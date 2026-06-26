Configuring authenticated proxies in Ruby

Most proxy providers don't let you connect anonymously. Rather, they require a username and password so they can tie traffic to your account.

Net::HTTP accepts these as the fifth and sixth arguments to the constructor:

http = Net : : HTTP . new ( target_uri . host , target_uri . port , proxy_host , proxy_port , proxy_user , proxy_pass )

This creates an HTTP client instance that sends proxy authentication details when connecting through the proxy. If the credentials are wrong or missing, the proxy may return a 407 Proxy Authentication Required error.

You can also set the credentials after creating the instance with http.proxy_user and http.proxy_pass. Faraday handles authentication differently. You embed the credentials directly in the proxy URL string when you initialize the connection. If there are any special characters in usernames and passwords, they should be URL-encoded before building that URL:

require "faraday" conn = Faraday . new ( "https://ip.decodo.com" ) do | f | f . proxy = "http://your_username:your_password@gate.decodo.com:7000" f . response : json end response = conn . get puts response . body

Note that plain credentials should stay outside the source code. This would lead us into the next section, so we can see how to properly use environment variables in our setup.

Using environment variables for proxy configuration

Ruby can read proxy settings from environment variables, which keeps credentials out of your source code. There are two common ways to do this:

The first approach is to store each proxy value separately, then read them inside your Ruby script with ENV.fetch. This works well when you want to pass the proxy credentials directly into Net::HTTP or Faraday.

Set the values in your shell like this:

export PROXY_HOST = "proxy.example.com" export PROXY_PORT = "8000" export PROXY_USER = "your_username" export PROXY_PASS = "your_password"

Then read them in Ruby:

proxy_host = ENV . fetch ( "PROXY_HOST" ) proxy_port = ENV . fetch ( "PROXY_PORT" ) proxy_user = ENV . fetch ( "PROXY_USER" ) proxy_pass = ENV . fetch ( "PROXY_PASS" )

The second approach is to use standard proxy environment variables such as http_proxy and https_proxy. To do this, simply define the full proxy URL in the environment and let Ruby’s networking layer discover it.

Set them in your shell like this:

export http_proxy = "http://user:password@proxy.example.com:8000" export https_proxy = "http://user:password@proxy.example.com:8000"

With this setup, Net::HTTP can pick up the proxy automatically when using its environment proxy behavior.

A local .env file can also work when paired with a loader such as dotenv, but that file should stay out of version control. In production, use your deployment platform’s secrets or environment variable settings to avoid committing your proxy credentials to the codebase.

There's also a useful companion variable called no_proxy. It accepts hosts that should bypass the proxy, such as localhost, 127.0.0.1, or internal services.

export no_proxy = localhost , 127.0 .0 .1 , internal . mycompany . com

This is handy for keeping internal or local traffic off your metered proxy connection.

Using a proxy with Faraday

Faraday is a flexible Ruby HTTP client with middleware support, JSON parsing, request configuration, and adapter options. Its adapter-based approach means the request code can stay mostly the same even if the underlying HTTP library changes. By default, Faraday uses the Net::HTTP adapter, but Ruby applications can also use adapters such as Excon, Typhoeus, Patron, or EventMachine.

The proxy configuration also stays attached to the Faraday connection, so the higher-level request code remains clean.

require "faraday" conn = Faraday . new ( "https://ip.decodo.com/json" , proxy : "http://proxy.example.com:8000" ) do | f | f . response : json end response = conn . get puts response . body

The f.response :json line adds JSON parsing middleware, so response.body comes back as a Ruby hash instead of a raw JSON string.

One important Faraday detail is that proxy settings belong to the connection. They are configured when Faraday.new runs, not on each individual request. If different requests need different proxies, create separate Faraday connections for each proxy.

Note that Faraday is still an HTTP client, not a browser automation tool. So, for websites that require browser rendering or JavaScript execution, using browser automation tools like Playwright or Selenium may be more effective.

Using an authenticated proxy with Faraday

Authenticated proxies work the same way, only that the username and password are added to the proxy connection string.

require "faraday" proxy_user = "your_username" proxy_pass = "your_password" proxy_host = "proxy.example.com" proxy_port = 8000 proxy_url = "http://#{proxy_user}:#{proxy_pass}@#{proxy_host}:#{proxy_port}" conn = Faraday . new ( "https://ip.decodo.com/json" , proxy : proxy_url ) do | f | f . response : json end response = conn . get puts response . body

If your credentials or passwords contain symbols, we recommend encoding them before passing them along to the proxy_url.

