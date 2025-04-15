Video: How to Set Up and Use Proxy Servers?
Take a sneak peek at setting up and using proxy servers! In this Decodo tutorial, we'll show you how to authenticate, adjust settings, and integrate your proxies with third-party tools. Explore our easy-to-use dash, intuitive for seasoned devs and first-time users.
How To Start Using Proxies
What is a Proxy?
A proxy acts as an online shield, masking your IP address and providing a secure gateway for your internet activities. It's a server that stands between you and the internet, which lends you its IP address for your complete anonymity.
Why Use Proxies?
Proxies enhance privacy, add a layer of security, and allow access to geo-restricted content.
