urllib3 vs. Requests: Which Python HTTP Library to Use?

Ease of use and syntax

Requests was built around the idea of "HTTP for humans" – method-per-verb functions (requests.get, requests.post, requests.put), automatic parameter encoding, and minimal boilerplate. The goal was to make HTTP feel like a native part of Python rather than a protocol you have to negotiate with.

urllib3 takes the opposite stance, and deliberately so. Its explicitness mirrors Python's own design principle – explicit is better than implicit. PoolManager instantiation, manual header dicts, byte response decoding – none of it happens automatically, because urllib3 is designed to be composed into larger systems where that control matters. The extra code is the feature.

Take a task every scraper handles – fetching a page with a custom User-Agent and a timeout:

Requests:

import requests response = requests . get ( "https://httpbin.org/get" , headers = { "User-Agent" : "MyBot/1.0" } , timeout = 10 ) print ( response . text )

import requests response = requests . get ( "https://httpbin.org/get" , headers = { "User-Agent" : "MyBot/1.0" } , timeout = 10 ) print ( response . text )

urllib3:

import urllib3 http = urllib3 . PoolManager ( ) response = http . request ( "GET" , "https://httpbin.org/get" , headers = { "User-Agent" : "MyBot/1.0" } , timeout = urllib3 . Timeout ( connect = 10 , read = 10 ) ) print ( response . data . decode ( "utf-8" ) )

import urllib3 http = urllib3 . PoolManager ( ) response = http . request ( "GET" , "https://httpbin.org/get" , headers = { "User-Agent" : "MyBot/1.0" } , timeout = urllib3 . Timeout ( connect = 10 , read = 10 ) ) print ( response . data . decode ( "utf-8" ) )

The urllib3 version is longer, but look at what the extra lines reveal. urllib3.Timeout(connect=10, read=10) separates the connection timeout from the read timeout – two distinct network events that Requests collapses into a single integer. With Requests, timeout=10 applies the same limit to both phases. With urllib3, you can give the server 2 seconds to accept the connection and 30 seconds to stream back a large response. For scrapers hitting slow or inconsistent targets, that distinction matters.

Learning curve

Requests is the right starting point for beginners and covers most intermediate use cases without friction. The API maps directly to how developers already think about HTTP – you want to GET something, you call requests.get(). No setup, no instantiation, no decoding.

urllib3 rewards developers who already understand HTTP at the protocol level. If you know what a connection pool is and why it matters, urllib3's explicit configuration gives you exactly the control you'd want. If you're still building that mental model, the overhead gets in the way before it helps.

When urllib3's extra code pays off

Building HTTP libraries or frameworks . When you're writing code that other developers will depend on, you want control over every layer. Abstracting those decisions away with Requests means being constrained by Requests' opinions, not just HTTP's.

. When you're writing code that other developers will depend on, you want control over every layer. Abstracting those decisions away with Requests means being constrained by Requests' opinions, not just HTTP's. Custom connection pool strategies . urllib3 lets you configure per-host connection limits, pool blocking behavior, and connection reuse directly. Requests inherits pooling through urllib3 but gives you no direct access to those controls.

. lets you configure per-host connection limits, pool blocking behavior, and connection reuse directly. Requests inherits pooling through urllib3 but gives you no direct access to those controls. Fine-grained SSL configuration. urllib3 's direct access to ssl.SSLContext lets you set custom CA bundles, cipher suites, and client certificates at the connection level. Requests simplifies SSL to two parameters, which covers most cases but leaves no room for non-standard TLS setups.

For most scraping projects, none of these scenarios apply – and Requests is the faster, cleaner choice. For deeper coverage of the Requests API, see how to master Python Requests.

Comparing performance and benchmarks

For single requests, performance is nearly identical. Requests adds a thin abstraction layer on top of urllib3, but that overhead is measured in microseconds – network latency, which typically runs in the tens to hundreds of milliseconds, dominates every real-world measurement.

The question changes at scale, and it's not really about which library is faster. It's about connection pooling.

How connection pooling affects performance

Every HTTP request over a new TCP connection requires a handshake before any data moves. That handshake adds latency on every call – small for a single request, significant when you're making thousands. Connection pooling solves this by keeping established connections open and reusing them across requests, eliminating repeated handshake overhead.

urllib3 handles pooling through PoolManager. When you create one instance and reuse it, connections are held open and reused automatically. When you create a new PoolManager per request, you defeat the mechanism entirely. The benchmark below shows what that costs across 100 requests:

import urllib3 import time http = urllib3 . PoolManager ( maxsize = 10 ) urls = [ "https://httpbin.org/get" ] * 100 start = time . time ( ) for url in urls : http . request ( "GET" , url ) pooled_time = time . time ( ) - start start = time . time ( ) for url in urls : urllib3 . PoolManager ( ) . request ( "GET" , url ) unpooled_time = time . time ( ) - start print ( f"Pooled: { pooled_time : .2f } s | Unpooled: { unpooled_time : .2f } s" )

import urllib3 import time http = urllib3 . PoolManager ( maxsize = 10 ) urls = [ "https://httpbin.org/get" ] * 100 start = time . time ( ) for url in urls : http . request ( "GET" , url ) pooled_time = time . time ( ) - start start = time . time ( ) for url in urls : urllib3 . PoolManager ( ) . request ( "GET" , url ) unpooled_time = time . time ( ) - start print ( f"Pooled: { pooled_time : .2f } s | Unpooled: { unpooled_time : .2f } s" )

The pooled version wins by a meaningful margin – not because urllib3 is faster, but because TCP handshakes compound fast across hundreds of requests.

Where Requests fits into this

Requests without a Session object creates a new connection per request, putting it in the same position as the unpooled urllib3 example above. Add a Session and connection reuse kicks in, narrowing the gap with urllib3 significantly:

import requests session = requests . Session ( ) for url in urls : session . get ( url )

import requests session = requests . Session ( ) for url in urls : session . get ( url )

The practical takeaway: the performance difference between urllib3 and a properly configured Requests Session is negligible for most workloads. The difference between using a Session and not using one is not.

Memory and long-running scrapers

urllib3's PoolManager holds open connections in memory for the lifetime of the pool. For a script that makes 500 requests and exits, that's irrelevant. For a persistent scraping process running continuously, open connections accumulate and need to be accounted for in resource planning. Set maxsize explicitly rather than leaving it at the default, and close the pool when it's no longer needed:

http = urllib3 . PoolManager ( maxsize = 5 ) http . clear ( )

http = urllib3 . PoolManager ( maxsize = 5 ) http . clear ( )

What the real bottleneck is

For most scraping workloads, the HTTP library is not the constraint. Network I/O, target server rate limits, and anti-bot delays account for the overwhelming majority of scrape time. Optimizing the library before addressing those factors is the wrong order of operations.

See how to web scrape without getting blocked to learn where the real leverage is.