Rotating proxies in Ruby to avoid detection

Sending every request through the same IP is a surefire way to get flagged. If every request uses the same address, that IP can hit rate limits, trigger blocks, or return results tied to one location. Anti-bot systems also look at timing and request volume before drawing any conclusions about your request.

IP rotation spreads requests across multiple proxies so one IP doesn’t carry the whole workload. The simplest way to rotate IPs is via random selection. You can put all the proxies in a list, and then randomly choose one before each request:

proxy_list = [ { host : "10.0.0.1" , port : 8000 } , { host : "10.0.0.2" , port : 8000 } , { host : "10.0.0.3" , port : 8000 } ] chosen = proxy_list . sample

This might be enough for a quick run because it immediately moves traffic away from a single fixed proxy, but it's far from suitable for production use.

The downside is that random selection can choose the same proxy several times in a row or keep using proxies that have already failed, which leaves the rest of the pool underused.

Round-robin rotation guarantees a more even distribution by walking through the list in order. Weighted rotation goes further by preferring proxies with fewer failures or better performance. A good proxy rotator can also remove dead proxies from the pool.

Here is a reusable ProxyRotator class:

class ProxyRotator def initialize ( proxies , strategy : : round_robin ) raise ArgumentError , "proxy list cannot be empty" if proxies . empty? @proxies = proxies . map { | proxy | { proxy : proxy , failures : 0 } } @strategy = strategy @index = 0 @mutex = Mutex . new end def next_proxy @mutex . synchronize do return nil if @proxies . empty? case @strategy when : round_robin entry = @proxies [ @index % @proxies . size ] @index += 1 entry [ : proxy ] when : random @proxies . sample [ : proxy ] when : weighted lowest_failure_count = @proxies . map { | entry | entry [ : failures ] } . min healthiest_proxies = @proxies . select { | entry | entry [ : failures ] == lowest_failure_count } healthiest_proxies . sample [ : proxy ] end end end def report_failure ( proxy ) @mutex . synchronize do entry = @proxies . find { | item | item [ : proxy ] == proxy } return unless entry entry [ : failures ] += 1 if entry [ : failures ] >= 3 @proxies . delete ( entry ) puts "Removed dead proxy #{proxy[:host]}:#{proxy[:port]}" end end end def empty? @mutex . synchronize { @proxies . empty? } end end

After setup, next_proxy returns the proxy that should handle the next request. report_failure increments the failure count for a proxy and removes it after 3 failures, so the script stops wasting requests on dead endpoints. The mutex keeps selection and failure tracking consistent when multiple workers share the same rotator.

Rotation also needs pacing. Pass the selected proxy into Net::HTTP or Faraday before sending the request, then wait a short randomized interval before the next one:

sleep ( rand ( 2.0 . .5 .0 ) )

This pauses the script for a random interval between 2 and 5 seconds. Failure handling is the other half of rotation. When a proxy times out or refuses a connection, report the failure to the rotator and retry with another proxy instead of stopping the whole run.

This is a more robust example:

require "net/http" require "uri" def fetch_with_retry ( url , rotator , max_retries : 3 ) target = URI ( url ) attempts = 0 begin attempts += 1 proxy = rotator . next_proxy raise "No working proxies left" if proxy . nil? http = Net : : HTTP . new ( target . host , target . port , proxy [ : host ] , proxy [ : port ] ) http . use_ssl = target . scheme == "https" http . open_timeout = 10 http . read_timeout = 10 request = Net : : HTTP : : Get . new ( target ) request [ "User-Agent" ] = "Mozilla/5.0 (compatible; RubyScraper/1.0)" http . request ( request ) rescue Net : : OpenTimeout , Net : : ReadTimeout , SocketError , Errno : : ECONNREFUSED = > e rotator . report_failure ( proxy ) if proxy if attempts <= max_retries wait = 2 ** attempts puts "Attempt #{attempts} failed with #{e.class}. Retrying in #{wait}s." sleep ( wait ) retry end puts "All #{max_retries} retries exhausted." raise end end

This method asks the rotator for a proxy, builds a Net::HTTP request through that proxy, and retries temporary connection failures. Each retry waits longer than the previous one, which reduces pressure on both the proxy and the target. If one proxy keeps failing, report_failure moves it closer to removal from the pool.

Now, managed proxy services reduce that overhead by handling pool quality, rotation, and location routing outside the Ruby application. If you want to compare managed options, check out our guide on the top rotating proxy service providers.

Integrating Decodo proxies with your Ruby application

Decodo gives Ruby teams a cleaner way to use proxies without managing a proxy pool manually. Instead of sourcing and rotating IPs yourself, its infrastructure handles IP selection, rotation, geo-targeting, and pool management for you.

To get started, log in or create an account, and claim your residential proxy free trial to follow along.