesn’t work with other applications but may be faster for Telegram-specific traffic. Also, MTProto allows users who set up and maintain a public proxy to display a "sponsored channel" to everybody using that proxy.